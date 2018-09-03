Watch Live: Chicago Protesters Hope To Shut Down O'Hare Airport Over Gun Violence

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 09/03/2018 - 13:04

Anti-violence protesters frustrated with Chicago gun violence are planning to march on a section of the Kennedy Expressway near O’Hare International Airport at noon Monday - the third such attempt to disrupt a major city roadway since July - in an effort to shut down access to O'Hare International Airport,

The march’s organizer, the Rev. Gregory Livingston, said Monday morning that he didn’t know how many protesters would show up. “Enough to shut the highway down,” he said quoted by the Chicago Tribune.

If enough people show up, the protest could lead to major travel disruptions on the holiday weekend at the nation's second-busiest airport. Livingston shared an image on Twitter on Sunday laying out his demands as part of the effort. He is calling for legislation that requires 20% of the city’s workforce to be African-American; greater investment on the city’s South and West sides; resources for black-led anti-violence initiatives.

The demonstrators have also called for the resignation of mayor Rahm Emanuel, who is seeking a third term in the February 2019 city election.

The marchers have been protesting the city’s unrelenting gun violence. So far this year, more than 2,000 people have been shot in Chicago, which is fewer people than were shot around this time last year, but still more than in other recent years, according to Tribune data.

Livingston explained that his demands are about desegregating people and resources: "Segregation is a tool of racism that indoctrinates one group with irrational fears and dehumanizes another."

Major David Byrd, spokesman for the Illinois State Police, told USA Today that authorities will prevent the protest from interrupting traffic, but did not detail how marchers would be stopped from entering the highway.

About 15 Chicago Police Department bicycle officers were near the protest scene Monday morning, as were suburban, state and city police squad cars. Tow trucks and state dump trucks lined a ramp onto the Kennedy. “At this time, we expect travel to remain uninterrupted,” said Illinois State Police Lt. Matt Boerwinkle on Friday. He declined to discuss specific plans to deal with the march along Interstate 90.

However, as of 11:15 a.m., the Tribune reports that police far outnumbered a small continent of a dozen or so protesters gathered on a street corner in 85-degree heat. Protesters carries signs that read “North Side against white supremacy,” and “White silence = violence.”

The Labor Day protest comes on the heels of an Aug. 2 march that briefly blocked Lake Shore Drive, then made its way through Lakeview and culminated in a short demonstration outside Wrigley Field. The summer’s largest protest took place July 7, when demonstrators led by the Rev. Michael Pfleger marched in the traffic lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Thousands walked on the Dan Ryan Expressway in an anti-violence march led by the Rev. Michael Pfleger and other religious leaders on Saturday, July 7, 2018. (Abel Uribe / Chicago Tribune)

On Monday, Livingston noted that police didn’t make arrests at the earlier marches. “They didn’t make any arrests on the Ryan,” he said. “What is so special about the Kennedy?”

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said marching near O’Hare makes it “a much different situation” than the Dan Ryan event. In the runup to that protest, state police threatened arrests, only to allow marchers partial access to the highway. On-scene negotiations between Pfleger and Chicago police led to the eventual shutdown of all northbound lanes. The resulting shutdown led to a social media spat between Gov. Bruce Rauner and Mayor Rahm Emanuel, with the governor expressing his displeasure that the march caused “chaos.”

While Guglielmi said that Chicago police tried to work with Livingston on several possible locations for Monday’s march that would not have potential ramifications on O’Hare, Livingston stuck with his Kennedy Expressway route. If marchers try to block traffic on Interstate 190 at the entrance to O’Hare or otherwise attempt to block traffic, that could have federal implications and lead to arrests, Guglielmi said.

Livingston, of New Hope Baptist Church in West Humboldt Park, is an unsuccessful aldermanic candidate who also put together the Lake Shore Drive demonstration, which drew about 200 people. He said earlier that it’s important to keep the protest momentum going — even when people might want to sit back and relax on a three-day holiday weekend.

Look, no one wants to be on the expressway on Labor Day, but … I pray to God that this holiday weekend is peaceful,” Livingston said. “We are just tired of all the mayhem, and we want to work to make things better. That’s really about it.”

According to USA Today there have been 368 murders in the city of Chicago through August, a 20% decrease through the same period last year. The city attracted national headlines last month after one of its most violent weekends of the year left 12 people dead and 62 wounded.

According to the Hill, President Trump, who has publicly feuded with Emanuel and may even side with today's protest group, took notice of the violence and blamed it on city leadership.

"That’s bad stuff happening, and probably I guess you have to take from the leadership," Trump said. "There’s no reason in a million years that something like that should be happening in Chicago."

Live feed from the event courtesy of WGN TV:

Comments

overbet WileyCoyote Mon, 09/03/2018 - 13:09 Permalink

Are there a lot of shootings at the airport? Are flyers shooting up the city? Go march through the hood.

 

Maybe Chicago will do something like this too. White law abiding citizens you cant travel in peace and your kids cant even into get into schools because lower score and non english speaking kids are getting their seats and your tax dollars pay for it. 

It will eliminate all academic-based admission criteria at 16 middle schools — and reserve 52 percent of seats for low-income, English-learning and homeless applicants.

reserve 25 percent of seats in 16 middle schools for low-income students with low test scores and grades. 

 

 https://nypost.com/2018/09/02/nyc-schools-to-give-priority-to-predomina…

macholatte overbet Mon, 09/03/2018 - 13:11 Permalink

 

He is calling for legislation that requires 20% of the city’s workforce to be African-American; greater investment on the city’s South and West sides; resources for black-led anti-violence initiatives.

And that sort of thing has worked well in which jurisdictions?

 

I’d would rather see my people marching on the expressways

HIS people?  But that’s not racist or segregationist.

 

The demonstrators have also called for the resignation of mayor Rahm Emanuel,

.... and replace him with whom .... another plantation master?

 

 

“Those who don't know history are doomed to repeat it.”
― Edmund Burke

 

Billy the Poet boattrash Mon, 09/03/2018 - 13:17 Permalink

Protesters carries signs that read “North Side against white supremacy,” and “White silence = violence.”

 

But black liberals demand silence on this issue.

 

Pastor at Aretha Franklin funeral stirs controversy with eulogy

An Atlanta pastor delivered controversial remarks during Aretha Franklin's funeral in Detroit Friday, criticizing black-on-black crime, African-American mothers and gay people.

Rev. Jasper Williams Jr., who is black, said African-Americans kill the same number of black people slain by the Ku Klux Klan throughout history in a matter of months. Speaking of "black-on-black" crime, he said, "There's got to be a better way."

The backlash was swift, with many people drawn to one theme: Allegedly out-of-touch sermons like Williams' have kept African-Americans out of church.

"This eulogy is exactly why people cease going to church," said photographer Like Sippi.

A woman who identifies herself as D. Danyelle Thomas said, "Toxic Theology is what’s emptying your pews, period."

https://www.nbcnews.com/pop-culture/celebrity/pastor-aretha-franklin-fu…

Billy the Poet PrintCash Mon, 09/03/2018 - 14:19 Permalink

But the ones that are are shooting each other are doing so over illegal drugs.

 

But as I've pointed out shooting is not a necessary part of such business, legal or illegal.

 

And cops want their vested interests in that area to continue.

 

As I've also pointed out:

 

Police Gun Control Survey: Are legally-armed citizens the best solution to gun violence?

More than 91 percent of respondents support the concealed carry of firearms by civilians who have not been convicted of a felony and/or not been deemed psychologically/medically incapable.

https://www.policeone.com/gun-legislation-law-enforcement/articles/6186…

Billy the Poet PrintCash Mon, 09/03/2018 - 14:48 Permalink

You must have vested interests in the cop/MIC area.

I'm a voluntaryist and therefore an anarchist. And being a practical individual I'm also a realist who can assess actions occurring in a statist paradigm despite the fact that I would prefer to live in a society which supports individual freedom and self reliance.

 

Therefore you won’t criticize their effectiveness.

I have not praised the effectiveness of government. In fact, I've consistently suggested that the individuals involved should solve the problem themselves by not engaging in self destructive behavior.

 

Points of truth run off you like donut crumbs off a police uniform.

Now you're just being silly.

Blankenstein PrintCash Mon, 09/03/2018 - 14:34 Permalink

They call the top cop special Ed.  He, like many of the top brass are political hires.  On top of that, there was a cheating scandal surrounding the merit tests used for promotions.  

The rank and file cops want the law-abiding citizens to be armed.  

The democrat politicians are the ones always calling for gun control.

 You obviously don't live in Chicago/Illinois.

Skip boattrash Mon, 09/03/2018 - 13:55 Permalink

"White Privilege" "White Supremacy" do you really think blacks thought these slogans up?
No it was (((THEM))) who are behind ALL of what has befallen America.

This is the Israeli newspaper Haaretz attacking LaPierre, their attack is evaluated in the linked article. This is from 2017:
NRA Chief NAMES THE JEW

Again and again in his speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland, LaPierre identified the enemies of the NRA, and of America, as Jews – from Karl Marx to Bernie Sanders, from Hungarian-born Holocaust survivor George Soros to former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg. LaPierre singled out Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer of New York as one of the Democrats who are “liars to the core.”

"If you start calling out all the people pushing for gun control, the results will always be anti-Semitic."

Marvin Harris, one of the world's most noted anthropologists, wrote a book in 1980. This title was previously available as America Now: The Anthropology of a Changing Culture. New York: Simon & Schuster. The new title is Why Nothing Works: The Anthropology of Daily Life 1981.

In the chapter titled: Why There's Terror on the Streets, he demonstrates that American White men have violent crime rates LOWER than English in England and the Japanese in Japan. So why does America have such a high level of violent crime? Dr Harris puts it quite plainly: Blacks and Hispanics. That's the story. He also pointed out that the average gun owner is a middle-aged, middle class White guy.

Asians, blacks, latinos ALL support gun confiscation.

Washington Post Op-Ed Cheers: Mass Immigration Will Destroy NRA, Second Amendment The WaPo article was authored by a UCLA Professor of Law ((((((Adam Winkler))))))

Mass immigration from the Third World would destroy the NRA and ultimately the Second Amendment, a Washington Post op-ed declares, as foreigners with no cultural connection to America continue to pour into the nation at an unprecedented rate.

Jews and Jewish organizations lead the gun control campaign by Professor Kevin MacDonald

And by successfully changing immigration policy, Jews have reduced the political power of the rural White subculture of America to the point that even though roughly 7 in 10 White males voted Republican (and ~60% of White females), Obama and the Democrats won the recent election. Even if the current push for gun control fails, we can expect that Jewish organizations will continue the push to disarm White males.

Jewish organizations are not at all against guns when they are in the hands of the police and other authorities. The ADL (see the ADL’s Law Enforcement Agency Resource Network) and the SPLC (Law Enforcement Training and Law Enforcement Resources) have made strong alliances with law enforcement in America.

Further, it has often been observed that Jewish organizations have historically favored a strong central government rather than states’ rights. For example, Jacques Berlinerblau, writing in The Chronicle of Higher Education (see here), notes that “Jewish voters … prefer cities and federal governments to backwaters and volatile statehouses. … All things equal, Jews like strong central governments, not a pastiche of local decision makers catering to majorities.”
Although Jewish organizations would not phrase it this way, the net result is that the thrust of Jewish activism has been to favor a strong central government with a monopoly on lethal force. Given Jewish hostility to the traditional people and culture of White America, this is a very foreboding combination as we head into the era of a non-White majority America.

Jews and Gun Control: A Reprise by Andrew Joyce, PhD (retired Professor from England)

GUN CONTROL: Not What It Seems

SILVERGEDDON boattrash Mon, 09/03/2018 - 14:46 Permalink

Big question is - how is booger boy the organizer going to get all the "African Americans" to stop shooting all the other "African Americans" ?

I guaran-fucking-tee you n to a fucking thing will change in Chicago until all the AA's have killed each other off.

It don't matter how many roads you shut down, Jesse Jackson wannabe fruit loop zipper head.

BabaLooey macholatte Mon, 09/03/2018 - 13:47 Permalink

Waiting..for the inevitable report that there were shootings DURING this....

"walk"....and I mean.....AMONG the throng....

How asinine....

How about walking IN THE SOUTH SIDE? Right where all this goes on?

Too dangerous?

Yeah...shut down O'Hare - akin to protesting to stop the slaughter of cows...

...at the supermarket.....

just the tip BabaLooey Mon, 09/03/2018 - 14:15 Permalink

uh.  BL if you go to heyjackass.com, there is a map of the homocides superimposed on a map of chicago.  it shows the locations of homocides in the city.  if you look at that map, and then a map of the city of chicago.  what becomes apparent is there is a concentration of homcides in areas around o'hare and midway airports.  low property value.  high noise levels at all hours.

not so much on the south side.

https://heyjackass.com/

map is about 1/4 the way down.

and don't forget to check out the statistic they keep in chicago.  shot-in-the-junk o-meter.