"Grave Mistake": Trump Threatens Assad Over Impending Idlib Assault

It seems to happen just about every September and April over the past years: every time the Syrian proxy war seems to have receded from international media attention for a period of a long summer or a winter, a mass attention-grabbing event or massacre happens to suddenly yank the world's (and the White House's) focus right back on the war and a return to intervention and escalation mode.
And curiously, this seems to occur the moment Assad and the Syrian Army alongside the Russians are on the path to overwhelming victory.
On Monday evening of Labor Day, President Donald Trump weighed in with what's clearly a veiled threat warning Syria and its allies via Twitter:
President Bashar al-Assad of Syria must not recklessly attack Idlib Province. The Russians and Iranians would be making a grave humanitarian mistake to take part in this potential human tragedy. Hundreds of thousands of people could be killed. Don’t let that happen!
And immediately following, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley tweeted her own statement based on the president's words, while specifically invoking the US charge that Assad plans to use chemical weapons.
Haley wrote: All eyes on the actions of Assad, Russia, and Iran in Idlib. #NoChemicalWeapons
These latest threats confirm what we previously reported over the weekend: that the US is seeking to create a quagmire for Russia and Iran in order to pressure both countries to acquiesce to Washington's demands. In the case of Iran the White House is seeking new negotiations after the US pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) last May.
In 2013, top Obama Administration officials described their policy in the Syrian War as one of keeping the war going. The administration wanted a big seat at the table for a political settlement, which officials clarified meant ensuring that the war kept going so that there was never a clear victor. The Trump Administration is now slipping into that same destructive set of priorities in Syria.
The Washington Post last week quoted an unnamed Administration official as saying that “right now, our job is to help create quagmires [for Russia and the Syrian regime] until we get what we want.”
During the two prior Aprils, Trump ordered massive airstrikes on Syrian government targets after blaming Damascus for claimed chemical weapons attacks on civilians.
Trump's latest tweet, for the first time addressing the final showdown over Idlib specifically, singles out "the Russians and Iranians" as "making a grave humanitarian mistake" should they "recklessly attack Idlib Province".
Thus the president seems to be precisely calculating that the battle for Idlib can be used an opportunity for putting increased pressure and global attention on Tehran and Moscow.
So clearly, something big is coming possibly in the form of a "rebel" claimed "provocation" as the Pentagon and US officials have over the past week continued pushing the gambit, setting the stage to play the "Assad is gassing his own people" card should so much as an inkling of a White Helmets allegation emerge, in an unprecedented level of telegraphing intentions for leverage on the battlefield.
Except someone should remind the president that the "rebel" coalition in control of this major "final holdout" is but the latest incarnation of al-Qaeda, calling itself Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and has held the province, the capital city of which is Idlib city, since a successful Western and Gulf ally sponsored attack on the area in 2015.
Regardless, it now appears the US stands ready to respond militarily to even the most unlikely and flimsiest of accusations issued by al-Qaeda terrorists and groups like the 'White Helmets' which operate alongside AQ-linked fighters.
And why wouldn't Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham militants, now surrounded by Syrian and Russian forces and facing imminent defeat, redeem what's essentially the US offer to "call in the Air Force" against Assad's army? All they have to do is utter the words "chemical weapons attack!" to their friends in the Western media and in Washington.
But in terms of the trustworthiness of such a claim that's surely being prepared, all the president needs to do is honestly listen to his own top State Department official, Special anti-ISIL envoy Brett McGurk, who accurately described in an unusually frank assessment a year ago:
"Idlib provice is the largest al-Qaeda safe-have since 9/11, tied to directly to Ayman al Zawahiri, this is a huge problem."
But again, Trump's latest words appear more designed for leverage — unfortunately with the threat now on record (similar to Obama's 2013 "red line" threat) it matters little whether the president actually believes Assad will use chemical weapons or not.
Joo kikes are talking. He's just the messenger.
Fuck the American blowhards and their kikeyjoo masters. The rebels are done. I would like nothing more than for the zionist mercs to be buried forever in the sands of Syria.
In reply to Joo likes are talking. He's… by Truther
I do not know anyone who cares about any part of Syria. Anything we do over there just makes it worse. Perhaps the MIC can threaten or bomb some other dumb brown country.
In reply to Fuck the American blowhards… by Yukon Cornholius
So, regardless of anything that happens(which is pointless, because assad and putin have won), the jews/trump have decided to keep fighting a lost cause...
And many more innocent people will die, all in the name of a psycho named benny netanyahoo, his bitch: trumpf, the saudis and their hatred for minor sects within their own religion, the europeons and their love for new left leaning voters(see: "refugees"), along with the protection of their oil(most saudi oil goes to france, germany, and the UK)....
Where are the protesters? Where are the sjws?
Oh, thats right, they ain't doin shit because they weren't ordered to because their leftard masters are in on it too....
In reply to I by are we there yet
It's not going to matter. Even if the US sends another volley of missiles (that do minimal damage((if they even reach their target)), the writing is on the wall... Assad is taking back his country, and there is nothing the US can do about it other than send trashbag Nicki Haley with more meaningless threats.
In reply to So, regardless of anything… by Shillinlikeavillan
Donald Trump, same wolf, but with the new conservative sheep clothing.
In reply to It's not going to matter. … by the phantom
And as sure as the sun will rise tomorrow,
A REGIONAL WAR for Israhell Is Coming.
In reply to Donald Trump, same wolf, but… by Mr. Universe
This will appeal to a bunch of neocon and liberal warmongers that will never support Trump either way. Fucking idiot.
In reply to yep by ardent
Support? Trumpo don't need no support from the likes of you while his Khazarian owners are leading him around by the nose.
In reply to Way to appeal to a bunch of… by carni
"until we (the US) get what we want.”
Translation:
"until we get what Israhell told us it wants.”
In reply to Support? Trumpo don't need… by Conscious Reviver
At this stage of the "chemical weapons" story (fool me THREE times?) the answer to the question "cui bono" must be obvious to anyone who can fog a mirror?
Quite apart from the fact that the OPCW concluded that there was no chemical weapons attack in Douma (which of course was not reported by MSM) and has certified that Syria is free from CW, Assad would have to be a complete fucking moron at this stage, on the cusp of total victory in Idlib, to use CW when he doesn't need to use them even if he had them?
But of course, facts and common sense don't matter these days and the imminent CW false flag, already "flagged" by Russia, will result in further "allies" strikes on Syrian CW facilities. Again, of course, nobody, especially the media, will ask the question "isn't bombing a CW facility more or less the same things as a CW attack, releasing CW into the atmosphere and killing thousands of nearby civilians"? Unless, of course, they already well know the truth...but nonetheless difficult to explain if anyone in the media would bother to ask the obvious question. Which they won't.
In reply to yep by ardent
For any of you dupes who still imbibe and believe ANYTHING our government representatives say anymore regarding foreign policy - ask yourself this logical question...
WHY would Assad (who has already won the war) risk reprisals from arrogant outside interlopers with any kind of insane chemical attack or atrocity? It just wouldn't happen.
Remember this... WHATEVER false flag event occurs inside Syria will have been planned and executed by Mossad and its Ziombie Golem, the United States.
In reply to At this stage of the … by philipat
They’re fucking Argentina too along with the Brits. Gotta watch them in South America as well.
In reply to yep by ardent
Another zionist pussy whore. Still has followers that thinks he is playing chess.
In reply to Donald Trump, same wolf, but… by Mr. Universe
Since when does Conservative mean warmonger? Traditionally real conservatives and Libertarians have opposed every war including WWI and WWII. What you are dealing with is the RINO BUSH Strain of faux Conservative which is NEOCON WARMONGER.
Nothing Conservative about them. They are here to take your rights from you, engage in CIA wars till you bleed from your kidneys. They are characterized by their big gov solutions and giant military spending. They believe in regime change and warmongering. Real conservatives believe in term limits, reduced gov size to essential services only, taxes no higher than 10% of the GDP. Individual rights and no debt! They believe citizens gave limited rights to Gov through the Constitution, not Gov giving enumerated rights to Citizens which they continue to reduce.
RINO jerks want war, quit calling these dirtbags Conservatives. Jefferson was a Conservative, not the CIA Bush War Criminals.
In reply to Donald Trump, same wolf, but… by Mr. Universe
Trump is managed by the same mass murderers and demons who managed Bush 2 and Hillary and McStain and Obama.
In reply to It's not going to matter. … by the phantom
I don't see any differences between McCain and Trump foreign policies. Both are recklessly supporting terrorists and international plunders.
In reply to I by are we there yet
Probably the fucking clown wants to be humiliated again like last time when Syrians made him looks like dumbass with shooting down his shiny & smart new missiles.
Fucking clown was begging for oil couple of days ago and was seen off very quickly by Syrians . He should be hung for crimes he committed against Syrian people.
In reply to I don't see any differences… by caconhma
The 2108 Christmas bonuses in the US weapons industry are coming up soon.
Hey, who must pay these otherwise, huh?
In reply to I by are we there yet
sweden?
In reply to I by are we there yet
WTF is Trump talking about? The Syrians are attacking terrorists which have taken over and control Idlib. Why shouldn't the US be in favor of Assad taking this city back from the terrorists? I don't get it?
In reply to Fuck the American blowhards… by Yukon Cornholius
The answer is right there in all its ugly glory. Sorry, really, I am.
Edit: downvote away, it doesn't make it less true
https://youtu.be/eCKRI2wEw7I
In reply to WTF is Trump talking about?… by chubbar
You must've just crawled out from under ur rock recently.......
In reply to WTF is Trump talking about?… by chubbar
After the last volley of missiles at the fake chemical factories, and the ridiculous Skripal sanctions, I have no choice but to draw the conclusion that Trump is just a warmongering asshole puppet.
In reply to WTF is Trump talking about?… by chubbar
Cause israeli jews want to keep a perfect balance of jewing on their border. A steady stream of instability they can whinge and cry about with their hand out for more US aid
In reply to WTF is Trump talking about?… by chubbar
Red, Blue, left, right, its neocons in every election
In reply to Fuck the American blowhards… by Yukon Cornholius
What he'll do next is shoot out some flamboyant tweets about CNN and an ever decreasing amount of brain dead partisan zealots will be back eating peanuts out of his tiny hand like trained chimps. "Hill'rey is worse" blah
This is the well established and undeniable pattern.
In reply to Red, Blue, left, right, its… by dirty fingernails
Exactly right. It's a simple formula that works. No need to change it plus he gets a pass for everything he does.
In reply to What he'll do next is shoot… by chunga
He's gone to that well too many times for my liking, no more benefits of the doubt. If US interferes with this I will be lobbying for him to be impeached because he will have proven he's a fraud.
In reply to Exactly right. It's a simple… by dirty fingernails
The Top 5 Countries Where ISIS Gets Its Foreign Recruits
Reuters
By Ian Bremmer
April 14, 2017
Despite escalating losses in Iraq and Syria, the ability of ISIS to continue to carry out (or inspire) attacks far beyond those countries should not be overlooked. This spring alone, the group has claimed bombings or assaults in Sweden, Egypt and the U.K.
As defeated fighters return home from the front lines, here are the top five countries of origin for ISIS foreign fighters — as ranked by a 2016 study for the National Bureau of Economic Research — and why each has reason to worry:
Tunisia
Of the six countries caught up in the Arab Spring, democracy has taken hold only in Tunisia. And it looks to have staying power: six years on from the ousting of autocratic President Zine el Abidine Ben Ali, 86% of Tunisians say democracy is the best system of government, up from 70% at the time of the revolution. More importantly, enthusiasm for democracy comes at a time when just 15% of Tunisians believe the economy is doing well and 90% say corruption is prevalent.
Unfortunately, Tunisia’s newfound enthusiasm for democracy is not shared by all. Roughly 6,000 Tunisians have left home to join the ranks of ISIS, the highest per capita rate in the world. The ISIS admirers who stayed behind are just as worrying; it was a Tunisian inspired by ISIS social media who was responsible for the 2015 beach shooting that left 38 dead (most of whom were foreign tourists), the deadliest terrorist attack in the history of modern Tunisia. Democratic growing pains, ongoing economic struggles, and the return of defeated jihadists will continue to give ISIS openings into the country.
Saudi Arabia
The Saudi kingdom, an active promoter and sponsor of Wahhabism, the fundamentalist strain of Islam that serves as the backbone of modern Islamic extremism, is the second largest source of foreign fighters for ISIS — roughly 2,500 have joined. It’s also a terrorist target itself. In July 2016, it suffered a triple suicide-bombing attack across three cities; in May 2015, an ISIS bombing killed 21 people.
The kingdom came into being when tribal leader Abdulaziz al-Saud conquered the land we now know as Saudi Arabia in 1932 and struck a deal with clerics to solidify his rule; al-Saud and his descendants (today’s royal family) manage the security, politics and foreign affairs of the country, and the clerics have charge of religious matters. The marriage remains troubled, because the royal family is more open to dealing with the West than its clerical counterparts. That’s why ISIS considers modern Saudi Arabia a perversion of Islamic statehood. And that isn’t going to change.
Russia
The ISIS corps stem from well beyond the Middle East. Russia is no stranger to terrorism either; more than 3,500 people have died in 800+ attacks in the country since 1970. The latest took place just last week when a bomb exploded in the St. Petersburg subway, killing 14 people. No group has yet claimed responsibility, but Russian state media has suggested links to ISIS or other international terror franchises. The assailant has been identified by Russian authorities as Akbarzhon Dzhalilov, a 22-year-old Russian national born in Kyrgyzstan.
Russia’s history with terrorism centers mainly on the Northern Caucasus regions of Chechnya, Dagestan, and Ingushetia, predominantly Muslim regions that have sought independence from Moscow, often through violent means, on and off for nearly 300 years. The collapse of the USSR in 1991 breathed new life into the region’s independence movements and led to two particularly bloody wars in Chechnya that claimed thousands of lives. In 2002, Chechen militants took 912 people hostage in the Dubrovka Theater in Moscow; 130 of those hostages ended up being killed. In 2004, Chechen rebels stormed a school in Beslan and took more than 1,200 hostage; more than 330 people were killed, including 186 children.
Foreign religious extremists like ISIS have made headway into recruiting from the North Caucasus, including from the migrant communities in major cities to which Dzhalilov may have belonged. Russian President Vladimir Putin himself estimates that between 5,000 and 7,000 people from Russia and other former Soviet republics have traveled to Syria to take up arms with ISIS and other militants. For Russia, the fight against Islamic terrorism is oftentimes a fight with itself.
Turkey
Turkey has its own fraught relationship with an ethnic minority agitating for independence. The Kurds are an ethnic group that number between 20 million and 40 million who straddle the borders of Turkey, Iraq, Syria, Iran and Armenia. Denied their own state when the borders of modern Turkey were established following World War I, they are now the world’s largest stateless ethnic group. Kurdish fighters have spent decades fighting the Turkish government to carve out an independent state for themselves, and some have resorted to terrorism; over the past three decades, more than 40,000 people have been killed in clashes between Turks and Kurds.
Complicating matters is that Kurds in Syria are one of the most effective forces fighting both Assad and ISIS. Their success could create an independent Kurdish state inside Syria, which might encourage a larger share of Turkish Kurds to take arms with the same goal. So one of the greatest terrorist threats against Turkey is also a threat to ISIS.
At the same time, roughly 2,100 Turks have traveled to Iraq and Syria to join ISIS. Since 2015, more than 400 people have been killed in terrorist attacks throughout the country. In other words, Turkey’s terrorism problem is only becoming more complicated.
Jordan
Rounding out the list of top sources for ISIS foreign fighters is Jordan, which has seen nearly 2,000 people join ISIS over the past few years. Like Turkey, which is hosting 2.9 million Syrian refugees, Jordan is also taking in more than its fair share of the region’s displaced people — the 655,000 Syrians it’s putting up represent 8.5% of its total population of approximately 7.5 million.
Relative to the rest of the Middle East, terrorist attacks in Jordan are quite rare, a fact which has earned it the unofficial title of “Kingdom of Peace.” That peace was broken in December 2016 when ISIS terrorists attacked the popular tourist destination Karak Castle, killing 10 people in the process and injuring another 34. It was the first civilian-targeted terrorist attack in Jordan in more than a decade. For a group as PR-savvy as ISIS, being regarded as a safe place is an invitation for bloodshed.
http://time.com/4739488/isis-iraq-syria-tunisia-saudi-arabia-russia/
In reply to Fuck the American blowhards… by Yukon Cornholius
6. Israel
7. US
8. UK
9. France
10. Germany
In reply to The Top 5 Countries Where… by falconflight
Source it prole...source it.
The leading country for foreign ISIS fighters according to Benmelech and Klor is Tunisia, with 6,000 of them, followed by Saudi Arabia with 2,500. Russia, Turkey, Jordan, and Lebanon also rank high on the list. Three European nations, including France (1,700), Germany (760), and the U.K. (also 760) number among the top 10.
Per capita, Tunisia remains on top in terms of the number of fighters. But now smaller countries such as the Maldives, Kosovo, Bosnia, Kyrgyzstan and Macedonia number among the top ten.
Finally, the number of fighters per Muslim population shows the relative share of a nation’s Muslim population that is leaving to fight for ISIS. This list is dominated by Scandinavian and European nations. Finland tops the list, followed by Ireland, Belgium, Sweden, and Austria. Denmark and Norway also rank among the top ten along with Tunisia, the Maldives and Trinidad and Tobago.
https://www.citylab.com/equity/2016/08/foreign-fighters-isis/493622/
In reply to 6. Israel 7. US 8. UK 9… by dirty fingernails
Top 10 nations supplying ISIS/ISL/Daesh fighters for Syria and Iraq. In ascending order:
Germany,
Egypt,
Lebanon,
Morocco,
France,
Turkey,
Jordan,
Russia,
Saudi Arabia,
Tunisia
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/03/29/iraq-and-syria-how-many-for…
In reply to Fuck the American blowhards… by Yukon Cornholius
Who the FUCK are the Zio/US to warn of humanitarian consequences ?
Raqqa - Mosul - Fallujah - Baghdad !!!
These mutderous FUCKING psychopaths don’t want FUCKING peace !!!
Its the furthest thing from their disgusting minds !!!
In reply to Fuck the American blowhards… by Yukon Cornholius
Effing Russian duplicity...since 1917. Time to crush Russia ;)
Chechnya (Russia)
Everybody's renouncing their affiliation with their countries, because we are now trying to establish the caliphate. ... Our citizenship means nothing to us anymore.
- Abu Sumayyah al-Britani
Omar al-Shishani, a Georgian-born ethnic Chechen, is believed to have masterminded the siege of Mosul as commander of the northern sector of Isis in Syria and Iraq. Pictures of al-Shishani emerged on social media inspecting stolen US-supplied humvees. Many Chechens have flocked to Syria and proved their military nous by battling fellow jihadists, often in brutal fashion. However, some Chechens who have joined the fight against President Bashar al-Assad's regime have become dissatisfied with al-Shishani because of his comfortable life in Syria and killing of other Muslims.
https://www.ibtimes.co.uk/isis-iraq-syria-nationalities-islamic-jihads-…
In reply to Who the FUCK are the Zio/US… by Jack Oliver
It's about the oil in eastern Syria and Iran's broad reach and their resistance to Zionism. Russia knows that Trump knows the US has to cut spending fast due to the impending recession. Thus no federal pay raises and that's just the beginning. The military has to be cut within two years. The wild card here is John Bolton and his influence over the president. Bolton is willing to die and take a hundred million with him to achieve a policy goal. Things have not gone well for Trump internationally following his advice. Sadly, we should have nipped this China give-away eight years ago but the corporate greed and Adelson money is irresistible to a politician. We're late in the game now and it all depends on Trump's judgment. A partner of equals or a major war.
In reply to Joo likes are talking. He's… by Truther
Genie energy in the Golan.
BTW. WHO EVER IS DOWNVOTING TRUTH. FUCK YOU.
In reply to It's about the oil in… by Baron von Bud
I doubt if that is real agenda. It is a small field and the oil is of poor quality.
In reply to It's about the oil in… by Baron von Bud
Water, and the fact Israel no longer has any.The oil would just be a bonus.
They eked it out 15 years longer than my geography teacher's forecast a long time ago.
If they still had schools that teach,you would all know it.
In reply to It's about the oil in… by Baron von Bud
Oil is a cover.
There is an anomaly 'they' seek that is somewhere under Syria,
Something very ancient and powerful.
In reply to It's about the oil in… by Baron von Bud
I had no idea that you were multi linguistic and spoke JooKikes. Impressive
In reply to Joo likes are talking. He's… by Truther
Nah. Just a simple truther.
In reply to I had no idea that you were… by falconflight
Gotta keep the Bombs falling......
Good for cash flow dontchknow......
But really,,,,,turn it to glass or get the fuck out and fix my roads.
In reply to Joo likes are talking. He's… by Truther
Well put.
In reply to Gotta keep the Bombs falling… by ZENDOG
how dare you carry out operations in your own country!
only a retard like Obama would get into that mess in Syria - Trump
In reply to Joo likes are talking. He's… by Truther
Okay President Trump, we elected you to keep us out of foreign wars.
You might want to remember the benefits of Gridlock come November. Real Conservatives, you remember term limits, balanced budgets, no policeman of the world, Taxes no higher than 10% of the GDP. Small gov. essential services only, no debt! They and libertarians are going to crossover for Gridlock. Enough of this endless trump bullying sanctions, massive debt, trade wars and bombing. It is clear, he doesn't know what the hell he's doing but the RINO NEOCON Congress is facilitating all of it.
In reply to Okay President Trump, we… by pine_marten
bomb the shit out of them... ignore merica
Agreed but the proverbial ball is in Putin's park.
Will Mr. Putin call the American crazies without looking at the card he just drew for an inside straight?
I sure hope so,,, Pretty obvious the US government is completely and totally out of control.
I do not want to see American troops dying for absolutely stupid shit again. Seen enough of that in Vietnam.
Come on America,,, Tell these war mongering bastards where to go!
In reply to bomb the shit out of them… by Omega_Man