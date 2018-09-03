Michael Moore Flashback: In Praise Of Venezuela

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 09/03/2018 - 14:20

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,

"Oil for the People": Michael Moore is in praise of Chavez ending poverty in Venezuela.

I captured that Tweet as an image in case Moore deletes it.

It was retweeted 6,684 times. 1,862 fools liked it.

Michael Moore, please check this out.

Oil for the People Question

The First Rule Solosides Mon, 09/03/2018 - 14:24 Permalink

Arby's #1 Customer would have our country resembling Cuba/Venezuela if he had his way.

 

He is an Enemy to the People of America (as are most of his Hollywood co-workers.)

 

 

Note: I stopped reading Mish a long time ago; he Hates Trump/Leans Left. 

The guy actually just put something up showing how the Senate is competitive for Democrats. 

It's not; in fact they are likely to going to get utterly slaughtered - but it just shows how out there Mish is....

 

 

 

 

Perry Colace Mon, 09/03/2018 - 14:24 Permalink

Venezuela was a first world economy before Chavez started the 'free for all' programs. Too bad he is dead, so he could see the fruits of his policies. No worries. His daughter has most of the money.

spoonful Mon, 09/03/2018 - 14:25 Permalink

Michael Moore might talk a lot, and most of it sounds like a whiny leftest rant, but sometimes the rant is right - Hugo Chavez was a man of his people, and for that he paid the ultimate price when he got whacked by a CIA cancer stick

whackedinflorida Mon, 09/03/2018 - 14:27 Permalink

Every economic system sucks in south america.  Latins + natives + history of brutal colonialism + catholic church = clusterfuck, every time.  Either repressive nazi-type regime or failed socialistic regime.  High oil prices masked it in Venezuela for a while.  High ag prices mask it in Argentina for periods. The problem is failed culture, not some half-baked implementation of some economic system named by and/or designed by some dead European.   

Calvertsbio Mon, 09/03/2018 - 14:33 Permalink

Everyone knows socialism in that form doesnt work. These articles are to prevent working class people from voting democrat. This is to tie every dem. to socialism that can only be the Venzula... way...

Give us back 1970 or 1980 and we wont need help. 

Keep down this republican path and all those here supporting trump will pay the price. your choice, following and praising those with all the money wont get you any...

 

Dont be a sucker

BlackChicken Calvertsbio Mon, 09/03/2018 - 14:45 Permalink

The right-leaning people are most likely to eventually put up a real fight against the FED; the true enemy of these United States.

Every liberal/leftist is indeed tied to the state taking control of most of our lives.  That is also referred to as Socialism in the larger degree.  You can’t run from the label, you can however run from a failed ideology.

So how exactly will the anti-socialist stance cost us?  Real examples please not just rhetoric.

tribune Mon, 09/03/2018 - 14:34 Permalink

when you have no technical education of any level then you are more prone to lazy analysis and drawing "rat brain" conclusions like mike moore and other dangerous left wingers

 

dogismycopilot Mon, 09/03/2018 - 14:45 Permalink

Moore, HRC, Bush - all deranged psychopaths and none of them have any guilt or remorse. For them, it's just a shrug of the shoulders and they keep living while the victims of their crimes keep dying.