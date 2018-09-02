Out-Of-Warranty Tesla Owners Left With No Choice But To Fix Their Own Cars

Due to a lack of reputable mechanics, widespread service centers and aftermarket parts, some out of warranty Tesla owners are left with no choice but to try and fix their cars themselves. Such was the case of Model S owner Greg Furstenwerth, a self described "Tesla fan". CNBC detailedhis journey through repairing his own out of warranty Tesla when the company "treated him like [he] didn't own a Tesla" after his warranty ran out.
Furstenwerth was one of the first Model S owners, pre-ordering in 2013. He was even one of the first in the state of Hawaii to own a Tesla. Like some fans of the company have done after buying their Teslas, he even undertook a cross-country journey to prove that the world did not need gas powered vehicles and that there was nothing to be anxious about regarding the vehicle's range capabilities.
"Those were the golden years", according to Furstenwerth. While the Model S was under warranty, he shared his experience in dealing with Tesla service, which was positive. The interactions with the company were plentiful.
"Tesla used to call me," he told CNBC. "They'd tell me, 'hey we noticed that there's something going wrong with your car.' Or when I had my flat they did their courtesy roadside service. They really took care of me, actually, as an original preorder."
But when the warranty ran out, so did the personal attention: "...as soon as I exceeded my warranty, the interactions all went away. I was treated like I didn't really own a Tesla," he told CNBC.
Because he was one of the first to have faith and purchase a Model S, he is now being "rewarded" by being one of the firsts who will need to get repairs done to his Tesla while it is not covered under warranty. The number of customers that are falling out of warranty, like Greg, will increase in coming years.
Greg claims that after he fell out of warranty and needed repairs, the company would not offer him a loaner car or a mobile mechanic to help him when he needed to find a service center outside of Seattle, where he lived.
His next quest was to try and find independent mechanics, but he soon found out that there were very few who were willing and able to work on the Model S. He found out along the way that there are only a few mechanics who can fix the Model S, and they generally do it by buying scrap Model S cars and salvaging parts or reverse engineering parts using 3D printers.
This is apparently because Tesla doesn’t make spare parts, diagnostic tools or repair manuals readily available to people trying to perform service on their cars. And due to the modest size of the car fleet, there is also a surprisingly small aftermarket for Tesla parts.
So Furstenwerth was forced to take it upon himself to figure out how to fix his car on his own.
He learned by "taking it apart and putting it together several times" while at the same time visiting online forums that offered suggestions. He was able to find some parts online, but it was tedious work trying to track them down individually. Among his problems since 2013 have been "leaking tail lights, failing door handles, a passenger window behind the driver that fell out of place and faulty wiring in his driver's side door," according to the article.
The process was so painful for him that at one point he even "considered destroying the car".
The original article includes video showing Furstenwerth disassembling and reassembling his own Model S.
In terms of quality, Furstenworth claims that when he finally got his Tesla open, it was built like a "lego car" and that disassembling and reassembling it was "like putting together legos [and] taking apart legos".
"If you can put together Legos you can put together a Tesla Model S," he told CNBC.
After resorting to having to fix his own car, Greg, like many other loyal Tesla fans, isn’t getting mad at the company. Instead, he is trying to help other Model S owners learn how to fix their own cars, too. Despite this, he has some advice for the company:
"I want to see Tesla wildly succeed," he says. "I have no problem with them being vertically integrated, and running things the way they do for cars that are in warranty. But if they want to get in the mass market, unless they're gonna run every single service center in every single small town, there's no way it's acceptable to have people for minor issues drive and kill an entire day to go to the service center, just for some free Keurig coffee."
We can imagine that the reaction of other Tesla owners who aren't such vehement fans, will be far less supportive.
Good luck suckers
I've been saying it for a while now: buying a Tesla is like buying a DeLorean in the '70s.
In reply to Good luck suckers by VWAndy
Yeah, but the DeLorean is worth a fortune now...
In reply to I've been saying it for a… by ZH Snob
“The interactions with the company were plentiful.” Call me crazy, but I want a car from a car company where the service interactions aren’t very plentiful, because it doesn’t need much service. You know, that new car reliability that’s the whole purpose for buying a new car. Low brain activity millenials evidently think differently, and are more concerned about saving the world while using coal generated electricity.
In reply to d by BaBaBouy
@ Repairing It Yourself... Whatever you do, DON't fucking short out that Battery ...!
AND... Wow, Imagine finding a mechanic, and if you do he can name his price.... $150/hr...???
In reply to Tge by PrintCash
Cry me a river. Does he expect any manufacturer to treat him like a king after their warranty and complimentary services expire? What a snowflake. When my Tundra's warranty expired, I had to put on my big-boy pants and accept the fact that it was MY responsibility to take care of it.
As for lack of parts, well, that was part of the decision matrix he should have strongly considered in 2013 when he was buying a new design. Sometimes you're the bug, some times your the windshield. In this case, I have no pity. Tesla owners were "pioneers"... yeah, well, sometimes pioneers come back with arrows through their heads.
In reply to Imagine Granny trying to… by BaBaBouy
Erkme, if I buy an $80,000 luxury car I expect the manufacturer to have a system in place to support post warranty. If you actually watch the video the guy doesnt expect to treated like a king, but he does expect some kind of support and parts system to be available. There is nothing "pioneering" about mass producing a car in the 21st century. Telsa's problems have nothing to do with the battery and drive motors, and everything to do with shoddy design and manufacturing of everything that makes a car a car and not a go-cart, like the door handles, windows, body panels, gas caps and the all the fiddly interior electronics that are breaking and falling off Teslas left and right.
In reply to Cry by erkme73
What you expect doesn't mean squat. What the contract explicitly states is all that matters. Tesla's under no obligation to make life easier for their customers. Only an idiot would think otherwise.
In reply to Erkme, if I buy an $80,000… by Stackers
When the warrantee dies the company no longer has any responsibility. Everyone knows this.
However, with normal gas-burning ICE cars there are ten million mechanics willing and capable of fixing it when things go wrong, as they always will.
With the disgusting coal-burning Teslas, there are a grand total of zero mechanics who are willing and capable of fixing them when things go wrong.
In reply to What you expect doesn't mean… by Straddling-the-fence
The tears of the smug are so sweet! LOL.
In reply to When the warrantee dies the… by bismillah
We aint seen nuffins yet.
Wait till a thousand Tesla-owning gals have broken Teslas outside of warranty. That's when it really starts.
In reply to The tears of the smug are so… by TBT or not TBT
There are reportedly thousands of partially functioning Teslas sitting in parking lots waiting to be completed (after the recent production rate stunts). Seems to me that an enterprising junk parts dealer could start harvesting those and selling the parts aftermarket. "Midnight Tesla Parts Inc." could make a killing......
In reply to We aint seen nuffins yet… by Skateboarder
They're killing TESLA one piece of propaganda at a time, somewhat
different than the way they went about it with the TITANIC.
In reply to There are reportedly… by Automatic Choke
I don't understand why ZH has at least one anti-Tesla article a day. Mm! What about the other inferior American-made cars?
In reply to They're killing TESLA one… by ardent
Buying a Tesla is like dumping money down the toilet. They lack in the infrastructure and aftermarket parts sources to support a fleet the size needed to actually make a dent in what other manufacturers will have with electric models.
Who doesn't provide aftermarket parts for those out of warranty? This is a business opportunity that Tesla is missing out on. Why wouldn't you want to have parts available? It makes no sense and I was under the impression that an auto maker had to maintain parts availability for 10 years? That's probably changed now since they do the 'big donor' thing and pay off congress, the legislation is probably changed.
I can repair my 20 year old TDI cars with most everything I need coming out of VW or aftermarket suppliers, and because there are so many of these cars around those parts will be available for a long time. In fact you can still get lots of part for old Beetles and the Mk1 Golf / Jetta cars from a lot of places.
Fuck Tesla - who would be foolish enough to drop that kind of cash for something that is basically trash once your warranty runs out.
You want to get out of this? Autonomous mode yourself into a barrier and let the insurance company buy you out. This is what riding around on a 400V battery pack gets you...stupid in the noodle.
In reply to ... by loop
every monetized a website?
it's called "click bait"
looks like we all got hooked
In reply to ... by loop
As a mechanic, there is no way i am investing my time and money learning to repair things i will do very few times. Flatrate pay means you have to rapidly do things, which requires experience. Not to mention unique tools.
In reply to When the warrantee dies the… by bismillah
Funny thing is I remember Consumer Reports rating this car “top rated” - boasting about how they never gave a car this high a rating before.
In reply to What you expect doesn't mean… by Straddling-the-fence
Changing out the rear rotors and pads on my Rubicon this afternoon. Had no issues getting parts, I never do.
In reply to Funny thing is I remember… by man from glad
So, expect no good faith in business at all?
Are you from a shithole country?
In reply to What you expect doesn't mean… by Straddling-the-fence
Businesses don't make money by being generous, they make money by following their obligations to the letter of the law, or in this case the contract that buyers sign with Tesla.
Generosity is not a business term that supports the bottom line, and it creates false expectations that can be withdrawn at any time. A specified warranty is what they have to conform to, if they've done that they've satisfied their responsibility.
People without the ability to understand this relationship typically get taken advantage of, but we would hope they learn along the way.
It seems over time that people are 1)getting dumber and 2)not able to grasp that we live in a capitalist system where the legal contract rules. Certainly I can see where leftist liberals don't like agreements like this because it means they're shit out of luck with a broken car that they can't fix at all.
Don't like the agreement then don't buy it.
In reply to So, expect no good faith in… by Slaytheist
Um, have you ever heard the term 'customer satisfaction'?
This is where a company goes above and beyond the written letter in order to retain their reputation?
lets have a long discussion about the written letter about reputation...well, no, because there is no written letter about reputation.
Reputation is what occurs organically with a person and/or company.
Organically, Tesla and Musk are earning a reputation as finicky assholes who can't get the job done.
Also, there should be a discussion about the obsolescence curve of a Tesla. Or any car for that matter.
What is an 'obsolescence curve'?
Well...keyword is 'demise'
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Technology_life_cycle
In reply to Businesses don't make money… by glenlloyd
I thought all you had to do was plug it in? Oh well, Brawndo has what plants crave!
Beam me up!
In reply to What you expect doesn't mean… by Straddling-the-fence
It’s becoming obvious that the internal security agencies of the US need some purging and cut backs. They are obviously failing to keep out those that don’t belong and are wasting taxpayers money harassing citizens.
They are basically justifying their positions by harassing people that haven’t done anything for laughs.
In reply to Erkme, if I buy an $80,000… by Stackers
Idiot wind
In reply to It’s becoming obvious that… by NidStyles
Idiot wind
In reply to It’s becoming obvious that… by NidStyles
Tesla gas caps are failing?
In reply to Erkme, if I buy an $80,000… by Stackers
(Laugh Track Deafening !!!!!)
In reply to Erkme, if I buy an $80,000… by Stackers
The pioneering part is the fact that he got on board with a brand new company, with no established record, for no other reason than to be different. Tesla's product is unique enough that the average garage cannot work on it. This is not a secret, and quite frankly, is to be expected of any provider who builds a product that no one else can (or wants to) service. It would be nice if Tesla did use COTS components and design processes, but then they wouldn't be Tesla. And that is what appeals to the wanna-be-different crowd. If I was to buy a Tesla, it would be with the full understanding that it has a very short expiration - when the warranty is out, it's time to trade-in/up. Anyone not seeing this at the time of purchase, or certainly during the course of the warranty coverage is, well, enthusiastically blinded.
In reply to Erkme, if I buy an $80,000… by Stackers
Telsa's problems have nothing to do with the battery and drive motors, and everything to do with shoddy design and manufacturing of everything that makes a car a car and not a go-cart, like the door handles, windows, body panels, gas caps and the all the fiddly interior electronics that are breaking and falling off Teslas left and right.
----
You left out an inoperable business plan with an executive totally inept and ignorant of his own mismanagement because he is more concerned with his own public perception.
In reply to Erkme, if I buy an $80,000… by Stackers
Usually an $80k fucking involves good memories and a trip to a doctor in a couple of days and time off from work.
In reply to Erkme, if I buy an $80,000… by Stackers
"Instead, he is trying to help other Model S owners learn how to fix their own cars, too."
That's called being a fucking MECHANIC. An honorable profession that I did on the side myself for years (and still do on my own "project cars").
Congrats, you liberal shit, you're "blue collar" now. Actually working with your hands might teach you a thing or two. Oh, and by the way, you COULD START A BUSINESS DOING THAT FOR MONEY. It's called OWNING A REPAIR SHOP.
Are we learning yet?
In reply to Imagine Granny trying to… by BaBaBouy
It all seems so great in the beginning................tax credit......................warranty.....................
Even if you are a really good mechanic, where do you source parts?
It all seemed so great in the beginning............
In reply to "Instead, he is trying to… by NoDebt
He's in Seattle. If he can overcome the parts distribution quandary, his certified chain of Tesla repair shops will mint him a fortune.
In reply to "Instead, he is trying to… by NoDebt
I thought at first that the article was gonna be about how he replaced the battery by soldering a thousand AAA batteries into a battery pack.
In reply to Imagine Granny trying to… by BaBaBouy
$100-$150.00 /hr IS A NORMAL SHOP RATE FOR A MECHANIC
In reply to Imagine Granny trying to… by BaBaBouy
One accurately spilled quart of saltwater would solve his repair problems.
In reply to Tge by PrintCash
Sounds like then, you need to buy a Prius. I bought a used 2012 Plug-In about 3 years ago and all I've put into it are oil changes and tires. Gets 60 mpg not counting the first 10 miles or so that are pure EV.
In reply to Tge by PrintCash
Not unless it has a flux capacitor. I've seen dealers selling them in the local used auto mags for 5-10k.
In reply to d by BaBaBouy
FYI - working on an electric car can be a bit dangerous if you don't know what you're doing. Lots of amps on tap in those batteries.
In reply to d by BaBaBouy
Best to be parked outside in an open area and not in your garage if you are working on anything near the drive circuit me thinks.
In reply to FYI - working on an electric… by Citxmech
Having the proper electrical fire-rated extinguisher on hand is a must as well.
I've heard that Toyota dealers have insulating floor mats for servicing their electric cars. Owning some real non-conductive tools might be good - at least enough to safely disconnect/lockout the battery pack.
In reply to Best to be parked outside in… by BurningFuld
They didn"t know they would be when purchased. It was just another a trophy car. Just dumb luck they became 'collectable'..
In reply to d by BaBaBouy
Ahh not so, even with a limited production run (approx 8600) the highest asking price for a DeLorean from Hemmings is 165,000 dollars, which can be attributed to a gold plated finish. The majority list for 30,000 to 60,000 dollars hardly fortunes.
https://www.hemmings.com/classifieds/cars-for-sale/delorean
https://www.hemmings.com/classifieds/cars-for-sale/delorean
In reply to d by BaBaBouy
"Yeah, but the DeLorean is worth a fortune now..."
Not really ...
https://www.hemmings.com/classifieds/cars-for-sale/delorean
update: JamcaicanMeAfraid beat me to it.
In reply to d by BaBaBouy
DeLorean worth a Fortune? Stop sniffing the powered donuts. The DeLorean sells for the same or less now than they did when they came out in 1981. $25k. So if your facts were valid, most people buy cars for transportation and not as an investment. 25$ invested in the DOW on the same year would have been enough to buy yourself a fleet of DeLoreans and a box donuts.
In reply to d by BaBaBouy
buying a DeLorean in the '70s
That would be a neat trick, since the DeLorean didn't come out until 1981. Unless you are using a flux capacitor, of course. /s
In reply to I've been saying it for a… by ZH Snob
I disagree, the Delorean used standard parts for the engines and running gear and ANY garage could rebuild them and get them working.
The Tesla is a rats-nest of wires, computers and a battery pack just waiting to electrocute or burn you with custom Tesla only parts everywhere. It's also very difficult to repair because Tesla had no experience of making or fixing cars when they built it.
In reply to I've been saying it for a… by ZH Snob