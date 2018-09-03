One Of China's Richest Men Arrested In Minneapolis For "Criminal Sexual Misconduct"

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 09/03/2018 - 08:57

With a net worth of over $7 billion, Liu 'Richard' Qiangdong, founder and CEO of Chinese e-commerce company JD.com, is China's 20th richest man.

Liu's fortune is derived from his 15% stake in JD.com, China's second-largest e-commerce company. JD.com had more than 220 million active customers and 157,830 employees at the end of 2017, according to its 2017 annual report. It had revenue of 365 billion yuan ($53.7 billion) in 2017.

According to arrest records, Liu Qiangdong, who uses the English name Richard, was arrested in Minneapolis and brought in at 11:32 p.m. Friday on an accusation of “criminal sexual conduct” and released just over 16 hours later.

As Bloomberg reports, Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder declined to provide any further details about the reasons for the arrest, but said authorities decided not to keep Liu in custody and haven’t imposed any travel restrictions on him while conducting their investigation.

“We are very much in the infancy of this investigation,” Elder said. Authorities may decide not to charge Liu at all, he added.

“There are no travel restrictions on him at the moment and he’s not charged with a crime at this time.”

Upon release, the billionaire flew swiftly back to the 'safety' of his home country, China. According to JD.com's official Weibo (social media) account, the company claims that US police found no misconduct in their probe, but failed to explain how that assertion squared with the police's own statement of an ongoing investigation.

As Bloomberg reports, police haven’t outlined specific accusations against Liu, said Joseph Friedberg, who JD confirmed as representing the billionaire. His team was now awaiting details from the authorities before deciding on next steps, and Friedberg wouldn’t elaborate further.

“No one has told him or us what the accusations are,” he said in a phone interview.

“If he were to be charged -- and I don’t think there is any possibility of that -- he would certainly come back to face charges.”

Most intriguingly, however, Bloomberg points out that earlier this year, a guest at a party Liu hosted in downtown Sydney was convicted of sexually assaulting a fellow guest after the event. There was no accusation of any misconduct by Liu. The billionaire lost a legal attempt to keep his name out of the records. Over the weekend, JD said it will take legal action against the publishing of untrue reports or rumors.

Liu's net worth has fallen dramatically in the last few months (from over $10bn to 'just' $7.3bn currently) as the share price of his company has plunged relative to other tech stocks...

And, as Mark Natkin, managing director of Beijing-based Marbridge Consulting, notes, things may be about to get worse after these allegations: "Investors may treat the stock cautiously for the next short while as they wait to see how this issue is resolved."

Comments

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
847328_3527 wildbad Mon, 09/03/2018 - 09:26 Permalink

Powerful people usually get away with just about everything, from sexual assault to murder.

Look at Weinstein and Schneidermann---both still free men with high priced lawyers and large donations to the prosecutor's office is my guess.

Oh yes, then there is Teddy Kennedy

On July 18, 1969, Sen. Ted Kennedy drives his car off of a bridge on Massachusetts' Chappaquiddick Island. The accident results in the death of passenger Mary Jo Kopechne, a 28-year-old campaign strategist who worked for Kennedy.

Democrat Ted Kennedy waited over 10 hours before calling the police.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
CheapBastard Mon, 09/03/2018 - 09:02 Permalink

"...a fellow guest..."

Most likely another male is my guess. It's odd how a few Billion is as good as a "Get out of Jail" card.

However, assaulting some female (or male) is a resume builder for Hollywood.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
PT CheapBastard Mon, 09/03/2018 - 09:06 Permalink

We'll never know whether he was a genuine scumbag who deserves to have the book thrown at him or whether someone just wanted to soften him up so he'd be more compliant with some other deal.  Or both.

Edit:  In other words, is this an Epstein Island style "sexual misconduct" or an Assange style "sexual misconduct"?

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Son of Captain Nemo Mon, 09/03/2018 - 09:05 Permalink

Either he was set up by Washington with a prostitute, or he did something he shouldn't have done and was released under his own recognizance with a "price tag" that put a shit eating grin on the Minneapolis police department's and "Casino's" face!

But then again why would he be stupid enough to be in the U.S. when this happening at home? https://www.rt.com/business/437250-china-oil-futures-petro-yuan/

Suffice it to say the odds of the next honey trap while visiting the Land of the Free Home of the Whore  to the visiting Chinese billionaire will be less likely to happen after this episode!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
dickcheney Mon, 09/03/2018 - 09:14 Permalink

Analogies to 1984;

sex crimes....sex crimes

Telescreen.... smartphone, internet of things

Goldstein......Putin,Osama, Saddam et al

Minitru.........CNN,PBS,MSNBC et Al

Miniluv......... prison slave labour,swat raids, civil forfieture

Minipeace....never ending conflict

Oceania.......five eyes

well you know the rest

 

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
haruspicio Mon, 09/03/2018 - 09:21 Permalink

I'm guessing he won't be going to the US again. Expect to see some American charged in China with sexual misconduct as a reprisal, he has to have good connections to have made so much money.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
licutis Mon, 09/03/2018 - 09:25 Permalink

The Hennepin County jail website lists that he was released pending complaint. In Hennepin County, the arresting officer generally has discretion as to what happens to you at this stage. They determined there was probable cause that criminal sexual conduct (CSS) occurred and they elected to have him booked and released. This is a fairly common practice in this County and in no way should be considered an indication of anything. He was arrested, booked, and then released pending a formal complaint. As early as Tuesday, the Hennepin County Attorneys office will review the case and decide what happens next. If he is charged with CSC he won't be leaving China again soon.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
rejected Mon, 09/03/2018 - 09:30 Permalink

The poor wittle woman,,, soooo abused,,, soooo discriminated.

He probably ogled her or worse, asked for a date or maybe horrifying manspread!

Stay in China where they still have a few real women left.