Buzz Aldrin Blasts 'First Man' Movie Missing Flag: "Proud To Be An American"

While Ryan Gosling (and Neil Armstrong's two sons) proclaim that the decision to not include the monumental moment of the planting of the American flag on the moon's surface in the movie 'First Man' was because "the achievement transcended countries and borders," adding that "it was widely seen as a human achievement;" it seems that the second man on the moon feels a little differently - and a little more patriotically - about the massive American achievement of making it to the moon's surface (and back).
Buzz Aldrin took to Twitter to explain how he felt about America's achievement: "Proud to be an American"
#proudtobeanAmerican #freedom #honor #onenation #Apollo11 #July1969 #roadtoApollo50 pic.twitter.com/gApIwLzaJw— Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) September 3, 2018
Buzz is not alone. It seems Gosling and Oscar-winning director Damian Chazelle have come under fire for their recent comments with some asking quite awkward questions...
"“Human achievement?” Gosling needs to go back to school... this was a historic race between USA and Soviet Union. JFK fired the starting gun and the flag planting was the declaration of who won. Where did Gosling go to school?"
"Human achievement?" Gosling needs to go back to school..this was a historic race between USA and Soviet Union. JFK fired the starting gun and the flag planting was the declaration of who won. Where did Gosling go to school?
"Hey if the rest of the world could pay us back billions of dollars for the Apollo program, that'd be great. Because it was a human achievement, you know?"
Hey if the rest of the world could pay us back billions of dollars for the Apollo program, that'd be great. Because it was a human achievement, you know?
When will this be renamed "The Great Wall Of Human Achievement"?
Finally, we leave it to Buzz to have the last word - or picture...
nice shirt!
ETA: LIBERALS ARE FUCKING PIECES OF SHIT
"If you believe, they put a man on the moon... man on the moon [LOL]"
In reply to nice shirt! by didthatreallyhappen
Did this new movie use the same "moon" set?
In reply to "If you believe, they put a… by MagicHandPuppet
It begins. Rewriting of history is what they do.
It is important to communicate to future generations that USA was evil and accomplished nothing good. Also, there used to be these people with pale skin. They were also evil and accomplished nothing.
In reply to Did this new movie use the… by cossack55
"how we chose to view it" = revisionist History = Propaganda
Few, very, very few, can set aside their political bias to document history accurately; hence the two week process of burying that "Great American" John McCain.
~~~~~
McCain's burial process was fitting..surrounded by murderous, traitorous bastards...angry political hacks telling an endless parade of lies all while feigning "sadness" for the loss of John.
Clip of Obama at the funeral talking about "divisiveness in politics"..Schumer is doing all he can to hold back busting out laughing...I can read his face..."LOL! Seriously Barack! Still peddling that same old 'can't we get along' bullshit?...LOL!"
~~~~~
Those of you "wondering" why ISIS or some other terror group didn't strike at McCain's funeral...DUH!...where have you been...there's a picture of McCain in Syria smiling for a photo with the top ISIS guy...all of those feckless cunt bastards at McCain's funeral have created/backed/supported ISIS and damn near every other "terror group" for decades.
It's a pretty safe bet, that if a "terrorist group" is fighting Russia/Iran either directly or indirectly, the USA/NATO is the force behind the creation/success of that terror group.
~~~~~
MR. TRUMP!
Please review the video of McCain's funeral...THOSE ARE YOUR SWORN ENEMIES....NOTE: you didn't see any of "us" there...stop fucking "us" over! The crumbs are tasty, BUT WE WANT MEAT!
In reply to It begins. Rewriting of… by Kafir Goyim
It is important the history be set down in the way that certain people choose to view it. Facts are malleable and can be altered with enough time and selective propaganda.
In reply to vv by FireBrander
That's one small knee for a man, one giant knee for mankind.
In reply to w also by Davy Crockett
"We prefer to say peoplekind" -some douche nozzle
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WW_q9yrwKAU
In reply to That's one small knee for a… by Billy the Poet
What Happened on the Moon is a great documentary. Sorry patriots, but the official story has a few holes. If you really enjoy believing in hoaxes then move to the next comment.
Part 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c0rKyHdVizI
Part 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MalYSn_qIU4
Part 1 is the photographic evidence and part 2 is the physics.
In reply to "We prefer to say peoplekind… by unrulian
It's good that Mr. Aldrin isn't afraid to speak out against these Libtard Commie Hollyweirdo creeps.
The facts as I see them, are that the Libtard Commie Agenda really isn't as popular as people think it is - It's managed perception, due to the stranglehold the Libtards have over traditional media, but even that seems to be failing them as evidenced by the rise of alt-media and the ever-increasing Libtard whining, which smacks of desperation.
Translation: Slowly, but surely...the good guys are winning.
In reply to What Happened on the Moon is… by Baron von Bud
Gosling grew up in London, Ontario, so is Canadian. We don't teach American-centric history up here in the Great White North...it's all about the British and French Empires...
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to It by Croesus
Way too much concern about the opinion of the rest of the world regarding America and our achievements.
Do we really need their approval, recognition, or accolades? Is that why we did it.....to show how great we were or are? The minute that becomes your motive you are now a slave to the opinions of others. This country was much greater when we just were ourselves and didn't give a shit about what the world thought. It is obvious that we went way off course when winning the hearts and minds of the rest of the world (empire building) became our objective.
Do I think we landed on the moon? Nope. Do I care what the rest of the world thinks about my country? Nope. Am I going to teach my kids that we were the greatest country the world has ever known? You bet your ass, I am.
But at the same time, I am not going to focus on past achievements and excuse the bullshit that us going on today....in my country and in its name. We won't MAGA by excusing the current bullshit because of our past accomplishments. We will only build resentment and disrespect. Hey, Buzz, the past doesn't automatically make the present great.....everyday is its own. Glory Days are ever fleeting.
In reply to It by Croesus
And that's just sugar-coated stuff... the NASA fairy tale has so much holes in it - they destroyed ALL data and evidence of 'alleged moon landing' - telemetry data, communications, films, negatives, plans, equipment... only fake or altered digital photos remain
Even moon rocks were fake !!! Museum rejects moon rock - https://phys.org/news/2009-09-moon-fake.html
If you folks really think we went to the moon... you are in for a real shock to know really how much of your world is a total lie...
In reply to What Happened on the Moon is… by Baron von Bud
But NASA makes cool CGI.
In reply to And that's just sugar-coated… by Yellow_Snow
Buzz Aldrin (and all of the clowns that "went to the moon") need to STFU.
They are liars, and frauds. Their names, and all those that facilitated the stunning lie called "The Moon Landings" need to have their names expunged from history. They are a disgrace, and have set America (and the world) back at least a century scientifically.
The "Moon Landings" (along with "Newks") is one of the "Big Lies" of the 20th century (a century filled with them).
There's too much wrong to list here, so I will direct you to the late, great Dave McGowan's "Wagging The Moon Doggie."
No tin ("Thur wer ALIENS I tell's ya!") or other distractions. Just cold, hard facts. Like the big one:
"How were those 'astronuts' able to avoid heat stroke in un-cooled suits in 235 degree unmoderated sun?" If you say it's because their suits were white, I suggest you go sit in a white car in Death Valley for an hour with the windows rolled up.
Don't worry. It's a white car. You'll be fine.
(Caution: the below link will cause Appolo-gists, fools, and tin-foilers blinding rage, slobbering denial, and erectile dysfunction. Though I'm not sure they'd be able to attribute that last one to the link):
http://centerforaninformedamerica.com/moondoggie/
In reply to What Happened on the Moon is… by Baron von Bud
Amazing how Nasa lost all the reels from all the moon missions .
In reply to That's one small knee for a… by Billy the Poet
They lost all of the data collected as well. Hahaha
In reply to Amazing how Nasa lost all… by JimmyJones
I bet the thousands of guys working at Nasa 50 years later are all still in on the conspiracy, and faking these pictures too. It's amazing how 50 years later, when they break the news to the new hires, they still manage to inspire them to take the secret to their grave and not leak it on twitter.
https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/LRO/news/apollo-sites.html
In reply to They lost all of the data… by MagicHandPuppet
400,000 I think.
But why would more than around 40 need to know the rocket was empty and the astronauts - now safely underground via the escape chute - would be dropped by a transport plane in a CM later?
You only need to control the communication feeds in, one or two key people and the astronauts.
They already had all the simulation gear and 'training' areas done - they only needed literally to claim they'd done it. Faking Apollo was actually quite easy to do, the real struggle they have had is to keep the fake from collapsing for 50 years - so much so that only a minority believe the lies and simplistic story lines now.
Grissom had it right, no way in 2 years you go from Grissom's lemon to a fully functioning moon mission - look at the F-35, 26 years and it still doesn't work.
It's also good to recall that NASA still can't get a man into space.
In reply to https://www.nasa.gov/mission… by Kafir Goyim
+1
In reply to thousands of guys 400,000 I… by PrivetHedge
Dumb-ass. Look at the picture. Did all these new 25 year old Nasa employees decide to support a 50 year old hoax? Use some common sense, man.
https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/LRO/news/apollo-sites.html
In reply to +1 by Yellow_Snow
Not taking a side.....but your "logic" regarding 25 year olds supporting a hoax and getting paid to do so as proof is funny as hell.
25 year old people are as gullible as a 4 year old.....maybe even more so......because they WANT to believe and will latch on to the biggest HOAX if it tells them what they want to hear.
Come to think of it the American i.e. Western population is one giant gullible sheeple herd. Get some better "proof".
In reply to Dumb-ass. Look at the… by Kafir Goyim
Look the reality is it was faked... If you choose to ignore that... that's your business
In reply to Dumb-ass. Look at the… by Kafir Goyim
I'm talking about the guys running and analyzing data from the currently orbiting Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO). Did all that equipment and tracks get magicked there?
https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/LRO/news/apollo-sites.html
If not, than you are postulating that all those analysts and engineers are still faking it, 50 years later. They have no dog in that fight, and would have been deeply angered if told it was a lie, on their first day at orientation. Why would they continue a cover-up they were not part of?
In reply to thousands of guys 400,000 I… by PrivetHedge
It's called 'compartmentalization' - Manhattan Project also used it...
In reply to https://www.nasa.gov/mission… by Kafir Goyim
Stupid. It's Trump. The Hollywood libtards don't want to give him any edge.
In reply to Amazing how Nasa lost all… by JimmyJones
All American?
While I agree with the anti-Hollywhack effluvium spun out by the stupids there is a dumpster fire of shit.....like this piece of shit movieola revising history...
Paging Werner Von Braun...you and the OTHER hundreds of German scientists....
Hello!
In reply to w also by Davy Crockett
I heard there was a black girl that worked there too. What's your point exactly? It was an American project, using American tax money. Did humankind kick in on a GoFundMe, that I don't know about?
In reply to All American? While I agree… by BabaLooey
Davy, why don't you go kill a bar?
In reply to I heard there was a black… by Davy Crockett
Didn't you know? I Killed me a bear when I was only three!
In reply to Davy, why don't you go kill… by Koba the Dread
"While Ryan Gosling (and Neil Armstrong's two sons) proclaim that the decision to not include the monumental moment of the planting of the American flag on the moon's surface in the movie 'First Man' was because "the achievement transcended countries and borders,"
The flight to the Moon was a miracle created by Nazi scientists & engineers and the US industrial might. Soviets have lost the race and other countries were not even close and have contributed nothing.
In reply to w also by Davy Crockett
Facts are not malleable - that is why we call them FACTS
Your mind has been washed, time to hang it on the line and let it dry back out. Misinformation helps no one...
In reply to w also by Davy Crockett
The elites in Hollywood hate out country and will stop at nothing to destroy everything that is America
In reply to vv by FireBrander
Your statement is true, but that doesn't mean Apollo wasn't a great big fake.
In reply to The elites in Hollywood hate… by LargeHardonCollider
The Hollywood movie is incomplete. Where's Kevin Spacey? Bill Cosby?
They left out the pedophiles and rapists.
In reply to vv by FireBrander
he died 20 days ago.
this was a theater.
In reply to vv by FireBrander
Seems to me WWI and WWII were the major "human achievements". The moon landing was the US and specifically the engineers and workers at NASA. If you think you are included in the accomplishment, please explain your contribution.
Sounds like a world-wide participation trophy whether you participated or not.
In reply to It begins. Rewriting of… by Kafir Goyim
<< LIBERALS ARE FUCKING PIECES OF SHIT>>
You can say that again.
In reply to Did this new movie use the… by cossack55
Sorry Buzzy you weren't the 'first' guy to hold up a flag in a movie studio...
Stop the phucking charade... your embarrassing yourself...
And for the clowns that think we went to the moon... spend 15mins and do a little (very little needed if you are the scientific type) research to see why it didn't happen... Sorry
In reply to Did this new movie use the… by cossack55
Kubrick did a great job.
In reply to Sorry Buzzy you weren't the … by Yellow_Snow
Kubrick did a good job for the 1970s and 80s.
Today however his stuff looks very fake. The lack of stars, the lack of horizon (they supposedly landed in a huge 'mare' - so why can't we see it?) and the pool of light.
Imagine you are on the moon next to the lander, then look at the photos, it's all about the LM and a few feet around it: where's the moon gone?
They also forgot to include fuzzy and poorly exposed photos, and forgot that the one thing the astronauts were sure to do was marvel at the stars, once the Apollo 11 crew said they couldn't see any stars that lie had to be stuck down which damaged the credibility of pretty much everything else.
In reply to What Happened on the Moon is… by Baron von Bud
He did stop the charade for a little girl, he just couldn't lie to an innocent:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2f4pc2JgHI
In reply to Sorry Buzzy you weren't the … by Yellow_Snow
It is hard to take your supposed "intellect" serious when you don't even know the "phucking" difference between "your" and "you're"... go back to school clown
In reply to Sorry Buzzy you weren't the … by Yellow_Snow
At least I don't believe in fairy tales...
In reply to It is hard to take your… by a false profit
you LOL'd your own joke?
In reply to "If you believe, they put a… by MagicHandPuppet
Stanley Kubrick was a jewish american film maker.
In reply to "If you believe, they put a… by MagicHandPuppet
The gesture of cuffed hands and the skin on his arms says it all.
Are those needle marks? Nice remnant from the bump on the head.
In reply to nice shirt! by didthatreallyhappen
It begins. Rewriting of history is what they do.
It is important to communicate to future generations that USA was evil and accomplished nothing good. Also, there used to be these people with pale skin. They were also evil and accomplished nothing.
These fuckers hate this country.
Don't you? "This country" is a lie told to make you obey, to engineer your consent to having your income forcibly confiscated. This country is the bailout of the big banks and bombs dropped to commit murder and oppression all over the world. You're in favor of all that?
In reply to These fuckers hate this… by notfeelinthebern