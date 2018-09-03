Buzz Aldrin Blasts 'First Man' Movie Missing Flag: "Proud To Be An American"

While Ryan Gosling (and Neil Armstrong's two sons) proclaim that the decision to not include the monumental moment of the planting of the American flag on the moon's surface in the movie 'First Man' was because "the achievement transcended countries and borders," adding that "it was widely seen as a human achievement;" it seems that the second man on the moon feels a little differently - and a little more patriotically - about the massive American achievement of making it to the moon's surface (and back).

Buzz Aldrin took to Twitter to explain how he felt about America's achievement: "Proud to be an American"

Buzz is not alone. It seems Gosling and Oscar-winning director Damian Chazelle have come under fire for their recent comments with some asking quite awkward questions...

"“Human achievement?” Gosling needs to go back to school... this was a historic race between USA and Soviet Union. JFK fired the starting gun and the flag planting was the declaration of who won. Where did Gosling go to school?"

“Human achievement?” Gosling needs to go back to school..this was a historic race between USA and Soviet Union. JFK fired the starting gun and the flag planting was the declaration of who won. Where did Gosling go to school? pic.twitter.com/hCVgeiUMog — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) August 31, 2018

"Hey if the rest of the world could pay us back billions of dollars for the Apollo program, that'd be great. Because it was a human achievement, you know?"

Hey if the rest of the world could pay us back billions of dollars for the Apollo program, that'd be great. Because it was a human achievement, you know? — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) August 31, 2018

When will this be renamed "The Great Wall Of Human Achievement"?

Finally, we leave it to Buzz to have the last word - or picture...