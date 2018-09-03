Mapping The United States Of Arms

Making friends and influencing people since 1950...

The United States is the world's largest weapons dealer.

Will Geary, @wgeary, mapped the flows of arms exports leaving the U.S. from 1950 to 2017 to produce the fascinating video...

The underlying data comes from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute's Arms Transfers Database. Units are expressed in trend indicator values (TIV). Each dot on the map = one TIV. Visualization by Will Geary (@wgeary).