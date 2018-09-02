Trump Allies Fume Over "Political Hand-Grenades" At Hyper-Partisan McCain Funeral

President Trump's allies, both in Washington D.C. and across the country, are fuming after the funeral for the late Sen. John McCain turned into an anti-Trump rally.
Meghan McCain, along with former Presidents Obama and George W. Bush, used the somber event to take pot-shots at Trump - who was golfing during the ceremony while his daughter Ivanka sat through harsh criticism of her father - seated next to her husband, Jared Kushner.
McCain’s service was, on one level, a return to old Washington civility, with Republicans and Democrats, past presidents, friends and foes gathered in unity. But as its tributes echoed with overt criticism of the president, it only deepened the hostility between the city’s establishment and the outsider in the White House. -Politico
McCain was perhaps Trump's most prominent nemesis in Washington D.C. - first withdrawing support for Trump during the 2016 election after the Access Hollywood "pussy tape" was leaked, and later hand delivering the infamous "Steele Dossier" to former FBI Director James Comey (who already had a copy). McCain would fly back to Washington D.C. in July of last year to a standing ovation on the Senate floor - only to cast the deciding vote against Trump's repeal of Obamacare.
And after Meghan McCain said during her father's eulogy that "The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great," and former Presidents Obama and Bush took similar veiled shots at the President - albeit without mentioning him by name, Trump's allies across the country were left fuming.
Following the Saturday spectacle, Trump campaign adviser Katrina Pierson tweeted: "@realDonaldTrump ran for @POTUS ONE time and WON! Some people will never recover from that. #SorryNotSorry Yes, #MAGA"
.@realDonaldTrump ran for @POTUS ONE time and WON! Some people will never recover from that. #SorryNotSorry Yes, #MAGA 🇺🇸— Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) September 1, 2018
American Conservative Union Chair Matt Schlapp tweeted: "I hope I have lots of time but if not: anyone can come, will be about God and not politics, and celebrate."
Thinking about funerals: I hope I have lots of time but if not: anyone can come, will be about God and not politics, and celebrate.— Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) September 2, 2018
Others echoed the disgust:
It's too bad she can't participate in a funeral instead of lobbing political hand grenades.— Ken Cuccinelli (@KenCuccinelli) September 1, 2018
Sadly, @MeghanMcCain seemed to do exactly what she slammed Trump for doing. What should have been reflection and celebration of a patriot’s life, has been turned into political theatrics and cheap shots. It’s embarrassing, and really disappointing. https://t.co/xVK1PxOkVf— Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) September 1, 2018
The people who politicized John McCain's funeral: Meghan McCain, Barack Obama, George Bush. The people who didn't: Donald Trump. https://t.co/teU11bTOY7— Bryan Fischer (@BryanJFischer) September 2, 2018
George W. Bush Joins All-Star Lineup Of Trump Bashers At McCain’s Politicized Funeral#McCainMemorial #McCainFuneral https://t.co/5T4v0gd1MZ— Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) September 1, 2018
If my daughter uses my funeral to take petty political jabs, I’m definitely going to haunt her.— Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) September 2, 2018
I haven’t even turned on that channel all day. They politicized Aretha’s funeral and now McCain. The Left is sick. Truly sick. https://t.co/ValX41YivA— SD-InThePlaceToBe ❌ (@SlickSamD) September 1, 2018
6000 people die a day in the US. Only people with nefarious motives want to make you feel bad that POTUS was playing golf. Sick people politicized a funeral. Thats the facts.https://t.co/dZ6VcrQYEO— Screwpulas (@Screwpulas) September 2, 2018
We're sure McCain would have wanted it this way.
Comments
Civil War 2 is coming....
Not this Twitter shit.
A SHOOTING civil war.....
Bring it.......long past time to cull the herd.
The big "news" on Yahoo: Bush and Moochie shared candy during the funeral.
How revolting.....
You'll notice all the people that jumped in to criticize Trump think nothing of murdering people. That's the Deep State group there. Like a mafia funeral for a big shot. But I think even the Mafia has more respect for life than the far left.
In reply to Civil War 2 is cvoming by BabaLooey
Cucks LOOOOOOOOOOOOVVVEEEEEEEE Obammy and Co.
In reply to You'll notice all the people… by silverer
we the voters rule, live with it and stop this pissy shit
In reply to Cucks… by tmosley
Another win for Trump. If they would have just had a memorial(way too long/two weeks?) and celebrated his life, with narrative they want, it would have been a political victory. Instead, McCain left people out of the funeral and had proxies take shots. It is embarrassing. They could have spoken about the Trump flag thing for weeks, but now they look like cynical assholes losing control.
This cabal of globalists needs to be ended forever.
AMERICA FIRST
THUMBS DOWN TO McCAIN
In reply to we the voters by Life of Illusion
A funeral is an OPPORTUNITY to ponder on meeting our Maker,
not for cheap political shots.
In other words, all you EVIL politicians
who lie, cheat, steal, and commit MASS MURDERS,
are you ready for JUDGMENT DAY?
In reply to G by IridiumRebel
Artist Bush, BULL$HIT artist
In reply to jeez by ardent
I sincerely hope tuat McStain burns in hell for eternity.
In reply to Z by B-Bond
Did anyone really expect that the family of one of the most vile political hacks in U.S. history would miss an opportunity to further their agenda?
In reply to G by IridiumRebel
Too bad McCain wasn't Jewish (please feel free to riff on just how Jewish he actually was). At least this whole morbid freak show would have been over long before now.
In reply to G by IridiumRebel
We have to make it last as long as possible. Even in death, the "war" continues through those who knew him.
In reply to Too bad McCain wasn't Jewish… by NoDebt
Probably not but he had to be adopted into it judging how Lie-berman fawned all over him!
In reply to Too bad McCain wasn't Jewish… by NoDebt
Meghan might want to try Oprah's Slim Fast diet. It did wonders for the far left, virtue-signalling Oprah:
https://vignette.wikia.nocookie.net/fatworld/images/0/0e/Oprah3.jpg/rev…
In reply to we the voters by Life of Illusion
We the voters rule...lol...see what George Carlin sez about that.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qxsQ7jJJcEA
The public sucks, there's a campaign slogan for ya. The public sucks, fuck hope.
If you vote, you have no right to complain.
In reply to we the voters by Life of Illusion
who put TRUMP in office ,,asshat
voters
establishment lost,,,they are throwing a pissy fit
now the establishments in trouble for trying after the fact throwimg a coup
In reply to We the voters rule...lol… by Anonymous_Bene…
Establishment seems to be doing better than ever, from my perspective. What has changed, other than a president who comes out and rubs your confirmation bias in all the right places?
In reply to who put TRUMP in office … by Life of Illusion
Don't forget, Cucks LOOOOOOOOOOOOVVVEEEEEEEE Trumpy and Co., too!!!
In reply to Cucks… by tmosley
Haven't they chucked his dead body in the clay yet? I get the feeling they're going to yank him outta the coffin and roll his corpse back on the Senate floor for "one more vote!" Shit, who says you can't be dead AND a Senator anyway? They could prop his dead-ass up 'Weekend At Bernie's'-style and keep voting his seat for another 4 years, easy.
In reply to You'll notice all the people… by silverer
I'd like to see McCain waterski.
Clang!
In reply to Haven't they chucked his… by NoDebt
That's just silly (in other words, up-vote).
But imagine how long he could filibuster on the Senate floor. They could shove a speaker in his mouth and just play CNN though it for weeks on end. He would never have to take a break to sleep, sit down or take a piss.
I know, I know. I should stop giving them any more bad ideas, they've got plenty of their own already.
In reply to I'd like to see McCain… by shovelhead
I just figured it was taking McCain an extra long time to die.
#KeatingFive
he was no saint
In reply to Civil War 2 is cvoming by BabaLooey
Checked back into Hanoi Hilton
In reply to I just figured it was taking… by vaporland
McCdouchebage will be dyeing for the next 4 months
In reply to I just figured it was taking… by vaporland
Breaking: US Military Suddenly Blocks ALL Spy Satellite Access!
August 31, 2018
https://principia-scientific.org/breaking-us-military-suddenly-blocks-u…
WWG1WGA
In reply to Civil War 2 is cvoming by BabaLooey
Yeah- there will be a day or two of whining and then the vast majority will take a prozac and get fatter.
In reply to Civil War 2 is cvoming by BabaLooey
Let's just lock Meaghan McCain inside a mausoleum in a Jewish Cemetery & leave her there to think about things for a while...
Just for fun!
isis is renaming a mosque after McCain.
The McCain Memorial Mosque
Praazzze Alloo!
In reply to Let's just lock Meaghan… by Bubba Rum Das
yeah
#MAGA
With each passing day, we see more & more of the true-colors of the political Uniparty in Washington DC. Thanks god for the outsider residing in the Whitehouse.
No argument with your comment about the Uniparty. Just hoping that the resident of the White House is not controlled opposition and a limited hang-out. Lots of evidence on both sides of this argument. One might argue that Trump was put into place by the Satanists to create a civil war in the USA. Their divide-and-conquer playbook goes back to the Roman Empire and beyond to Babylon and Sumer. There is the question of his primary campaign contributor being arch-Zionist and arch-scumbag Sheldon Addleson. And then there is the question of Jared of Arabia and his daughter belonging to an ultra-orthodox cult, Jewish supremacy group. And Trump being bailed out of bankruptcy multiple times by Rothschild frontmen and Kushner by Soros.
In reply to With each passing day, we… by z0na8an0z
Winning!!!... Still Winning!!!!... MAGA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
if you watched his spawn it was abysmal acting.
not 1 tear.
No tears because they are already thinking how to spend his $200 million estate.
Odd for a career politician to have so much money, eh.
In reply to if you watched his spawn it… by WillyGroper
Now the fight over who gets appointed Senator. The Wife or the daughter.
In reply to No tears because they are… by CheapBastard
Gabby Gifford
In reply to Now the fight over who gets… by Bondosaurus Rex
imagine. that.
$200 million. must have been all those product endorsements from the MIC.
he wishes he was eisenhower. more like joe mccarthy.
In reply to No tears because they are… by CheapBastard
Not so much when you divorce the woman who stood by you while you were singing and dancing in the Hanoi Hilton for the amusement of commie zipperheads in order to marry a rich whore to buy your way into politics.
In reply to No tears because they are… by CheapBastard
Making a list
Checking it twice....
His "family" and his "freindsssssschhhhh" used him like a piece of meat. (Cue Sam Kinison shouting Augh! Auggggghhh! and Diceman drawling Ohhhhhhhhhh!)
-And be sure not to forget Bobcat Goldwaithe screaming "Fuck! Fuck! Fuck!" at John down in Hell; over & over again!
In reply to His "family" and his … by Vardaman
McStain's isis friends send their regrets at not attending. They evidently got hung up at the Mexican-USA border by Homeland security trying to sneak across. Their brand new McShame-funded Nike shoes gave them away.
The "Wellstone Memorial" all over again.
It backfired on the Left/Establishment and this will, too.
They didn't do this kind of over the top blubbering for POW/War Hero/Senator Jeremiah Denton.
Denton supported his Republican President but McCain hated his.
The Deep State wanted everyone to think the person that was supposed to be President died.
He robbed Mcstain then robbed Hillary in their warped minds. Warped minds look best after splattered with a 9mm parabellum.
Megan is getting kinda hefty... and is this saga over yet. This has been the longest damn funeral I can recall.
Oh, I'm sure she'll work it out w/ her Dildo & her Pool Boy....
In reply to Megan is getting kinda hefty… by American Dissident
Trump and Trumpsters can dish it out but they can't take it.
Call the fucking Waaambulance.
my heros didn't get captured, didn't blow up their own country's ships and didn't crash their own country's planes (and economies)
muzzies all over europe like ants at a picnic? thank mccain.
USA in debt? ditto.
you can't be butthurt - you've taken it up the hershey highway so many times it's become elon musk's tunnel.
In reply to Trump and Trumpsters can… by roadhazard
Gee, I can hardly wait for Pelosi to bite the big one!
It'll be a Scream a Minute!
In reply to Trump and Trumpsters can… by roadhazard
You clowns keep running with Trump, it amuses me.
In reply to Trump and Trumpsters can… by roadhazard