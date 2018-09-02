Erdogan Vows To Abandon Dollar, "Doesn't Need Permission" To Buy Russian Missiles

Another day, another angry rant by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan aimed at the US, who on Sunday vowed Ankara would abandon the dollar in transactions with Russia and other countries, accusing the US of behaving like "wild wolves."
"America behaves like wild wolves. Don't believe them," Erdogan told a business forum during the Turkey-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum in Kyrgyzstan, according to AFP.
Erdogan also echoed the dedollarization call from Russia's deputy foreign minister Serkey Ryabkov, saying said that Turkey country was in negotiations with Russia over non-dollar trade.
"Using the dollar only damages us. We will not give up. We will be victorious," Erdogan told the meeting, attended by Kyrgyz and Turkish businessmen as well as government officials.
On August 24, Moscow said it would respond to Washington’s latest sanctions by accelerating efforts to abandon the American currency in trade transactions: "The time has come when we need to go from words to actions, and get rid of the dollar as a means of mutual settlements, and look for other alternatives," said Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov.
"Thank God, this is happening, and we will speed up this work,” Ryabkov said, explaining the move would come in addition to other “retaliatory measures” as a response to a growing list of US sanctions.
Erdogan also said that Ankara doesn’t need permission from anyone to purchase Russian S-400 missile systems, just days after the US once again warned the country against buying the hotly discussed air-defense system.
“We have made S-400 deal with Russia. Someone is offended by it. We don't need permission from anybody,” the Turkish leader said in Kyrgyzstan.
Last Tuesday US Defense Secretary James Mattis warned NATO-member Turkey against buying the systems. “Turkey had a choice to make, a sovereign decision to make. But clearly Turkey bringing a Russian anti-aircraft, anti-missile system into a NATO country, we cannot integrate that into NATO,” Mattis said. “Yes, it does concern us and we do not recommend that.”
Ankara and Washington are not locking horns over Turkey’s decision to buy Russian S-400 missile systems, although neither the US nor NATO approves of the move.
At the same time Erdogan’s government is also pushing ahead with the purchase of American F-35 jets, which US lawmakers are trying to block due to Ankara’s S-400 deal.
Erdogan’s statement shows that Turkey is shaping its defense policy without any regard to the US, Igor Korotchenko, editor-in-chief of National Defense magazine, told RT. For Turkey, the purchase of these weapons means getting “a new geopolitical status of a country” that is able to fully control its airspace and, if necessary, use such weapons against its enemies, he said.
The US understands Turkey’s intentions and that’s why it has recently showed “unprecedented attempts” to intimidate the country, Korotchenko added.
The recent statement of the Turkish president is “an attempt to strengthen [Ankara’s] positions” in the international arena, Dmitry Abzalov, head of the Center for Strategic Communications think tank, explained to RT, noting that relations between Ankara and Washington have “seriously deteriorated.”
Ties between NATO members Washington and Ankara hit a new low last month as US President Donald Trump announced steep new tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminium in response to the detention of an American pastor in Turkey. As a result, the Turkish lira crashed, shedding a quarter of its value last month as the trade war with the US ratcheted up.
Russia meanwhile saw its ruble tumble to two-year lows in August after the US announced fresh sanctions in connection with a nerve agent poisoning incident in the British city of Salisbury.
Erdogan also used the visit to ex-Soviet Kyrgyzstan to demand the Central Asian country of six million people relinquish all ties to Fethullah Gulen, a US-based cleric and educator Ankara accuses of fomenting a coup in 2016. Speaking Sunday, Erdogan said Turkish businesses should invest in Kyrgyzstan but "may face barriers from FETO," the term Ankara uses to describe the network of people and institutions linked to Gulen.
The refusal of the United States to extradite 77-year-old Gulen whom Erdogan has accused of being behind the "failed" 2016 presidential coup attempt, to face trial in Turkey is one of several sore points that have plagued a once-strong bilateral relationship.
Gulen, whose Hizmet movement has led to the creation of schools in dozens of countries including Kyrgyzstan has always denied any links to the 2016 coup attempt, however, since July 2016, over 55,000 people from the so-called "shadow state" have been arrested over coup links in Turkey, while more than 140,000 public sector employees have been sacked or suspended.
Comments
"" "Using the dollar only damages us. We will not give up. We will be victorious," Erdogan told the meeting, attended by Kyrgyz and Turkish businessmen as well as government officials.""
Clearly, something is gonna have to Give...
Why is Turkey still a NATO member!?
In reply to b by BaBaBouy
Sweet. Now, if we can get enough countries to join in, we can all die in a nuclear war!
In reply to Why is Turkey still a NATO… by sheikurbootie
Alhamdulillah! It's wonderful so read about a powerful and compassionate Muslim leader standing firm against the United Satans.
Stay strong, Erdogan!
In reply to Sweet by toady
As Turkey circles the drain
In reply to Alhamdulillah! It's… by bismillah
maybe we will finally see a real world dogfight of F-16 versus F-16. may the best pilot prevail
In reply to As Turkey circles the drain by JB Say
If countries had been a bit more prescient, they would have moved quickly to abandon the US dollar in 1971 shortly after Nixon abrogated the Bretton Woods Agreement. Of course, it didn't help that a few short years later the US struck a deal with that pillar of democracy and character, Saudi Arabia, to create the petrodollar system.
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to / by WakeUpPeeeeeople
What would you replace the US$ with?
In reply to If countries had been a bit… by skbull44
What are countries who are establishing bilateral trade agreements using? There are a number of options on the table from alternate fake money, er I mean fiat currencies to gold to cryptocurrencies; even SDRs...as Zerohedge reminds us repeatedly, no reserve currency lasts forever.
In reply to What would you replace the… by TRN
America is PISSING OFF everyone in the Middle East (and the world).
It's the JEWISH NEOCONS driving this.
It's ALL for Apartheid Israhell.
In reply to What are countries who are… by skbull44
Icelandic krona
In reply to What would you replace the… by TRN
In reply to What would you replace the… by TRN
Turkey....is the drain.
( No, I am not in the pay of sinister Iranian carpet cabal. Although they do make very, very nice carpets, unlike those inferior Turk foot rags... )
In reply to As Turkey circles the drain by JB Say
Unless Erdo is proposing something other than a privately-issued debt-bearing currency, ie hard money aka People’s money, he can fuck off with the rest of them.
Gold, silver, copper, cryptos (LTC) would be the best mix at this point. Joobux no more!
In reply to Alhamdulillah! It's… by bismillah
The only good product that Turkey ever produced was its hashish. Wonder if the Russians will take it in trade? If the Turks can figure out how to make a good vodka they'll be in business, but some Imam will have something to say about that! The Russians need an Islamic ally like they need a couple more Georgian provinces. If Pompeo really wants to wreck Russia he should give them Turkey, along with 3 made in China aircraft carriers. Endrogen still hasn't figured out the game of poker. If you have played three hands and still haven't figured out who is the mark; it's you. In the meantime, as the Lira falls, the US will just keep sucking capital out of Turkey. Someone has to pay for all those money losing Shale wells? Turkey, Turkey, Turkey; the world needs a country called Filet Mignon!
In reply to Alhamdulillah! It's… by bismillah
The sultan has syphilis
In reply to The only good product that… by shortonoil
Fuck you and fuck islam and allah. Muslims are pig fuckers.
In reply to Alhamdulillah! It's… by bismillah
Less bark and more bite.
In reply to Why is Turkey still a NATO… by sheikurbootie
It's the only way we don't go to war with them.
In reply to Why is Turkey still a NATO… by sheikurbootie
You guys want to lose another war? Are you going for some sort of record?
In reply to It's the only way we don't… by Smerf
Location Location, Location is the ONLY reason, but even that is losing its advantages.
In reply to Why is Turkey still a NATO… by sheikurbootie
Also...........why does Turkey have a US airbase on their soil?
In reply to Why is Turkey still a NATO… by sheikurbootie
Because we need their air base.
In reply to Why is Turkey still a NATO… by sheikurbootie
Exactly. We did, however, remove all our nukes from that base last year. Which seems like a wise precaution at this point.
When he finally moves us out and invites the Russians in to use that base I wonder if they will still technically be in NATO at that point or if that paperwork will have been taken care of by then.
In reply to Because we need their air… by Secret Weapon
Hopefully they left one nuke behind.... can't leave a fully functional airbase behind if the Turks end up shutting it down.
When they're turning off the lights and leaving they can flip on last switch!
In reply to Exactly. We did, however,… by NoDebt
Breaking: US Military Suddenly Blocks ALL Spy Satellite Access!
August 31, 2018
https://principia-scientific.org/breaking-us-military-suddenly-blocks-u…
WWG1WGA
In reply to b by BaBaBouy
Yea, right. Turkey is dead in the water. Once the rapeugee crisis is over their EU billions of free money are gone.
The Chinese are waiting on their conditions to be implemented before funding Turkey.
What happens to NATO if two members attack each other ?
Pity the Kurds right now,they're about to be shafted,they should be used to it.
In reply to Yea, Right by sheikurbootie
The chinks are on the verge of a hemorrhage
In reply to The Chinese are waiting on… by Winston Churchill
Sounds like Turkey needs to be "Democratized!"
The United Satan's primary export is democracy.
And it's delivered straight into school buses, neighborhoods, weddings, hospitals and schools.
In reply to Sounds like Turkey needs to… by Megaton Jim
Yemen
In reply to The United Satan's primary… by bismillah
yup. Erdogan pretty much signed his own death sentence with that. Bye-bye, nice knowing you.
His expiry date ran out when you crossed the MIC.
In reply to Sounds like Turkey needs to… by Megaton Jim
Right, just like Assad...
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=870920627
Edit: someone needs to add McCain to the list.
In reply to yup. Erdogan pretty much… by halcyon
A "Turkish spring" must be in the works, or a few "liberation movements". In reality the Kurds have been fighting very tenaciously for Independence or autonomy since the 1980's, but uncle Sam was ignoring them Bec of turkish strategic location. Maybe it is time the US strikes a deal with them for a alternative base to Incirlik...???
In reply to Sounds like Turkey needs to… by Megaton Jim
Sarcasm?
In reply to Sounds like Turkey needs to… by Megaton Jim
Paging Mr Gulen, Mr. Gulen to the State department please...
In reply to Sounds like Turkey needs to… by Megaton Jim
on Sunday vowed Ankara would abandon the dollar in transactions with Russia and other countries
then do it, and stop talking about it. - paraphrase Tuco
I predict "weapons of mass destruction" are about to be 'discovered' in Turkey
This all smells. If the Russians sell the missiles to Turkey I bet the Turks are going to let the US literally take them apart.
Clearly, NATO is scared about having a non-disableable defense system that could be turned against them in their back yard
Why do we even care...
Because the Bosphorus, the Dardenelles are an inmmense geopolitical asset. As well Turkey is integral for OBOR.
You are a complete idiot.
In reply to Why do we even care... by same2u
No, I think he means the Turks can't hit Chicago with the S-400's. Oh wait... maybe we should care.
In reply to Because the Bosphorus, the… by 107cicero
No you are the idiot with shit for brain...we shouldn't use the dollar as a weapon ....let them do whatever they want to do, once they realize is not to their benefit they will come to their senses...but you are too stupid to comprehend this ...best way to force a country into doing something long term is through diplomacy and trade
In reply to Because the Bosphorus, the… by 107cicero
The Bosphorus Strait is strategic if you are Russian, or living in Istanbul . The folks in Deimos, Idaho could care less. But for the sake of all those that love the taste of fresh fish eggs, we should fight to the last man, the last child, the last women, and the last $ to protect it. A better deal would be to trade the Bosphorus, Istanbul, and all of Turkey for a life time supply of Stolichnavya. If the Russians go for that we will know that they are still drunk!
In reply to Because the Bosphorus, the… by 107cicero
Largest troop numbers of european NATO
In reply to Why do we even care... by same2u
Still accepting corruption payments in USD however.