Visualizing The Other Gender-Gap That No One Is Talking About

A major global study published in The Lancet has found the there is no safe level of alcohol consumption. The research compared levels of alcohol use and its impact on health across 195 countries from 1990 to 2016. In many countries, moderate drinking has been associated with health benefits for years and in places like France, a daily glass of red wine has been viewed as good for the heart.
The new research claims that the harmful impact of alcohol far outweighs any benefits with even an occasional drink proving harmful. As Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, the authors of the report say that governments should recommend people abstain from alcohol consumption entirely. In 2016, 2.8 million deaths were attributed to alcohol and it was the leading risk factor for premature mortality and disability among people in the 15-49 age bracket.
All of which suggests, given the historical 'we know what is best for you' attitude of The West's increasingly 'nanny state' that prohibition is just around the corner.
The following infographic focuses on the top-10 countries for alcohol attributable deaths, as listed in the report.
You will find more infographics at Statista
Specifically, it highlights the massive gender gap in mortality.
In The United States, alcohol caused 71,00 male deaths and 19,000 female deaths in 2016, but that 3.74x gender bias is dwarved by China's 11-times-higher male alcohol-attributable deaths than women's.
This is likely one area where activist women will not be pushing for government support to bring equality with men...or does this just prove that men are bigger idiots than women?
Comments
Well nothing good ever started with “Here, hold my beer”...unless of course you lived, then it ended with a good story.
Did you know that in Korea...China...etc.....that in High End restaurants they have a shot of "Snake Sperm" for $5000 and when you get the shot...it has the dick of the snake in the bottom of the glass. It is thought to make your dick bigger in these countries...
NOTE: This is very high end back room shit.
In reply to Well nothing good ever… by SergeA.Storms
Well try it and report back
In reply to Did you know that in Korea… by takeaction
I'm victimized by alcohol regulary, moderately mostly.
In reply to Well try it and report back by GoldHermit
Male privilege yall!
Well men marry women (for the most part) - then said woman drives her man to drink in increasingly excessive amounts - man dies - woman gets money.
My advice to you other guys - be like Charlie Harper
Hey, more Commie Shit on ZH- record day!
Hopefully, all the Men can simply be deleted through embryonic in vitro selection and Women can impregnate each other through stem cell spermatogenesis.
Life will be PERFECT!
You worthless shits have been hiring burnouts from Business Insider and similar pink hole publications.
MDTOW
The destruction of Men, Traditional Family, and Fatherhood, for over 50 years. Compare males and father figures in television and movies of the 40’s and 50’s, even early 60”s, to the mid-70’s to now. We went from Sheriff Taylor, Ward Cleaver, and Charles Ingalls to Al Bundy, Homer Simpson, and Peter Griffin...no wonder modern men drink a lot.
I was married to a cunt. Why do you think my alcohol intake increased. Fuck, most are materialistic, money grubbing bitches that after you have kids, they forget what sex is and god forbid you ask for a blow job. I should have said "you want that lamp, then get on your knees and start gobbling".
I want a affirmative action program to get those alcohol related female deaths up to the male level.
we MUST have equality after all.
Squid
Dumb Stats. Most of that mortality is male risk taking under the influence. i.e. it includes car accidents, selfies, skateboards, playing with guns, diving into sea and rivers, climbing all sorts of shit, drinking games, train surfing etc.