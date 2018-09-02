Trump Allies Fume Over "Political Hand-Grenades" At Hyper-Partisan McCain Funeral

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 09/02/2018 - 11:30

President Trump's allies, both in Washington D.C. and across the country, are fuming after the funeral for the late Sen. John McCain turned into an anti-Trump rally.

Meghan McCain, along with former Presidents Obama and George W. Bush, used the somber event to take pot-shots at Trump - who was golfing during the ceremony while his daughter Ivanka sat through harsh criticism of her father - seated next to her husband, Jared Kushner.

McCain’s service was, on one level, a return to old Washington civility, with Republicans and Democrats, past presidents, friends and foes gathered in unity. But as its tributes echoed with overt criticism of the president, it only deepened the hostility between the city’s establishment and the outsider in the White House. -Politico

McCain was perhaps Trump's most prominent nemesis in Washington D.C. - first withdrawing support for Trump during the 2016 election after the Access Hollywood "pussy tape" was leaked, and later hand delivering the infamous "Steele Dossier" to former FBI Director James Comey (who already had a copy). McCain would fly back to Washington D.C. in July of last year to a standing ovation on the Senate floor - only to cast the deciding vote against Trump's repeal of Obamacare

And after Meghan McCain said during her father's eulogy that "The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great," and former Presidents Obama and Bush took similar veiled shots at the President - albeit without mentioning him by name, Trump's allies across the country were left fuming. 

Following the Saturday spectacle, Trump campaign adviser Katrina Pierson tweeted: "@realDonaldTrump ran for @POTUS ONE time and WON! Some people will never recover from  that. #SorryNotSorry Yes, #MAGA" 

American Conservative Union Chair Matt Schlapp tweeted: "I hope I have lots of time but if not: anyone can come, will be about God and not politics, and celebrate."

Others echoed the disgust: 

 We're sure McCain would have wanted it this way. 

BabaLooey Sun, 09/02/2018 - 11:32 Permalink

Civil War 2 is coming....

Not this Twitter shit.

A SHOOTING civil war.....

Bring it.......long past time to cull the herd.

The big "news" on Yahoo: Bush and Moochie shared candy during the funeral.

How revolting.....

 

IridiumRebel Life of Illusion Sun, 09/02/2018 - 11:39 Permalink

Another win for Trump. If they would have just had a memorial(way too long/two weeks?) and celebrated his life, with narrative they want, it would have been a political victory. Instead, McCain left people out of the funeral and had proxies take shots. It is embarrassing. They could have spoken about the Trump flag thing for weeks, but now they look like cynical assholes losing control. 

 

This cabal of globalists needs to be ended forever.

AMERICA FIRST

THUMBS DOWN TO McCAIN

NoDebt silverer Sun, 09/02/2018 - 11:40 Permalink

Haven't they chucked his dead body in the clay yet?  I get the feeling they're going to yank him outta the coffin and roll his corpse back on the Senate floor for "one more vote!"  Shit, who says you can't be dead AND a Senator anyway?  They could prop his dead-ass up 'Weekend At Bernie's'-style and keep voting his seat for another 4 years, easy.

 

NoDebt shovelhead Sun, 09/02/2018 - 11:47 Permalink

That's just silly (in other words, up-vote). 

But imagine how long he could filibuster on the Senate floor.  They could shove a speaker in his mouth and just play CNN though it for weeks on end.  He would never have to take a break to sleep, sit down or take a piss.

I know, I know.  I should stop giving them any more bad ideas, they've got plenty of their own already.

 

z0na8an0z Sun, 09/02/2018 - 11:34 Permalink

With each passing day, we see more & more of the true-colors of the political Uniparty in Washington DC. Thanks god for the outsider residing in the Whitehouse.

el buitre z0na8an0z Sun, 09/02/2018 - 11:52 Permalink

No argument with your comment about the Uniparty.  Just hoping that the resident of the White House is not controlled opposition and a limited hang-out.  Lots of evidence on both sides of this argument.  One might argue that Trump was put into place by the Satanists to create a civil war in the USA.  Their divide-and-conquer playbook goes back to the Roman Empire and beyond to Babylon and Sumer.  There is the question of his primary campaign contributor being arch-Zionist and arch-scumbag Sheldon Addleson.  And then there is the question of Jared of Arabia and his daughter belonging to an ultra-orthodox cult, Jewish supremacy group.  And Trump being bailed out of bankruptcy multiple times by Rothschild frontmen and Kushner by Soros.

Vardaman Sun, 09/02/2018 - 11:34 Permalink

His "family" and his "freindsssssschhhhh" used him like a piece of meat.  (Cue Sam Kinison shouting Augh! Auggggghhh! and Diceman drawling Ohhhhhhhhhh!)

CheapBastard Sun, 09/02/2018 - 11:35 Permalink

McStain's isis friends send their regrets at not attending. They evidently got hung up at the Mexican-USA border by Homeland security trying to sneak across. Their brand new McShame-funded Nike shoes gave them away.

thebigunit Sun, 09/02/2018 - 11:35 Permalink

The "Wellstone Memorial" all over again.

It backfired on the Left/Establishment and this will, too.

They didn't do this kind of over the top blubbering for POW/War Hero/Senator Jeremiah Denton.

Denton supported his Republican President but McCain hated his.

Bondosaurus Rex Sun, 09/02/2018 - 11:36 Permalink

The Deep State wanted everyone to think the person that was supposed to be President died.

He robbed Mcstain then robbed Hillary in their warped minds. Warped minds look best after splattered with a 9mm parabellum.

vaporland roadhazard Sun, 09/02/2018 - 11:42 Permalink

my heros didn't get captured, didn't blow up their own country's ships and didn't crash their own country's planes (and economies)

muzzies all over europe like ants at a picnic? thank mccain.

USA in debt? ditto.

you can't be butthurt - you've taken it up the hershey highway so many times it's become elon musk's tunnel.