Average New Car Payment Hits Record High $525 Per Month

Automotive loan amounts and monthly payments continue to reach record highs, but US consumers seem unfazed.
According to Experian's latest State of the Automotive Finance Market report, Americans are paying an all time high monthly payment for both a new and a used car and assuming a larger amount of debt to make it happen as affordability continues to decline. Americans now hold $1.149 trillion of outstanding auto loan debt (a record) up from $1.027 trillion two years ago....
... with the average new car loan jumping $724 year-over-year to $30,958 in Q2 2018, while used vehicle loan amounts increased $520 to reach $19,708.
Meanwhile, the average new-vehicle monthly loan payment hit a record $525 in the second quarter, up $20 from a year ago...
... while the average monthly payment for a used vehicle also hit a record $378 per month.
"I think we're certainly at a point where affordability is a question," said Melinda Zabritski, Experian's senior director of automotive finance solutions one quarter ago, and the trend has only worsened since. "When you look at how much income you need to support that payment, it certainly is higher than your average individual income."
And while one reason people are spending more is because they are buying more trucks and SUVs, which are sold at higher price points, a far more important factor, especially in the last year, is the rise in interest rates.
"For some buyers, this is going to come as a surprise," said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of Industry Analysis for Edmunds.com. "For buyers with average credit scores, the rates are higher than a couple years ago and that will mean a higher monthly payment."
Taking a closer look at the data, the gap between new and used financing payments continues to widen, reaching $147 in the second quarter. For some consumers, that gap can often mean the difference between buying a new or used vehicle.
A breakdown of the auto financing market shows that in Q2, 86% of all new vehicles and 55% of used cars were purchased with financing, while the number of leased vehicles in the quarter dipped modestly from a year ago to 30.4%.
While hardly a surprise, but further depressing auto affordability, interest rates continued to creep higher across all loan types, with the exception of used loans in the deep-subprime segment where loan issuers have recently retrenched their lending, first in credit cards and now in auto loans, amid fears of a new subprime crunch. The average new car loan is now 5.76%, up 56bps Y/Y, and up from 4.4% five years ago, while the average used car can be had if a consumer can afford the annual 9.40% interest rate.
As Edmunds Jessica Caldwell ominously concluded recently, "We're starting to see a trickle-down effect from the rate increases happening at the federal level."
Also not surprising is that consumers are staying with a "strategy" of taking out long-term loans, to try and offset higher sticker prices, higher interest rates and higher loan amounts. The flipside is that longer terms mean consumers pay more interest over the life of a loan. The average term in the second quarter was just under 69 months, unchanged from a year ago and tied for an all time high. Experian said, "72 months remains the most common loan term for both new and used loans."
The effect is being felt mostly at the risky end of the credit spectrum, where compared with last year, lenders appear to be more conservative as market share for subprime and deep-subprime automotive loans continues to fall, Experian said.
"Deep subprime hit an all-time low of 3.54 percent, compared with 3.98 percent in Q2 2017" Experian sai. Overall, subprime and deep subprime (a FICO score below 500) fell to less than 19% of the loan market. As a result, average credit scores for new and used vehicle financing continue to improve, reaching 715 and 655, respectively.
With auto lenders making fewer risky loans, the percentage of delinquent loans showed a decline in the second quarter. Experian reported 30-day delinquencies accounted for about 2.1% of outstanding balances in the second quarter, vs. 2.2% a year ago.
However, as the map below shows, 30-day delinquencies still remain a substantial problem across much of the southern US.
As a result of the pullback on subprime exposure, market share declined in the quarter for “buy-here, pay-here” dealers and for independent finance companies, which tend to specialize in loans to customers with subprime credit.
But the key data which seems to suggest that the auto bubble may have run its course comes from the following charts which reveal that traditional banks and finance companies are starting to aggressively slash their share of new auto originations especially when it comes to the subprime segment, while OEM captives (and Credit Unions) are being forced to pick up the slack in an effort to keep the ponzi schemes going just a little longer.
And while some can claim that this is just a natural result of healthy competition between lenders, what is likely causing sleepless nights at banks who have tens of billions in outstanding loans, is the coming tsunami of lease returns which will lead to a shock repricing for both car prices and existing LTVs once the millions in new cars come back to dealer lots.
Comments
...and new cars do spy on you.
All cars will soon communicate with boxes mounted on every street corner, and you will be fined for every minor infraction to help pay for it all. They already keep record of where you travel to, and when. Your driving data will be given to big brotha, and sold to marketing firms.
No thanks. The Edsel runs just fine.
Just bought a "new" truck this weekend. 2014 Toyota Tacoma with 50k miles.... $11500k, $4.5k trade-in for my old, broke down truck (cash-for-clunkers, thanks obama!) So $7k out of pocket.
Sweet!
In reply to . by Stu Elsample
"Yes we can!"
In reply to Just by toady
My '02 Camry still outguns the cool cars at a stoplight. Though, it has crossed the 250K mark, and I need a new car.
'04 or '06 Solara convertible is my next car. These Toyotas just run forever. Ol' faithful.
In reply to "Yes we can!" by CheapBastard
Like Toyota also. However hate them for putting a spark plug underneath half the engine. Because thats a two hour job the last owner just didnt bother. The pcv valve which is a $5 part was never replaced. That causes erroneous error codes on sensors and catalytic converter.
15 hours and $800 later I still need that plug put in so its running on three cylinders which was the ONLY real problem with it. Firestone wanted $120 an hour, $240 total.
Ill hire another gig mechanic for the grunt work but that design in the 2002 Highlander is a very awful 'gotcha' design.
In reply to My '02 Camry still outguns… by Skateboarder
I bought an old Celica with 180K for a grand, what a beater. 225K now and going strong. The only issue is the interior and trim is shot.
In reply to Like Toyota also. However… by Raging Debate
I want to buy a Crown Vic at auction so I can paint it up like ICE and troll the illegals at the local slaughterhouse.
In reply to My '02 Camry still outguns… by Skateboarder
The Solara convertible is the best-looking convertible out there (not inc exotics, of course!). And it's a Toyota - bonus.
.
In reply to My '02 Camry still outguns… by Skateboarder
Learn to fix & properly maintain a car.
Buy used fixer-uppers; then drive until the body falls apart.
Almost always cheaper to repair than replace.
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
In reply to The Solara convertible is… by Moving and Grooving
say hello when the repo man appears.
In reply to Just by toady
Paid in full dude....
Paid in full.
In reply to say hello when the repo man… by charlewar
Just bought a new used car (2015). The payments on a 30k loan were 460/mo with excellent credit and 225/mo more with 'challenged' credit. I wrote a check for the balance but it looked like 4% vs 25+% for different credit ratings....yikes!!!!
In reply to . by Stu Elsample
Disconnect the antenna in the car.....
In reply to . by Stu Elsample
Sustainable. /sarcasm.
Ive never made a car payment in my life. I buy what I can afford. When its time for a new car I shop around and buy one.
smart
In reply to Ive never made a car payment… by brushhog
I recently bought a low mileage Chevy for my niece, for $3300. Looks fine, runs great, gets her around.
Taught her to budget. Now she uses Excel to do it. Goes to school (straight As), has part-time job and money in bank. And some cash at home. Has libertarian friends at school.
In reply to Ive never made a car payment… by brushhog
We taught my nephew and niece how to do basic things like that also including skinning a rabbit, mowing the lawn, minor repairs of stuff (like a/c, auto, etc), budgeting, cooking, sewing, and how to break down and clean your basic semi automatics.
She said it's shocking how many kids in her class do not know how to sew a button on a shirt or coat.
Welcome to America in the 21st century!
In reply to I recently bought a low… by HRClinton
The kids are probably smarter than some of the teachers.
In reply to We taught my nephew and… by CheapBastard
New ford Truck will cost you $68,000 that's more like $700 or better.
Bob, the idiot Millennial == "hey...Honeypie, ,,let's go buy a new Tesla"! "The payments are only 35% of our gross income together".
Honeypie, the Wife of the idiot Millennial. == "oky doky,,,,if you want it I guess we need it!".....
Idiots.
In reply to New ford Truck will cost you… by Bill of Rights
Perfect...
In reply to Bob, the idiot Millennial ==… by ZENDOG
Work for Gubment, get a free car and mileage reimbursements! Also, paid meals and travel time! Debt and Doom 2019!
In a managed economy, everyone slaves for big govt. Eventually.
In reply to Work for Gubment, get a free… by BankSurfyMan
Used car lots are loaded to the tits not to mention those for sale not on lots. No reason you need to hock yourself in debt unless you are a glutton for punishment.
Exactly.
Had to spend 12 hours talking to the scum of the earth (used car salesman, the only thing worse than lawyers I believe...), but I ended up beating blue book, simply because the lot was overflowing.
In reply to Used car lots are loaded to… by notfeelinthebern
Borrowing money on a depreciating "asset".
It's a tool. Not a Social Signal Statement .
I buy used, cash. I start 6 months out and jump on a deal. I don't care what it is. Minivan, Passat, F150. Usually grandpa, grandma died. I get"m 10 years old with 30k, and take them to 200k. Then sell them to Brazilians, or to the scrap yard.
So please keep buying more cars.
A depreciating asset all $1T is worth zero inside of 10yrs. Think about that.
In reply to Borrowing money on a… by Offthebeach
Harder to find awsome deals here in SW Florida like that. Back in mid 80s bought first car, Datsun B210 with 130k miles for $100. I bought a 66' Impala from a granny with 75k original miles for $70. That is what I had on me and that is all this kind old lady wanted.
I stupidlyent it to a friend and he got drunk, went snow bank crashing and totaled it which is hard fo do because it was like a tank. I was pissed, I intended to garage it as a classic.
Another friend bought a early 1980s cutlass supreme for under $80 same kind of thing. That was up north in NH.
I havent seen anything simiar under $2k here anywhere. Yes cars do last longer but a 200k mile car for that is ridiculous.
In reply to Borrowing money on a… by Offthebeach
All you poor motherfuckers spent your cash on hand for some clunkers instead of just 0% interest a new car and buy crypto.. then in 4 years cash out crypto for the lambo and just give your other car to your stripper girlfriend
All you poor motherfuckers
In reply to Borrowing money on a… by Offthebeach
Crypto hasn't done f all since Bitcoin topped at 19k roughly, which I called the top btw, and all of them have stunk up the place since then, that was January time from. Sorry, they squeezed all the $$ out of Crypto in the December time frame, now, it's just a nice technology rapidly being mainstreamed by the large banks.
In reply to All you poor motherfuckers… by dark pools of soros
You new to here right?? Bitcoin was under $30 when we were talking about it here just a few years ago.. and there are plenty of crypto right now that is being set for next wave of dapps. If you got the balls to get into the game
In reply to Crypto hasn't done f all… by Peterman333
not at all, have been here for several years, however the party for Bitcoin is over, anyone wants to make some money they (including myself when my co-worker was buying it) needed to be in by 2011 or even after. Believe me I have recounted the very times at work in 2011 when my coworker was telling me about his bitcoin. I remember my thought then "why would anyone fall for this crap?"
$1,000 invested then would have changed my future but I'm tired of thinking about that now. Now it's all bullcrap, no money to be made like in the past unless you like jumping into and out of it for a ten dollar gain. December 11th, 2017 is when the party for Bitcoin ended which is the date when futures began trading.
In reply to You new to here right??… by dark pools of soros
I just missed the top... sold at $18k, but I bought at $8k, so I did alright...
I'm just waiting for the next big thing now.... bitcoin is over.
In reply to Crypto hasn't done f all… by Peterman333
Didn’t they just raise everyone’s credit scores at the major credit agencies. That would mean a deadbeat that had a shitty credit score that rose to an “average” credit score is still a deadbeat, but is no longer a sub prime car loan? Do these number fudging fuckers not understand we’re catching on to their bullshit?
Use it against them... work that credit score like a whore
In reply to Didn’t they just raise… by Bobbyrib
lol> $199.00 per month, for the rest of your life, before "drive-off" fees.
For what kind of car? You all know that I like car porn and hate debt. I could have bought a 2018 Camaro.2LT 3.6 335 HP with cash for a little over 31k. Why not the ZL1 650 hp/ 650ft lbs supercharged then? The price doubles for those.
And then what am I going to do with it? Pay for storage? I want one but want and need are two different things. That's porn. I've seen the 17's in snow and they suck because of RWD. I was surprised to see that actually.
Just took delivery of slightly used '18 S-Class coupe, and also have a '08 599 GTO.
That car is currently for sale [not advertised]. Replacing with 812 Superfast when the price is right.
Few other toys laying around as well.
In reply to For what kind of car? You… by Manipuflation
German? No thanks. Those newer GTO's. I haven't ever driven one. All I know is that those is that those new Camaro ZL1's are built pretty well. You might not beat a Lambo but you will be right behind it.
Here is a 2017 ZL1.
They are coming out with a new generation of engines in a couple of years.
In reply to Just took delivery of… by Yen Cross
I really like the Camaros but would have to have a convertible, those tank turret windows and windshield seem really claustrophobic.
In reply to For what kind of car? You… by Manipuflation
I wanted a diesel SUV. After shopping I settled for a BM (no I'm not an asshole I swear) W 328d. It is a freaking station wagon!!! In 2018 I'm driving a kind of car I haven't been in since I was a kid in the 1950s. 31mpg city.
In reply to For what kind of car? You… by Manipuflation
Boycott new cars. There are MILLIONS of unsold brand new cars in parking lots worldwide. You are propping up a lie.
My truck is quite expensive. I use it for work though. I think a lot of the bigger pickups you see on the road are part of a business operation.
and you probably run an all cash business....
In reply to My truck is quite expensive… by arby63
https://www.thebalancecareers.com/average-salary-information-for-us-wor…
Median wage 44,564, out of that you would take (assuming you are buying healthcare), lets call it 35k-ish home. Say 3k a month. This is Median in Amerika...... $500 for a ride plus say $200 gas/ maintenance, plus 100 insurance. Now $1k for rent / mortgage, $400 utilities / cell. The numbers just simply do Not work..... They arent even close....
All the dudes with a super expensive truck like that here are either rednecks that sell lots of weed for black people or businesses like irrigation, plumbing or electric. Most costs can be written off as expenses for those kinds of owners. Many do not need an F350 but certainly can afford it.
I would rather own other things for that kind of dough.
In reply to https://www… by gatorengineer
If you ain't writing shit off you are a fucking fool to be living in America
In reply to All the dudes with a super… by Raging Debate
Who the fuck is living on dirt wages reading zerohedge.. ah yeah the dumb ass stackers that bought silver at $30 all the way down to $15... yeah better go get that used Vega
In reply to https://www… by gatorengineer
$525 a month, not including insurance. LOL, the price we pay to look cool. Glad I'm driving a car paid off over five years ago. it's simple, don't do car payments, EVER, what's so hard about that? I'll find you a decent, reliable car right now on craigslist for $3500 or less. Edit: come to think of it, give me $2k and I will find you something reliable that won't be embarrassing when you roll up. Just have to look and be persistent.