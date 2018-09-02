Progressives: The Real World Versus Neverland

Authored by David Stolinsky via The Gatestone Institute,
"Not to know what happened before you were born is to remain forever a child," Cicero astutely observed. For many self-described progressives today, however, this seems not to be a drawback. On the contrary, like adolescents -- insisting that they are grown-ups when their parents get in the way of their fun, but then running home for all their basic needs and creature comforts -- such people seem to give no thought to the past and equally little to the future.
Many people like this are said to suffer from a "Peter Pan Syndrome": the inability or unwillingness to grow up. In thought, they seem to lean to the political left. They want the government to take on the role of parent, even if that involves maxing out the country's "credit cards," so that even for a short time, they can live beyond what they earn.
Possibly in a hurry not to concern themselves with "dreary details," they pressed for a huge health-care bill, passed in 2010, that forever changed how we receive − or do not receive − medical care. It seems the details of the bill were too time-consuming and complex for the world of tweets and sound bites for them to pay attention to what it actually contained. When the bill was being debated, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi famously said, "We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it, away from the fog of the controversy."
Many of these children in adult bodies were told, and actually believed, that better health care for everyone, including an unlimited number of illegal immigrants, would be attainable at a low cost, if only the government were to run it. That Medicare and Medicaid, both of which the U.S. government currently runs -- as well as the UK's National Health Service -- are going broke does not appear to have occurred to them. So they persist in their fantasy that government-controlled health care is not an ill but a cure.
Their fantasy is not restricted to the realm of health care. Many of these children in adult bodies believe that many, if not all, major aspects of the economy would be more efficient if the government ran them. This is in spite of the fact that the facilities currently run by the government -- from the Department of Veterans Affairs to the Department of Motor Vehicles -- are inefficient, unhelpful or sometimes even downright hostile -- to the people they are meant to serve.
Many children in adult bodies also seem not to know that Socialism failed in the Soviet Union, Poland, Hungary, Czechoslovakia, Yugoslavia, Romania, Albania, Bulgaria, China, North Korea, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam, and Cuba, and is now failing in Venezuela. Yet, illogically, they appear to believe that they themselves could make it work. The irrational wish is evidently stronger than rational arithmetic.
These victims of arrested emotional development seem to confuse good motives with good results. They want better health care for a greater number of people at a lesser cost; so they fantasize that they can achieve it without denying care to those who are too old, too sick or too expensive to receive it. They kind-heartedly want a "more equal distribution of wealth"; so they fantasize that they can maneuver it without penalizing and discouraging the productive members of society, while rewarding and encouraging the unproductive ones. Yet this is exactly what has happened wherever the redistribution of wealth was tried.
These people, like all of us, want to be liked; so they fantasize that if they treat others kindly, the behavior will be reciprocated. They refer respectfully to the unelected theocratic leader of Iran as "Supreme Leader," even as oppressed Iranian demonstrators are arrested, beaten, tortured or killed.
Although bullies -- from those who terrorize fellow students in the schoolyard, to those who commit terrorist acts against innocent people across the world -- speak the language of hatred and force, children in adult bodies persist in their fantasy that if they and their government would only project appeasement and weakness, regimes such as that in Tehran would lay down their arms and hate-filled hegemonic aims. Hence, presumably, the support among progressives for the Iran nuclear deal that former President Barack Obama pushed through, without regard to its potential cost of a fully nuclear-capable Iran to America and the rest of the world after the deal expires.
These adults still clinging hard to their wishes seem to believe that crime is caused by poverty or other societal ills, and conclude that criminals are victims of society, such as Kathryn Michelle Steinle, who was shot to death in 2015 by illegal immigrant José Inés García Zárate. Garcia Zarate, a five-time deportee and drug offender. While Steinle met a cruel and untimely death, Garcia Zarate, not only was acquitted of murder and manslaughter, but aroused sympathy on the left.
These adults who apparently do not want to grow up call those who disagree with them "fascists" or "Nazis" -- without knowing the history of either -- yet accept as gospel any statements or actions, no matter how questionable, on the part of those who agree with their romanticized positions.
Like Peter Pan, these children wish to live in Neverland – a place that, in the real word, does not exist. Fictional characters, however, have the advantage of enjoying adventures with imaginary dangers. In the real world, unfortunately, people who never grow up may enjoy themselves for a time, but sooner or later the all-too-real dangers they had ignored, like an overstretched credit card, catch up with them. By the time their future is lost to them, it will be too late to wake up or rectify the situation. This means that the adults among us who acknowledge and take on the responsibilities of adulthood must be even more vigilant in exposing fantasies as child-like and preventing these daydreamers from doing even more damage than they already have done.
"Progressive" in modern parlance is really just a pejorative term for people who never grew up.
"Mental disorder" Michael Savage. Yes indeed.
In reply to "Progressive" should be a… by navy62802
"Not to know what happened before you were born is to remain forever a child"
Shit, most adults today are not only not aware of what happened before their lifetimes but are also unaware of what's happened and happening around the world during their lifetimes--and compoundingly worse, their deliberate cowardice, prejudice, and general stupidity entirely prevent them ever becoming aware in any meaningful capacity except to support and reinforce the establishment political systems which enslave them.
In reply to "Mental disorder" Michael… by Fiat Pirate
I remember as a kid...I liked airplanes...then I realized jets were invented only about 20 years before I was born. Made me think.....Hmmm. Not that long ago. What was it like before? That realization got me into appreciating history. Sometimes I wish I never realized that:)
In reply to "Not to know what happened… by merizobeach
They believe that America can make socialisme work because America is better and greater then the rest of...
oh yeah... they don't believe that...
so why would America be able to make socialisme work if they also believe America isn't great and never was?
Is it because they believe their white privilege alows them to make it work?
In reply to "Progressive" should be a… by navy62802
"Progressive" in modern parlance is really just a pejorative term for communist. fify
In reply to "Progressive" should be a… by navy62802
Start a GoFundMe to send all of these liberals to Iran to fix the situation there.
In reply to LOL by Stuto
In reply to Start a GoFundMe to send all… by Stuck on Zero
Undermine a Democrat with Every Post... Whenever there is one about a BLACK Dem. be sure to do it 5 times..
In reply to Bill Clinton gawked at… by 847328_3527
They do it themselves. Like Maxine 'Keepin It Realz' Waters.
In reply to Undermine a Democrat with… by Calvertsbio
It's still sneaky fun though:)
In reply to No need. They do it… by shovelhead
Disgusting as it was for myself as I can't stand Clinton anything...I watched the clip....It's really a nothingburger, Slick Willy didn't do shit!... but I am enjoying watching the Dems eat their own monarchy. #themtoo
In reply to Bill Clinton gawked at… by 847328_3527
They'll just end up living under a bridge. Screwem..start a gofundme and steal the money!
In reply to Start a GoFundMe to send all… by Stuck on Zero
If not for the capitalist elite, their politicians (all of whom are also rich capitalists), and their McCain-loving media, you wouldn't have any problem with Iran. Iran isn't doing anything to the American people. It's only our capitalist daddies who despise Iran and they only despise Iran because the current government there, unlike the Shaw, won't let American capitalists rape the fucking shit out of their people and their natural resources. You hate Iran because they hate Iran and they own your brain.
In reply to Start a GoFundMe to send all… by Stuck on Zero
I was watching a Romanian do a walk through of his apartment in a former communist built housing block. He is renting while remodeling a house he bought. The apartment is complete shit. The entire basement is flooded because no one put in a sump pump or didn't maintain it. The bathroom stinks because the vent stacks were not installed properly or are clogged and need to be cleaned, or both.
I don't get the idiocy of young people that think they have the right to what I own. No. You do not have the right to anything I own.
But da gubmint do an dey gonna redistribute it fo me! Das why muh vo be fo Ocrazya Cortex!
In reply to I was watching a Romanian do… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
The glaring lack of an anti-war movement in this era's "progressives" signals their narcissistic obsessive-compulsive disorder with identity, gender and envy politricks.
Most of these children in adult bodies have never experienced being in thrall to the government at any level. I did. I was drafted, poorly trained, and then sent over to try to survive as a grunt in Vietnam. Our one brigade commander gave us a pep talk before he sent us out to the Cambodian border area to be used as bait. He specifically said this. We were half the size of a line company, so he assumed that we would be wiped out to help enhance his next promotion. Fortunately, our company commander was a West Point graduate, and he instituted some tactics to help keep us alive. They were successful because all 4 of the line companies in our battalion were heavily mauled out there, and we were left pretty much alone. Progressives seem to never have these sorts of experiences. They view government as a benevolent force, when it is obviously pure force and not all that benevolent.
The reasons why there is not any Progressive anti-war movement, is primarily due to the end of the Draft. The others involve refusal to protest any wars started by Democratic presidents, and only the foolish wars started by Republican presidents get protested. That and they are fucking nuts.
In reply to The glaring lack of an anti… by Brazen Heist II
I used to work for Enron and I'm here to say that we can trust our capitalist daddies (who, by the way, are also the people who wanted the Vietnam War), by God. They would never do anything to hurt us. I mean, it's not like they get richer and richer when they fuck the royal shit out of the rest of us.
In reply to Most of these children in… by DocBerg
I am old. I know what went before. Once upon a time, Zero Hedge ran articles by, for and about adults
"The times they are a-changing"
In reply to I am old. I know what went… by Nothing
We have a lot of womb-productive adults who—though they are above criticism since sex led to reproduction—think they should “have it all” after making what is always a choice except in the case of rape, with .gov eliminating all of their major monthly bills, the progressive pay-per-birth tax code granting them up to $6,431 in refundable child-tax-credit cash every year to spend as they please, grandkid-raising “retired” people at their beck and call, NannyCam-surveilled babysitters @ $9 per hour doing their work for them on the cheap and absenteeism-friendly employers accommodating it every inch of the way with “voted-best-for-moms” jobs. The grown-up-in-name-only parents give up NOTHING for the ultimate grown-up role. No generation of parents in history has stayed in Neverland to this degree.
Just give us Back 1970 or 1980 and everything will be fine. That Taxes the ZIONISTS at the level they should be. Easy Fix and quick... Either that or we have to eliminate/remove all the Conservatives on the Supreme Court after Trump is gone. You Pick..
The Peter Pan people of this article can't find Thailand on a map yet think they have the answer to how this country should be run going forward. If I thought voting mattered anymore I'd contemplate changing it back to just land owners.
The Public Relations industry (billion +) has a lot to answer for. They're as big of traitors as the Clinton's and their crime gang.
So you don't think it tastes great or is less filling.
Jeez...They gave you a choice...What more do you want?
In reply to The Peter Pan people of this… by charwoman
You can see how the minimum basic income scheme will be used so that women don't have to work anymore - and fully paid for by onerous taxes on the men. Then the government will officially have replaced all fathers. Look for some kind of "sperm tax" to come along so that .gov can make certain that they control the full reproductive cycle.
Progressives think if they behave as children that everything will be alright, they are stupid people. There's only two kinds of people who won't get crapped out in the wash, those who are so cold they row with the flow, and those who burn hotter than white phosphorus.
The world would be a better place if millennials had all been aborted.
We right-wing capitalists HATE government with a passion. Except, that is, for the military, ICE, Border Patrol, killer-cops, and all the spy agencies who work to promote the interests of our beloved capitalist daddies.
We also despise all government spending. Except, that is, for trillions sent off to the military industrial complex, trillions more for imperialist wars, trillions more for bailing out our capitalist daddies, hundreds of billions in corporate subsidies, and billions more to build stadiums for our flag-waving capitalist daddies (who, while loving lots of government spending on their wants and needs, are vehemently against any government spending on the needs of the rest of us).
One could walk into most any bar in America, order up a drink, turn to the crowd and say, "I'm from the government and I'm here to help" and that person would be sure to get a laugh. But there's one crowd of people who wouldn't get the joke. That crowd would be our capitalist daddies. For them, government works fabulously well, from bailouts, to crushing Occupy Wall Street, to imperialist war, to spying on the public, and more. It's only the 99% for whom government is an abject failure. You all might want to ponder that reality for a few minutes.
In reply to We right-wing capitalists… by Condor_0000
You probably never had a job in your life.
In reply to We right-wing capitalists… by Condor_0000