"Nothing But Lies & Deceit" - US Cancels Pakistan Military Aid Over Refusal To Root Out Militants

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 09/02/2018 - 14:01

Amidst slowly deteriorating relations and after pressure to curtail insurgent cross-border activity into neighboring Afghanistan, Pakistan's routine military aid from Washington has been cut after the vast chunk an originally planned total of $345 million in aid was temporarily suspended.

The Pentagon revealed Saturday that "it has made a final decision" to cancel $300 million in aid to the country this after another $550 had been stripped by Congress earlier this year, bringing the total withheld from Pakistan to $800 million

It appears President Trump is following up on prior personal threats to do just this, as his first tweet of 2018 had charged the longtime US ally with paying back American foreign aid with "nothing but lies & deceit". He also vowed, "They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!"

Image via Hurriyet Daily

The Department of Defense made future delivery of the aid conditional on Pakistan's willingness and success in rooting out Islamist militants seeking safe haven in the country, and who throughout the 17-year war in Afghanistan have attacked US troops and Afghan national forces from across Pakistan's porous northwest border region. 

Experts have accused Pakistan of allowing the Taliban-linked insurgents to regroup within Pakistani tribal territory when they are under coalition threat, in order to strike again.

When the suspension of aid was announced and outlined on Jan. 1 it was made known that US generals would reassess Pakistan's anti-terror cooperation later in the year. 

Trump had identified a total figure of foreign aid to the country at "33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years," according to his January statement.

Pakistan meanwhile, has denied the Trump White House's charges that it's harboring militants and facilitating cross-border action. According to ReutersDefense Secretary James Mattis had opportunity to reauthorize the aid this summer, but did not.

Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Kone Faulkner told Reuters, “Due to a lack of Pakistani decisive actions in support of the South Asia Strategy the remaining $300 (million) was reprogrammed.” The spokesman noted the DoD would spend the $300 million on "other urgent priorities" pending approval by Congress.

The move comes after this summer the White House announced it would drastically reduce training and educational assistance to the Pakistani military.

It further appears Washington is trying influence Islamabad's leadership at a crucially sensitive moment of political transition, with famous former cricket player Imran Khan having just taken office as prime minister. 

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and General Joseph Dunford are due to arrive in Islamabad on September 5th for high level talks. Mattis told reporters last week that uprooting militants would be a “primary part of the discussion.”

bshirley1968 King of Ruperts Land Sun, 09/02/2018 - 14:44 Permalink

Exactly.

What happens when the "money" with which we have been buying allegiance is no longer worth anything......it already seems worth a lot less in other parts of the world.

And how about those nukes these radical, Muslim, anti-American Pakistanis have? What happens when they join the Iranian, Russian, Turkish alliance? Are we going to demand they denuclearize as well......or be bombed?

I agree we should cut them off along with a lot of other dirt bags we have been paying off.....but there will be consequences for going down that stupid path in the first place.

PrivetHedge BritBob Sun, 09/02/2018 - 14:57 Permalink

Could have been anyone, because there wasn't even a blood test let alone DNA matching, never mind any trial.

The 9/11 Mossad operation demanded we blamed Laden and they needed to catch 'him'. In fact there's no real evidence it was anyone at all - can you find any?

notfeelinthebern Sun, 09/02/2018 - 14:30 Permalink

How did all these counties survive for eons without aid from the USA? Just fine. All this aid is going to a few corrupt fucks at the top; nothing like making yourself appear a good and benevolent benefactor.

swmnguy Sun, 09/02/2018 - 14:32 Permalink

We don't give them money anyway.  We give them a coupon to use at our MIC.  It's an indirect government subsidy to US weaponsmakers, laundered through Pakistan.

Of course Pakistan is a nasty mess, a dumpster just waiting to go up in flames.  With nukes, no less.

I'm ambivalent about chasing them into the China/Russia/Iran nexus developing across Eurasia, however.  In the long run, it's probably better for the world, including us Americans.  Every Empire has fallen due to military over-reach and over-spending, and ours is no exception.  I'd just like to get a sense that we know what's happening and are taking strategic preparations to cushion the impact of collapse.  Instead I get the message that we're simply denying and pretending, and substituting bluster, bullshit and self-pity for analysis and mature behavior.

Either way, it ends up the same in the end.  But I prefer to take the lead and the initiative and think things go better when nations do it too.