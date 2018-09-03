"Europeans Are Shocked And Frightened": Czech PM Blast Europe's Migrant Policy

In an apparent bid to join the Italian-Hungarian "anti-immigration axis", Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis declared that Europe must fight for its culture and values amidst the migration crisis, and said the recent riots in Germany show how the uncontrolled influx of migrants leads to explosive situations.
“Chemnitz is just right around the corner!” Babis said on Sunday referring to the chaos that engulfed the eastern German city last week during pro and anti-migrant rallies held there. "I’ve been thoroughly explaining that this is a fight to preserve our European civilization and culture. We don’t want to live in Africa or the Middle East here. We must fight for our values."
"Have you seen the pictures of migrant ships heading for tourist beaches? Europeans are shocked and frightened. The same thing happened in Chemnitz. There was not only a murder committed, but also the murders of teenage girls and sexual assaults,” Babis raged.
Last week, the Germany city of Chemnitz became the scene of standoffs between anti-migrant protesters and anti-fascists after a local German man was killed in a brawl with migrants from Iraq and Syria.
The ensuing violence was condemned by the authorities, and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called on Germans to stand up against right-wing extremism, although he criticized many of his peer as being too lazy to stand up against racism.
Speaking on Czech TV, Babis said that events in Chemnitz demonstrate how the influx of migrants creates explosive situations, when foreigners clash with native-born citizens. Such cases are very dangerous for Europe, as the tensions in Germany also affect neighboring countries.
The minister also reiterated his long-standing opposition to the European Commission’s attempts to force his country into accepting migrants. He blasted the existing EU migration policies, and argued that European states must “unite” to come up with a viable solution on migration crisis.
As RT notes, Andrej Babis spent last week traveling to Italy, Hungary, and Malta, where he sought solidarity with his approach to tackling migration. He is set to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Wednesday. Foreign Affairs Minister Maas had earlier argued that the EU shouldn’t simply force its individual members into accepting asylum-seekers, a move that was commended by Babis.
Comments
Shocked? Frightened?
No. I'm pissed off that the fucking State is fucking around with fucking immigration for the benefit of fucking establishment fucking corporations and their own fucking Ponzi schemes.
That's what's happening. What the fucking pols need to understand, is that rope is cheap.
The weight of oppression becomes unbearable for the oppressor. If they can't prevent people from talking or shedding light on their practices, then they lost. And lost they did
Reversal is around the corner Talk with some good white people and you will understand...
In reply to Frightened? No. I'm pissed… by css1971
Again. Repeat after me. They are not immigrants. They are REFUGEES. Immigrants don't seek asylum. Learn the bloody difference.
In reply to Reversal is around the… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
it is all well planned in advance ... that is why the Tsipras of the world are working against their own countries ...
listen to the one minute video below ... pay attention to the last few words "without that transformation europe will not survive" ... it is exactly the same threat issued by mr. soros a few months ago ... reading from (((their))) playbook ...
this is meant for you and me to listen to ... imagine what kind of threats (((they))) issue beyond the scenes to the tsipras of the world who have a bit of say on smt ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ERmOpZrKtw
In reply to Again. Repeat after me. They… by Panic Mode
the vast majority are not seeking "asylum" they are seeking welfare, jobs, health and food that is not available in their home countries.
perhaps 1 in 50 would qualify for "refugee" status.
they are economic migrants.
there is as much a case for relocating 4 million whites from south africa into europe as their is for these people.
In reply to Again. Repeat after me. They… by Panic Mode
"invaders", lads. military-age males pouring in with hopes of plunder and rapine from the existing society and their women.
words mean things
In reply to the vast majority are not… by hooligan2009
All White nations and only White nations are being purposely invaded like this by Black and Arab Muslims - all young males with the SOROS aligned Jewish organizations. Its time White men stopped being so frightened of the little word 'RACIST!' and found their courage to push back (not by violence!).
Look at South African Whites today being genocided and that is your future too if you do nothing through fear of being called names. Young Boer girl speaks:
"WHY I NEED TO SPEAK OUT ABOUT SOUTH AFRICA":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dNzRhi_lB_0
In reply to Again. Repeat after me. They… by Panic Mode
Here is a 'good white' person and a good black person in America discussing White genocide and the stunning lack of courage of (most not all) white males to fight back against this evil agenda (not fight a race war - (((they wish))) - fight with intelligence).
"THE ATTACK ON WHITE PEOPLE":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=27&v=9i13lXPj32A
And here is the correct STATISTICS in the US on Black on White violence vs White on Black violence. Quite shocking!
3min "A STATISTICAL RESPONSE TO BLACK LIVES MATTER ASSERTIONS":
https://www.bitchute.com/video/i3xBpl5x7lvf/
In reply to Reversal is around the… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
A crash of the markets is just around the corner then, followed by war. That'll keep the minions in check.
In reply to Reversal is around the… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Remember democracy is the real enemy. Your ari$tocracy knows best!
"Count" Richard Coudenhove Kalergi’s Plan outlined by Gerd Honsik: “Kalergi proclaims the abolition of the right of self-determination, ... the elimination of nations by means of ethnic separatist movements or mass allogeneic (genetically dissimilar) immigration to create a multiethnic flock without quality, easily controllable by the ruling class. Kalergi characterized the multi-ethnic flock as cruel and unfaithful but maintained the elite must deliberately create them in order to achieve their own superiority: ‘Then the elite will first eliminate democracy – the rule of the people. Next, the elite will eliminate the people via miscegenation, thereby replacing the ruling white race with an easily controllable mestizo race. By abolishing the principle of equality of all before the law, avoiding and punishing any criticism of minorities, and protecting minorities with special laws, the masses will be suppressed.’'
http://www.mediafire.com/file/vcpu7j7hakukmde/Coudenhove-Kalergi-Practic...
"The video below is based on a speech by Rodney Atkinson at a public meeting at the Houses of Parliament on 26th Feb 2008 The EU is based on the Nazi plans published in Berlin in 1942 " The Eu was founded and initially led by "former" Nazis and fascists, as was the Charlemagne prize awarded to TONY BLAIR, EDWARD HEATH, ROY JENKINS, MERKEL and others for their role in removing democratic sovereignty from the nation states of Europe"
Sieg Heil your Führer-in know$ best!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Nf5KeC4dAs
In reply to Frightened? No. I'm pissed… by css1971
Too bad fuckstick is sleeping. He would have addressed your spamming obsessional trouble his way, which is not really subtle but hey, it's only fuckstick...
In reply to Remember democracy is the… by Fireman
Oy Vey!!!
hitler.org
In reply to Remember democracy is the… by Fireman
Stop blaming the Nazis when you know its the Jewish international financiers and their Jewish organizations behind the 'no borders' assault against white nations (only). You give correctly the KALERGI PLAN to genocide Whites then you point at 'the nazis'. Nazism ended in 1945. Here's how:
"BURIED ALIVE SCREAMING IN THE NIGHT: GERMAN POW SURVIVORS DESCRIBE EISENHOWER'S EXTERMINATION CAMPS AFTER WWII HAD ENDED":
https://wearswar.wordpress.com/2018/06/02/buried-alive-screaming-in-the…
Moreover Hitler envisaged a Europe like the United States which until more recently had mainly individual State power and only a tiny Fed government. Not a Europe led by unelected bureaucrats in the rewards pocket of the Rothschild banker cabal, nor a US led by corrupted and/or blackmailed leaders representing Rothschild's fiefdom, Isra hell.
In reply to Remember democracy is the… by Fireman
LET'S SEE HOW LONG UNTIL A CIVIL WAR IS OUT OF CONTROL IN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES...
In reply to Frightened? No. I'm pissed… by css1971
This is the message that must be sent to CALIFORNIA LEADERS AS WELL.
WE DO NOT WANT TO LIVE LIKE NIGERIANS EATING UN AGENDA 21 BUG PASTE, WITH NO PROPERTY, NO WATER, NO GUNS, NO GAS, NO CARS, WAITING FOR THE NUMBERS TO TURN CALIFORNIA INTO SOUTH AFRICA while being RADIATED 5G
GOOD LUCK WITH THAT RALPH...
In reply to This is the message that… by BetterRalph
Fight for Freedom
In reply to GOOD LUCK WITH THAT RALPH… by Leveraged Algorithm
Geez...who knew that letting millions of uneducated, undocumented, unidentified and unidentifiable, suspicious-looking, potentially disease-stricken and psychologically unsound, often armed, indoctrinated to the bone with vicious religious ideology and hatred for all things western, brainwashed silly, loaded with resentment and thoughts of vengeance, unready and unwilling to accept the host nations' values and customs and hell-bent on avenging their violent religion would cause such a huge problem for the "United" Europe.
Not Angela Merkel, for sure.
Are the politicians who are in favor of this crisis getting some kind of a per-head bonus?
About time some guys in the EU stand up to the madness. Election of Trump helped give them cover to speak up and tap into the angry electorate. There will be more. #winning
merkel to herself one morning whilst taking a dump in 2015:
"what shall we do today"
"i know, lets bring in 5 million people from the middle east and north africa, the last 5 million have settled in so well over the last ten years"
"hmm. have we got enough food, houses, jobs, schools, hospitals, trains, buses, cars, planes, sewage, irrigation and so on?"
"who cares, we need the votes because we are losing ground to the AfD and immigrants will never vote them in".
Merkel goes back to wiping her arse.
Every day another grey boat full of grinning African men arrives somewhere in southern Europe......
Czech mate, Angela.
When you got Italy, Hungary and the rest of the Videgrad countries forming this axis, you talk about countries with a combined population of over 100 million people. That is one fifth of the EU. And then there are these sentiments also happening in Germany, Austria and the low countries.
In Germany, they branded all the people in Chemitz as neo nazis but many of them were just concerned and fed up citizens. The population of Germany that Haas called 'lazy' are the silent majority. The Left in Europe is accomplishing exactly the opposite of what they want to achieve. Europe is moving to the right side of the political spectrum.
Its Cultural Marxist instigated 'name calling' using weaponised words to SILENCE White Men in particular and White women also who are intent on protecting their national sovereignty and their ethnic cultures and ethnic-European themselves indeed, from GENOCIDE.
Anyone who is prepared to push back against anti-White hatred by stating historical fact over the historical fictions is called automatically a 'neo-nazi', 'nazi', 'racist', 'anti-semite', 'White supremacist'.
Its all B.S. - just nonsense words for heaven's sake - and time to quit fearing labels and instead fear the consequences of doing nothing and saying nothing in response.
In reply to When you got Italy, Hungary… by Joe A