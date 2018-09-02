Trump Allies Fume Over "Political Hand-Grenades" At Hyper-Partisan McCain Funeral

President Trump's allies, both in Washington D.C. and across the country, are fuming after the funeral for the late Sen. John McCain turned into an anti-Trump rally.

Meghan McCain, along with former Presidents Obama and George W. Bush, used the somber event to take pot-shots at Trump - who was golfing during the ceremony while his daughter Ivanka sat through harsh criticism of her father - seated next to her husband, Jared Kushner.

McCain’s service was, on one level, a return to old Washington civility, with Republicans and Democrats, past presidents, friends and foes gathered in unity. But as its tributes echoed with overt criticism of the president, it only deepened the hostility between the city’s establishment and the outsider in the White House. -Politico

McCain was perhaps Trump's most prominent nemesis in Washington D.C. - first withdrawing support for Trump during the 2016 election after the Access Hollywood "pussy tape" was leaked, and later hand delivering the infamous "Steele Dossier" to former FBI Director James Comey (who already had a copy). McCain would fly back to Washington D.C. in July of last year to a standing ovation on the Senate floor - only to cast the deciding vote against Trump's repeal of Obamacare.

And after Meghan McCain said during her father's eulogy that "The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great," and former Presidents Obama and Bush took similar veiled shots at the President - albeit without mentioning him by name, Trump's allies across the country were left fuming.

Following the Saturday spectacle, Trump campaign adviser Katrina Pierson tweeted: "@realDonaldTrump ran for @POTUS ONE time and WON! Some people will never recover from that. #SorryNotSorry Yes, #MAGA"

American Conservative Union Chair Matt Schlapp tweeted: "I hope I have lots of time but if not: anyone can come, will be about God and not politics, and celebrate."

Thinking about funerals: I hope I have lots of time but if not: anyone can come, will be about God and not politics, and celebrate. — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) September 2, 2018

Others echoed the disgust:

It's too bad she can't participate in a funeral instead of lobbing political hand grenades. — Ken Cuccinelli (@KenCuccinelli) September 1, 2018

Sadly, @MeghanMcCain seemed to do exactly what she slammed Trump for doing. What should have been reflection and celebration of a patriot’s life, has been turned into political theatrics and cheap shots. It’s embarrassing, and really disappointing. https://t.co/xVK1PxOkVf — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) September 1, 2018

The people who politicized John McCain's funeral: Meghan McCain, Barack Obama, George Bush. The people who didn't: Donald Trump. https://t.co/teU11bTOY7 — Bryan Fischer (@BryanJFischer) September 2, 2018

George W. Bush Joins All-Star Lineup Of Trump Bashers At McCain’s Politicized Funeral#McCainMemorial #McCainFuneral https://t.co/5T4v0gd1MZ — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) September 1, 2018

If my daughter uses my funeral to take petty political jabs, I’m definitely going to haunt her. — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) September 2, 2018

I haven’t even turned on that channel all day. They politicized Aretha’s funeral and now McCain. The Left is sick. Truly sick. https://t.co/ValX41YivA — SD-InThePlaceToBe ❌ (@SlickSamD) September 1, 2018

6000 people die a day in the US. Only people with nefarious motives want to make you feel bad that POTUS was playing golf. Sick people politicized a funeral. Thats the facts.https://t.co/dZ6VcrQYEO — Screwpulas (@Screwpulas) September 2, 2018

We're sure McCain would have wanted it this way.