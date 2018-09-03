"Scabs" Are The True Labor Day Heroes

Authored by Gary Galles via The Mises Institute,
As long as I can remember, unions have attacked as “scabs” those willing to accept work for wages and conditions those unions reject, even if it involves crossing union picket lines. In fact, that usage goes back centuries, from English slang for a mean, low, “scurvy” rascal or scoundrel. As Stephanie Smith put it in Household Words:
From blemish...to strikebreaker, the history of the word scab…shows a displacement of meaning from the visceral or physical to the moral register...Just as a scab is a physical lesion, the strikebreaking scab disfigures the social body of labor.
Those union attacks have included some real “fist in your face” examples, such as the following, generally attributed to Jack London:
After God finished the rattlesnake, the toad, the vampire, He had some awful substance left with which He made a scab...No man has a right to scab so long as there is a pool of water to drown his carcass in, or a rope long enough to hang his body with.
Few current examples can match that level of vituperation. But “scab” remains near the surface. For instance, when Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner responded to a 2017 AFSCME strike authorization with a website enabling citizens to apply for government positions, the result was “cries of ‘SCABS’ filling the public airways.”
Union rhetoric asserts that scabs are harmful to workers. But they offer no proof of harm. So as we come to another Labor Day of union claims to advance workers’ interests, perhaps that name-calling should be considered more carefully.
Debaters know to advance their most convincing argument. However, calling someone a scab is an ad hominem (against the man) attack, not an argument. It amounts to “You are bad, therefore your argument/position is wrong.” But “bad” people sometimes have better arguments than “good” people, who can sometimes argue nonsense. Consequently, asserting badness implies nothing about the rightness of any particular argument/position. Given that yelling “scab” is the most frequent, and often only, “argument” unions offer against such people, one could conclude they have no real argument.
Further, even if someone considers you bad, you still retain your unalienable rights from the Declaration of Independence and a guarantee of equal treatment under the law from the Constitution. Those must be equally held by all. Yet denying others the ability to offer their labor services in competition with union members who reject their employers’ offers denies both their economic liberty and their right to equal treatment.
It also denies employers’ rights. An employer holds the right to decide who it will hire or continue to employ. Prior to signing a contract, a worker has no claim to a job. Workers acquire ownership interests in their jobs only if their contract creates one. But unions treat a certification vote as giving members rights to their jobs that would be violated if a scab took them. How did workers, without any individual ownership rights to deny competition from others, conjure up those rights right for themselves as a union, overriding employers’ rights?
In essence, the basis of calling someone a scab is only their willingness to work for less than union demands. But is that bad? If a store offers you lower prices for what you want to buy, you don’t call them names. You seek out bargains, which are the fruit of competition. So what makes monopoly good when your union labor is involved, but bad otherwise? (remember, the Wagner Act had to define labor as not a commodity, or antitrust laws would have made unions illegal). The only reason is narrow self- interest. You don’t want anything to undermine the current terms of your job, even if it was extracted with government-delegated coercive union power. But such a possibility only threatens unions, not workers’ interests.
In fact, it is special treatment of unions, not scabs, that harms workers. At the higher wages unions extract, fewer jobs are available. Those crowded out of such opportunities go elsewhere, increasing labor supply for non-union jobs. That lowers the earnings of existing workers as well as entrants seeking such jobs, which makes up the vast majority of workers. Because higher costs result as well, workers also pay higher prices as consumers and taxpayers.
In other words, scabs should not be demeaned. They are part of the solution to unions’ bleeding compensation from employers beyond what workers could get in an open labor market.
Blame and defamation belongs instead to unions whose “assault and battery” cuts against employers’ interests create “scabs” of those whose only offense is seeking an open market for their livelihoods.
Comments
The battle of capital vs. labor has been a rout.
One could make the case that union workers are mostly really stupid based upon the history of the people they have voted for ..... Democrats. Now Trump is trying to undue some of the damage the unions have helped to create (see NAFTA & WTO & Clinton & Obama) and they “RESIST”.
Just WTF does it take to get them to get “woke”?
In reply to The battle of capital vs… by chunga
Nope. The average wage in this country falls 1 for 1 with union participation. Capitalists only want to fuck you. They have no interest in actually paying you for your work.
In reply to x by macholatte
Republicans have been deep programmed to hate themselves and other workers while convincing themselves they'll be the upper crust annnnyyyyy day now.
The ignoring of the history that caused unions to become a thing is retarded.
In reply to Nope. The average wage in… by Mtnrunnr
Public employee unions bribe legistatures for raises, and if that doesn't work, holds them hostage.
In reply to Republicans have been deep… by dirty fingernails
no, scabs are exactly that...8 hour work day, overtime, 5 day work week, pension, health benes,.....thank a union....their men died in many cases for these benefits
In reply to Nope. The average wage in… by Mtnrunnr
labor should be a finite quantity and react to shortages by going to the highest bidder. No WALL and you have an unlimited labor supply and no reason to raise wages.
In reply to x by macholatte
Chunga, here we go again...
https://www.windpowermonthly.com/article/1456564/gip-acquires-nrg-energys-renewables-unit
Now here is the Nigerian CEO of GIP (and Trump advisor)...
The last paragraph says it all...
...“Adebayo brings extensive experience in finance and the global capital markets to our board of directors,” Lloyd C. Blankfein, the chief executive of Goldman, said in a statement. “Our board and our shareholders will benefit from Adebayo’s wealth of knowledge and rigorous thinking.”
He has engineered financing for some of the biggest energy projects throughout the world. His firm, Credit Suisse First Boston,under Ogunlesi’s direction, helped AES acquire generation assets from Edison International in California with financing in the $725 million area. Ogunlesi’s division helped Texaco and Mission Energy raise about $400 million for Tri-Energy ...
http://www.hottestgistinnaija.com/2015/08/18/yoruba-man-adebayo-ogunlesi-rated-7th-us-most-powerful-business-tycoon/
—-
this connects to Enron et.al. (Edison and Mission) to the current and same players we have repeatedly identified. We have no doubt about connections to MI-6 and CIA.
Unfuckingbelievable...
In reply to The battle of capital vs… by chunga
American Workers are Becoming Irrelevant
wages and social benefits are evaporating
work, frugality and ethics have lost meaning
golf and passive income are virtues
our soul-sucking aristocracy is killing the country
In reply to Chunga, here we go again… by Lumberjack
American Workers are Becoming Irrelevant
Now see! If government would just mandate a higher minimum wage they could put an end to the worker irrelevancy crisis!
Whats next?! ;-)
In reply to American Workers are… by Prehuman Insight
A Nigerian Prince starting a gofundme page....
In reply to American Workers are… by nmewn
It's the latest thing, scoundrels being caught red-handed doing bad things...and people actually donate to them!...lol.
In reply to A Nigerian Prince starting a… by Lumberjack
Gofundme is probably the simplest way to launder money. Unless more than 10k ‘people’ are donating AND you know at least one of them, then it’s probably just laundered money.
In reply to It's the latest thing,… by nmewn
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-06-24/meet-money-laundering-nigerian-oil-magnate-behind-new-yorks-50mm-condo-foreclosure
In reply to It's the latest thing,… by nmewn
Globalist non union article probably came right from Bezo's desk.
Ban all public unions
In reply to Globalist non union article… by Last of the Mi…
Progs don't understand logic or math. Only the intentions count.
If greedy capitalist pigs are responsible for the plight of the worker, then why do government employees need labor unions? As voters and taxpayers, they already own and operate the means of production.
Maybe because the leadership of public institutions are almost always the same greed capitalist pigs?
In reply to If greedy capitalist pigs… by Vlad the Inhaler
A big reason for the success of offshoring was the differential in labor costs. US unions dug their own grave.
If only they worked for unlivable wages. /sarcasm.
You do realize the cost of living in Asia is a fraction of what it is in the US? Maybe if unions never existed and we continued to have the same wonderful labor relations we did in the nineteen century there would be no middle class to eradicate. There would just be serfs to live for shitty, meaningless jobs and die on shitty meaningless jobs.
Maybe everyone can be an entrepreneur!
In reply to A big reason for the success… by GoldHermit
The writer of this article has never walked a picket line.
Of course, workers have to stand alone against big business.
In reply to The writer of this article… by numapepi
I think the right role of the union has been overlooked. It has traditionally seen itself as the enemy of management, when it should see itself as an ally with management, against other companies they compete with... as well as insuring the employees get a fair percentage of the profit from their labor.
In other words, the union should endeavor to add value to the companies it represents, not subtract value, inculcate a team spirit between employees and management. Often, sadly, the union does subtract value, by creating an us v them attitude.
Government labor unions are the epitome of corruption. The get a faction to pander to them, use forced dues to pay to get those candidates elected, then they get paid back by extravagant pay and retirement, in many cases a government worker can get 80% to 100% of their pay adjusted by inflation!
Unions are often the only way the employees are going to get a fair percentage of the profit of their labor. The logic that if a firm makes a billion dollars an hour from each employee's labor and pays them sufficient to survive while going into debt in the company store, is unfair, unjust. It is the only way to deal with a psychopathic industrialist.
So...
"Rememba! Youra Union memba! Were proven, were union!! Hang Tough!"
In reply to Of course, workers have to… by wwwww
It's common knowledge that most union workers & definitely their 'leaders' aren't the brightest bulbs in the pack.
Robots.
Unions have taken a beating over the years. Not anywhere near the clout they had in the 60's. They are more useful for pointing fingers at in 2018.
They do sell out to the interest of TPTB though. Union members pay dues and elect politicians, so our politicians can sign unfair trade agreements..then the former union member is unemployed.
In reply to Unions have taken a beating… by roadhazard
"In other words, scabs should not be demeaned. They are part of the solution to unions’ bleeding compensation from employers beyond what workers could get in an open labor market."
In the 1970s the highest paying factory jobs in America were the slaughterhouses and meatpackers in the midwest. The jobs were and still are brutal, but they allowed American citizens to have a decent income for a hard days work. Then the corporations busted the unions by moving south and hiring no union, but meat prices increased. Then the corporations began hiring immigrant workers at even lower wages and the meat prices increased. And then the corporations began hiring only illegal aliens and the meat prices increased. And then the corporations demanded and got Congress to pass legislation allowing them to directly import immigrant labor and their families using ever-expanding visa programs passing on all the social, economic and environmental costs to the poor communities, and the meat prices increased.
Who is bleeding whom?
Lovey had to go in for a while today (RN, BSN, supervisor). She's hourly and does not get 1 1/2 pay and today is a holiday for those in Rio Linda.
People who fail to distinguish between between public and private unions do so out of pure dogma. Capital has blown the doors off of labor and it's not even close.
In reply to "In other words, scabs… by delmar Jackson
Fits right in with the way American politicians sold out to Corporate Interests and shipped most of America's manufacturing overseas. In turn they let Communist China buy Treasury Bills and finance America's MiddleEast wars. Now you see President Trump trying to help ordinary Americans get back to work but he's fighting against the Deep State Globalists that want to finish off America and turn it into a left-wing Socialist hell hole. Right now everyone is fighting over the table scraps and crumbs that have fallen off the economic table. I don't think at this point that even Trump can do anything to stop what's coming. Americans are living on an artificial scam economy that is being propped up through collusion with other Central Banks. You are in an economic environment that is a paper printing lifeline and is totally fake. The Quantitative Easing Program guaranteed the fate of the present system. Once in, you can't get out. They have to print endlessly to get out. Either that or plunge the world into a deep depression to wipe out bad debts.
Check-out what Lynette Zang will tell you and how to prepare. Open your eyes to how politicians are conning you with bullshit:
https://www.youtube.com/user/itmtrading
Trump should have taken on our unfair trade agreements one by one, not all at once. By going after China and the EU at the same time, he is ensuring he will fail. If both entities hold out, the world economy will be brought to its knees. Only fools argue that a country that produces no goods (except for financial fraud [CDO's, etc.]) will be able to win the trade war easily. If China, Russia, and the EU stop trading in dollars, we're finished overnight.
In reply to Fits right in with the way… by Herdee
Scabs are a result of divide and conquer. They are those who can be bought off cheaply and thus reduces everybody's wages and benefits for the masters. That's why they love scabs.
https://therulingclassobserver.com/2018/06/01/the-rigged-game/
Maybe they do not want their money going to communist supporting assholes
In reply to Scabs are a result of divide… by wobblie
So they'll take a lower standard of living for the sake of ideology?
Sorry, some of us aren't suckers like that.
In reply to Maybe they do not want their… by youarelost
Why not take it one step further then - illegal aliens and work visa foreigners who have been given the jobs of 100 million Americans are scabs and are the "true heroes" - dumbfu$k.
Too bad the coal mines are gone, it not this writer could be writing articles calling for children to employed as coal miners for their own good.
I will quote a great prophet, George Carlin: "THEY do not give a fuck about you. They don't give a fuck about you. They don't care. They do not give a fuck about you."
The above article being commented on uses a logical falacy to deceive the audience. By making the article about Union v. Non-Union worker the author conceals the real relationship between the owners of the modes of production and labor OR capital and labor. Make what you will out of it, but Unions answer the call of "What are you going to do about it!?" And like it or not they helped build a middle class.
The advent of AFL-CIO centralized the unions and created a bloated bureocracy supporting essentially one party.
It is Labor Day Weekend. Whatever your views, this nation was built with human hands.
Accountants do NOT sling skids. Attorneys do NOT look your brother-in-law in while he is laying in a root on that pipe. Politicians do NOT make long hauls accross this nation. Lobbyists do NOT trek into the forest to harvest tress. University Professors DO NOT climb underground to bring lunch to men underground, maintain the equipment, or gather the bodies of men in the mines.
So when we hear the media giving credit to a president (whatever flavor), a senator or a congressman . . . call the lies out. Raw labor, skilled and unskilled labor BUILT this NATION.
Whether paper pushers like it or not, this nation was built by HUMAN hands, not paper shuffled in the halls of State or Federal bureaucracy.
You have each worked with great men and women struggling against the odds against them. We do it each day, but we do it IN VAIN if men and women do not employ critical thinking, historical perspective, continuing education and dilligent hard work. If these things are not completed then many of our rights and freedoms will not perservere.
Ask a Chinese person how the labor union strikes go in China. Ask a person from India, North Africa or the Middle East how things go if you attempt to FIGHT for your fellow human beings. Working beside you.
NOW the current era calls for highly skilled labor. Times have changed, but some things NEVER DO. If a person does not educate themselves and better themselves, they will become a mark. This person's value will be skimmed, labor union or not, into someone elses pocket.
This weekend, lets remember the men and women who FOUGHT HARD AND WON, who built highly skilled labor in this nation. UNION men and women BUILT THIS GREAT NATION, NOT POLITICIANS.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=V3kJ6OticrY
They would pay a dollar a day and a meal if they could.
...and maybe that's what it would take for some folks to see the value of a union.
What next? "Illegal Mexicans" Are The True Labor Day Heroes?
Open borders for everybody! Except israel of course.
Why not take it one step further then - illegal aliens and work visa foreigners who have been given the jobs of 100 million Americans are scabs and are the "true heroes."
Like I said - looks like ((they)) have purchased Zerohedge and are slowly and cleverly conditioning it's readers to do a 180.
Saint Peter don't you call me 'cause I can't go....