Out-Of-Warranty Tesla Owners Left With No Choice But To Fix Their Own Cars

Due to a lack of reputable mechanics, widespread service centers and aftermarket parts, some out of warranty Tesla owners are left with no choice but to try and fix their cars themselves. Such was the case of Model S owner Greg Furstenwerth, a self described "Tesla fan". CNBC detailedhis journey through repairing his own out of warranty Tesla when the company "treated him like [he] didn't own a Tesla" after his warranty ran out.

Furstenwerth was one of the first Model S owners, pre-ordering in 2013. He was even one of the first in the state of Hawaii to own a Tesla. Like some fans of the company have done after buying their Teslas, he even undertook a cross-country journey to prove that the world did not need gas powered vehicles and that there was nothing to be anxious about regarding the vehicle's range capabilities.

"Those were the golden years", according to Furstenwerth. While the Model S was under warranty, he shared his experience in dealing with Tesla service, which was positive. The interactions with the company were plentiful.

"Tesla used to call me," he told CNBC. "They'd tell me, 'hey we noticed that there's something going wrong with your car.' Or when I had my flat they did their courtesy roadside service. They really took care of me, actually, as an original preorder."

But when the warranty ran out, so did the personal attention: "...as soon as I exceeded my warranty, the interactions all went away. I was treated like I didn't really own a Tesla," he told CNBC. 

Because he was one of the first to have faith and purchase a Model S, he is now being "rewarded" by being one of the firsts who will need to get repairs done to his Tesla while it is not covered under warranty. The number of customers that are falling out of warranty, like Greg, will increase in coming years.

Greg claims that after he fell out of warranty and needed repairs, the company would not offer him a loaner car or a mobile mechanic to help him when he needed to find a service center outside of Seattle, where he lived.

His next quest was to try and find independent mechanics, but he soon found out that there were very few who were willing and able to work on the Model S. He found out along the way that there are only a few mechanics who can fix the Model S, and they generally do it by buying scrap Model S cars and salvaging parts or reverse engineering parts using 3D printers.

This is apparently because Tesla doesn’t make spare parts, diagnostic tools or repair manuals readily available to people trying to perform service on their cars. And due to the modest size of the car fleet, there is also a surprisingly small aftermarket for Tesla parts.

So Furstenwerth was forced to take it upon himself to figure out how to fix his car on his own.

He learned by "taking it apart and putting it together several times" while at the same time visiting online forums that offered suggestions. He was able to find some parts online, but it was tedious work trying to track them down individually. Among his problems since 2013 have been "leaking tail lights, failing door handles, a passenger window behind the driver that fell out of place and faulty wiring in his driver's side door," according to the article.

The process was so painful for him that at one point he even "considered destroying the car".

The original article includes video showing Furstenwerth disassembling and reassembling his own Model S. 

In terms of quality, Furstenworth claims that when he finally got his Tesla open, it was built like a "lego car" and that disassembling and reassembling it was "like putting together legos [and] taking apart legos".

"If you can put together Legos you can put together a Tesla Model S," he told CNBC. 

After resorting to having to fix his own car, Greg, like many other loyal Tesla fans, isn’t getting mad at the company. Instead, he is trying to help other Model S owners learn how to fix their own cars, too. Despite this, he has some advice for the company:

"I want to see Tesla wildly succeed," he says. "I have no problem with them being vertically integrated, and running things the way they do for cars that are in warranty. But if they want to get in the mass market, unless they're gonna run every single service center in every single small town, there's no way it's acceptable to have people for minor issues drive and kill an entire day to go to the service center, just for some free Keurig coffee."

We can imagine that the reaction of other Tesla owners who aren't such vehement fans, will be far less supportive.

“The interactions with the company were plentiful.” Call me crazy, but I want a car from a car company where the service interactions aren’t very plentiful, because it doesn’t need much service. You know, that new car reliability that’s the whole purpose for buying a new car. Low brain activity millenials evidently think differently, and are more concerned about saving the world while using coal generated electricity.

Cry me a river.  Does he expect any manufacturer to treat him like a king after their warranty and complimentary services expire?  What a snowflake.  When my Tundra's warranty expired, I had to put on my big-boy pants and accept the fact that it was MY responsibility to take care of it.   

As for lack of parts, well, that was part of the decision matrix he should have strongly considered in 2013 when he was buying a new design.  Sometimes you're the bug, some times your the windshield.  In this case, I have no pity.   Tesla owners were "pioneers"... yeah, well, sometimes pioneers come back with arrows through their heads.

Erkme, if I buy an $80,000 luxury car I expect the manufacturer to have a system in place to support post warranty. If you actually watch the video the guy doesnt expect to treated like a king, but he does expect some kind of support and parts system to be available. There is nothing "pioneering" about mass producing a car in the 21st century. Telsa's problems have nothing to do with the battery and drive motors, and everything to do with shoddy design and manufacturing of everything that makes a car a car and not a go-cart, like the door handles, windows, body panels, gas caps and the all the fiddly interior electronics that are breaking and falling off Teslas left and right.

When the warrantee dies the company no longer has any responsibility. Everyone knows this. 

However, with normal gas-burning ICE cars there are ten million mechanics willing and capable of fixing it when things go wrong, as they always will. 

With the disgusting coal-burning Teslas, there are a grand total of zero mechanics who are willing and capable of fixing them when things go wrong. 

Buying a Tesla is like dumping money down the toilet. They lack in the infrastructure and aftermarket parts sources to support a fleet the size needed to actually make a dent in what other manufacturers will have with electric models.

Who doesn't provide aftermarket parts for those out of warranty? This is a business opportunity that Tesla is missing out on. Why wouldn't you want to have parts available? It makes no sense and I was under the impression that an auto maker had to maintain parts availability for 10 years? That's probably changed now since they do the 'big donor' thing and pay off congress, the legislation is probably changed.

I can repair my 20 year old TDI cars with most everything I need coming out of VW or aftermarket suppliers, and because there are so many of these cars around those parts will be available for a long time. In fact you can still get lots of part for old Beetles and the Mk1 Golf / Jetta cars from a lot of places.

Fuck Tesla - who would be foolish enough to drop that kind of cash for something that is basically trash once your warranty runs out.

You want to get out of this? Autonomous mode yourself into a barrier and let the insurance company buy you out. This is what riding around on a 400V battery pack gets you...stupid in the noodle.

Businesses don't make money by being generous, they make money by following their obligations to the letter of the law, or in this case the contract that buyers sign with Tesla.

Generosity is not a business term that supports the bottom line, and it creates false expectations that can be withdrawn at any time. A specified warranty is what they have to conform to, if they've done that they've satisfied their responsibility.

People without the ability to understand this relationship typically get taken advantage of, but we would hope they learn along the way.

It seems over time that people are 1)getting dumber and 2)not able to grasp that we live in a capitalist system where the legal contract rules. Certainly I can see where leftist liberals don't like agreements like this because it means they're shit out of luck with a broken car that they can't fix at all.

Don't like the agreement then don't buy it.

Um, have you ever heard the term 'customer satisfaction'?

This is where a company goes above and beyond the written letter in order to retain their reputation?

lets have a long discussion about the written letter about reputation...well, no, because there is no written letter about reputation.

Reputation is what occurs organically with a person and/or company.

Organically, Tesla and Musk are earning a reputation as finicky assholes who can't get the job done.

Also, there should be a discussion about the obsolescence curve of a Tesla. Or any car for that matter.

What is an 'obsolescence curve'? 

Well...keyword is 'demise'

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Technology_life_cycle

It’s becoming obvious that the internal security agencies of the US need some purging and cut backs. They are obviously failing to keep out those that don’t belong and are wasting taxpayers money harassing citizens. 

 

They are basically justifying their positions by harassing people that haven’t done anything for laughs.

 

 

The pioneering part is the fact that he got on board with a brand new company, with no established record, for no other reason than to be different.   Tesla's product is unique enough that the average garage cannot work on it.  This is not a secret, and quite frankly, is to be expected of any provider who builds a product that no one else can (or wants to) service.    It would be nice if Tesla did use COTS components and design processes, but then they wouldn't be Tesla.  And that is what appeals to the wanna-be-different crowd.  If I was to buy a Tesla, it would be with the full understanding that it has a very short expiration - when the warranty is out, it's time to trade-in/up.  Anyone not seeing this at the time of purchase, or certainly during the course of the warranty coverage is, well, enthusiastically blinded.

The pioneering part is the fact that he got on board with a brand new company, with no established record, for no other reason than to be different.   Tesla's product is unique enough that the average garage cannot work on it.  This is not a secret, and quite frankly, is to be expected of any provider who builds a product that no one else can (or wants to) service.    It would be nice if Tesla did use COTS components and design processes, but then they wouldn't be Tesla.  And that is what appeals to the wanna-be-different crowd.  If I was to buy a Tesla, it would be with the full understanding that it has a very short expiration - when the warranty is out, it's time to trade-in/up.  Anyone not seeing this at the time of purchase, or certainly during the course of the warranty coverage is, well, enthusiastically blinded.

Telsa's problems have nothing to do with the battery and drive motors, and everything to do with shoddy design and manufacturing of everything that makes a car a car and not a go-cart, like the door handles, windows, body panels, gas caps and the all the fiddly interior electronics that are breaking and falling off Teslas left and right.

----

You left out an inoperable business plan with an executive totally inept and ignorant of his own mismanagement because he is more concerned with his own public perception.

"Instead, he is trying to help other Model S owners learn how to fix their own cars, too."

That's called being a fucking MECHANIC.  An honorable profession that I did on the side myself for years (and still do on my own "project cars").

Congrats, you liberal shit, you're "blue collar" now.  Actually working with your hands might teach you a thing or two.  Oh, and by the way, you COULD START A BUSINESS DOING THAT FOR MONEY.  It's called OWNING A REPAIR SHOP.

Are we learning yet?

 

 DeLorean worth a Fortune? Stop sniffing the powered donuts.  The  DeLorean sells for the same or less now than they did when they came out in 1981.  $25k.  So if your facts were valid, most people buy cars for transportation and not as an investment. 25$ invested in the DOW on the same year would have been enough to buy yourself a fleet of  DeLoreans and a box donuts. 

buying a Tesla is like buying a DeLorean in the '70s.

I disagree, the Delorean used standard parts for the engines and running gear and ANY garage could rebuild them and get them working.

The Tesla is a rats-nest of wires, computers and a battery pack just waiting to electrocute or burn you with custom Tesla only parts everywhere. It's also very difficult to repair because Tesla had no experience of making or fixing cars when they built it.

 