Michael Moore Flashback: In Praise Of Venezuela

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,
"Oil for the People": Michael Moore is in praise of Chavez ending poverty in Venezuela.
I captured that Tweet as an image in case Moore deletes it.
It was retweeted 6,684 times. 1,862 fools liked it.
Michael Moore, please check this out.
There is a scarcity of everything in #Venezuela; except suffering. pic.twitter.com/RkdeJ9cVl3— Prof. Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) August 31, 2018
Oil for the People Question
Michael Moore Praises Venezuela for "Giving oil to the people and ending poverty in Venezuela".— Mike Mish Shedlock (@MishGEA) August 31, 2018
1. Moore now feels a bit stupid
2. Moore now feels very stupid
3. Moore is too stupid to feel stupidhttps://t.co/uyCcqyxRHr
Comments
MORE HOLLYWOOD FICTION.
It takes a village.
How many cows have been sacrificed to maintain the mountain called "Michael Moore"?
Arby's #1 Customer would have our country resembling Cuba/Venezuela if he had his way.
He is an Enemy to the People of America (as are most of his Hollywood co-workers.)
Note: I stopped reading Mish a long time ago; he Hates Trump/Leans Left.
The guy actually just put something up showing how the Senate is competitive for Democrats.
It's not; in fact they are likely to going to get utterly slaughtered - but it just shows how out there Mish is....
Mish hates Trump
Michael Moore is a classic blivet...
250 lbs of shit in a 100 pound sack.
Classic example of the statically overweight, unattractive, clueless leftist.
Mish led me to ZH, so something good DID come from his blog!
I did the same HR, but then never returned to his forum.
They missed Michael at McStain's funeral.
I thought that was Talleyrand. But it certainly applies to Moore as well.
Moore is dumber than a sack of monkey shit.
Chavez did all that successfully; it's Maduro that's fucked everything up...
False.
Chavez just implemented the destined to fail system while it was still healthy. Maduro just hit the commie accelerator sending its people into the wall. Socialism is pure shit.
Moore, like Oprah, is another Slim Fast failure.
I'm thinking 350 lbs instead of 250 but we have to start somewhere, right. LOL
upvoted you for your note.
you mean granola bars
Danny Glover and Sean Penn said they had, saw no shortages when staying at luxury resort. Everyone seemed very happy.
This is the same guy who was talking about how great Cuba's medical system is....
bypass surgery in Cuba. yup
If Michael Moore visited Venezuela they might just eat him!
Michael Moore is an idiot.
Aren't his 15 minuets up yet?
Yes, he ate all of them.
Correction, Michael Moore is a big fat idiot.
He could follow up with a film dogging Maduro until he gets shot.
The rabbit sign in Venezuela says,"Food or food".
I'm waiting for the female intern to #metoo Michael 'Endless Buffet' Moore
Is this #metoo a code for pound me too, like that cam whore spammer posting here about her 97/hr earnings and buying multiple Land Rovers by selling herself online?
Michael Moore needs to stick to his diabetes regimen as it seems to have loosened a screw somewhere.
Venezuela was a first world economy before Chavez started the 'free for all' programs. Too bad he is dead, so he could see the fruits of his policies. No worries. His daughter has most of the money.
Someone should steal that money back and give it back to the people of Argentina.
Michael Moore might talk a lot, and most of it sounds like a whiny leftest rant, but sometimes the rant is right - Hugo Chavez was a man of his people, and for that he paid the ultimate price when he got whacked by a CIA cancer stick
Even if it had worked out, how do you pay for everything once the oil is gone?
Every economic system sucks in south america. Latins + natives + history of brutal colonialism + catholic church = clusterfuck, every time. Either repressive nazi-type regime or failed socialistic regime. High oil prices masked it in Venezuela for a while. High ag prices mask it in Argentina for periods. The problem is failed culture, not some half-baked implementation of some economic system named by and/or designed by some dead European.
Lifestyles of the Rich and Socialist
Michael Moore's lavish property empire is revealed in court documents as he and wife of 22 years divorce
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2705149/Michael-Moores-lavish-p…
Everyone knows socialism in that form doesnt work. These articles are to prevent working class people from voting democrat. This is to tie every dem. to socialism that can only be the Venzula... way...
Give us back 1970 or 1980 and we wont need help.
Keep down this republican path and all those here supporting trump will pay the price. your choice, following and praising those with all the money wont get you any...
Dont be a sucker
The right-leaning people are most likely to eventually put up a real fight against the FED; the true enemy of these United States.
Every liberal/leftist is indeed tied to the state taking control of most of our lives. That is also referred to as Socialism in the larger degree. You can’t run from the label, you can however run from a failed ideology.
So how exactly will the anti-socialist stance cost us? Real examples please not just rhetoric.
when you have no technical education of any level then you are more prone to lazy analysis and drawing "rat brain" conclusions like mike moore and other dangerous left wingers
I saw it on tee vee, so it must be true!
This fat, brainless pedo POS will be indicted soon.
Moore, HRC, Bush - all deranged psychopaths and none of them have any guilt or remorse. For them, it's just a shrug of the shoulders and they keep living while the victims of their crimes keep dying.
And that's why Michael Moore is taken seriously by no one.