Bob Murphy: The Idea That The Fed Is "Independent" Is Absurd

Authored by Robert Murphy via The Fiscal Times,
President Donald Trump sparked controversy - as is his wont - when he recently told CNBC that he was “not thrilled” with the Federal Reserve’s announced hikes in short-term interest rates, which he claimed would hinder the economic expansion for which his administration had worked so hard. “I’m letting them [the Fed] do what they feel is best,” he added, but this assurance was not enough to prevent journalists and policy experts from pronouncing Trump’s remarks as unprecedented interference with the central bank’s independence.
It may be unusual for a president to openly voice such criticism, but it wouldn’t be the first time one has pressured the Federal Reserve for short-term political gain. In 1965, President Lyndon Johnson considered firing then-Fed Chairman William McChesney Martin, but upon learning this would probably be illegal, he opted instead to dress down the recalcitrant central bank chief at his Texas ranch. By Martin’s later account, a heated argument erupted that resulted in the president shoving him against a wall. According to financial journalist Sebastian Mallaby, as LBJ pushed Martin around the room, he yelled, “Boys are dying in Vietnam, and Bill Martin doesn't care.”
Better known is President Richard Nixon’s tape-recorded collaboration with Fed Chairman Arthur Burns, Martin’s replacement, who maintained an easy-money policy to stimulate the economy before the 1972 election, which contributed to Tricky Dick’s landslide victory and fueled price inflation for the rest of the decade. In terms of the resulting capital destruction and economic dislocations, this episode is one of modern U.S. history’s greatest object lessons about the risks of executive power reaching beyond its constitutional authority.
For another example showing that Trump’s behavior is nothing new, consider that President George H. W. Bush had a running public dispute with then-Fed Chair Alan Greenspan over monetary accommodation. Bush would later blame “The Maestro” for his 1992 reelection loss.
Far from being unthinkable, the idea of government officials manipulating monetary policy for political gain is so intuitive that economists have a name for it: the political business cycle. The classic model was published in 1975 by Yale University economics professor William Nordhaus. For most countries that he analyzed, Nordhaus found no smoking gun proving political interference with the central-bank policymaking, but he concluded that it appeared the United States had a very politicized business cycle.
Nordhaus looked at 10 “before and after” election periods covering five U.S. election cycles. For nine of those 10 periods, the unemployment rate matched his model’s prediction: Joblessness fell before the election and rose afterward. This pattern is exactly what one would expect if elected officials exercised discretion over the timing of the economy’s booms and busts. If the economic fluctuations were due to random chance, the probability that they would coincide with the observed pattern would be very small, only slightly above 1 percent.
Although intuitive, the simple predictions of a “political business cycle” model didn’t perform as well in the two decades following Nordhaus’ seminal work. One refinement was to assume politicians only lean on the central bank to loosen up before an election if it seemed they would otherwise be likely to lose; an incumbent who was confident of reelection wouldn’t take the risk of goosing the economy for short-term gain but having to paying a political price for it during the next term. (For details, see Kenneth Schultz’s 1995 article in the British Journal of Political Science.)
Fortunately, hyper-refined economic models aren’t always necessary for showing that political factors influence central bank policy. Indeed, ordinary narrative history can reveal even scandals of the opposite kind: central banks aggressively asserting their political independence at great cost to the economy. Nicholas Biddle was chief of the Second Bank of the United States — the Fed’s predecessor — who decided to fight moves by President Andrew Jackson to veto the renewal of the bank’s charter and withdraw Treasury deposits from the bank. A champion of hard money, Jackson said the central bank was a political tool that served the monied elites at the expense of ordinary people.
Biddle, however, had many cards to play during his battle against the populist Democrat. Not only did he have luminaries such as Daniel Webster and newspaper editors literally on his payroll, but he exercised his power to call in bank loans and tighten credit, thereby causing bank failures and a financial panic. “This worthy President,” Biddle wrote, “thinks that because he has scalped Indians and imprisoned judges, he is to have his way with the Bank. He is mistaken.”
Biddle’s callous disregard for the economic destruction he wrought shows the naivete in thinking that fallible men (and now women) could be in charge of the nation’s money machine and not succumb to temptations of power. No one should be deemed above the fray.
When Alan Greenspan took the helm at the Federal Reserve in 1987, he had a reputation as a hard-money man opposed to fiat money and government economic intervention. In 1966, he wrote an essay praising the gold standard that Ayn Rand would include in her book on capitalism, but you wouldn’t have known this had you only followed Greenspan’s actions at the Fed. Indeed, the excess creation of fiat money and credit during his tenure inflated the real estate bubble whose bust precipitated the financial crisis in 2008.
Less blatantly, Greenspan’s successor, Ben Bernanke, veered from the monetary strategy he outlined in his earlier academic work, leaving many economists puzzledas to why Bernanke as Fed chair seemed more interested in bailing out banks than in helping unemployed workers.
The above stories notwithstanding, the root problem with the Federal Reserve isn’t one of especially weak leadership caving to political pressure. Rather, the entire premise of “Fed independence” is absurd: The central bank cannot help but be political. It was created by an act of Congress in 1913. Under its current structure, the seven members of the Fed’s Board of Governors (from whom the chair is also selected) are nominated by the president of the United States and confirmed by the Senate. If the president and Senate were to pick the Board of Directors and CEO of Exxon — and this group then had regular meetings to announce its targets for the price of crude oil — nobody in the financial press would dream of calling Exxon’s decisions “independent” of politics. It would clearly be a state-run company, utterly subservient to Washington.
Trump committed a faux pas with his public complaints about the Fed. But his actual “mistake” was in letting the American people in on a dirty secret: The central bank is by its very nature a political institution that exists to serve the nation’s rich and powerful class, not the average Joe.
So by all means, let’s champion Fed independence from political interference, and start by taking away its government-granted power to create legal tender. If the Fed were a private bank like any other, we could be sure the president would no longer micromanage its policies.
Comments
Yep. It's absurd alright!
edit: Print some fiat. Buy some Treasuries. Sell at a profit. Distribute profit to "shareholders". Repeat ad nauseum!
The Fed is NOT independent and
does NOT work for Trump nor for the American people.
Its goal is to enrich those who own and control it. Period.
In reply to Yep. It's absurd alright! by Oldguy05
END THE FED tomorrow
We are not even allowed to know who owns the stock. But i agree that it is independent. Independent of any public knowledge or oversight.
Really?,,, Hell, the idea of the thieving Fed in the first place is absurd!
It is indeed absurd, a criminal organization with no equal save for the pricks at the IRS. Two criminal enterprises that never should've been inflicted on us.
In reply to Really?,,, Hell, the idea of… by rejected
BOB MURPHY IS ABSURD
Bob Murphy rocks and I happen to know he reads ZH from time to time...
In reply to BOB MURPHY IS ABSURD by missionshk
Executive Order 11110 ... cut, paste, "Don, sign here..."
After each new financial crisis, assets in balance sheets get wiped out, so in order to restore this, on the asset side the Fed is forced to increase reserves and public debt explodes, since private borrowing flat-lines or even goes down (de-leveraging). On the liability side, it proceeds to print money (QE) raising money supply.
So the Fed is currently hiking rates and withdrawing QE, and reserves are falling. What is holding up balance sheets? Government borrowing, high equity prices and washed up dollars around the world bidding up asset prices. Now we begin to see why the US is trying to attract dollars back to the US from the world - to prop up asset prices as the Fed unwinds.
Just imagine what happens when stawks crash. Its back to QE again. Government debt is guaranteed to increase. Looking at this situation, it becomes apparent that big government is baked into this farcical system.
Until the era of sovereign bankruptcies, which will be apocalyptic. Hopefully by then crypto will be scalable and a parallel financial system will exist to absorb the shock when this one implodes. Europe is essentially going down the road of Japan. The US less so, but the end won't be any prettier.
With all this in mind, its impossible for the Fed to be "independent".
he wrote an essay...
"In the absence of the gold standard, there is no way to protect savings from confiscation through inflation. There is no safe store of value. If there were, the government would have to make its holding illegal, as was done in the case of gold. If everyone decided, for example, to convert all his bank deposits to silver or copper or any other good, and thereafter declined to accept checks as payment for goods, bank deposits would lose their purchasing power and government-created bank credit would be worthless as a claim on goods. The financial policy of the welfare state requires that there be no way for the owners of wealth to protect themselves.
This is the shabby secret of the welfare statists' tirades against gold. Deficit spending is simply a scheme for the confiscation of wealth. Gold stands in the way of this insidious process. It stands as a protector of property rights. If one grasps this, one has no difficulty in understanding the statists' antagonism toward the gold standard."
No doubt this will put sectors of the real estate business on the negative end of the volatility curve.
Who is Payseur? Who actually owns the private bank? It’s a slave system, we love the plantation and our nice masters! BOA!?!
The "FED" and its Central Bankster clones are rather recent inventions. I hope I'm still alive when they are tossed onto the ash-heap of history; along with their "Economic" theories.
I have been thinking about a plan to actually address the mounting and unpayable pile of debt that faces this nation. When it comes to retiring debt, there are only three possibilities: pay it off, default on it, or inflate it away. Every one of these options involves pain, self-sacrifice, and discipline, so it is no use looking for the easy way out. There is no easy way out. What we must ask ourselves is, “Which way of retiring the debt would be least disruptive to the lives of ordinary people while also allowing the nation to keep functioning and to get back on the right track?”
I have concluded that inflation is the most benign of the three options, but inflation has certain pitfalls of its own that should be avoided if possible. We also desperately need to find a way to encourage savings and investment, which isn’t very compatible with an inflationary monetary regime. Additionally, we also need to find a way to stimulate employment so that we can rebuild our crumbling infrastructure. Is there some way to do all of these things at once? I believe there is if we manage the monetary easing so that it is tilted very much towards workers and savers, very much away from banks and Wall Street, and does not punish employers.
The first part of the plan requires putting more money in the pockets of people who work; we need “QE for the little people.” Something in the nature of a reverse income tax, or something equivalent to it, is very much called for.
I believe the quickest and best way to accomplish this is simply to mandate an increase in wages. Wages need to go up by a whole heck of a lot, probably doubled or tripled, and this should be required by law. “But doesn’t that severely punish employers and hurt profitability?” No, not the way I would do it.
Under my plan, employers would continue to pay the same wages they are paying now. This would be the worker’s “nominal rate of pay.” The increase in wages would be contributed entirely by the federal government through some lending window that would write the money into existence. This would provide the necessary inflationary current to help retire private debt while leaving employers whole. Also, by connecting disbursement to employment, we avoid the socialistic nonsense of Universal Basic Income. If you don’t have a job, you don’t get the economic pop. This would massively stimulate job-seeking, especially if welfare benefits were gradually withdrawn at the same time. Additionally, workers would be highly motivated to seek out the employer offering the highest “nominal wage” available, so that they could get the most out of their federally provided bonus. It’s just like bowling: The more strikes you bowl, the more points you can pack into a frame. Thus, employers competing with each other for labor would have to offer the highest nominal wages they reasonably could.
So, labor gets a big lift without employers being punished. Now we have to address savings.
The first part of the plan would be highly inflationary, since workers who suddenly find themselves with much more money to spend would be competing for the same supply of goods and services. Therefore, prices would necessarily rise, and probable rise by a lot. “But doesn’t this unduly punish the savers, the responsible people who avoided the worst excesses of the boom?” No, because we’d be paying them too.
The second part of the plan requires that savers should receive a bonus as well. In addition to having a reverse income tax, we will have “reverse loans,” or in other words an inflation-indexed interest rate on all savings accounts which the banks would be required to pay. Any principal contributed to a savings account would be required to retain its purchasing power on a prorated basis. Savers would be kept whole and would have the confidence of knowing that they could never lose purchasing power even if they just parked their money in a bank. Thus banks, similar to the case of employers above, would compete with each other by offering interest premiums above and beyond the inflation index. Money would flow into the best performing, most profitable banks while the poor performers would go out of business. The resulting pool of savings would provide the investment capital needed for infrastructure projects and development.
The second part of the plan would put the banks in a rather tight spot which, after two decades of free-wheeling crony capitalism, is just where they deserve to be. In order to be able to pay the inflation-indexed interest rate and the high premiums, banks would be forced to discipline themselves to only make performing loans. The credit ratings of both individuals and corporations would receive rather serious and unrelenting scrutiny, and the ability to maintain a high credit rating would once again become a fiercely guarded mark of honor.
It goes without saying that under this plan, interest rates in the credit markets would shoot up to a Volcker-like 20-25%. Many firms (not private individuals) would liquidate due to being unable to service their borrowing costs. But this time, corporations and banks would not receive federal bailouts. They would be forced to sell themselves to their stronger competitors and their erstwhile employees would eagerly seek opportunities elsewhere.
The high interest rates would be devastating for the stock market, which would be made the ultimate bag-holder in my new scheme. But that is the whole point. The purpose of the plan was to undo the effects of debt and financialization by tilting real economic power away from Wall Street and towards the productive economy. There would be tumbleweeds blowing down Wall Street after all this was done, since under the new regime public corporations would have to work very, very hard to convince anybody to take an equity stake in their concerns. Corporate boards would have to become much more engaged in the fundamentals of the companies they owned, and would become more paternalistic and less greedy. A whole new culture of economic discipline would be bred in the C-suits of America, for they would have no other choice.
This plan aims to institute a virtuous circle that benefits labor, dissolves debt, encourages saving, punishes profligacy, and rewards self-discipline throughout the length and breadth of the economy. It aims to reverse the effects of the last two decades, which was the exact opposite of all of that. After a suitable amount of time has passed—say, 15 years—the provisions of this plan should be sunsetted and a gold standard reintroduced, so that citizens can continue to enjoy the disciplinary effects of sound money without the need for so much federal oversight of the financial system. In short, the plan will return things to normal, and then leave them there.
And that is the best and most prudent policy we can have this side of the grave.
Just go back in time and kill whoever thought up the concept of "employment". Work..is a 4 letter word. Especially when you do it for someone else.
In reply to I have been thinking about a… by GooseShtepping Moron