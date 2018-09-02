Euroscepticism In The Czech Republic: A Central European Disaster Waiting To Happen, Or Hot Air?

Authored by Louis Cox-Brusseau via Global Risk Insights,
The rise of euroscepticism in Central Europe has been well documented, particularly in the Czech Republic. Among the nations of the Visegrad Four, anti-EU sentiments have long provided easy fuel for political actors willing to appeal to populist instincts to secure political power, but rarely do such sentiments crystallize into concrete anti-European movements. In the Czech Republic, however, political instability and populist rhetoric employed at the highest level is frequently warned against as a harbinger for a potential earthquake in Czech – and potentially Central European – relations with the EU. But how likely is such an event in real terms?
It is no secret that the Czech Republic harbours one of the highest levels of eurosceptic sentiment in the European Union, a fact which has drawn plenty of analytical attention from outsiders and – particularly in light of the tectonic consequences of the Brexit referendum in 2016 – no end of warnings and extrapolations by parties concerned that a similar ‘Czexit’ referendum could very well take place. In the immediate term, it is certainly justifiable for external investors and third parties to be concerned by Czech euroscepticism as an economic and political risk; Eurobarometer has historically recorded significant levels of discontent with the EU both pre- and post-accession, which has never appreciably declined, and in late 2017 36% of Czechs recorded were unhappy with their status as an EU member, the highest percentage of any EU Member State.
The roots of Euroscepticism
Euroscepticism in Czech is an ongoing study; whilst the country benefits enormously from EU funding, the EU is nevertheless often held as the cause of economic woes by a salient portion of the Czech populace. Grassroots resentment over inequalities in salary between the Czech Republic and neighbour countries (for example, in Germany, where an occupation as sales assistant can yield a salary five times greater than its Czech counterpart) is widespread.
Socially, the story is similar: the advent of Brussels-imposed migration quotas in 2015 was almost universally poorly received in the Czech Republic, where anti-migrant and Islamophobic sentiment is extremely widespread, and to this day the migrant quota debacle has dramatically deteriorated Czech perceptions of EU membership, regardless of the fact that the migration quotas were rejected by the Czech government, and that Czech economy and society continues to benefit from and grow with the aid of EU funding programmes.
Potential outcomes
The EU continues to be scapegoated by Czech politicians seeking support from the eurosceptic vote. In real terms, the consequences of this may be dramatic: persistent whispers at the highest levels of Czech politics calling for a Czexit referendum suggests that Czech euroscepticism could, if unchecked, become the groundswell behind an anti-EU movement that eventually leads to a referendum on Union membership with dramatic consequences.
However, whilst the victory of Czech President Miloš Zeman in the January elections of this year, and the reappointment of Andrei Babiš to the post of Prime Minister were received by European analysts as indicators that euroscepticism is gaining ground steadily, the reality may be quite different.
Both Mr. Zeman and Mr. Babiš stand to gain very little from a Czech departure from the European Union; Mr. Babiš in particular is unlikely to follow through with any threatened referendum on Czech membership given his economic interests in remaining within the EU. In particular, however, it is noticeable that both Mr. Zeman and Mr. Babiš have distanced themselves publically from the extreme anti-EU voices within the Czech government, refusing to enter into cooperation with hardline or single-policy parties advocating for EU departure. Following the 2018 presidential election results, only one extreme eurosceptic party entered the Lower House of the Czech Parliament, the SPD (Freedom and Direct Democracy) party under Tonio Okamura.
Ahead of the October 2018 Czech parliamentary elections, the outlook on the future of Czech euroscepticism may not be as negative as has been posited by some analyses.
As long as political movers rely upon the European Union’s status as scapegoat – whether in the form of President Zeman’s reprimands over perceived bureaucratic incompetence in Brussels, or Prime Minister Babiš’ invocation of the sensitive subject of migration quotas – to build their support base, Czech euroscepticism will be considered a potential risk to EU-Czech relations and the interests of external actors in the Czech Republic.
However, those with the greatest power in Czech politics – although perfectly content to utilise euroscepticism and populism as tools in their political arsenal – are very well aware of the damage a Czech departure from the European Union would cause to the Czech Republic.
Comments
Czechmate in the game of 3D chess.
We in the Czech republic don't like Islam. We do however provide the hot women for low cost American porn.
They are beautiful and also seek marriage:
https://www.czech-single-women.com/
edit: that was sarc....maybe not such good sarc:)....although the porn part wasn't....lots of Czech women in porn
In reply to Czechmate in the game of 3D… by ThorAss
I lived in Prague for several years and love the women, beer, local humor + ice hockey.
the locals do not like ANYONE and have always blamed others for their discontent, first Russia, then the USA (and of course the Joos) and now the EU
I was unhappy there too after awhile with the crap food and poor weather but it was huge fun
President Zeman is my hero (particularly after the pompous and self-important Vaclav Klaus) after hearing his comments about muzzie ladies and the burqa being an improvement for their looks ;-)
In reply to Czechmate in the game of 3D… by ThorAss
" I was unhappy there too after awhile with the crap food and poor weather but it was huge fun"
I like many types of world food and enjoy almost all of it. I have NEVER heard anyone say "Czech food is amazing!"...or even anything about it:) Not once!
In reply to I lived in Prague for… by dubaibubble
It's a disaster for any country to give it's sovereignty to Brussels. So, yes, it is a disaster waiting to happen, and obviously a disaster that already has happened.
At least no wars have ever started in Central Europe in the past. /Madhouse sarc
The Czech republic is a stupid has-been.
I have to give my brother credit for stating that they will start a war over the Euro idea way back when they first started with it. We are both money collectors so we kind of had a good idea. I didn't argue because I think he was correct.
I've been wearing my "Republicans Against the War" button all day. Let them fight it out. We don't belong there.
I wear my original "Nixon Now" button once in a while. It sometimes sparks very interesting conversations.
I also have an original "Al Smith" pin. I found it in the floor debris of my cellar as a kid. It made me research who he was.
In reply to I have to give my brother… by Manipuflation
That's really cool. I like old stuff like that and you are correct that it does spark conversations. These are just a few button I have left over from our Ron Paul campaign in 2008. I met some good people back then. And they knew about about my run for Skewl Bored. We are all in different states now and have been for years so I had to go it alone. I'm sensing some regret that they couldn't help but I didn't ask for help. The one guy has more than 10MM now. I didn't ask anyone for money. It's more of a "do you really want this?" question. In my case, the answer was yes because I have children involved.
We are Ron Paulers. We are used to getting our asses kicked. The key is that we keep turning up. Just when the establishment thinks "We finally got rid of those Ron Paul people", the one of us turns up again. Maybe we don't win but it at least let's them know we are watching.
In reply to I wear my original "Nixon… by Oldguy05
I like Ron Paul. I look at his website frequently. Mr. NO is a good man!
edit: What does "Money collector" mean? Coins, bills, tally sticks, sea shells?
I prefer coins.
In reply to That's really cool. I like… by Manipuflation
A lot of people don't really like us though. You can't give up. The hate is still there. We destroyed McCain the Traitor. I think in doing so we enabled Obama but I doubt McCain would have been better. We did it again in 2012. I have hate for libtards but I have vitriolic hate for RHINOS. I know how the game is played now.
The question still remains, however, do you want to be part of it? I'm experienced in the political arena and I'm not so sure that you do. Going in lone wolf like I did was for sure going to lead to defeat but I did get a lot of votes. I was simply measuring the crowd for the price of $2.
Now its your turn.:-) Fuck them. Fullback handoff up the middle and see what happens. My problem is that I didn't assemble an executive committee and I didn't issue forth propaganda. Do you want to win? Everyone needs to think about whether they want to win a political office or not. Do you really want that and do you know what's coming at you?
It's better if we do it together because that was one lonely campaign. You against the world is pretty tough. Over a thousand people voted for me though. Actually 1216 people did. Some people liked what I had to say.
In reply to I like Ron Paul. I look at… by Oldguy05
About the only thing the Czechs did right is make a rifle, CZ527, that can blow a hole through a dime at 200 meters.
Nice lil carbine!
edit: Hitchcock45 vid:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WSu7EuQr6o4
In reply to About the only thing the… by MusicIsYou
they do rather well in the handgun world also
In reply to About the only thing the… by MusicIsYou
I think the EU has been crap from the beginning. As people are realizing. Poof. And it's gone.
Poland, Hungary, Austria, Italy, Greece have realized the EU was created a control mechanism. A way to capture entire countries, by an unelected bureacracy that is only accountable to themselves. Why? To keep entire countries, indebted, as neofeudal serfs, permanently sucking from the EU tit.
If they tell the EU to fuck off, I say good. What took so long?
Same thing they tried with The North American Union...and The Amero. A stupid bureaucratic idea from the start.
In reply to Good. I think the EU has… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Don't be surprised if there are people still pushing for the NAU.
In reply to Same thing they tried with… by Oldguy05
I wouldn't be. In fact I think there still are. The NAFTA dissolution worries me. It's a great stealthy way to get the ball rolling again. Most Americans, and probably even less Mexicans and Canadians even know of it.
In reply to Don't be surprised if there… by Laughing.Man
Macron's support of several circles of EU integration seems to be a realistic vision. The inner circle includes Euro countries.
The Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland fits presently to one of the outer circles.
The ever larger EU was mainly a British dream, which will die with Brexit.
If Europe doesn't end the raghead and nafrican invasion, it will die. What part of that do you not understand?
Millions of muzzies and Africans that think they won the golden ticket to live the high life in Europe via welfare? This same idea is why people rose up to vote for Trump. People are sick of paying for losers, that are not even citizens, to show up and suck of the governement tit. Not only that, to get away with criminal acts. People are done.
Macron is a globablist tool that will disappear into obscurity. His place in history? Well, he throws a good parade.
In reply to Macron's support of several… by Mimir
Macron is a POS! A suck ass globalist that constantly shows his citizens don't matter to him. He's the French Merkle. The French McCain. The French...should oust him.
In reply to If Europe doesn't end the… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
What an inaccurate bull... the parliamentary elections were in October 2017, the next will be in 2021...
As compared with England, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Holland and Portugal, the Czech republic never colonized any other country. It is not responsible for devastation those countries have done around the world, especially in Africa, so why should now be helping with the flood of Muslim and African invaders the mentioned countries created?
you can make the same arguments between States in any country. Comes back to what the EU is and do the member countries accept the bad with the good.
In reply to What an inaccurate bull… by Bigo2
They shouldn't! Screw that! No one should! If it isn't Muslims and Africans it's Mexicans etc. No one should have to provide a living to people that invade them and don't wish to contribute to the betterment of the society they "immigrate" to.
In reply to What an inaccurate bull… by Bigo2