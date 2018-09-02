Nevada In Deep Trouble If Recession Strikes, Report Finds

States deploy reserves and balances to manage budgetary uncertainties, deal with revenue forecasting mistakes, prevent severe spending reductions or tax increases when there are unexpected revenue shortfalls, and cope with unforeseen emergencies. Because reserves and balances are essential to managing sudden changes and maintaining fiscal health, these levels are watched closely.
According to a report by The Pew Charitable Trusts, if a recession strikes tomorrow and Nevada was forced to run only on reserves, the state government would be out of money in approximately 3.6 days.
The study determined that Nevada had just $39 million in its rainy day fund for the fiscal year 2017, and ranks 44th out of 50 states in how long government can operate solely on reserves. Nevada was not alone in this potentially dangerous budgetary mess. Three states including Kansas, Montana and New Jersey had no reserve monies at all. Across the board, the median time for all 50 states was roughly twenty days.
On the opposite side of the spectrum, Alaska and Wyoming lead the rankings, with each having enough reserves to run their respective governments for more than a year.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal said it is a low probability that any state would be forced to operate on just reserves. The report paints a troubling picture of what could happen to Nevada in the next economic downturn.
“The funds in those accounts are used to help offset revenue shortfalls and alleviate the need for spending cuts or layoffs during times of economic hardship,” said Las Vegas Review-Journal, adding that without enough reserves, a recession could result in exploding deficits. This would be bad news for the state’s S&P Global Ratings, as for example, the credit rating agency downgraded Massachusetts’ debt rating in 2017, citing its “failure to follow through on rebuilding its reserves.”
Robert Fellner, director of policy for the Nevada Policy Research Institute, said Nevada’s extremely low reserves is reflective of a “tax-and-spend mentality,” noting attempts by Gov. Brian Sandoval and the State Legislature to increase funding for K-12 education, including the 2015 commerce tax.
The state, Fellner added, “needs to get spending under control.”
The Journal noted that the state had nearly $270 million in reserves in 2007, enough to run the government for roughly 27 days. Then the recession hit, and by 2010, the fund was bone dry. Over the cycle, the state attempted to bring up the account’s balance, but financial stress in 2015 through 2016 emptied all funds.
“Every time we put a dime in there, we had to pull it back out just to keep the government running,” said Mike Wilden, chief of staff to Gov. Brian Sandoval, who took office in 2010.
Wilden said the state ended the fiscal year 2018, which ended on June 30, with $180 billion in the fund– good for about 14 days of government funding. The significant contributions to the fund have been tax revenues from recreational marijuana industry. Marijuana taxes add about $4 million per month into the account, which started in July 2017, Wilden said.
As for Nevada and a handful of other states with limited reserves, well, it is a race against time to increase state funds before the next economic slowdown, which could arrive as early as next year.
Comments
Everybody is in trouble if a recession hits.
that is why arguing the "fiscal integrity" of Red States vs Blue States is ridiculous
In reply to Everybody is in trouble if a… by Baron von Bud
How much RDF did TX. use for Harvey. Bet FEMA outspent TX. 10-1.
Place your bets!
In reply to that is why arguing the … by Juggernaut x2
what? tens of thousands of mexicans on welfare....and tire shops/check cashing hovels aren't sustainable?
In reply to Z by B-Bond
My state, or rather my county, is apparently trying to do something about it, property taxes went up 26.5% this year on my home.
Not something I'm all that happy about, in fact it's time to leave this county and it's high taxes behind me thinks.
IMO it would be unwise to move to a state in the bottom 5 of that list. As much as we know that taxes will likely rise since the economy is allegedly so good it's hard to know where to go to avoid the latest boondoggle.
In reply to that is why arguing the … by Juggernaut x2
Haha no point in caring.. like anyone that is charge gives any shit if the kettle runs dry while they pour their own... they just fucking leave and sit on their riches while everyone else shits their pants
In reply to My state, or rather my… by glenlloyd
.
In reply to Everybody is in trouble if a… by Baron von Bud
Why the focus on Nevada. Strange rhetorical tactic.
In reply to Everybody is in trouble if a… by Baron von Bud
Bagging on Illinois is just beating a dead horse at this point.
In reply to Why the focus on Nevada… by Mtnrunnr
Because the article was pulled from the "Review-Journal", a Las Vegas newspaper.
In reply to Why the focus on Nevada… by Mtnrunnr
Instead, you could focus on the rainy-day chart placement for ND, which was supposed to be a fracking paradise. What happened to the boom state—with all of those energy jobs—where you’ll make six figures.........SIX FIGURES!!!?
In reply to Why the focus on Nevada… by Mtnrunnr
Nevada isn't a paragon of savings and responsible "gaming"?
Wait...who would'a thunk it!?
"All-in on double sixes!"
In reply to Everybody is in trouble if a… by Baron von Bud
Some more and Faster than others... Imagine what Illinois will be like.. Holy shit... fire sale there once the taxes get out of hand, then they default, I am in for a free acre.
Everything is happening at the same time, this time, not just housing and America, it is worldly, as the earlier article ripples thru the truth of EMs, BIG BAD LEADERS who will be stomped..
What is the IMF going to do, take Turkish land, Greece, Argentina and do what with it ? Hold it and sell it to whom ? So you take all the GOVT parks, building and sell it to the highest bidder who cant do anything with it.
This is a truely MAJOR cluster fuk... Wait for CNBC in the morning... Nothing but Apple is looking gooooodd
In reply to Everybody is in trouble if a… by Baron von Bud
It hasn't hit yet. Really! I'm from Nevada and I'm here to help.
I was just transferred from Illinois:)
In reply to Everybody is in trouble if a… by Baron von Bud
'when' (FIFY)
In reply to Everybody is in trouble if a… by Baron von Bud
Elon musk got his 2 billion from Nevada
There are no more recessions and the market never goes down.
This is the new reality.
It's different this time...
Don't worry.
The fed will print money for them.
you do realize they really don't print this money.
In reply to Don't worry. The fed will… by jal
Hitching your cart to only an economy that caters to other people's discretionary expendatures is pretty dumb....but what else are you going to do with a desert?
Gambling is a tax on ignorance. Seeing as how many people fall into that category, Nevada may be in better shape than we think.
In reply to Hitching your cart to only… by Jethro
Dye the sand and call it The Desert Of Maine.
Here kids! Go fill this plastic dildo looking thing with pretty sand for 10 bucks!
In reply to Hitching your cart to only… by Jethro
There getting the RAIDERS, all will be fine
Reno is ghetto as f*ck. If it gets any poorer there you won't want to see it. Its not a terrible place but a lot of poverty. I always notice roofs and I have never seen so many rotting off from neglect anywhere. You park to wander downtown and you see some depressing stuff.
So they are doing better than Illinois Pennsylvania Montana and of course New Jersey.
How is Wyoming #2 and Montana next door dead broke? Oh it is libtards money in Jackson's Hole.
They can always ban the nickel slots and make the old geezers play the quarters.
How much in taxes do the jew-owned gambling casinos pay?
Water is far more of an issue in the Southwest than the recession that never ended.
Debt jubilee is inevitable.
Vegas isn't the only kid on the gambling block anymore. Guess what, when you one trick ponies are hit with more internet sports betting, you're going back to being desert!
Taxation is the taking of citizens money. What right do they have to hold excess in reserve? Seems immoral.