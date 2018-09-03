11 Rage-Inducing Facts About America's Wildly Out-Of-Control Student Loan Debt Bubble

Authored by Michael Snyder via The Economic Collapse blog,
Higher education has become one of the biggest money-making scams in America...
We tell all of our young people that if they want to have a bright future, they must go to college. This message is relentlessly pounded into their heads for their first 18 years, and so by the time high school graduation rolls around for many of them it would be unthinkable to do anything else. And instead of doing a cost/benefit analysis on various schools, we tell our young people to go to the best college that they can possibly get into and to not worry about what it will cost. We assure them that a great job will be there after they graduate and that great job will allow them to easily pay off any student loans that they have accumulated. Of course most college graduates don’t end up getting great jobs, but many of them do end up being financially crippled for decades by student loan debt.
In all of American history, we have never seen anything quite like this student loan debt bubble. Since 2007, the total amount of student loan debt in America has nearly tripled.
Since 2007, the total amount of student loan debt in America has nearly tripled.
But of course the quality of college education has not tripled over that time. Instead, it has progressively gotten worse. At this point most college courses have been so “dumbed down” that the family pet could pass them. If you would like to look into this more, you can find a list of 37 of the most idiotic college courses in America right here.
These days, most college courses do not require any actual writing. Instead, your performance is judged by a series of “tests” consisting of multiple choice, fill in the blank, and true/false questions. And the questions are usually ridiculously easy, because most of our high school graduates need to take remedial courses in basic skills when they get to college.
I spent eight years at public universities, and the quality of education that I received was a joke, and that was many years ago. Now the quality of education has deteriorated so dramatically that most college degrees are essentially worthless from a practical standpoint, but for many professions you still need that “piece of paper” in order to “qualify” for certain jobs.
So the scam continues, and thousands upon thousands of “administrators”, “diversity specialists”, “career counselors” and “college presidents” are taking home massively bloated salaries at our expense. Beautiful new lecture halls, residential complexes and sports stadiums are going up at colleges and universities all over the country, and textbook publishers are laughing all the way to the bank.
If everything but the basics was stripped away, the cost of actually delivering a college education to students would be quite low. In fact, most learning could be done over the Internet.
But instead, the “college education industry” has convinced all of us that we desperately need their services, and that we shouldn’t care about the price.
Of course many of our young people are filled with regret once they get out into the real world and they realize that student loan debt is going to financially cripple them for the rest of their lives.
At this moment, America is drowning in more student loan debt than ever before. The following are 11 rage-inducing facts about America’s wildly out of control student loan debt bubble...
#1 The student loan debt bubble has now grown to 1.4 trillion dollars.
#2 In 2007, the total amount of student loan debt in the U.S. was just 545 billion dollars.
#3 Over the previous ten years, student loan debt has grown by a staggering 176 percent.
#4 Americans now owe more on their student loans than they do on their credit cards.
#5 In 2003, student loan debt accounted for just 3.3 percent of all household debt. Today, that number has grown to 10.5 percent.
#6 The current student loan 90-day delinquency rate is 11.2 percent.
#7 30 percent of all student loans in the United States are either in “deferment” or “forbearance”. The most common reason a loan is placed into one of those categories is because the borrower cannot pay.
#8 It is being projected that a whopping 40 percent all student loan borrowers will default on their loans by 2023.
#9 From 2007 through 2017, “college tuition costs jumped 63 percent, school housing surged 51 percent and the price of textbooks by 88 percent.”
#10 In 2001, 18.6 percent of all U.S. households led by someone in the 18 to 34 age bracket were carrying household debt. Today, that number has jumped to 44.8 percent.
#11 Each year, more than a million Americans default on their student loans.
And all backstopped by the US taxpayer base.
...and don't even think about bankruptcy.
Debt slaves for life, just how (((they))) like it
Every thing I ever needed to know I learned from my 8th grade teacher... Miss Bliss... :)
This report has induced me with rage.
Word to the wise.... University of the People, people.
$0 cost of books. $0 transportation. $0 housing.
You only pay to take tests, and the entire 4-year degree probably costs less than some student pay for books in a single year.
You shouldn't rely on a Money Power engineered programming institution for schooling, anyway. It is just to "play the game" so that the corporate structure will mindlessly accept you into their fold.
A true education can be found here for free:
Start at the bottom and work your way up...
The Trivium Method of True Learning and Intellectual Self-Defense, by Gene Odening at School Sucks (True Education Rocks) Podcast
https://schoolsucksproject.com/?s=odening
apart from a select few highly technical professions, college is altogether worthless...stupendously counterproductive, in fact -- unless, that is, you appraise things from the perspective of a proto-communist globalist.
the best way to learn business is to apprentice under the tutelage of a successful businessman.
the best way to learn a trade is to apprentice under a master tradesman.
the best way to learn policing is under the stewardship of a seasoned law-dog.
i could go on, but the point stands. even in the case of the highly technical professions, the curriculum is bloated all out of proportion. law school should be 2 years tops -- and if the candidate can demonstrate proficiency in writing and abstracted rational thinking, a four year degree is superfluous. medical school, depending on the specialization, could be halved in most cases. engineering should be 3 years.
the fluff in all this consists in the indoctrination component of education. without the rigid and insidious application of ideological conditioning, (((they))) know full well that the educated classes would openly revolt against their aims. and so they press ahead requiring endless additions of subjects like gender studies and sociology. it would be one thing if the humanities were sincerely concerned with the cultivation of a person's nobility, but the process is instead a brazen attempt to subvert the faculties of thought and thoughtfulness. people are so unfamiliar with original/insightful thinking that they actually bristle against it. it's as if they're exposed to an alien element...something strange and frightening...and they seek to escape it as soon as possible, back to the familiar terrain of facebook likes and cat videos.
there is, however, hope in all this. thought is an activity to which humans are naturally inclined. you can prohibit their engagement for most of their lives, but once they acclimate their minds to the forbidden fields of curiosity and inquiry (unconstrained by synthetic moral prohibitions), they take to it like an otter to water.
***as i was finishing this thought i remembered a cute cat-like video of an otter's first exposure to water (feel free to upvote away). little fella was scared at first; but then, he suddenly figured out what those webbed toes were for and took to the activity with brio and panache***
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2j_76w8Hbn0
>no otters were harmed in the filming of this anecdotal analogy<
Modern slaves are not in chains, they are in debt.
>>Modern slaves are not in chains, they are in debt.<<
This is the absolute truth.
And the most enslaved of all can't comprehend the fact they are enslaved with debt.
The 1% is the real target of the Money Power Monopolist criminal cabal.
Only a fraction of that 1% is needed going forward after the Money Power engineers Great Depression 2.0.
How To Be a Crook
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2oHbwdNcHbc
Poverty - Debt Is Not a Choice
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t7BTTB4tiEU
And at least half of these taxpayer backed loans are totally useless and unmarketable.
In reply to And all backstopped by the… by Pines
Tree Climbing
Your favorite pastime as a child can now earn you college credit—and at an Ivy League school, no less. At Cornell University, students can take a one-credit class in Tree Climbing which will “teach you how to get up into the canopy of any tree, to move around, even to climb from one tree to another without touching the ground.”
20 Most Ridiculous College Courses You Won’t Believe Are Real
https://bestlifeonline.com/funniest-college-courses/
I passed that shit when I was like 8 years old.
Should we assume since there are no piercing, tattoo and body mutilation courses they are passe?
lol. We had some good pines in the quad in kollege, one of them more famous than the rest. A couple of times a week I would climb the tree, read the paper, and drink some coffee. One time we even snuck a mini-keg up there. :-)
article only discusses the "what".
take a stab next time at the "how" and you will find the magic oreo and his ilk standing front and center.
It really goes back to Sputnik and the massive arms race of the Cold War sixties. We (the USA) had to have more edufuckation to counter the Soviet threat so the Federal subsidies began. Then a bit later college was used as an excuse to stay out of the draft. Since colleges had to take more and more of the lesser intelligent, the coursework had to be dumbed down; otherwise the failure rates would have killed the Golden goose.
Reality is that today's college graduates couldn't hold a candle to the intelligence of an eighth grade graduate of the thirties.
Oh, come on, let's be fair to the snowflakes. In the 30s nobody knew where to find the good porn on the internet. They didn't know how to get a grade for something like left-handed Lesbian studies. And there was no way that they knew how to do the duckface selfies like our precious ones can.
I teach at an engineering college, so there are things that our grads really can do that wouldn't have happened in the 1930s. And there are things that our kids do that are actually useful.
"And all backstopped by the US taxpayer base."
How else will you give the banksters complete control?
1.4 Trillion with a T, And, just a reminder it it was 800 billion in bad mortgage loans that caused the housing crisis. You cannot make money with 8 percent loans and 11 percent default rate and estimated to go to 40. This is being shoved down the road and will be the mother of all bubbles when she blows. Bank bailouts again? LOL ITS OVA.
...and when the housing bubble popped, there were assets (homes) that could be repo'd to recoup some $$$.
This one will be different, as there's nothing to repo...just paper degrees.
Chop em up in tranches and pawn em off on Deutche Bank. Ha. These are all TEERIPPLE AAA rated STEM credentials in this bundle. Nope no gender studies degrees hiding in here. It would be funny if it were not so absurd and the taxpayer was not going to take it in the arse yet again......... the Fed can't afford do do it again.
This student loan debt crisis is entirely of Obama's making who signed a law in 2010 federalizing the student loan program claiming that the banks were needless middlemen and that the government could just lend the money directly and save truckloads of money. With easy terms and the U.S. Education Department running the program, what could go wrong?
Obama turned a relatively small, privately run, guaranteed student-loan program into a massive big government-run disaster.
And Obama’s progressive buddy comes to the rescue by promising to fix Obama’s fuck up (on purpose fuck up) with more taxpayer based fixes......debt forgiveness. Hilarious, if I wasn’t on the hook.
Obama made it worst.
The issue is the student loan itself!
There should not be any loan ...
Put the debt back onto the banks after graduation.
Step 1. Get a job and establish a good credit score.
Step 2. Pay rent using Visa checks and pay student loan using paycheck.
Step 3. With credit cards maxed-out, and loan paid off, go bankrupt.
Step 4. Get on with life
Edit: I didn't do this 30 years ago because i thought it morally wrong. Today I know better. BTW, today is my 3-year birthday at the Hedge. Thanks for 3 years of real education all you glorious bitchez!
Adding some more government to a problem always leads to a cluster fuck. It never fails.
Higher education is a corporate racket in Anglo countries.
Instead of spending money on useless wars and imperialism, it could instead go towards subsidizing 1 tertiary degree per person. If the person drops out, bad luck. Any additional degrees should be the students own expense.
Those expenses should be "reasonable" though too... Not over inflated.
Get big government bureaucrats out of the education racket and college costs would plummet.
No more "subsidizing" with other people's money!
When I was there, students at UC Davis were offered a writing competency test to skip taking an upper division writing course that is required for everyone.
Test day, there's a group of my friends and I sitting in a row, all Engineering guys and gals, and one English and "Technocultural Studies" major.
Guess who didn't pass the test?
of which the tax base cannot afford...soon we will see the clash between pension defaults and student loan default rip apart the social fabric of the country...then the guns come out....glad I dont live in the US.....
(most) student loans = sub-prime loans...same scam....should be obvious. I was paying $250/quarter...unlimited number of course hours...early 70s...the education students are getting is no better than mine and probably worse.
Drop the interest rate to 2% and most of it will actually get paid back.
How can teachers be involved with this? How can they partake? They are teachers? HOLY SHIT things are out of control... Maybe some math teachers have caught on? COME ON TEACHERS....
Talk about integrity... When our teachers are involved with shit like this WHO CAN OUR KIDS TRUST?? Teachers should be SMART ENOUGH TO SAY HEY WAIT A MINUTE?
IF they arent smart enough or have enough integrity... THEY Shouldnt be teachers?
Greetings,
I was a high school teacher right around the turn of the century. I taught history and government. I did not teach for very long (2 years) because I found it impossible to actually teach history and government to young adults that could only read and write at a 3rd grade level.
We do not let third graders vote because a third grader doesn't have the "words" to make sense of what is going on. Likewise, you can not teach adult subjects to someone that can not process it. When I took my complaints to the administration they transferred me to an even worse school for punishment for daring to speak out.
Oh, one final thing, it didn't matter what grade the student earned as all failing grades were changed to passing grades by those above me. Young adults that never showed up to class once received passing grades.
I had teachers like you.. THANK GOD... The rest of us need to stand behind people of integrity and fuck these emotional cry bullies and administration that is enabling this shit... THANKS FOR TRYING!!! Sorry the rest of the country has their head in the sand..
ITS BEYOND SAD... Its our future down the tubes.
A little common sense a calculator and an open mind and in a short time you can figure out the break even, after high school graduation for each of the degrees, each of the Professions, be honest with your self your savings your drive, and you can choose wisely , and have a good life , doing what you want at a pace and debt level you can live with, Did mine in 1972 and never looked back.
'Master of degrees, Jack of none...'
Don't want to pay it back? Then don't borrow it in the first place. Still want to borrow it? Then get a degree that's worth a shit. I paid all my student loans back with 120 payments at 7% and it was worth every penny of it. But if you feel entitled or are a deadbeat, then fuck ya. Go mow lawns the rest of your life.
The outrageous cost of college education is because of finance... just like “healthcare insurance” masks collusion in skyrocketing medical costs ... all is a scam inflicted on Americans by corrupt politicians in both parties who profit from their corruption ... get rid of them all ...
Ask someone in college this: What info is locked up in your head that I can not find online, for free and in ten seconds?
Wow! you have won the internet today with your concise question. Last night I was looking up natural resins and the mechanism of action of boswellia (frankincense.)* It cost me nuttin'! No one book costing $150 dollars would have had the information I came across.
*I'm curious what role the oleo-gum resin has in delivering the active components. Want to see if our body uses the resin itself or if it acts as an insulator for the active ingredients. I suspect some of the active components are too electrically charged to be simply swallowed whole. But maybe there are components of the resin itself that play a role. Are resins like lipids that actively transport the "goods" safely from port to port?
We would excrete resins like corn if they were not used in some way. Is that what happens, or are there active constituents?
That gender studies major will start to suck very badly.
Good.
Go grow weed .... more money to be made!
People forget that one of the first things that Obama did when he came into office was essentially federalize the student loan system. You still need to jump through hoops to even attempt to refinance. That's why the "personal loan" market has boomed -- another bubble waiting to happen.
The government doesn't want you to refinance or pay it off. It'd rather charge you 8% on your loan when T-bills are at 2%. It's crazy as well, but apparently roughly 10-15% of all IRS revenues that come in quarterly are from student loan payments. That's fucking crazy with a capital Z.
aka "How to enslave an entire generation to debt servitude for Molloch"
Turns out teaching is not as noble a profession as people thought it was.
In truth they are just a bunch of shanghai artist. Kids go in for a drink of knowledge and end up on a boat called poverty head for a job cleaning the bathrooms at Starbucks. Or worse a marxist out for blood.
As a side note. The last person that should be teaching economics is a teacher. It should be taught by people with real work experience in the free market. Preferably running their own business. Its just silly for children to be talking economics without ever having taken on the responsibility for themselves and all their needs.
I don't tell the young people in my life any of that stuff. It is past graduation season but I tell 'em what's in this little 60 page book penned by a self-made buddy of mine. Basically he went to work for a company that helped pay for school and got his education with zero debt and was never a full time student.
Yea and about that whole socialism thing? These teachers know dam well how that worked out every time.