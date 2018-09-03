Michael Moore Flashback: In Praise Of Venezuela

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,

"Oil for the People": Michael Moore is in praise of Chavez ending poverty in Venezuela.

I captured that Tweet as an image in case Moore deletes it.

It was retweeted 6,684 times. 1,862 fools liked it.

Michael Moore, please check this out.

There is a scarcity of everything in #Venezuela; except suffering. pic.twitter.com/RkdeJ9cVl3 — Prof. Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) August 31, 2018

Oil for the People Question