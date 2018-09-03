The Collapse Of Venezuela's Imaginary Oil Currency

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 09/04/2018 - 11:26

Submitted by Nick Cunningham at Oilprice.com

Earlier this year, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro rolled out his latest scheme to rescue his economy, offer an alternative to the increasingly worthless bolivar, and skirt U.S. sanctions on financial transactions. But Maduro’s cryptocurrency, supposedly backed by Venezuela’s oil reserves, is a very hollow promise.

To be sure, few analysts expected much from the “petro,” Maduro’s hastily launched cryptocurrency. One petro was supposed to be backed by one barrel of oil, and the vast reserves of oil located in a specific part of Venezuela were promised as a backstop for the new cryptocurrency. It was always an odd scheme. After all, what makes the petro any different from the bolivar, Venezuela’s official currency? Isn’t the value of and faith in the bolivar also effectively backed by the country’s oil wealth?

Well, the bolivar is worthless, and Maduro wanted to start anew. Maduro thought the petro would help the government avoid the reach of U.S. sanctions, at least in theory. But the new cryptocurrency has unsurprisingly failed to catch on.

The petro is supposed to be backed by 5 billion barrels of oil located in Atapirire, a small town in Venezuela’s remote savanna in the middle of the country. Reserves in this region are the lynchpin of the petro, and as such, they are intended to underwrite the regime’s plan for economic recovery.

But as Reuters details in a special report, the region is not only lacking in oil production, but there is no visible effort at developing oil in this area at all. The only evidence of an oil presence were old rigs that have clearly been inoperable for a long time, as they are rusted out and covered in weeds. “There is no sign of that petro here,” a local resident told Reuters. Worse, the town suffers from blackouts, hunger, poverty and decrepit infrastructure, an increasingly common plight for the country on the whole.

More broadly, there is “little evidence of a thriving petro trade,” Reuters correspondent Brian Ellsworth concluded, after interviewing dozens of cryptocurrency experts over a period of months. Maduro says that the sale of the petro have translated into $3.3 billion in funds for the government, a claim that is suspect, to say the least.

Even a cabinet minister involved in the project told Reuters that “nobody has been able to make use of the petro...nor have any resources been received,” and that the technology for the digital token is still under development. And unlike other initial coin offerings (ICOs) for startup cryptocurrencies, which can point to digital records of transactions, there is little evidence that supports Maduro’s notion that trading activity of the petro is thriving.

Adding to the monetary confusion is the assertion by Maduro that the bolivar is now pegged to the petro. It’s not even clear what that means in practice, and experts say its “unworkable,” according to Reuters. “There is no way to link prices or exchange rates to a token that doesn’t trade, precisely because there is no way to know what it actually sells for,” Alejandro Machado, a Venezuelan computer scientist and cryptocurrency consultant who has closely followed the petro, told Reuters.

It would all be laughable if the economic meltdown in Venezuela wasn’t so dire and the oppression and mismanagement from the Maduro government didn’t exact such massive a human toll.

Meanwhile, Venezuela’s oil production continues to erode at a rapid rate. Output fell to just 1.278 million barrels per day in July, down roughly 50,000 bpd from a month earlier and down more than 500,000 bpd since the fourth quarter of 2017.

There is almost no chance of improvement for the foreseeable future. Argus Media reported last week that Venezuela’s crude exports could fall by a third in September because of a tanker collision at an export terminal run by PDVSA. The terminal’s capacity could be hampered by around 425,000 bpd for the month. “But this assumes that PdV manages to repair and restart the dock operations by 30 September at the latest,” a PDVSA terminal official told Argus.

Thus, the meltdown continues. Maduro is going to need to come up with something better than a hapless and inept attempt at a new cryptocurrency to resolve the country’s deep depression.

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
RightlyIndignent ShrNfr Tue, 09/04/2018 - 11:59 Permalink

Not mentioned in the article that President Trump has forbidden US Citizens from trading, mining, or dealing with the Venezuela Petro Crypto, with stiff penalties for violating the order.

Chinese don't want to mine what the Americans can't buy.  Which means that no one is mining the crypto, which means the crypto is unsecure (too few miners, most owned by Venezuela government as they 'appropriated' any crypto mining gear they could get their hands on).  The Petro suffers from the 51% problem.  Venezuela controls more than 51% of the network and can just take anyone's Petros and give them to someone else.

The Petro is Dead in the Water.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
pods FireBrander Tue, 09/04/2018 - 11:53 Permalink

So a digital fiat that cannot be independently verified is backed by oil that may or may not be there?

Why not just skirt sanctions with an ACTUAL crypto?  Because he doesn't want to solve that problem. He wants to be able to pay people with imaginary digital fiat because the other one (Bolivar) is a tired old whore.

No doubt the USA hasn't helped the situation, but come on, this ploy is laughable. Sounds like something a bus driver would come up with. And not even the smartest bus driver.

And can we stop with even calling it a crypto? It's digital fiat. Nothing more.

BTW FB, I am going to call it the Pedro from now on. Makes me chuckle.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Condor_0000 Nunyadambizness Tue, 09/04/2018 - 11:54 Permalink

This article has a pretty long list of them to help jog your memory. Just click on the headline.

----------------------

A Timeline of CIA Atrocities

By Global Research News

Global Research, March 09, 2018

huppi.com 4 September 1997

 

Excerpt:

The following timeline describes just a few of the hundreds of atrocities and crimes committed by the CIA. (1)

CIA operations follow the same recurring script. First, American business interests abroad are threatened by a popular or democratically elected leader. The people support their leader because he intends to conduct land reform, strengthen unions, redistribute wealth, nationalize foreign-owned industry, and regulate business to protect workers, consumers and the environment. So, on behalf of American business, and often with their help, the CIA mobilizes the opposition. First it identifies right-wing groups within the country (usually the military), and offers them a deal: “We’ll put you in power if you maintain a favorable business climate for us.” The Agency then hires, trains and works with them to overthrow the existing government (usually a democracy). It uses every trick in the book: propaganda, stuffed ballot boxes, purchased elections, extortion, blackmail, sexual intrigue, false stories about opponents in the local media, infiltration and disruption of opposing political parties, kidnapping, beating, torture, intimidation, economic sabotage, death squads and even assassination. These efforts culminate in a military coup, which installs a right-wing dictator. The CIA trains the dictator’s security apparatus to crack down on the traditional enemies of big business, using interrogation, torture and murder. The victims are said to be “communists,” but almost always they are just peasants, liberals, moderates, labor union leaders, political opponents and advocates of free speech and democracy. Widespread human rights abuses follow.

This scenario has been repeated so many times that the CIA actually teaches it in a special school, the notorious “School of the Americas.” (It opened in Panama but later moved to Fort Benning, Georgia.) Critics have nicknamed it the “School of the Dictators” and “School of the Assassins.” Here, the CIA trains Latin American military officers how to conduct coups, including the use of interrogation, torture and murder.

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Condor_0000 Condor_0000 Tue, 09/04/2018 - 11:46 Permalink

A Timeline of CIA Atrocities

By Global Research News

Global Research, March 09, 2018

huppi.com 4 September 1997

 

Excerpt:

The following timeline describes just a few of the hundreds of atrocities and crimes committed by the CIA. (1)

CIA operations follow the same recurring script. First, American business interests abroad are threatened by a popular or democratically elected leader. The people support their leader because he intends to conduct land reform, strengthen unions, redistribute wealth, nationalize foreign-owned industry, and regulate business to protect workers, consumers and the environment. So, on behalf of American business, and often with their help, the CIA mobilizes the opposition. First it identifies right-wing groups within the country (usually the military), and offers them a deal: “We’ll put you in power if you maintain a favorable business climate for us.” The Agency then hires, trains and works with them to overthrow the existing government (usually a democracy). It uses every trick in the book: propaganda, stuffed ballot boxes, purchased elections, extortion, blackmail, sexual intrigue, false stories about opponents in the local media, infiltration and disruption of opposing political parties, kidnapping, beating, torture, intimidation, economic sabotage, death squads and even assassination. These efforts culminate in a military coup, which installs a right-wing dictator. The CIA trains the dictator’s security apparatus to crack down on the traditional enemies of big business, using interrogation, torture and murder. The victims are said to be “communists,” but almost always they are just peasants, liberals, moderates, labor union leaders, political opponents and advocates of free speech and democracy. Widespread human rights abuses follow.

This scenario has been repeated so many times that the CIA actually teaches it in a special school, the notorious “School of the Americas.” (It opened in Panama but later moved to Fort Benning, Georgia.) Critics have nicknamed it the “School of the Dictators” and “School of the Assassins.” Here, the CIA trains Latin American military officers how to conduct coups, including the use of interrogation, torture and murder.

 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 5
Condor_0000 Tue, 09/04/2018 - 11:29 Permalink

As soon as the US props up a murderous, hated, right-wing, capitalist dictator who will help foreign capital rape the shit out of the Venezuelan people and loot all of its oil wealth, Venezuela will become a capitalist utopia.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
Condor_0000 H H Henry P P … Tue, 09/04/2018 - 11:31 Permalink

Quoting Churchill is like quoting Hitler.

-------------

Churchill’s attitude to fascism was nowhere more clearly summed up than in a speech he delivered on January 20, 1927, during a visit to Italy, where the fascist regime of Mussolini had come to power in 1922. “I could not help being charmed,” he declared, “like so many other people who have been, by Signor Mussolini’s gentle and simple bearing and by his calm, detached poise in spite of so many burdens and dangers. Secondly, anyone could see that he thought of nothing but the lasting good of the Italian people … If I had been an Italian I am sure that I should have been whole-heartedly with you from the start to finish in your triumphant struggle against the bestial appetite and passions of Leninism. I will, however, say a word on an international aspect of fascism. Externally your movement has rendered a service to the whole world.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Cloud9.5 Condor_0000 Tue, 09/04/2018 - 11:47 Permalink

A great many people were enamored with fascism in the late 1920's and early 1930's.  Included in that list was Ford, DuPont and Lindbergh.   Conservatives to include the church are generally pulled in when the choice is binary between fascist and communists.  The demand to pull order out of chaos is so overwhelming people will embrace radical movements.  That is precisely what the Cloward Piven Plan was all about.  The assumption held by the communist is that Americans are ready to embrace communism if the level of chaos can be ratcheted up to the required level.  You know what happens when you assume.  The desired level of chaos may in fact usher in fascism.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Condor_0000 Cloud9.5 Tue, 09/04/2018 - 11:59 Permalink

The "chaos" that was going on was that the working-class slaves were rebelling against being raped up the ass by a capitalist elite.

The right-wing, capitalist Churchill loved fascism for exactly the same reason that the right-wing, capitalists Ford and DuPont loved fascism: it was a way to violently crush the working-class and keep them enslaved to the demands of capital.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Cloud9.5 Tue, 09/04/2018 - 11:32 Permalink

I know virtual money is super cool.  I use it all the time when I swipe a credit card, but I have also had the real time experience of standing in line with a gas can when the power was out.  Under those circumstances the only thing the attendant would take was a twenty dollar bill.  Credit cards and bar codes were absolutely useless.  Hurricane Irma 2017.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Won Hung Lo Cloud9.5 Tue, 09/04/2018 - 12:06 Permalink

Yep, twice I lived through a week in Floridas summer months with no power.  Both hurricane related.  Last one was the worst,  no stores open, no gas, no ice.  We grilled everything we had. People start to get weird in these situations too, really tweaked. It offers a glimpse into worse situations, and those are really scary. 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Ajax-1 Tue, 09/04/2018 - 11:32 Permalink

"It would all be laughable if the economic meltdown in Venezuela wasn’t so dire and the oppression and mismanagement from the Maduro government didn’t exact such massive a human toll".,

Nah, it's still laughable. Why? Because the libturds of Venezuela voted for their Socialist misery.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Nunyadambizness Tue, 09/04/2018 - 11:34 Permalink

Wait, wait!!  I have a new crypto curruency!!  It's called the "Nunya", and it's backed up by the same bullshit as the Petro!!  I'm just now working on the ICO, expect to have it out within a couple of weeks.

(It's going to be worth gazillions, and we're all going to be rich.)

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
surf@jm Tue, 09/04/2018 - 11:35 Permalink

Eventually Maduro, will get caught sneaking across the U.S. border......

Then a democrat judge, will grant him refugee status, and then the taxpayers can fund his food stamps, housing, and medicaid, so he can be a good little communist and vote for democrats........

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
quesnay Tue, 09/04/2018 - 11:39 Permalink

The problem is the petro is not legally backed by a barrel of oil. It's just PR fantasy. No one can take their petro to the government and say "I'd like my barrel of oil please". It's a pure fantasy connection i.e. no connection. If there was a real connection then the petro would also be real.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
AgAuSkeptic Tue, 09/04/2018 - 11:40 Permalink

This was the first experiment in the crypto regime to avoid US financial system. The article rightly points out there is no backing or evidence of transactions, but that is a strength of crypto, you can clearly see the block chain and people involved in transactions. Other countries should be able to get their own crypto and eliminate the problem of trust while retaining the ability to generate currency. It's not a failure of crypto its a major warning shot to the dollar. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Dirtnapper Tue, 09/04/2018 - 12:03 Permalink

Reason it failed (as predicted by many on both sides of the issue), crypto requires capitalism to function.  Capitalism is dead in VE, there is no economy for a stimulus to revive.  Don't worry, it will get far worse before life improves down in Progressive heaven of VE.