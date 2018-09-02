UK: Syrian Terrorists Can't Possibly Be Planning Chemical Weapons False Flag, Because Russia Said They Are

Authored by Caitlin Johnstone via Medium.com,
In a recent meeting with the press, British ambassador to the United Nations Karen Pierce told reporters that it is absolutely unthinkable that the terrorist factions in the terrorist-held Syrian province of Idlib could possibly be planning a terrorist attack using chemical weapons with the intention of blaming it on the Syrian government.
Her reasoning?
Since the Russian government has been warning of this possibility, the exact opposite must necessarily therefore be true.
Yes, really...
“There are many terrorist organizations in Idlib,” a reporter asked as a follow-up to previous questions regarding Russia’s allegations that terrorist factions had received a large batch of chemical weapons which they intend to use in a false flag attack.
“Why do you rule out that they would perpetrate such an attack?”
“Because this story is coming from the Russians,” Pierce responded, with a straight face, and without honking a novelty-sized bicycle horn and saying “Wocka wocka!”
“It is much more likely for this to be a smoke screen for things that the Syrian authorities are planning to do,” Pierce continued. “The way to deal with any terrorists who are in Idlib is to ask the UN to negotiate safe passage, such as has been done before.”
So let’s recap: it is the British government’s official public position that the extremist jihadist factions who have been holing up in their final stronghold preparing for the long-awaited military confrontation in Idlib would have no incentive whatsoever to stage a false flag chemical attack in order to rally western reinforcements against the Syrian government and thereby escape defeat. Far more likely, in the British government’s estimation, is that the warnings of such an attack are a “smoke screen” to cover for the Syrian government’s plan to perpetrate its own chemical attack in order to accomplish the key strategic goal of suffocating a few dozen children. Oh yeah, and terrorists should be given safe passage to areas where they can safely regroup, because that’s the thing that you do with terrorists now.
Never mind that those terrorist factions would stand everything to gain and nothing to lose in a last-ditch false flag attempt to recruit powerful allies to their cause. Never mind that these are actual, literal terrorists who have no qualms about killing civilians in order to advance their cause. Never mind that US National Security Advisor John Bolton has already effectively guaranteed those same terrorists that the US and its allies will join in their aggressions against the Syrian government by publicly announcing that any chemical attacks will be met with the strongest retaliation yet. All of that is invalidated by Russians having said something about it, because if Russians say something, the opposite of what they said must necessarily be true. Because God is drunk and everyone’s crazy.
We’re all familiar with the classic movie trope of the battle scene in which the protagonists have been beaten back and are surrounded by the enemy hordes, awaiting their certain doom, only to hear a trumpet blast and see reinforcements storming over the hills to save the day. The audience is relieved, and they watch with delight as the villains are attacked from both sides and driven off.
Well, the occupiers of Idlib are in that exact situation, except it isn’t heroes who’ve been beaten back and surrounded, and those reinforcements are not coming.
Unless they can arrange a miracle.
This past April the US, UK and France launched airstrikes against Damascus in retaliation for an alleged chemical attack allegedly perpetrated by the Syrian government against civilians in the city of Douma. The strike was launched with no investigation having taken place whatsoever into the nature of the civilian deaths, and subsequent investigation found no evidence implicating the Syrian government in a chemical attack. This is unsurprising, because the Syrian government had no incentive to use chemical weapons in a battle it had already won at that point and every incentive not to provoke the wrath of powerful western military forces just to suffocate some kids to death.
This is all public knowledge. We know with 100 percent certainty that the terrorist militants occupying Idlib have been made 100 percent aware that (A) the US, UK and its allies will launch an aggressive military assault against the Syrian government in response to any reports of chemical weapons use, (B) such a military assault would take place without any investigation into the nature of the chemical weapons use, which would instead be immediately blamed upon the Syrian government, and c) killing the civilians they are holding hostage with chemical weapons is literally their only hope of escaping the military onslaught that the Syrian government and its allies are preparing to launch.
We know all of these things for an absolute fact. Even if you dismiss the intelligence which Russia supplied to the US saying that a false flag chemical weapons attack is being prepared for in Idlib, it is self-evident that the jihadist militants would have every motive to stage one if given the opportunity.
Keep an eye on this one, please. Syria is a key strategic region that the western power alliance has been plotting to take control of for decades, and it is entirely possible that they will pounce on any opportunity to prevent the Syrian government and its allies from shoring up control of the nation and bringing stability to the region. Stay skeptical.
* * *
Comments
“The Israeli security apparatus has always been in partnership with a host of terrorist groups from the very day that these groups were even conceived.” Dr. Steve Pieczenik, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State.
Israhell IS the terrorist.
WARNING: Disturbing Images of Israhell's Crimes
Bolton, Trump, et al are all in Israhell's pocket. All working in unison to destroy every country Satanyahoo orders them to.
Syria’s FM Walid Muallem: UK Helped White Helmets Smuggle Chlorine to Idlib
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201809021067678803-syria-chemical-we…
Here is Karen Pierce's ham-handed attempt to dodge a question on the White Helmets' immunity to sarin:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YTKcJDQpEpQ
Conclusion: Karen Pierce is a dick.
A limp dick in fact. Fuck that bitch with a 10 foot pole.
Truth is treason in the empire of lies.
"The way to deal with any terrorists who are in Idlib is to ask the UN to negotiate safe passage, such as has been done before.”
Passage to Europe?
I can only conclude that the once powerful British empire is about to fall over, once and for all delegated to a footnote in history.
waiting for this false flag is like waiting for the big new steven spielsberg movie to come out!
Really; next thing you know, the 'Syrian Government' is going to flood the area with Gremlins and Super Soakers™ to kill Six Million™ while the Kindergarten bureaucrats of the US and UK stick out their collectivist tongues and screech "naa-naa boo-boo" before dropping multi-million dollar bombs on all and sundry.
These people are so infantile, it boggles belief that they are even considered 'adults' much less invested with the power to force regular people to obey their diktats at gunpoint.
It,s impossible that she cant know that in the current "gas" propaganda war it would serve less than zero purpose for either Assad or the Russians to use chemical weapons . It would only give the west the excuse they are gagging for to interfere in the extermination of ISIS by the Syrian Arab Army. Why is there no acknowledgement of gratitude to the Russians for the fantastic job they have done in ridding the world of this evil scourge that is ISIS where the USA and UK failed so miserably ( deliberately) ? I mean if I remember UK/USA propaganda correctly ISIS ( and its derivatives ) was most vile evil head chopping child rapist slave trading threat to decent westerners way of life evah ! Are they now saying Russians/Syrians are evil for saving Western civilization and they want evil incarnate to rule the middle east ? I cant keep up , please explain o grossly obese one .
Because using chemical weapons on innocent babies its always critical and of strategical importance. DUH!!!
(((THEY))) don't want the goyim to KNOW: SO SHUT IT DOWN
Jewish Intellectual Activism for Internet Control
July 24, 2018 Andrew Joyce, Ph.D. Dr Joyce is a retired professor from England.
Yes yes yes. All those western countries with their human rights freedom and prosperity do only bad things in the world. It is all through lies and oppression. Assad, Putin, the mullahs, THESE are the good people, the ones who care for their people and bring peace and prosperity to the world.
the west allies with terrrorists And blows up its own buildings to justify attacks on innocents and decent people everywhere.
Yes, if only Bashir could be left to bring stability to the region by killing and torturing the masses of his people who rose up against his corrupt, oppressive, dead end regime. This is what we need in America. The Army should come out and blast away and any demonstrators who oppose the government policies, then bleed and torture families of those who seek an end to the violent suppression of peaceful support for change as Syrians did in revolt against the dismal fate of Syria under the Assad family of Putin puppet despots.
This is a self - evident truth that the Joo media distorts so that evil baby stabbing, blood drinking Joos and American murderers can sow their demon seed through the world, stopping the peace loving humanists, Bashir, Vlad, Khomeni, Kim, etc etc from spreading the flowers of love and peace to all mankind. God bless Vlad who will show his willingness to stop these evil westerners by blasting them to cinders with hypersonic mirvs over Florida, to help ensure the wonderful quality of life in Libya, Yemen, Iran, Syria, Russia, etc can be shared by all while the oligarchs and kleptocrats transfer all the wealth to offshore banks controlled by the Kremlin.
Truly, thanks be to Allah that ZH and its troll community is here to remind us of the horrors that America and Israel try to spread through the world. I mean, what more do you need to see than the fate of North and South Korea and East and West Berlin to know that the Russian axis is the one with the interests of the people at heart?
No matter how much you believe that the ends justifies the means, overthrowing governments is illegal according to US law and international law. It is also immoral if one believes in democracy, self-determination, and the sovereignty of nations, respect for human life, and the rule of law. [1] Yes, I understand that Israel believes they are above Goyim laws.
So, what I guess I'm trying to say is "Fuck Off, Jewish Astroturfing Asshole".
[1] https://therealnews.com/iran-us-regime-change-project-is-immoral-and-il…
It takes a special kind of asshole to act as if the US and Israel have not invaded and bombed and murdered and supported terror proxies for decades.
Palestine, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen... why the Anglo-Zionists are simply trying to bring democracy to those long-suffering people, right?
In reply to Yes yes yes. All those… by LaugherNYC
Not a special one just a Jewish one
You really are a douche bag laugher. That is why the whole world is sick of you people. Go back to your talmud and leave the good people here alone.
In reply to Yes yes yes. All those… by LaugherNYC
So these anonymous sources are more credible than the ones saying Trump did _______? Oh, boy...
the script being followed is worse than a 'B' grade movie. Hard to follow.
This is amazing stuff. The Brit spy angencies are blocked off, presume this affects their activities in Idlib too and co-ordination with the white helmets... 450 of them and the uk special group involved with transporting the material etc.
i looked at Q a few times. Once re McCain, and just now re this. On deceptionbytes youtube. She is fairly innocuous and keeps to the written material. Q predicted McCain’s death time and date a month before.
mention of rogue missile attempt to start war. Spying on trump. Then full details re the switch off of the servers and the satellites. Then that the uk intelligence were freaking out.
Wow,predicting McStains death when he has a fatal brain cancer, Q must be for real.
The fact they came out and answered to claim, makes them guilty as hell
Unbelievable!!!!
FM, agree totally!!... just watching that stone cold face, and listening to the absurdity of Karen "Bubbles" Pierce made me want to vomit... more than once
Gaslighting.
They sure are sounding more and more like little kids. It seems that every time the UK opens their mouth it works against them, because countries throughout the world do not want children running the show.
That lady needs to go for a long walk first. What a poof.
A long walk off a short plank?
3000 Devon cream Tea's on the hoof.
Chunky Monkey wringing her hands.
Her physical appearance reminds me of a busted can of biscuits, wrapped in a hideously ugly set of curtains.
yeah.
well.
your comment is so fucking funny it has taken me damn near five minutes to type this because i'm laughing so fucking hard.
I guess Karen Pierce is proof that if you lie about something long enough you end up believing it.
By the way why drop bombs on Syrian facilities when you could drop Karen Pierce and cause some really serious damage?
Karen Pierce is proof that her ass grows in proportion to the size of the lies she tells .
Cuz ... Russia! RUSSIA! The fucking Ruskies are coming!
Actually, didn't Russia share its intelligence with the US regarding their warning?
Russia is the BOOGIE MAN...it is more than ridiculous:
Russian Hackers Killed Mollie Tibbetts!!!
So says the London Independent depending upon The Alliance For Protecting Democracy, just view their Wiki page, OY!
And Marco Rubio is a Sephardic Jew.
"Don't Novichok me bro comrade!"
Just like the US and Israel, the UK has zero credibility! Sure would be nice to see Syria, Russia and Iran hand these morons a defeat they won't soon forget.
Personally I don't believe ANYBODY and I hope they ALL die.
Yes
Here! Here! *pounding the table*
I wish the Russians and Syrians would release the photos and names of the British, US, French, Israeli, and Saudi officers and agents who have been captured or killed during the regime change operation. It would shut the bastards running this San Francisco sidewalk shitshow up real quick.
We know who ate all the pies at the UN buffet...
Hey,,, look at this,,, the UK trying reverse psychology!
Goody, goody, two shoes for them,,, at least it's different. Must have hired a couple new PhD Berkley types.
We all know how them Ruuskies lie... and how the halo topped West always,,, ALWAYS tells the truth.
They are trying, but the Israeli missile ships are still assembling for the attack and the US has just started paving the way for the false flag attack by telling Assad how they're going to punish him when it happens.
Don't expect Israel to wait for the false flag, it's been compromised so I think they'll attack anyway.
Russia and Syria need to blow the US bases out of the ground: they are secret and not supposed to be there so the US can hardly complain... I'd level them ALL when the first tomahawk touches down in Syria.
Yep, this clusterfuck is going to continue until the Russians are forced, one way or the other, to shoot down a USSA warplane over Syria with a USSA pilot. Then the shit hits the fan. It's the only card the USSA Security State has left to play so they will play it rather then fold.
