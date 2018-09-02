Emerging Market Crisis: Nothing New Under The Sun

Authored by Jonathan Rochford via Narrow Road Capital,
The events overtaking Argentina and Turkey in recent months are textbook cases of an emerging market crisis. This article reviews the build-up, the break-down, the responses and who else is at risk.
“That which has been is that which will be, and that which has been done is that which will be done. So there is nothing new under the sun.”
- Ecclesiastes 1:9.
The events overtaking Argentina and Turkey in recent months are textbook cases of an emerging market crisis. Both countries have racked up substantial amounts of foreign currency debt despite having limited foreign currency reserves, have high rates of inflation and are running budget deficits. Their situations are the same as Brazil in 2015, the Asian financial crisis of the late 1990s and the Latin American crisis of the early 1980s. This article reviews the build-up for Argentina and Turkey, the break-down, the responses and who else is at risk.
The Build-Up
Any review of emerging market crises has to begin with the lenders not the borrowers. There will always be countries, companies and consumers that want to borrow excessively and live it up, but they can only do so if there is a willing lender. This time around, ample liquidity from central bank quantitative easing and yield chasing fuelled by supressed interest rates kick started a global borrowing binge. There’s evidence of this right across developed and emerging market debt, as well as in government, corporate, consumer and financial sector debt.
Now that the US is normalizing its monetary policy (quantitative tightening and raising interest rates) and Europe is reducing its quantitative easing, global liquidity is being reduced and yield chasing has pulled back slightly. Emerging market debt, European high yield debt and Chinese shadow banking are the first sectors to show this turnaround. These three sectors all started with high levels of risk and minimal compensation, an unsustainable imbalance.
Turkey’s pathway to problems was fairly traditional. It had the largest foreign currency debt to GDP ratio amongst emerging countries and a high rate of credit growth, leaving it poorly placed if lenders wanted out. The failed coup in 2016 strengthened the political hand of its President and allowed him to proceed with popular but damaging economic policies. The threat of trade sanctions from the US further spooked investors and accelerated the downward trend.
Argentina’s pathway was less traditional yet still exhibited many of the same risk factors. It defaulted on its debts in 2001 and sought help from the IMF. It cleared the IMF loans in 2006. It undertook a series of debt restructurings in 2005 and 2010; but a small group of holdout creditors remained. The unresolved debt blocked Argentina from returning to international lending markets until a settlement was reached in 2016. The next eighteen months saw Argentina make up for lost time with a series of jumbo bond issues, including US$2.75 billion of 100 year bonds. The buyers of this bond were comfortable lending for 100 years to a country that has defaulted eight times in the previous 200 years.
The Breakdown
Argentina’s currency has been progressively devaluing over time as is expected for a country with very high levels of inflation. However, this accelerated in May as it became clear that a recession is likely this year. The exchange rate jumped from 20.5 Peso to the US dollar to just over 30 in three months. A recent bond sale failed to achieve the targeted volume, a far cry from the heavily oversubscribed bond issues of 2016 and 2017.
Turkey has seen the Lira jump from 3.5 to the US Dollar a year ago to as high as 7 this month. The ten year bond yield is now over 21% with inflation running at 16%. Standard and Poor’s downgraded Turkey’s credit rating to B+ this month and is forecasting a recession in the next year.
The Responses
The difference in responses between Argentina and Turkey will make for an interesting case study in the years to come. Argentina is following the textbook solution of getting help from the IMF. In return for the US$50 billion standby facility, Argentina is tasked with implementing a range of measures to balance its budget, reduce inflation and clearly delineate the government (fiscal policy) from the central bank (monetary policy). This has included pushing the key central bank rate to 45%, a level that should hammer down inflation and stabilise the currency but with the side effect of a recession or substantially reduced GDP growth.
Turkey is taking an unusual route in trying to avoid an IMF bailout. The country’s strongman President wants to continue to run budget deficits and is in no mood to accept IMF spending restrictions. The central bank rate has been increased from 8% to 17.75%, but the threat that the President will intervene and push rates down has spooked investors. Qatar has agreed to provide US$15 billion of support which has led to a small turnaround in the Lira. However, without vital economic reforms it’s likely to be a temporary respite to Turkey’s troubles. In recent years Venezuela and Zimbabwe both refused to seek IMF assistance with their economies spectacularly failing.
Who Else is at Risk?
At a simple level, Pakistan and South Africa appear to be the other emerging markets most at risk. However, as the table below from a Bank for International Settlements report shows many emerging market countries have had material increases in their use of US dollar debt in the last five years. The report also found more than half of the international lending to emerging Asian economies was “hot money” with maturities of less than one year.
Pakistan’s foreign currency reserves have dwindled at the same time as its budget deficits have lifted government debt levels. The newly elected government has made promises to increase spending that international markets and the IMF won’t support. The government is hoping that by selling bonds to the Pakistani diaspora and obtaining further funding from China it can avoid the IMF’s much needed medicine.
South Africa stands out for its profoundly negative current account balance and consistently increasing government debt to GDP ratio. A 2017 paper from Deloitte mapped out how South Africa’s financial and political situation bears a striking similarity to Brazil’s before its breakdown in 2015. Ongoing corruption, plans to nationalise the central bank and the wider emerging market sell-off are scaring off lenders and pushing bond yields higher.
At a wider level, Greece and Italy both have troublesome characteristics. Whilst these two countries are generally considered developed economies it can be argued that their falling GDP per capita levels and weak institutions could push them back into emerging market classification. Greece’s GDP per capita is already well below South Korea and Taiwan, who are generally categorised as emerging markets. Both Italy and Greece have large amounts of debt in a currency they don’t control, very large debt to GDP ratios, weak banks burdened by problem loans and governments that are resistant to economic reforms. Neither has any plan to reduce to their debt levels, other than giving their lenders a haircut.
Comments
Guys, this is simple, they are all going to be bailed out, if anything I am buying this dip, fuck it...
Let's just keep printing moar and moar fiat for at this rate, we will all be gazillionairres soon...
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to Guys, this is simple, they… by same2u
The privately owned Federal Reserve has trashed the monetary system and robbed it beyond repair, so you want to know the solution? Get ready for the reset, maybe gold backed, probably not, but for sure that IF the Fed isn’t liquidated with the bankers losing their wealth, get prepared for......
‘THE FED WITH GREAT FANFARE WILL BE TAKEN DOWN AND PLACED UNDER THE US TREASURY. THE PROCLAMATION WILL BE THAT HOOPLA WILL PREVAIL WITH THE SERFS DANCING IN THE STREETS AND NO MORE SLAVERY.
‘HOWEVER, THE NET REAL RESULTS WILL BE THAT THE SAME OLE CRITTERS WILL BE ALLOWED TO KEEP THEIR LOOT AND BANKS WITH DIRECT SUPERVISION BY TREASURY WITH BAIL INS OF DEPOSITORS AND BAILOUTS BY TAXPAYERS.
Sorry for the caps but it is that important. It now makes sense why the Rothschild- Goldman Sachs- JP Morgan- et al have their henchmen Mnuchin-Ross in key positions
In reply to Guys, this is simple, they… by same2u
wrong!
money (lending) is a [pure] geopolitical centric game.
period!!!
HINT: the 'PTB' control the (house money) flow--- the world is their casino that balances out their various (regional) parlour games.
In reply to Guys, this is simple, they… by same2u
The financial sector has trouble learning anything.
Financial lessons from the last millennium.
1992 – The Japanese real estate boom turned to bust and it has never recovered. Inflating asset prices with debt leads to Minsky moments, followed by what can be a decade’s long, balance sheet recession (stagnation) as you try and fight off debt deflation.
1997 – Borrowing in foreign currencies led to the Asian crisis. A move in foreign exchange can very quickly turn a sustainable situation into one that is unsustainable.
1998 - The collapse of Long Term Capital Management posed a systemic risk to the financial system and demonstrated the dangers the enormous leverage certain types of derivatives enable.
The central banks of the world are all owned by the same handful of people. In 2008 a coordinated effort was made to lower interest rates to near zero / negative. The banks, ESF, central banks, hedge funds went on a binge to buy up all assets stocks, real estate, bonds, PM. Does it not boggle the mind that the Swiss national bank prints money out of thin air then buys tech stocks. Japan CB owns a huge % of the Japanese stock market.
Now the Fed is raising rates that will bankrupt these countries….again all coordinated. Austerity will be imposed & the same handful of people will own all the major infrastructure in these countries while piling on more debt. The .000001% will own 98% eventually.
They will try and cause a major collapse to usher in a one world gov, military, currency. Everything is rigged just like it was in 2008. Mention this to your average citizen and you will get a blank stare. No way out?
In reply to The financial sector has… by Batman11
There are NO good ways out!
Very probably so, but also,
probably that will not work.
In reply to The central banks of the… by 2rigged2fail
Even a monkey has more brains than humans. Humans never learn.
The world is round, so what goes around, comes around.
Try telling that to the "Flat Earthers".
In reply to The world is round, so what… by Justin Case
Brazils museum burnt down
Please make cheque payable to Silverstein properties international LLC thank you
I believe the entire Planetary Debt problem will be solved very simply, with Splattered Banker Brains.
Argentina doens't look good for now. Here is the best piece I've found so far about the local situation and the Argentine stocks.
https://www.ofwealth.com/argentinas-currency-collapse-still-overpriced-…
GLOBALIZED electronic monkey money frauds, backed by the threat of force from apes with atomic weapons.
While those primates remain mostly the same, their harnessing electronic and atomic energy is something NEW.
There is a "willing lender" because that money being lent does not exist until the borrower agrees to the loan.
Emerging markets are emerging into systems where governments enforce frauds by private banks, and the big corporations that grow up around those big banks.
Similar systems have been around for a long time:
"If history shows anything, it is that there’s no better way to justify relations founded on violence, to make such relations seem moral, than by reframing them in the language of debt — above all, because it immediately makes it seem that it’s the victim who’s doing something wrong."
— David Graerber
Economic systems based on being able to enforce frauds are operated by professional hypocrites. The so-called emerging markets do not have as skillful professional hypocrites as those in the more developed (rigged) markets. Rather, so-called emerging markets tend to believe more in the banksters' bullshit, in ways whereby the professional hypocrites within those emerging markets appear to more naively believe in those kinds of bullshit, which they have internalized as faith in their favourite impossible ideals, which backfire badly and cause the opposite to happen in the real world.
There is nothing new in systems based on being able to back up lies with violence achieving robberies, or that enforced frauds achieve symbolic robberies, which then go through vicious feedback loops of the funding of the political processes to do that even more so.
There is something new in the ways that about exponentially advancing technologies are applied through those systems based on being able to enforce frauds in ways which are becoming about exponentially more fraudulent.
There is something new in the degree to which that has become GLOBALIZED. Although the laws of nature do NOT change, since the only connections between the laws of men and the laws of nature are the abilities to back up legalized lies with legalized violence, the prodigious progress in physical science is something new manifesting through something very old!
Also, that PRIVATIZED GLOBALIZATION is an increasing novelty because the money made out of nothing to pay for strip-mining the planet at about exponentially increasing rates is running into limits to growth manifesting as diminishing returns.
Relatively emerging markets are relatively less well operated by relatively less skillful professional hypocrites, while, at the same time, those emerging markets are running into various forms of diminishing returns from being able to have access to money made out of nothing as debts in order to pay for doing what those emerging markets wanted to do, according to the professional hypocrites which dominated those emerging markets, in cooperation with the more skillful professional hypocrites in the more developed (rigged) markets based on being able to enforce frauds.
This article is wrong there is
Nothing New Under The Sun.
Being able to back up electronic frauds with atomic force is something NEW, which never existed in previous human history. Furthermore, doing so has enabled the doubling down of that about exponentially increasing fraudulence to become much more flabbergasting compared to previous episodes of human history.
Moreover, that exponentially increasing fraudulence is also running into something radically NEW, which is the way in which GLOBALIZED strip-mining of a fresh planet's natural resources is rapidly running into relatively objective limits to growth in ways which were never before encountered in their unavoidable GLOBALIZED ways as those are now. Hence, emerging markets running into the phenomena of diminishing returns from political economy based on making money out of nothing as debts, in order to pay for their economic activities, is also something relatively NEW.
Articles like the one above present superficially correct analysis, which does not fully recognize the degree to which the problems which various emerging markets manifest are fundamental throughout the rest of Globalized Neolithic Civilization.
Prodigious progress in mathematical physics, which resulted in being able to harness electronic and atomic energy are NEW developments in human history (although that electronic and atomic energy always existed.) The consequences of those series of industrial revolutions being channeled through Civilization based on being able to continue to enforce frauds are NEW, inasmuch as the about exponentially increasing fraudulence is much more noticeable than ever before in human history, especially because there is nowhere left to exploit which is not suffering from unavoidable diminishing returns from those enforce frauds being able to achieve symbolic robberies.
Theoretically speaking, human beings should go through series of intellectual scientific revolutions and profound paradigm shifts in the ways that they perceive politics. However, because of their nature as the primates, which they always were, they are mostly not able and willing to more completely comprehend and cope with the ways that there have actually developed GLOBALIZED electronic monkey money frauds, backed by the threat of force from apes with atomic weapons.
Iteresting that Italy and Greece would be deemed "developing" economies - would have imagined they are fairly ripe at this point.
A hundred year bonded is really not expected to be paid-off. Its more of a subscription service - a portion of the economy has been written-off.
The spin seems to be getting a bit weak. Appears the global banking cartel is running out of ways to spin this. Bailouts all around coming soon - need only to prepare an excuse should not be a problem.
"Now that the US is normalizing its monetary policy (quantitative tightening and raising interest rates)"
Never ceases to amaze... A fragile, quivering, measly ~2%, along with mealy-mouthed chicken entrails-reading, enigmatic rhetoric about the future of interest rates based on 'if this, then that' (backstopped by the soft padding of a buy-back fueled S&P), and we are led to believe that it's all about emerging markets...?
Show me the debt & liability costs from 1980 compared to today, along with the comparative rates of return on one's savings from the respective periods (along with how little issues such as inflation rates were/are calculated), and I'll show you the truth of the matter at hand.