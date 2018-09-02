What An Impeachment Would Look Like

Once again, the rhetoric about impeaching President Trump has heated back up since Cohen and Manafort were charged; but how would the process work?

An impeachment is a lengthy process and, as Statista's Fabian Moebus notes, requires a simple majority from the House Judiciary Committee, the House of Representatives and a two-thirds majority of the Senate.

While each step is quite explicitly described by the constitution, the possible indictments are worded rather vaguely. Consequently, most attempts to impeach the president are rejected by the House Judiciary Committee.

Infographic: What an Impeachment Would Look Like | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

There were only two cases in which it went all the way to the senate vote. But the cases of Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998-99 both fell short of the two-thirds majority of the Senators.

The only actual withdrawal from office came from President Richard Nixon in 1974 after he deflected a potential impeachment by resigning. In his case, the loss of trust from his own party essentially left him with no other choice.

Politics

Animal Mother Sun, 09/02/2018 - 23:03 Permalink

These cockbag dems need to remember that the ONLY thing standing between them and us with pitchforks, torches and fucking guns, is President Trump. Go ahead and remove him, then we come for you. 

Meyer Bauer Sun, 09/02/2018 - 23:07 Permalink

The USA murders, maims, tortures and inflicts diseases upon slightly greater than 8,000 persons, mostly brown/day and have been responsible for over 9,500,000 murders/deaths since 1945.

Im-fucking-peach whom?? All of them?

blacklabrador Sun, 09/02/2018 - 23:08 Permalink

Would be civil war if they dare try. I would start shouting down any and all liberals I see from then on and if they have a 'resist' bumper sticker well running them off the road will be the least of their worries!

Ink Pusher Sun, 09/02/2018 - 23:11 Permalink

When they got rid of Nixon it was an event to behold.

Clinton's impeachment was downright fuckin' boring.

After surviving & watching both of the aforementioned personally,

I don't realistically see any indications that would actually lead to Trump ever getting impeached...* barring unforeseen serious future presidential snafus...

He's no worse than Ronny Ray-gun or Dubya and he's better than Carter for sure.

Always remember boys & girls: War is big business, and business is "booming".

Luther van Theses Sun, 09/02/2018 - 23:13 Permalink

So far impeachment has been raised on grounds of Russiagate. The problem is it is a lie. Impeachment of the president on grounds of a lie would amount to the overthrow of the Constitution, in this case by the Deep State.  

We know from history where that would lead. Weimar was a mess. The Third Reich was not a good solution.

The Deep State/Never Trump alliance is looking for other grounds for impeachment. In order for the process to be valid, some crime must be committed. To turn the sequence around and  look for grounds in order to impeach is corrupt process. The country is already intensely divided. Extreme dangers would arise.

There is no good reason to impeach Trump. Normal relations with Russia would be good. Resolution of the Korean standoff would be good. A balanced trade policy would be good. Sending H. Clinton, J. Comey, J.O. Brennan  and others of the Deep State to prison  would be great.

Trump should remain.

MusicIsYou Sun, 09/02/2018 - 23:17 Permalink

If there is an Impeachment it's by design like Nixon's because the only other option is an assassination like JFK. Had Nixon not gone down by Impeachment they would have executed Nixon. Trump needs to solidify the power of the President of the United States and use his Presidential power to kill enemies of the Presidency.