Nike Launches Ad Campaign Starring Colin Kaepernick

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 09/03/2018 - 21:25

In a move that will likely infuriate president Trump, and/or lead to a sharp decline in Air Max sales, on Monday afternoon Nike and Colin Kaepernick unveiled a new ad campaign featuring the controversial former NFL quarterback as part of the company’s 30th anniversary "Just Do It" ad campaign.

The image, which Kaepernick tweeted out, shows a black-and-white closeup of the quarterback’s face and the words, “Believe in something. Even it if it means sacrificing everything. Just do it.”

According to ESPN, Kaepernick - who is suing NFL owners for allegedly colluding to keep him out of the league - is one of the faces of a new Nike campaign meant to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the brand's iconic "Just Do It" motto. It also adds that while Nike signed Kaepernick in 2011 and kept him on its endorsement roster over the years, the company had not used him in the past two years.

“We believe Colin is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation, who has leveraged the power of sport to help move the world forward,” Nike V.P. of brand in North America Gino Fisanotti told ESPN.

Perhaps, but for now Kaepernick is entering a second NFL season without a team and has an active collusion grievance against the NFL. That case cleared a hurdle last week with the league’s request to dismiss the grievance was rejected. A trial hearing that requires testimony from NFL owners could happen at some point in the future.
“We wanted to energize its meaning and introduce ‘Just Do It’ to a new generation of athletes,” Fisanotti told ESPN.

Kaepernick became a household name in August of 2016 when he began kneeling in what he said was protest of racial injustice during the national anthem, provoking a major backlash by the president, and eventually NFL fans.  The protests during the national anthem, soon embraced by other players too, raised the ire of some NFL fans and U.S. President Donald Trump. The result was a steep dropoff in NFL viewership in 2017.

In response, Trump said the players disrespected the American flag and the military, and he has said he would love to see NFL owners fire football players who disrespected the American flag.

As Reuters notes, Kaepernick and another former 49ers player, Eric Reid, have not been signed by any of the NFL’s 32 teams since their protests spread around the league. Both have filed collusion grievances against NFL owners.

With news of Nike’s ad campaign breaking just days before the first game of the NFL season on Thursday, the controversy over pre-game protests could flare anew.

Predictably, responses on social media ranged from one extreme of the gamut to the other.

"Nike has always been and will continue to be my family’s favorite shoe," wrote Twitter user @TheDionneMama, while @jimispr said "I'm a United States Navy Veteran. I gave up my freedom, left my family and fought for this nation. I fought so Mr. Kaepernick could protest anyway he chooses. He isn't hurting anyone nor is he inciting violence. Let him be."

Others were not quite so happy. “Time to throw away all my Nike crap," wrote @SportDuh 17; "Nike will never see a dollar of mine again. Let's see how long they survive now" said user @TheyCallMeAzul.

Others were even more graphic:

Even Iran's former president, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, commented from Tehran, saying "The #NFL season will start this week, unfortunately once again @Kaepernick7 is not on a NFL roster. Even though he is one of the best Quarterbacks in the league."

We now await Trump's inevitable reaction.

As for Nike, if the public backlash against other corporate brand names who have taken a vocal political stance is any indication, the company is making a gamble: companies from Dick's (which saw a sharp decline in sales after it stopped selling guns), to ESPN, to Papa John's, to Twitter and Facebook, to In-N-Out burger, have all seen an angry customer backlash - from either the left or the right - once these corporations entered the political arena, resulting in a hit to the top line, and ultimately, the shareholders' pocket.

Tags
Sports

Comments

Vote up!
 36
Vote down!
 2
vato poco J S Bach Mon, 09/03/2018 - 21:37 Permalink

TO: America 

FR: Nike

RE: FUCK YOU

 

you inbred peckerwoods still don't seem to understand that *any* criticism of a black person by ANY white person, for any reason whatsoever .... is raciss. 

the only thing MO' raciss than dat is attempting to hold a black person to ANY personal or professional standards. ever.

perhaps we weren't making ourselves clear before. 

how's this?

 

PS - don't forget our big big Labor Day Sale, you hateful raciss motherfuckers!! $25 shoes for the low low LOW cost of only $235! 

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 0
IridiumRebel GeezerGeek Mon, 09/03/2018 - 22:11 Permalink

Yes they do.

No he doesn’t. 

 

https://abcnews.go.com/Business/story?id=88176&page=1

 

“The report said that "Nike workers are still forced to work excessive hours in high pressure work environments, are not paid enough to meet the most basic needs of their children, and are subject to harassment, dismissal and violent intimidation if they try to form unions or tell journalists about labor abuses in their factories."

 

Nike just made a YUUGGE mistake.

I’d short the fuck outta NKE tomorrow.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
Save_America1st GeezerGeek Mon, 09/03/2018 - 22:12 Permalink

obviously NIKE forgot Michael Jordan's astute observation when it came to getting politically involved:

Michael Jordan’s famous comment: “Even Republicans buy basketball shoes."

 

Well, I'm sure after this questionable marketing move, many patriots will not be purchasing NIKE gear of any kind, just as many have turned away from watching or going to pro football games. 

And everything the left-tards try to boycott will experience record high profits from patriot support.

#MAGA

#WWG1WGA

#THEGREATAWAKENING

#QAnon

 

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
Never One Roach NoPension Mon, 09/03/2018 - 22:20 Permalink

Reminds me of when the new homo guy was appointed CEO at jcp and announced an entirely new direction for the stores; namely, catering to the LGBT peeples.

Almost drove the company bankrupt.

Anyway, perhaps they can also appoint Rivera their spokesperson. Rivera is the illegal who murdered the young coed girl in Iowa, Mollie Tibbets. Her gruesome murder by this illegal immigrant is one MSM is trying to ignore.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Raging Debate WTFRLY Mon, 09/03/2018 - 22:37 Permalink

The white man is revolting. The black and white man have been brainwashed. I get as many white guys doing manual 'gigs' as the black man. I have a 70 year old well educated white woman that sells cocaine with her black boyfriend. Any suggesting the damage done by this she plays the race card. 

 Anyhoo to the black man we are equally poor except in the very top of income earners. 

 I respect equality when accompanied by the equal application of the concept of justice. 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 WTFRLY Mon, 09/03/2018 - 22:55 Permalink

We have. It is called English. Rap isn't music it's noise. Smart people don't listen to that crap. Sports? Oh like horse racing and similar equestrian events such as three-day eventing, stadium jumping, and dressage? Riding a horse is one thing you don't see negros doing. It requires work, patience, and money. Hockey and skiing are still majority white sports.

Whites are doing fine. We are able to plan ahead, delay gratification, and don't need corporate baubles to feel good.

The NFL won't exist in 10 years. Already parents are not allowing their precious children to play football. The risk of permanent brain damage is too great and people aren't willing to let their children do that. For whites, it isn't worth the risk. Now you colored boys? We see how you care for your offspring by dumping semen into any hole and walking away to let your offspring grow up on, and in, those democrat plantations. TBI? Life is cheap, to you. Permanent brain damage is something you cannot envision due to the inability to think, and plan, for a future point in time.

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 0
Chupacabra-322 ScratInTheHat Mon, 09/03/2018 - 22:00 Permalink

What Marxist’s fail to mention is the NFL ‘s PR Dept. is stacked with DNC Operatives with Marxist Ideology which convinced the NFL & it’s owners to move forward the kneeling issue.  

 

They believed it would be just another Cultural Win in their Culture War. 

Obviously, their PR Plan Failed. 

 

And, so will their Cultural “Economic / Social” Psychological War. 

They don’t have the spine.

 

Economic Warfare is a catch 22.  Personally, have not, will not or will not seek any business or service from the following...Anti-Gun, Anti-Liberty, Anti-Individuals...

 

Publix Supermarket Chain.

 

Netflix. Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Obama / CIA runs it now. Shit, they always have. 

 

Youtube.com

 

Amazon.com. Their all born from the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA.

 

Goolge.  Use Startpage.com & Brave as your browser.

 

Nike 

United Air Lines.

Dick’s Sporting Goods.

NFL.

NBA.

Stitchfix.com

NBC

CNN

ABC

CNBC

Snoopes.com

Mediamatters.com

 

Remember the names people.  It’s that simple.  And, tell your Loved ones, family & friends. 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
I Am Jack's Ma… J S Bach Mon, 09/03/2018 - 22:41 Permalink

I am a free speech guy and support Capernick’s misguided right to protest while ignoring the lack crime problem.

But here, Nike appears to have decided to give the middle finger to half the country including a lot of my friends and family.

This is a company that has employed quasi-slave labor, paying people nothing while relying on the shitty aspects of black culture to sell a wildly overpriced sneaker...  which is one thing, but now they lecture us?

So I’ll be in the strange position of supporting the right to kneel of a guy ai believe is wrong in his rationale and selective in his outrage, but very hostile to the McSweatshop, virtue signaling corporation using him in ads because of their sheer hypocritical arrogance.

 

I can live with that.