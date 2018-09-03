The American Dream Is Getting Smaller, And The Reason Why Is Painfully Obvious...

Authored by Michael Snyder via The Economic Collapse blog,
Over the past decade, an unprecedented stock market boom has created thousands upon thousands of new millionaires, and yet the middle class in America has continued to shrink.
How is that even possible?
At one time the United States had the largest and most vibrant middle class in the history of the planet, but now the gap between the wealthy and the poor is the largest that it has been since the 1920s. Our economy has been creating lots of new millionaires, but at the exact same time we have seen homelessness spiral out of control in our major cities.
Today, being part of the middle class is like playing a really bizarre game of musical chairs. Each month when the music stops playing, those of us still in the middle class desperately hope that we are not among the ones that slip out of the middle class and into poverty. Well over 100 million Americans receive money or benefits from the federal government each month, and that includes approximately 40 percent of all families with children. We are losing our ability to take care of ourselves, and that has frightening implications for the future of our society.
One of the primary reasons why our system doesn’t work for everyone is because virtually everything has been financialized. In other words, from the cradle to the grave the entire system has been designed to get you into debt so that the fruits of your labor can be funneled to the top of the pyramid and make somebody else wealthier. The following comes from an excellent Marketwatch article entitled “The American Dream is getting smaller”…
More worrying, perhaps: 33% of those surveyed said they think that dream is disappearing. Why? They have too much debt. “Americans believe financial security is at the core of the American Dream, but it is alarming that so many think it is beyond their reach,” said Mike Fanning, head of MassMutual U.S.
Almost everyone that will read this article will have debt. In America today, we are trained to go into debt for just about everything.
If you want a college education, you go into debt.
If you want a vehicle, you go into debt.
If you want a home, you go into debt.
If you want that nice new pair of shoes, you don’t have to wait for it. Just go into more debt.
As a result, most Americans are currently up to their necks in red ink…
Some 64% of those surveyed said they have a mortgage, 56% said they had credit-card debt and 26% said they have student-loan debt. Many surveyed said they don’t feel financially secure. More than a quarter said they wish they had better control of their finances.
You would have thought that we would have learned from the very hard lessons that the crisis of 2008 taught us.
But instead, we have been on the greatest debt binge in American history in recent years. Here is more from the Marketwatch article…
It makes sense that debt is on Americans’ minds. Collectively, Americans have more than $1 trillion in credit-card debt, according to the Federal Reserve. They have another $1.5 trillion in student loans, up from $1.1 trillion in 2013. Motor vehicle loans are now topping $1.1 trillion, up from $878.5 billion in 2013. And they have another nearly $15 trillion in mortgage debt outstanding.
That is one huge pile of debt.
We criticize the federal government for running up 21 trillion dollars in debt, and rightly so, but American consumers have been almost as irresponsible on an individual basis.
As long as you are drowning in debt, you will never become wealthy. In order to build wealth, you have got to spend less than you earn, but most Americans never learn basic fundamentals such as this in our rapidly failing system of public education.
Many Americans long to become financially independent, but they don’t understand that our system is rigged against them. The entire game is all about keeping consumers on that debt wheel endlessly chasing that piece of proverbial cheese until it is too late.
Getting out of debt is one of the biggest steps that you can take to give yourself more freedom, and hopefully this article will inspire many to do just that.
To end this article today, I would like to share 14 facts about how the middle class in America is shrinking that I shared in a previous article…
#1 78 million Americans are participating in the “gig economy” because full-time jobs just don’t pay enough to make ends meet these days.
#2 In 2011, the average home price was 3.56 times the average yearly salary in the United States. But by the time 2017 was finished, the average home price was 4.73 times the average yearly salary in the United States.
#3 In 1980, the average American worker’s debt was 1.96 times larger than his or her monthly salary. Today, that number has ballooned to 5.00.
#4 In the United States today, 66 percent of all jobs pay less than 20 dollars an hour.
#5 102 million working age Americans do not have a job right now. That number is higher than it was at any point during the last recession.
#6 Earnings for low-skill jobs have stayed very flat for the last 40 years.
#7 Americans have been spending more money than they make for 28 months in a row.
#8 In the United States today, the average young adult with student loan debt has a negative net worth.
#9 At this point, the average American household is nearly $140,000 in debt.
#10 Poverty rates in U.S. suburbs “have increased by 50 percent since 1990”.
#11 Almost 51 million U.S. households “can’t afford basics like rent and food”.
#12 The bottom 40 percent of all U.S. households bring home just 11.4 percent of all income.
#13 According to the Federal Reserve, 4 out of 10 Americans do not have enough money to cover an unexpected $400 expense without borrowing the money or selling something they own.
#14 22 percent of all Americans cannot pay all of their bills in a typical month.
Comments
But there’s a reason. There’s a reason. There’s a reason for this, there’s a reason education SUCKS, and it’s the same reason it will never, ever, EVER be fixed.
It’s never going to get any better, don’t look for it, be happy with what you’ve got.
Because the owners, the owners of this country don't want that. I'm talking about the real owners now, the BIG owners! The Wealthy… the REAL owners! The big wealthy business interests that control things and make all the important decisions.
Forget the politicians. They are irrelevant. The politicians are put there to give you the idea that you have freedom of choice. You don't. You have no choice! You have OWNERS! They OWN YOU. They own everything. They own all the important land. They own and control the corporations. They’ve long since bought, and paid for the Senate, the Congress, the state houses, the city halls, they got the judges in their back pockets and they own all the big media companies, so they control just about all of the news and information you get to hear. They got you by the balls.
They spend billions of dollars every year lobbying, lobbying, to get what they want. Well, we know what they want. They want more for themselves and less for everybody else, but I'll tell you what they don’t want:
They don’t want a population of citizens capable of critical thinking. They don’t want well informed, well educated people capable of critical thinking. They’re not interested in that. That doesn’t help them. Thats against their interests.
Thats right. They don’t want people who are smart enough to sit around a kitchen table and think about how badly they’re getting fucked by a system that threw them overboard 30 fucking years ago. They don’t want that!
You know what they want? They want obedient workers. Obedient workers, people who are just smart enough to run the machines and do the paperwork. And just dumb enough to passively accept all these increasingly shitty jobs with the lower pay, the longer hours, the reduced benefits, the end of overtime and vanishing pension that disappears the minute you go to collect it, and now they’re coming for your Social Security money. They want your retirement money. They want it back so they can give it to their criminal friends on Wall Street, and you know something? They’ll get it. They’ll get it all from you sooner or later cause they own this fucking place! It's a big club, and you ain’t in it! You, and I, are not in the big club.
By the way, it's the same big club they use to beat you over the head with all day long when they tell you what to believe. All day long beating you over the head with their media telling you what to believe, what to think and what to buy. The table has tilted folks. The game is rigged and nobody seems to notice. Nobody seems to care! Good honest hard-working people; white collar, blue collar it doesn’t matter what color shirt you have on. Good honest hard-working people continue, these are people of modest means, continue to elect these rich cock suckers who don’t give a fuck about you….they don’t give a fuck about you… they don’t give a FUCK about you.
They don’t care about you at all… at all… AT ALL. And nobody seems to notice.
Nobody seems to care. Thats what the owners count on. The fact that Americans will probably remain willfully ignorant of the big red, white and blue dick thats being jammed up their assholes everyday, because the owners of this country know the truth.
It's called the American Dream,because you have to be asleep to believe it.
-GEORGE CARLIN
“Think of how stupid the average person is, and realize half of them are stupider than that.”
Common sense says that if your country is invaded by freeloading lazy 3rd world trash, and the middle class citizens are robbed to cover the costs of the invading parasites, then the middle class will disappear and the country will become a 3rd world shithole.
...just as planned.
In reply to But there’s a reason. There… by Chupacabra-322
@ Stu,
There is a term for this: Balkanization. It is when a nation is broken down by various ethnicities residing within its borders. Just a few generations ago, France was a unified nation of true "Frenchman". Since the (((eternal destroyers))) victory in World War II, there has been a steady and unrelenting push for more open borders of ALL Western (white) nations to the third-world. As an inevitable result, we now have our nations' original indigenous populations being diluted and dispossessed by these alien races and cultures. If the French do nothing to end this process and deport those non-French people from its borders, their once mighty country will disintegrate or fragment into separate states. Of course, the same it true for Germany, England, America, etc, etc... on down the list of ALL Western countries. And all the while the tribe collectively wring their hands as to the success of their divide and conquer strategy & Yinon Plan.
The conversation of “Peak Immigration” needs to be introduced into the discourse. The US, infrastructure & health systems etc... can no longer handle or accept any more Illegal Immigrants. A moratorium on Immigration also must be discussed.
In reply to 3rd world shithole by Stu Elsample
Deportation one way or another.
In reply to @ Stu, There is a term for… by Chupacabra-322
open border free trade globalists at work
dont like it? you're a raysis
In reply to Deportation one way or… by pissonmefico
and btw -- carlin supported democrats, because they care about people
lmao
In reply to open border free trade… by cheka
Things have changed, democrats sold out for the same reasons as republicans. It wasn't always so. Kennedy and Wellstone democrats were a threat to these vultures. Now they're gone.
In reply to and btw -- carlin supported… by cheka
The whole industrialized world was bombed to rubble in WW2 and the US was not- that is THE REASON we had an explosive growth of the middle class- the last 40 years of the US Standard of Living has been maintained by debt.
In reply to 3rd world shithole by Stu Elsample
The fuck you talking about? So your saying Europe was an Industrialized nation in the 20's,30's,and 40's ha ha ha ha wow! you cant make this shit up if you tired ha ha ha
In reply to The whole industrialized… by Juggernaut x2
You are so dumb!
In reply to The fuck you talking about?… by Bill of Rights
Yes, our infrastructure is crumbling. What scares me is that it's at a level where it needs to be razed and rebuilt, and war seems to be the historical method of doing so. Our turn?
In reply to The whole industrialized… by Juggernaut x2
Good point!
I hope we do it ourselves instead of a war.
In reply to Yes, our infrastructure is… by americanreality
"I don't vote, F*CK EM!"
" The public sucks, F*CK Hope!"
--George Carlin.
In reply to But there’s a reason. There… by Chupacabra-322
Simple . . "it's a big freakin' club, and we ain't in it!"
In reply to But there’s a reason. There… by Chupacabra-322
HALLELUJAH BROTHER!!
Carlin is in heaven shooting the shit with Muhammad Ali.
In reply to But there’s a reason. There… by Chupacabra-322
Nah, he’d be shooting the shit with Bill Hicks.
In reply to HALLELUJAH BROTHER!!… by taketheredpill
Well said.ZH readers should read and re read your truth and wisdom.
In reply to But there’s a reason. There… by Chupacabra-322
@ KenilworthCookie,
My Pleasure & Thank you.
In reply to Well said.ZH readers should… by KenilworthCookie
Education sucks for the same reason Health Care sucks. As soon as you make it a 2-Tier system, Public and Private, the money starts to get sucked out of the Public system.
I have 2 kids in private school because I can (just barely) afford it. I do this because the public system I went to 40 years ago doesn't exist anymore.
But I think private schools should not exist because if they didn't you can be damn sure that the school system that EVERYBODY had to use would be fully financed.
Likewise with healthcare (in Canada). Got into a huge argument with an old friend about healthcare in Ontario. He talked about allowing private medical imaging because it would be cheaper.
I said "cheaper" wasn't necessarily better, that it more important the system be "fair" for everyone. When I said that I thought he was going to have stroke.
Likewise again with PPPs (Public Private Partnerships). You can't serve 2 masters. I might buy a PPP as an investment for clients but that doesn't mean I have to believe they're in the long-term interest of the public.
GOD BLESS GEORGE CARLIN.
In reply to But there’s a reason. There… by Chupacabra-322
@ take,
”Education sucks for the same reason Health Care sucks. As soon as you make it a 2-Tier system, Public and Private, the money starts to get sucked out of the Public system.”
You basically described the “Free Market” Chicanery of Milton Friedman’s Economic Philosophy & “Chicago School of Economics. Robbing Peter to give to Paul. So our tax dollars still get stolen from us to be used on Private Corporations via Tax breaks, Incentives etc.. to pay & fund the “Private Entity.” Which really isn’t 100% “Private” to begin with.
Friedman destroyed Chile & turned it into a Military Junta led by Pinochet & Milton’s “ Shitcago School / Boys of Economics.”
In reply to Education sucks for the same… by taketheredpill
we need to tax wealth APPRECIATION.... The income class....pay before they receive their money...the Buffet, Bezos, Bloomberg class..NEVER PAY
The reality of inflation:
“U.S. Inflation Rate, $100 in 1913 to 2018
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer price index, prices in 2018 are 2,445.52% higher than prices in 1913. The dollar experienced an average inflation rate of 2.95% per year during this period.
In other words, $100 in 1913 is equivalent in purchasing power to $2,545.52 in 2018, a difference of $2,445.52 over 105 years.
The 1913 inflation rate was 2.06%. The current inflation rate (2017 to 2018) is now 2.95%1. If this number holds, $100 today will be equivalent to $102.95 next year. The current inflation rate page gives more detail on the latest official inflation rates.”
http://www.in2013dollars.com/1913-dollars-in-2018?amount=100
In reply to we need to tax wealth… by venturen
Let me get this right. Someone saves and invests while others do not. The person who accumulates wealth needs to be penalized because others are idiots? Stop spending what you don't have and problem solved, transferring YOUR failure is pathetic.
In reply to we need to tax wealth… by venturen
Failure? What failure are you talking about? You are a fucking idiot. You seem to have missed the fact that we still have companies/people that are too big to fail!!!!
That is the problem you stupid fuck!
Moreover, if I have access to free money (ZIRP/NIRP) then it is very easy to accumulate wealth!!!! Again, THIS is what has been happening you dumb fuck!
In reply to Let me get this right… by yerfej
We need to end the FED which is the main driver of wealth appreciation. I earned mine the honest way - with my labor.
In reply to we need to tax wealth… by venturen
then the endless wars will end. then the invasion by land and by air will end. then....
ron paul was right
In reply to We need to end the FED which… by notfeelinthebern
Fiat money is war funding.
In reply to then the endless wars will… by cheka
You push for ending the FED but you should ask yourself a question. How many Morgans do you have? The money you have in your wallet, your bank account, the sum you owe to the credit card company, all of it is Federal Reserve Notes.
In reply to We need to end the FED which… by notfeelinthebern
I like capping at a maxed level. But if we do it to Americans, then we will all fall behind other nations.
If we cap wealth at a certain level globally, then our nation and the world will help the middle and poor class.
I think people should do more reading and learn about the global finance instead of complaining about wealth, because learning brings richness while being dumb brings suffering. This is true for all people.
In reply to we need to tax wealth… by venturen
Best 3 minutes of Carlin's great career! Pure veritas.
Isn't this dingus snyder a Trump supporter? How does he reconcile his cognitive dissonance? Trump is acting to and cheering on the further financialization of the country.
O yea: Zionism.
https://rense.com/general94/nwoplans.htm from 1969
Its here. all of it.
In reply to Isn't this dingus snyder a… by DingleBarryObummer
Capitalism was founded on the principle of the transfer of wealth (incl labour/slavery etc.) from the colonies to the colonial masters. Globalisation put an end to that. Get over it ffs...
Now the wealth is being transferred from dmbfck peasants to the masters (1%).
Didn't this article get run last evening?
The Cult of Mammon seems robust and strong, but is rotting from within.
Attention Attention! FED RESERVE FUCKTARTS MUST START PRINTING MONEY IMMEDIATELY TO THROW MORE GASOLINE ON THIS FIRE
These types of discussions are getting a little absurd. Nobody gets rich anymore by spending less than they earn. Fraud is the basis for the new world economy, post 2009. Therefore, the new operative principal, subscribed with particularity by precisely those ostensibly educated enough to make money legitimately, is that you can steal more in a week than you can save in a lifetime. The patron saint of the new doctrine is, of course, Bernie Madoff, but the capitulation in this regard is worldwide.
Don't forget, if you get caught and you happen to be in the club you only have to fork over some cash to make amends.
In reply to These types of discussions… by Canoe Driver
Its only debt if you plan on paying it back...
After the censors come the thought police. Wakey wakey, dummies, Tiocfaidh ar la!
God bless the Cranberries.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G6Kspj3OO0s
Soon.
A modern economy replaces human in the production system with robots, that is reality. So if you want to get ahead figure out how this reality works and be part of the automated economy. And don't spend what you don't have. Yes some zipper head will attempt to deny this is an issue but reality is most idiots just can't stop themselves buying complete useless shit.
Only problem is, if people all quit spending what they don't have almost nobody would spend, because most people don't have anything to spend to begin with - hence, credit cards and mortgages...
In reply to A modern economy replaces… by yerfej
The American dream is fine. Living the dream because we can and somebody needs to.
Our standard of living is so good we worry about obesity, not whether people can eat. We argue about whether a man can use the girls restroom and whether the world can walk across our border and get free health care here. And there's so little racism people fabricate hate crime hoaxes to pretend it still exists. Those are not real problems but MSM hype would have you think the sky is falling.
Things are really pretty damn good. Turn off the TV and go enjoy it. Living the dream!
You dumb fuck, we’re obese because the food they feed us is GMO shit that makes you ill. Everything has sugar in it that causes cancer and makes you fat. WTF, you are an idiot. Go eat a Quarter Pounder at McCancer’s they’re really cheap.
In reply to The American dream is fine… by gwar5
We all have choices. If you are too ignorant to read labels, grow your own, or cook your own from natural ingredients, or even care, there are self consequences to pay.
In reply to You dumb fuck, we’re obese… by hangemhigh77
Maybe it’s just good for you. By the grace of god go I. Good for you. And hey, that’s all that matters. You’re like Janet Yellen who said “if you’re poor buy stock”.
In reply to The American dream is fine… by gwar5
An apt analogy. We are playing musical chairs, and it is Jeff Bezos who is stealing the chairs and piling them up in his basement.
Get rid of the government. We don’t need the overlords and the preatarian guard. Bill Clinton is humping 8 year old girls. Hillochio is humping and killing 8 year old kids. But if I spit on the sidewalk a million dim witted idiot cops are breaking my head and shooting my dog. There is no “law” in this fucked up country. All this shit with “respecting” the flag and the military is jingoistic brainwashing. The reality is Lockheed Martin builds bombs that our military (keeping us “safe”) then go murder women and children with so our corporations can steal their shit and get rich. Fuck the military. Kaepernick is right. I’m not pledging allegiance to a flag and government that murder and oppress their own people and people around the world. Wake up all you jingoistic retards.
QE financed moving manufacturing from the US to offshore. Open boarders destroyed wages in service industries.
Want the American dream back? Close boarders. Impose tariffs.
Stock market and bonds are funny money. The stock market is taking off again because price inflation. Interest rates are rising because of stock market taking off.
If we just had Crooked Hilary and Vacillating Obama in charge again they would use their perfect wisdom to enrich themselves and their cronies (they have no friends).
"Thats right. They don’t want people who are smart enough to sit around a kitchen table and think about how badly they’re getting fucked by a system that threw them overboard 30 fucking years ago. They don’t want that!"
At some point, it won't matter how much BS is on TV and how many pictures of Kim's ass are on the Internet. People of all races and religions will start sitting down around the kitchen table and talking about how much they're getting fucked.
At that point expect a massive distraction/war.