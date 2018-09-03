Kunstler Warns "Some Kind Of Epic National Restructuring Is In The Works"

Authored by James Howard Kunstler via Kunstler.com,
And so the sun seems to stand still this last day before the resumption of business-as-usual, and whatever remains of labor in this sclerotic republic takes its ease in the ominous late summer heat, and the people across this land marinate in anxious uncertainty.
What can be done?
Some kind of epic national restructuring is in the works. It will either happen consciously and deliberately or it will be forced on us by circumstance. One side wants to magically reenact the 1950s; the other wants a Gnostic transhuman utopia. Neither of these is a plausible outcome.
Most of the arguments ranging around them are what Jordan Peterson calls “pseudo issues.” Let’s try to take stock of what the real issues might be.
Energy
The shale oil “miracle” was a stunt enabled by supernaturally low interest rates, i.e. Federal Reserve policy. Even The New York Times said so yesterday (The Next Financial Crisis Lurks Underground). For all that, the shale oil producers still couldn’t make money at it. If interest rates go up, the industry will choke on the debt it has already accumulated and lose access to new loans. If the Fed reverses its current course - say, to rescue the stock and bond markets - then the shale oil industry has perhaps three more years before it collapses on a geological basis, maybe less. After that, we’re out of tricks. It will affect everything.
The perceived solution is to run all our stuff on electricity, with the electricity produced by other means than fossil fuels, so-called alt energy. This will only happen on the most limited basis and perhaps not at all. (And it is apart from the question of the decrepit electric grid itself.) What’s required is a political conversation about how we inhabit the landscape, how we do business, and what kind of business we do. The prospect of dismantling suburbia — or at least moving out of it — is evidently unthinkable. But it’s going to happen whether we make plans and policies, or we’re dragged kicking and screaming away from it.
Corporate tyranny
The nation is groaning under despotic corporate rule. The fragility of these operations is moving toward criticality. As with shale oil, they depend largely on dishonest financial legerdemain. They are also threatened by the crack-up of globalism, and its 12,000-mile supply lines, now well underway. Get ready for business at a much smaller scale.
Hard as this sounds, it presents great opportunities for making Americans useful again, that is, giving them something to do, a meaningful place in society, and livelihoods. The implosion of national chain retail is already underway. Amazon is not the answer, because each Amazon sales item requires a separate truck trip to its destination, and that just doesn’t square with our energy predicament. We’ve got to rebuild main street economies and the layers of local and regional distribution that support them. That’s where many jobs and careers are.
Climate change is most immediately affecting farming. 2018 will be a year of bad harvests in many parts of the world. Agri-biz style farming, based on oil-and-gas plus bank loans is a ruinous practice, and will not continue in any case. Can we make choices and policies to promote a return to smaller scale farming with intelligent methods rather than just brute industrial force plus debt? If we don’t, a lot of people will starve to death. By the way, here is the useful work for a large number of citizens currently regarded as unemployable for one reason or another.
Pervasive racketeering rules because we allow it to, especially in education and medicine. Both are self-destructing under the weight of their own money-grubbing schemes. Both are destined to be severely downscaled. A lot of colleges will go out of business. Most college loans will never be paid back (and the derivatives based on them will blow up). We need millions of small farmers more than we need millions of communications majors with a public relations minor. It may be too late for a single-payer medical system. A collapsing oil-based industrial economy means a lack of capital, and fiscal hocus-pocus is just another form of racketeering. Medicine will have to get smaller and less complex and that means local clinic-based health care. Lots of careers there, and that is where things are going, so get ready.
Government over-reach
The leviathan state is too large, too reckless, and too corrupt. Insolvency will eventually reduce its scope and scale. Most immediately, the giant matrix of domestic spying agencies has turned on American citizens. It will resist at all costs being dismantled or even reined in. One task at hand is to prosecute the people in the Department of Justice and the FBI who ran illegal political operations in and around the 2016 election. These are agencies which use their considerable power to destroy the lives of individual citizens. Their officers must answer to grand juries.
As with everything else on the table for debate, the reach and scope of US imperial arrangements has to be reduced. It’s happening already, whether we like it or not, as geopolitical relations shift drastically and the other nations on the planet scramble for survival in a post-industrial world that will be a good deal harsher than the robotic paradise of digitally “creative” economies that the credulous expect. This country has enough to do within its own boundaries to prepare for survival without making extra trouble for itself and other people around the world. As a practical matter, this means close as many overseas bases as possible, as soon as possible.
As we get back to business tomorrow, ask yourself where you stand in the blather-storm of false issues and foolish ideas, in contrast to the things that actually matter.
Our country has already been restructured. Once a Republic dedicated to serving the Men who founded it, now a Tyrannical Socialist "Democracy" that punishes the productive while rewarding laziness, that celebrates Homosexuality and Promiscuity while criticizing and denigrating family, that attacks it's own Men while forcing them to foot the bill of sustaining outsiders and useless women... And I refuse to fully place the blame on the others, I will not blame Millennials or Boomers, nor will I blame the Elites. I will blame myself for not rising up yet to stop them. For he who takes responsibility in blame is truly the most powerful because he gains the power to change the situation.
This "Western Society" is truly disgusting and vile, it hides underneath the veils of "Equality and Exceptionalism" while like an alcoholic it borrows trillions to sustain its disgusting habit.
But much like the enraged child who grows to hate the Alcoholic ramblings of his sick father, eventually he grows into a Man who will never make the same mistakes that his Father visited upon himself.
The amount of people being red pilled is enormous, and the deep state will have a tough time putting the genie back in the bottle......
I see ol' Jimmy Kuntsler has changed his tune zzzzzzzzzzz
Loves me some Kunstler.
The nature of the Jew is to proclaim false things boldly with enough glibness that they take on the social facade of truth. Thus "diversity is strength" and "whites can never have the 1950s back" are merely attempts at Marxist hyper-reality in hopes that others will be lulled.
The fact is that the only thing that made the 1950s special was the existence of white ethnostates before the jewish push for open borders and multiculturalism beginning in the 1960s. Ethnostates do exist and can exist, and whites will have an ethnostate again one day, free of jews like Kunstler. His proclamation that night is day is just what jews do when they get worried.
Which is why they have been expelled from over 100 countries over the last 2000 years... A dog cannot change their spots, just like a culture cannot change it's modus operandi... You would think that with jews having a 10 pt IQ advantage over their next intellectual competitor, they would learn from their past, but no, they have to win at all costs... Until they are run out of town on a rail...
http://www.eretzyisroel.org/~jkatz/expulsions.html
I can not take a person who believes in the religion of global warming seriously. Not at all.
I'm with you on that. There are many other pseudo-scientific theories I also reject, starting with the Big Bang and advancing through others that are mathematically impossible and require miracles as profound as those found in Genesis.
Responding to Keyser's wondering about the Jews: "You would think that with jews having a 10 pt IQ advantage over their next intellectual competitor, they would learn from their past," There is a good reason that they are described, in many ancient documents written by Jews, as a stiff-necked people. That wasn't meant as a compliment.
And now I return to wondering what Keyser meant about dogs changing their spots. Not every dog is a Dalmatian. Did he really mean "leopard"?
Climate change/global warming= totally fake
Pollution=real
The side effect of higher intelligence is usually endemic paranoid schizophrenia.
Bibi is a case in point.
There is an old saying to the effect that if you can keep your wits about you while others are panicking, perhaps it's because they know something you don't. Does that, perhaps, apply to your characterization?
You're lucky we're here. Otherwise, the worthy would not stand a chance of surviving what's in store for the rest .............
Kunstler is right on the money.
James has gone though his own metamorphosis as the red pill slowly takes hold and it’s been interesting to watch
...at least he thinks outside the box. I like that.
They will have to use brutal force to retake control in the future, the death of thousands will mean nothing to them if they can control the rest. The curtain has been pulled down and thats the only move they have left. People are so naive by ignoring what things can change to in an instant.
im sure they'll blow up some buildings and off to war we go
...3rd times the charm
"The amount of people being red pilled is enormous, and the deep state will have a tough time putting the genie back in the bottle......"
You're right. There is no "blue pill" to go back into the Matrix.
I've been looking for 20 years...LOL.
Time to stand up to the kuntstlers out there promoting climate change as a taxable reality. I wish your tribe would take your hands out my pocket with your climate scam fuckery.
Amen.
Data?
No.
I own a farm, Jim. I am not being affected by man made climate change.
You and your ilk want to tax CO2...respiration...breathing...life.
You can start by paying the CO2 tax on the California fires and Hawaiian volcanoes, then we can talk about my cattle, but not before.
News flash: Plants, the things grown on a farm, require massive amounts of CO2 for photosynthesis. The byproduct is oxygen, which animals require to live.
Stick to writing about architecture and civic planning, Jim. Leave the science and farming to scientists and farmers.
I think you missed the point. We are headed back to the days that the orange haired dude thinks where those when America was "great". He never said exactly which days those were when bloviating during the campaign season, nor since then. But it perfectly clear now, we're headed straight back to the days of the unregulated Robber Barons. So, unless you're one of those, your life is going to get a whole fucking lot worst before it ever, if ever, gets better.
America hasn't been great since WWII. We were a pretty honest people and government then. It all went to shit after that. The Nazi's came over here and got into government. The joos grew major influence here in the government too.
Tyrannical Socialist "Democracy"
I wish. Socialism is the public ownership of the means of production. If by "public" you mean "China", or the "0.1%", then we are becoming socialist.
In reply to Our country has already been… by Shadow1275
Cunstler is shaking his pinko pom-poms...
shit happens
Its far to late to fix, the shadow war is almost over. The good news is we win.
We have a depression ongoing, that is masked by welfare checks and propaganda.....
When food becomes unaffordable like cars and housing, then I would not want to be near any city......
Venezuela should be very instructive.....
“This is all going to get resolved soon enough with guns, knives, clubs, [and] stones.”
~ Dilluminati, 1 Jul 17
(*edited to credit original author)
Here ya go:
Dilluminati, 07/01/2017
I don't see why any of this is a problem? This is all going to get resolved soon enough with guns, knives, clubs, stones.
How did you find it? I did a search but it came back empty...
Too much time on my hands. I googled the weapons listed using quotes. oh and bring on the down votes for using Satan's search tool.
Don't know who this guy is other than reading a few articles on here. Does he have multiple personalities or something? He seems to be all over the map sometimes....
For years he was convinced Peak Oil would send us back to the stone age. That didn't happen and, yes, he is all over the place coming to terms with that.
I think we might have a lot of natgas, as in an endless supply. They call methane a fossil fuel. There must be freakin gigatons of rotting dinosaurs on those moons of Jupiter and Saturn that have oceans of methane.
Trump is a large supplier of NatGas.
Why and how it keeps going on without collapse boggles the mind.
No worries. We haven’t even gotten to the Soylent Green stage yet.
Never accept any position that Technology is about to hit the limits for any reason.
In the practical sense the modern technical era began with economically useful steam engines barely 200 years ago. The Technical Era is just beginning barring some sort of destruction from Space or unlimited NBC warfare and from my personal viewpoint Information Tech crossed a kind of exponential threshold around 2004 past which the doublings have brought increasingly massive leaps.
Beyond such possibilities we would not PREDICT as prophecy is always evil but say given the progress since 1818, say, we are more likely than not to have technical solutions to technical problems such as energy.
Certainly NO author should cite the NY Times foe anything. What rich white elite scum from the NYT wants you to believe is not to be repeated.
Every form of technology including oil drilling and oil recovery continues to advance rapidly and will continue to advance.
And just why cannot we get back to the '50s ??? Fifty-nine cent hamburger and 19 cent gasoline. $19.95 pistols and 125.00 for a new Browning 12ga autoloader.
Too many people in the cities, too many people, period. Too much debt, not enough equity.
Natural disaster, economic or otherwise, soon come.
Won't be soon enough. 50's were farm years, long gone. What did those Hunger stones mean anyway?
Bunch of folklore, right? Sun always works.
Until it doesn't.
Time to get unreasonable.
I deny climate. Climate? Nope.
Give me moar CO2 for photosynthesis. That’s what I call going green.
Most of Kunstler's points seem to me to be pipe dreams. Apparently his theory is that government will downsize and become less meddlesome and oppressive when it runs out of money, and that globalist corporate entities will just fold their tents and disappear into the desert when they go broke. I don't know how that stuff works, but I don't think it works that way.
I don't know that any of us- and there are some damn smart people here- know exactly "how that stuff works".
On one hand, I don't see the Stasi still in business in East Germany. On the other, lots has taken its place- from the citizen monitoring in China to the complete disconnect of Euro governments to protecting their own countries. Certainly the US police state is radical and worrisome.
A lot of learned types like to reference Imperial Rome. Yeah - I have Tainter open and have been making my way through it. But a lot has changed (not sarcastic understatement- much hasn't, but I see too often people jaw-droppingly failing to understand what has).
JK is right- 12,00 mile supply lines don't make sense. Neither do a lot of the business models of the last 35 years.
I am 45yo, smart, and in good health. It'll be interesting staying afloat the rest of my life. I'm game. ;)
The 1950's era Public Education was infinitely better then what's going on now in all of Public Education. The 1950's education gave us the 1960's era space program that put man on the moon and they figured it all out on a Log Log decitrig duplex slide rule. Today Liberal Academia hardly knows what bathroom to use and spends all their time on Liberal Crotch Politics conjuring up reasons to get a sex change. The worst of it all is that they are now telling five year old children that they need a sex change and their shit for brains Liberal parents are going along with it. Slithering slimeBalls have institutionalized child endangerment.
We must End The Fed. And print Money for the People.
Kunstler sounds like he's almost finished his bunker?
Thanks for the downvote James.
An oddly optimist article. I like it.
US military adventurer and abroad military base only contribute Trillion of dollars of waste, add another already depression population with PTSD military personi.
let Arabs, Russia and China take care of their own backyard. we can use Tax payers money for more productive, beneficial for our own
most excellent article... spot on.
thank you!