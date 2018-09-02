"Nothing But Lies & Deceit" - US Cancels Pakistan Military Aid Over Refusal To Root Out Militants

Amidst slowly deteriorating relations and after pressure to curtail insurgent cross-border activity into neighboring Afghanistan, Pakistan's routine military aid from Washington has been cut after the vast chunk an originally planned total of $345 million in aid was temporarily suspended.
The Pentagon revealed Saturday that "it has made a final decision" to cancel $300 million in aid to the country — this after another $550 had been stripped by Congress earlier this year, bringing the total withheld from Pakistan to $800 million.
It appears President Trump is following up on prior personal threats to do just this, as his first tweet of 2018 had charged the longtime US ally with paying back American foreign aid with "nothing but lies & deceit". He also vowed, "They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!"
The Department of Defense made future delivery of the aid conditional on Pakistan's willingness and success in rooting out Islamist militants seeking safe haven in the country, and who throughout the 17-year war in Afghanistan have attacked US troops and Afghan national forces from across Pakistan's porous northwest border region.
Experts have accused Pakistan of allowing the Taliban-linked insurgents to regroup within Pakistani tribal territory when they are under coalition threat, in order to strike again.
When the suspension of aid was announced and outlined on Jan. 1 it was made known that US generals would reassess Pakistan's anti-terror cooperation later in the year.
Trump had identified a total figure of foreign aid to the country at "33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years," according to his January statement.
Pakistan meanwhile, has denied the Trump White House's charges that it's harboring militants and facilitating cross-border action. According to Reuters, Defense Secretary James Mattis had opportunity to reauthorize the aid this summer, but did not.
Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Kone Faulkner told Reuters, “Due to a lack of Pakistani decisive actions in support of the South Asia Strategy the remaining $300 (million) was reprogrammed.” The spokesman noted the DoD would spend the $300 million on "other urgent priorities" pending approval by Congress.
The move comes after this summer the White House announced it would drastically reduce training and educational assistance to the Pakistani military.
It further appears Washington is trying influence Islamabad's leadership at a crucially sensitive moment of political transition, with famous former cricket player Imran Khan having just taken office as prime minister.
Meanwhile, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and General Joseph Dunford are due to arrive in Islamabad on September 5th for high level talks. Mattis told reporters last week that uprooting militants would be a “primary part of the discussion.”
Comments
And where was Osama bin Laden hiding?
that wasn't him
In reply to And where was Osama bin… by BritBob
$345,000,000 in free money! 60% of which we have to borrow to give them. Utterly ridiculous. Cut everybody off now!
In reply to that wasn't him by Za Za
Trump - kickin' ass and takin' names!
No more being taken advantage of by...
countries with bad trade policies and...
countries mooching off our foreign-aid.
Fuck globalism!
MAGA
In reply to $345,000,000 in free money!… by man from glad
Great that Trump is kicking ass but does somebody want to tell me where these dirt floor living Paki's get these posters with the American flag and Trump's picture on them? What do they have a Walgreen's on every corner? So much bullshit on both sides.
In reply to Trump - kickin' ass and… by wee-weed up
That money may have been buying some stability. It will be interesting to see what happens next. A Nuclear armed Taliban?
In reply to Great that Trump is kicking… by knotjammin2
We can't afford to pay them all off. Between our corrupt congress and our allies we are fucking broke. Too many assholes playing both sides. I would rather take a stand now and cull the heard....Including congress!
In reply to That money may have been… by King of Ruperts Land
Exactly.
What happens when the "money" with which we have been buying allegiance is no longer worth anything......it already seems worth a lot less in other parts of the world.
And how about those nukes these radical, Muslim, anti-American Pakistanis have? What happens when they join the Iranian, Russian, Turkish alliance? Are we going to demand they denuclearize as well......or be bombed?
I agree we should cut them off along with a lot of other dirt bags we have been paying off.....but there will be consequences for going down that stupid path in the first place.
In reply to That money may have been… by King of Ruperts Land
#RUSSIA#WINNING
#CHINA#WINNING
#AMERICA#NOFRIENDS
#ME#ROFLMFAO
In reply to Exactly. What happens when… by bshirley1968
Yet Trump won't stop aid to Israel, even though they did 9/11.
In reply to #CHINA#WINNING by 07564111
Now my friend in whites has no further need to let the USA use the Khyber Pass for resupply.
Drop the hammer Imran.
In reply to Exactly. What happens when… by bshirley1968
Yep, your friend has made his choice and I wish muck luck.
In reply to Now my friend in whites has… by Winston Churchill
Uhhh. Doesn't the US use Pakastan for transporting stuff into Afghanistan? Pretty hard to get stuff in\out of afghan. if you have no route into the country. Don't think going via India himalayan mountains is going to work.
In reply to Great that Trump is kicking… by knotjammin2
it's not real money, the bankers just put it on a screen just like debt/mortgage but instead paying it back by working 25 years like a slave, like you I bet, they get their elections manipulated and other national interests manipulated. No one in their right mind would accept corrupt USA $
In reply to $345,000,000 in free money!… by man from glad
Too many people, bad religion and corrupt as hell.
Paki's have never been our friend.
In reply to that wasn't him by Za Za
"nothing but lies and deceit"
I'm confused. Is this Pakistan talking about the US?
In reply to Too many people, bad… by sheikurbootie
Do as we say or we'll stop droning you
In reply to Too many people, bad… by sheikurbootie
Who was it then?
In reply to that wasn't him by Za Za
Could have been anyone, because there wasn't even a blood test let alone DNA matching, never mind any trial.
The 9/11 Mossad operation demanded we blamed Laden and they needed to catch 'him'. In fact there's no real evidence it was anyone at all - can you find any?
In reply to Who was it then? by BritBob
who knows, they threw the body (maybe) in the ocean quick enough to hide that small fact.
In reply to Who was it then? by BritBob
6' under.
he died of kidney failure years earlier.
In reply to And where was Osama bin… by BritBob
▪Breaking: US Military Suddenly Blocks ALL Spy Satellite Access!▪
August 31, 2018
https://principia-scientific.org/breaking-us-military-suddenly-blocks-u…
WWG1WGA
In reply to And where was Osama bin… by BritBob
> bringing the total withheld from Pakistan to $800 million
Money POTUS should divert to US infrastructure...
In reply to ▪Breaking: US Military… by DarkPurpleHaze
He was hiding in a building built by Pakistani ISI called Waziristan Haveli.
They have been working both sides of the fence for too long now.
I just hope General Mattis can be free to just get shit done if it needs too without all the counter CIA ‘incorrect’ intelligence.
In reply to And where was Osama bin… by BritBob
Full (body) size freezer supplied by whom ?
Are you really that dumb,CIA agent Tim Osman died of kidney failure Dec.2001.
In reply to He was hiding in a buildup… by FilthyHabits
great, an opportunity to dump the $ and the manipulation and debt that goes with it
Dirka Dirka!
GOOD!!! FUCK THEM!!!
Yeah and when Pakistan kick US out and close their country from US supply chain that is crucial to Afghanistan then i suppose they use Poland instead? Great thinking.
In reply to GOOD!!! FUCK THEM!!! by kurwamac
BOOM!
In reply to GOOD!!! FUCK THEM!!! by kurwamac
he who fucks gets fucked. (old chimpanzee proverb)
In reply to GOOD!!! FUCK THEM!!! by kurwamac
I am OK with that. Maybe the US government can stop military aid to Israel and the Saud over their refusal to stop murdering children.
Saudi Arabia is too rich to receive US help in the form of funding or MIC vouchers (it receives much other types of help though).
Egypt, on the other hand, has been depending a lot on US handouts.
In reply to I am OK with that. Maybe the… by Grandad Grumps
Now I understand why my Indian friend always breaks out in laughter whenever Pakistan is brought up.
Maybe we can get Mrs McCain to have another house party with the real housewives of Phoenix to sponsor a Muj again.
'bout time. Fuck the Paki's..
Stains, I call them.
From PakiStain.
In reply to 'bout time. Fuck the… by Duc888
So after Libya, and illegal invasion of Syria; we're to believe this crap?
Maybe cee-aye-a is having some of their poppy fields crops skimmed?
Time to stop trying to buy friends on the worlds stage...
Anybody else think it just might be a good idea to leave Afghanistan right about....now?
Most if the world's problems can be traced to the British Empire.
Most of the British Empire's problems can be traced to Rothschilds
I don't expect US will ever speak the truth. The ancestors said they speak with forked-tongue.
That when Baron Von Munchausen accuses Pinocchio of lying...
On the money Mr President, well done and let the Chinese have Pakistan they will soon tire of the lies.
"they will soon tire of the lies."
Apparently you pay little attention to the lies of the US. WMD, Yellocake,,, Syria gassing children,,, Iraqis killing babies in incubators,,, Gulf of Tonkin,,, and on and on and on....
In reply to On the money Mr President,… by Dornier27
FYI...that money belongs to Pakistan which they spend on fighting terrorism from the other side of the Western border..that's NO aid...
In reply to On the money Mr President,… by Dornier27
How did all these counties survive for eons without aid from the USA? Just fine. All this aid is going to a few corrupt fucks at the top; nothing like making yourself appear a good and benevolent benefactor.
The fine print in the 'loan' probably requires all the money to be spent via US contractors and the US MIC.
In reply to How did all these counties… by notfeelinthebern
"Nothing but lies and deceit" from muslims. And why is it the West has to keep on learning this lesson the hard way, over and over again?
We don't give them money anyway. We give them a coupon to use at our MIC. It's an indirect government subsidy to US weaponsmakers, laundered through Pakistan.
Of course Pakistan is a nasty mess, a dumpster just waiting to go up in flames. With nukes, no less.
I'm ambivalent about chasing them into the China/Russia/Iran nexus developing across Eurasia, however. In the long run, it's probably better for the world, including us Americans. Every Empire has fallen due to military over-reach and over-spending, and ours is no exception. I'd just like to get a sense that we know what's happening and are taking strategic preparations to cushion the impact of collapse. Instead I get the message that we're simply denying and pretending, and substituting bluster, bullshit and self-pity for analysis and mature behavior.
Either way, it ends up the same in the end. But I prefer to take the lead and the initiative and think things go better when nations do it too.