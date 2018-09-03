The American Dream Has Vanished In The "Greatest Economy Ever"

A new study reveals how many American families are struggling with debt and savings in the “greatest economy ever”
More than 80 percent of American families define the “American Dream” as financial security and homeownership, and more than half think this dream is unattainable, according to revelations in the latest State of the American Family Study released by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual).
The bottom 90 percent of Americans (remember the middle class was wiped out) are trapped with insurmountable debts, including auto loans, credit card debts, payday loans, and student loans. Only one if four families have enough emergency savings to cover more than six months of expenses.
It was the Golden Age of the US economy, the quarter century between 1948 and 1973, when America reigned supreme, manufacturing exploded across the country and the American middle class greatly expanded. Those days are gone as the empire is in structural decay.
The “American Dream” is starting to look a lot different. This time around, there is no white picket fence, and if you were to believe the “American Dream” — you would have to be asleep or in a zombified state intoxicated on opioids listening to the mindless government propaganda of how today is fantastic.
The “greatest economy ever” was actually during the post–World War II economic expansion, where the male of the household had one high paying career as his wife stayed home raising the children. That was enough to buy a home, auto, and experince the “American Dream” of consumerism without massive amounts of debt. Those days are gone not because it is politically incorrect to say women should stay home, but instead, today’s gig economy in a failing economy provides households with low skill/low paying jobs (not careers). How times have changed…
Some 82 percent of Americans now say their “American Dream” is financial security for themselves and their family, three-quarters say it is owning a home, and 71 percent believe it is achieving financial independence. And here is the shocker: One-third of Americans believe the American dream has vanished. Why? They have too much debt. “Americans believe financial security is at the core of the American Dream, but it is alarming that so many think it is beyond their reach,” said Mike Fanning, head of MassMutual U.S.
“It is clear that people are taking steps to help secure their financial future and dreams, and more can be done to help to keep the American Dream alive. Starting earlier appears to be part of the solution as ‘not starting early enough’ was the top financial regret across all consumer groups,” Fanning added.
Some 64 percent of those surveyed (3,200 people during January and February 2018) said they have a home mortgage, 56 percent said they have credit card debt, and 26 percent have student loans. A majority of those surveyed said they do not feel financially secure. More than 25 percent said they regret not being fiscally responsible.
The evaporation of the American dream seems to be correlated with increasing debt loads. Collectively, Americans have more than $1 trillion in credit-card debt, according to the Federal Reserve. Another $1.5 trillion in student loans, $1.1 trillion in auto loans, and $15 trillion in mortgage debt outstanding.
Rachel Podnos, a certified financial planner and attorney based in Washington, D.C., told Market Watch that investments in education and property could be paid off, but for many, that debt is a major obstacle in making life decisions.
“I don’t get anymore why owning a home is essential to the American Dream,” she said. “It’s a really bad idea if that is going to cause you to buy a home you can’t afford, which could jeopardize your dream of ever reaching financial independence.”
Matt Schulz, the chief industry analyst at credit-card website CompareCards, said with the recent decline in unemployment, many people still feel they are not benefiting from economic growth. “There is a lot of hopelessness and a lot of concern, simply because the Great Recession isn’t that far in the rearview mirror,” he added.
MassMutual’s survey also said many Americans are in poor financial health. Some 18 percent said they had less than one month of expenses saved for an emergency. Another 26 percent said they have one to three months’ expenses saved. And 21 percent said they had three to six months’ expenses saved.
Podnos said Americans should redefine what the “dream” means for them:
“That may not mean owning a home, at least for some time, and I think that’s OK,” she said. “Maybe it just means financial independence, living comfortably within your means and being able to build wealth.”
Here is the issue: Americans are discovering the “dream” was merely a fantasy provided by the government and blended with corporate propaganda. Many have also figured out their existence is meaningless as the institutions of what made this country great are being systematically dismantled. America is entering its terminal stage — the damage has been done — and today is by far not the “greatest economy ever.”
For more color on America’s slow death. Here is Chris Hedges, “America: The Farewell Tour”:
It’s now the American nightmare and the worst is yet to come.
amen!!! Its called a dream for a reason!
The secret is:
On the basis we want more people in houses they own, then we should be subsidising the building of houses. Not the buying of houses.
But of course, we're really subsidising something else entirely. We're subsidising the production of customers for banks. Bankers are being subsidised. Shocked I say. Shocked...
On the basis we want more people in houses they own,
NOBODY really owns houses in America if you want to be really honest.
If you think for a moment that you "own your house and property" even after your mortgages are long ago paid off -- then tell your local government that you are NOT paying THEIR damned taxes on YOUR private property.
It won't be very long before they will educated you as to who really owns your property and you won't even be allowed to participate in the tax auction.
Alaska, outside of town limits, generally has no property taxes.
Thats the only places I know of in the 50 states if you are not an indigenous person.
The USG has committed many crimes throughout the world,
and the people have stayed silent to them.
The death of the American Dream is simply KARMA,
especially for the Greatest Injustice of the 20th Century.
more than half think this dream is unattainable...
... gee, you think.
"On the basis we want more people in houses they own, then we should be subsidising the building of houses. Not the buying of houses."
Well thought out analysis, thank you.
I like your comment. Low interest rates are the subsidy?
* ? is that like 'ditto'? But George Carlin was right about needing to be asleep to believe in it.. IF you are the average Joe/Jane.... as like in slavery times... anytime is 'good' if you are in on the action.... in on fleecing the sheep. Those boom times of Post War2 USA were the best because it was the expansion phase of the empire... before that, the empire was consolidating the previous gains against the local tribes... who we conquered, killed and stuffed in zoos/reservations.... same around the world.. this is how empires operate... all the 'isms are about the needs of the few against the needs of the many... and those that find the times 'good' are usually those taking it from others.... all this land wasn't 'ours' to take, was it? So, is it any different now when 'they' take if from 'us'? Same process of empire... only this time, most of the establishment of the OWO don't seem to realize that the OWO is being outed by the real power behind the throne, the SG --secret govt-.. who have a NWO they want built upon our OWO ashes.
History, archaeology proves this to be true... assisted by Mother Nature with 'earth changes'.... and the establishment is getting us to believe that we are responsible for this... when it was always them pushing this crap called civilization on us, the herd... same as always.
And isn't this stress now being felt by all those sheep dogs for the SG in the OWO establishment? This is why they are so stressed.. they are starting to feel themselves being outed.... they are starting to feel those puppet strings..... and they aren't used to not getting their way. Very stressful.
I hear a lot of whining. Whine, whine, whine.......
Work harder. Work smarter. Work more.
If you want it, go get it. Waiting around for it to fall from the sky is hopeless.
Remember: Enough food, clean water, and heat are all you need to survive. Everything else is a luxury.
Don't count on handouts, charity, grift, graft, this is for politicians and losers.
Man the fuck up.
Thank you, capitalism and rich US capitalists! We owe it all to you.
Capitalism (coupled with a decent social contract such as protections for workers from the greediest, anti-trust laws, consumer laws, etc) built the middle class. Crony capitalism is destroying it.
1) 8 years of Obamanomics.
2) Obamacare.
3) Sanctuary Cities.
4) Obama's Flood of cheap labor.
5) Globalization.
6) Destructive fed Policy from Greenspan onward.
1. Reaganomics and the "out-spend the Russians" started this ball rolling uncontrollably.
5. The flood of labor predates Obama by decades. See Reagan's Amnesty.
6. Fed policy has been destructive since inception
Once your commie, muzzie globalist fag Obama got into office, the borders were completely busted open and the whole US was flooded with illegal aliens when they used to be mainly concentrated in Commiefornia and NYC.
https://www.factcheck.org/2018/06/illegal-immigration-statistics/
Seems like this site has the peak at 2007. Oops.
I know that might seem a tad complex for someone who automatically assumes I'm an Obama fanboi, much less someone who cares if anyone gay. Your projection is showing, moron.
No need to project, your posts are always hard left. You seem to have plenty of time to post on ZH everyday. Who's paying you? One of Soros' funded groups?
Jesus Christ, *I'm* hard left to you?!? Ok, you're a fucking retard. I'm all over the board politically depending on the topic. Nobody pays me to post. Sorry if that doesn't fit the molds you clearly want me to fit in. Who pays you to post? Kock? PNAC? AIPAC?
Cheap labor will quickly destroy a middle class all by itself even without all the other destructive policies of Sotero Soweeto Hussein bin Bama.
Shameful Judge Roberts did not strike down Obamacare. Even more shameful that Boener and his neocons let it pass thru Congress to begin with.
Repost from the Argentina article:
In the German speaking countries we differ between "free market economy" and "capitalism".
"Free market economy" is considered to be the right to sell what is yours at the price you want. "Capitalism" is considered to be the rule of money. The world is grey, but you get the point.
That differentiation is something I miss in discussions within the English speaking world. "Crony capitalism" is a good start for it, but doesn't get to the core of the issue IMHO.
Look at the shithole plantations that socialist DemocRATs have created around the US in cities like Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, etc. with their socialist policies and government subsidies.
The greatest income inequality in the US exists in the sanctuary shithole state of Commiefornia which has been run into the ground by decades of socialist DemocRATs.
Yeah, because Clay, Martin, McCreary, Knox, Lee, Bell, Knott and Harlan counties in Kentucky are such Democrat strongholds.
Partisan moron. The fucking rich could give 2 fucks about parties. All they care about is which one will make them richer. That's probably why Trump switched parties.
We don't see them rioting or burning down their communities in Clay, Martin, McCreary, Knox, Lee, Bell, Knott and Harlan counties in Kentucky or in any other community where socialist DemocRATs are not in control.
You're a fucking moron if you can't see that the DemocRAT party has gone full tilt communist and globalist demanding open borders and everything be freeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee.
Ok, so the metric is rioting and burning, not desperately poor shitholes without a glimmer of hope in their future. Got it.
Did I say that I don't see the Dems have gone full retard? You don't seem to grasp that the other side of the aisle offers on real solutions to the cause of your nightmares gaining steam.
BTW, those counties in Kentucky are among the 30 poorest in the country. Deep, deep, DEEP Red territory. Also deep welfare and EBT to keep alive. Just FYI.
The counties filled with mostly white folks who were once employed blue collar workers whom Obama and his socialist globalist DemocRAT cronies trashed as bitter hillbillies who cling to their guns and Bibles and that their jobs were never coming back?
Oh, goodie, more racially motivated propaganda delusions. Those counties have always been poor, dumbass. You mean the same jobs that Trump promised would come back, but then his good buddy Robert Murray admitted aren't coming back because they automated. Still too stupid to pick up on the left right con.
Fuck off and go learn something
it's called a dream for a reason!!
200,000 for a top tier school. 600,000 for a house in a good neighborhood. Spend 40,000 in health care premiums and deductibles before you get to use it. 30,000 for a car. How many jobs support this?
10%, hence that 90% number in the article, and why it is hard for everyone else.
So folks are making a little bit more.
Anti Trump liberal landlords will raise rents so folks will feel the pain and vote dem.
Anti Trump liberal community and city managers will raise taxes so folks...
Anti Trump Liberal College and universities will raise tuition....
insert more here VVV
For every report of wages ever so slightly increasing, there is another report of them decreasing. Meanwhile, the required costs of living in our modern world only go upward.
Landlords have been jacking up rental prices as high as they could since before Trump decided Bill Clinton was right and he should run for president.
<< 200,000 for a top tier school. 600,000 for a house in a good neighborhood. Spend 40,000 in health care premiums and deductibles before you get to use it. 30,000 for a car. How many jobs support this?>>
I worked two jobs to pay off remainder of my student loans but I am not sure how you can do it today esp if you are white and are disqualified for any scholarship money. Best thing is for a student to claim to be a disabled black female American Indian who practices islam. That's the winning ticket for admission to Harvard on full scholarship!
Wages? I quit thinking in terms of wages a long time ago. Sure, when I was a kid I was paid an hourly wage.
My first business taught me to dump the idea of being paid by the hour. When you give people that kind of control, when you sell your time, you give them power to dictate how you spend that time. Leave 15 minutes early and some neighbor will tell the person you only worked for 3 hours and 45 minutes, not 4 hours. Fuck that! I learned, when doing a walk through for a job, to set the price by the job. I gave a rough time estimate and said that after a few weeks I would be faster, not slower. That made me a business partner, with the person, rather than an employee.
I dumped the idea of being a wage slave, employee, decades ago. Fuck that mindset. Make your own work. Plenty of business out there for people that can get shit done.
I should be on my own in 3 years at present course. I've got the plan worked out to about as much a degree as I can today and work on refining my products at every opportunity. I'm too young to expect any retirement system to still be there in 30 years.
Socialist big government intervention and subsidies have driven up the costs for education (Federal student loans), houses (FHA, VA, Fannie May, Freddie Mac), healthcare (Obamacare), etc.
I guess it all depends on your definition of “good neighborhood” but $600k can get you two houses in a lot of “good neighborhoods”.
Whine, whine, whine......
The American dream is alive and well, in countries that only charge 25 basis points for property tax.
Something something, splattered bankers Brains..
The Golden Year was 1971. Everything was just GREAT! Then on June 17 president Richard Nixon declared the U.S. War on Drugs.
Yep.....that brought that whole fucking thing crashing down. /s
What a crock of shit.
But there’s a reason. There’s a reason. There’s a reason for this, there’s a reason education SUCKS, and it’s the same reason it will never, ever, EVER be fixed.
It’s never going to get any better, don’t look for it, be happy with what you’ve got.
Because the owners, the owners of this country don't want that. I'm talking about the real owners now, the BIG owners! The Wealthy… the REAL owners! The big wealthy business interests that control things and make all the important decisions.
Forget the politicians. They are irrelevant. The politicians are put there to give you the idea that you have freedom of choice. You don't. You have no choice! You have OWNERS! They OWN YOU. They own everything. They own all the important land. They own and control the corporations. They’ve long since bought, and paid for the Senate, the Congress, the state houses, the city halls, they got the judges in their back pockets and they own all the big media companies, so they control just about all of the news and information you get to hear. They got you by the balls.
They spend billions of dollars every year lobbying, lobbying, to get what they want. Well, we know what they want. They want more for themselves and less for everybody else, but I'll tell you what they don’t want:
They don’t want a population of citizens capable of critical thinking. They don’t want well informed, well educated people capable of critical thinking. They’re not interested in that. That doesn’t help them. Thats against their interests.
Thats right. They don’t want people who are smart enough to sit around a kitchen table and think about how badly they’re getting fucked by a system that threw them overboard 30 fucking years ago. They don’t want that!
You know what they want? They want obedient workers. Obedient workers, people who are just smart enough to run the machines and do the paperwork. And just dumb enough to passively accept all these increasingly shitty jobs with the lower pay, the longer hours, the reduced benefits, the end of overtime and vanishing pension that disappears the minute you go to collect it, and now they’re coming for your Social Security money. They want your retirement money. They want it back so they can give it to their criminal friends on Wall Street, and you know something? They’ll get it. They’ll get it all from you sooner or later cause they own this fucking place! It's a big club, and you ain’t in it! You, and I, are not in the big club.
By the way, it's the same big club they use to beat you over the head with all day long when they tell you what to believe. All day long beating you over the head with their media telling you what to believe, what to think and what to buy. The table has tilted folks. The game is rigged and nobody seems to notice. Nobody seems to care! Good honest hard-working people; white collar, blue collar it doesn’t matter what color shirt you have on. Good honest hard-working people continue, these are people of modest means, continue to elect these rich cock suckers who don’t give a fuck about you….they don’t give a fuck about you… they don’t give a FUCK about you.
They don’t care about you at all… at all… AT ALL. And nobody seems to notice.
Nobody seems to care. Thats what the owners count on. The fact that Americans will probably remain willfully ignorant of the big red, white and blue dick thats being jammed up their assholes everyday, because the owners of this country know the truth.
It's called the American Dream,because you have to be asleep to believe it.
-GEORGE CARLIN
“Think of how stupid the average person is, and realize half of them are stupider than that.”
+1 Thank you for posting this. It hits every important point.
If only more people understood that this monologue is 100% accurate truth. This is a well known rant and yet people still expect a different rich asshole to suddenly have their best interests at heart after 70 years of fucking them, and everyone else, at every chance.
Don't forget to vote.
