Mapping The United States Of Arms

Making friends and influencing people since 1950...
The United States is the world's largest weapons dealer.
Will Geary, @wgeary, mapped the flows of arms exports leaving the U.S. from 1950 to 2017 to produce the fascinating video...
The underlying data comes from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute's Arms Transfers Database. Units are expressed in trend indicator values (TIV). Each dot on the map = one TIV. Visualization by Will Geary (@wgeary).
Comments
Who is the second largest? And the third?
Oh, the number two and three powers in the world? FANCY THAT!
USA weapons exports > 2nd + 3rd + 4th + 5th + 6th + 7th + 8th + 9th + 10th + 11+ 12 th nations weapons exports combined...
In reply to Who is the second largest?… by tmosley
Funny how TPTB have an issue with the Second Amendment while they arm the governments and warlords of the world. Oh, right.
Levi Strauss has jumped on the Anti-Gun movement as well...
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/09/04/levi-strauss-launch…
Edit; I needed new jeans too. Looks like Wrangler sales will go up.
In reply to Funny how TPTB have an issue… by LetThemEatRand