Germany Repeatedly Fails To Deport Migrant Accused Of 542 Crimes

The German government is struggling to contain a wave of violence that has rocked the country since Europe's refugee crisis began just over three years ago, when Chancellor Angela Merkel first announced her "open doors" policy in response to a wave of refugees fleeing Syria, Afghanistan and North Africa. That policy has since been abandoned after it nearly toppled Merkel's government earlier this year, but the sheer incompetence of German authorities as they struggle to deport criminal migrants continues to inspire awe.
One troubling example was recently highlighted by Germany's Bild newspaper. One illegal migrant who arrived in Germany more than 20 years ago has managed to avoid deportation despite being accused of 542 criminal acts. The reason? German authorities can't figure out which country to deport him to. Meanwhile, the migrant - whose name is unknown - has been allowed to roam free.
The unidentified migrant's rap sheet is extensive, ranging from immigration violations, to theft to drug possession to assault. He has repeatedly claimed to be from Algeria, Morocco and other North African countries. However, no state has confirmed his residency. He has refused to reveal his name to German authorities, and database searches of his fingerprints have yielded no matches.
A politician from Germany's Alternative for Germany party told RT that the man's case was another example of Germany's failed immigration policies.
This quite bizarre case exposes flaws in the current German migration policy, Michael Seyfert, a migration spokesman of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, told RT.
"It is a failure of the system; it is a failure of the government," he said, adding that the German authorities simply "do not dare to [extradite people] as they are afraid of the left-wing media and… protests."
Various "NGOs… protest against it and even try to prevent [deportations] physically," Seyfert added.
Some might brush this story off as an isolated incident. But be assured: it isn't. In fact, nearly one out of every two planned deportations in Germany fall through for various reasons, according to police data cited by German newspaper Die Welt. Indeed, out of 23,900 extraditions planned between January and May 2018, 12,800 failed for various reasons.
Meanwhile, Merkel is looking abroad for a solution. She arrived last week in Senegal, one of Africa's poorest countries, accompanied by a delegation of entrepreneurs from the electrification, automation and infrastructure fields. The trip was intended to encourage German companies to invest more in Africa.
However, these half-hearted gestures and empty promises will do nothing to abate the rash of violent crimes committed by refugees. As one government survey recently found, 90% of violent crimes committed in the German state of Lower Saxony could be attributed to refugees. Popular anger reached a new high after migrants were accused of fatally stabbing a German man in a brawl last week. As far-right groups took to the streets, ordinary Germans have proven too lazy to respond.
But it appears Merkel and her center-right coalition - which have seen popular support fade in the face of the resurgent crisis - will need to learn these lessons the hard way.
Comments
Long Diversity at all costs.
Complain? "You f'ing racist!, hate speech, fascist scum!" they announce in the most friendly open-mined liberty loving voice. LOL
You can't fix stupid.
In reply to . by PiratePiggy
Who's stupidity?
The State imports an underclass which is used to drive wage levels down. The new underclass doubles crime levels. What do "The people" call for?
More State.
The State: WIN
The Establishment: WIN
The Underclass: WIN
The People: ?
In reply to You can't fix stupid. by Voice of insanity
Danke Fuhrerin Merkel!
In reply to Who's stupidity? The State… by css1971
The collective German people.
In reply to Who's stupidity? The State… by css1971
I don't know where I'm from! Sodium Pentothal? I still don't know! MOAR!
In reply to The collective German people. by Voice of insanity
What do you call a government that no longer protects its people from foreigners or any other threat?
Eine gescheiterte Regierung: A failed government.
In reply to I don't know where I'm from!… by Oldguy05
The primary cause of population change in every region of Europe:
http://thesoundingline.com/the-leading-causes-of-population-change-in-e…
In reply to What do you call a… by Shillinlikeavillan
"As far-right groups took to the streets, ordinary Germans have proven too lazy to respond. "
As if far-right is not an ordinary German.
Brainwashed writer.
FTFY.
In reply to "As far-right groups took to… by SpanishGoop
German people should start digging holes in their back yards.
If they "do not dare to deport any migrants because of left-wing protests", how come 5,500 deportations were executed in Germany in Q1/2018? Maybe the left-wingers aren't protesting enough?
The politicians will make sure that the shit hits the fan. Same thing everywhere.
Makes sense when you think about it. We can't have the Islamification by legislation program being discriminatory now can we.
The solution is simple. You keep him in a prison in solitary confinement until he finally admits where he is from and then deport him there. You keep him in the prison until he does just that.
The solution is simple: France has Kayenne, in south America.
They built prisons in the 18th in order to put those guys.
So if they don't have countries. Put them in the jungle. Make them build ponds and pyramides and everybody will be happy.
The solution has ALWAYS been there. How did we become so weak and stupid?
Why before that was acceptable and today this no way?
Voting laws in order to make people works more for those animals, everybody agree. But Kayenne is not "human" for those poor soul in the same time.
This word is managed by fags. No! even a fag will admit this is a good damn thing to do!
What did we done?
In reply to The solution is simple. You… by Joe A
Non need to deport him, just send him to jail for 6 months.
That would be 6 months for EACH and EVERY one of his 542 crimes, I make that 271 years with a possible release on parole after half of that, ie 135.5 years providing he behaves himself.
What's going on Germany? I live in a glass house so I can't throw stones.
Just fly them to Afghanistan and dump them there. If there's any doubt on where they're from, dump them in Afghanistan.
Deport him with a 9mm.
it is a disaster.
my boy went today for the first time to the school.
15 children in the class, 3 (including son) are austrians.
All other some muslims and hindus and blacks and chechens and bastards.
That is sad and disgusting. Our countries are fucked. Rural Canaduhhh is ok, the cities are a complete shit mix of 3rd world scum.
In reply to it is a disaster. my boy… by oncemore1
Who pays to support the 3rd world invaders when the white people are all gone ? It's not like these 3rd world animals can support themselves even in their own home cesspools...