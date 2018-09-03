Tesla Misses August Model 3 Production Goal

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 09/03/2018 - 11:51

Confirming last week's report that Tesla Model 3 production has been approximately 30% below the company own guidance, Tesla has missed its 6,000 Model 3 per week production goal that it set out to achieve by the end of August, according to a new report out by the Tesla-friendly bloggers over at Electrek. 

Despite missing the August bogey, the obligatory "carrot on a string" followed immediately, with the article repeating that Tesla is on track to meet its overall third-quarter production goals. Tesla has been targeting total production of 50,000 to 55,000 Model 3 vehicles for the third quarter.

Furthermore, we are still only about two-thirds through the quarter, so there is still plenty of time for force majeure events like cardboard fires, saboteur ex employees, or the CEO stopping the assembly line in order to headbutt more of his vehicles. These are among the various "acts of God" that one just can’t predict, and a lot can happen over four weeks.

Tesla reportedly built about 6,400 vehicles during the last seven days of August. However, only 4,300 of those turned out to be Model 3s – and there is no word how many of these vehicles may have to be "reworked" and how many of them were ready to be delivered to customers. Recall that according to a recent Business Insider article only 14% of 5,000 Model 3s that came off the line during the last week of June didn't need to be reworked in some way.

Regardless of how many vehicles were able to go to customers and how many were "factory gated", the 4,300 number is far behind the company‘s goal of 6,000 units per week by the end of August.

While admitting the shortfall in Model 3 output without stating the reasons (which could be on the supply side, or worse, in response to sliding demand), the Electrek article then qualifies that statement by stating that production for the quarter is simply "trending toward Tesla's quarterly goal".

It notes that the company has produced about 53,000 total vehicles and over 34,700 Model 3 vehicles in Q3, as of the start of September. To meet the low end of its target range, the company would need to make 15,300 Model 3 vehicles before the end of September, or around 3,825 Model 3s per week.

Despite the company reportedly being on track to reach this goal, it is still trying to exceed it by increasing its production to 6,000 units per week.

Meanwhile, stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Electrek concludes that innocent sounding "production issues" over the past two months not only explain the company missing its August target, but also explain delivery delays for Model 3s. Finally, the pro-Tesla blog makes what could arguably be its most important declaration, in stating "As a reminder production doesn’t equal deliveries." We wonder if that line will be used against them at some point in the future.

Finally, the biggest question - what is going on with Model 3 demand - remains unanswered.

just the tip Mon, 09/03/2018 - 11:58 Permalink

this article is incorrect.

you can do better than this ZH.

the doubly seasonal adjustment made first on production rates that have heretofore been published have been pursued by manufacturing processes that have not been taken into account for the goals attained.

i hope that clears this up.

you are welcome.

divingengineer Mon, 09/03/2018 - 11:58 Permalink

Why can’t they just be straight up for once in their lives and adjust their goals with a reasonable explanation.

Maybe state that they hold quality above quantity or some feel good shit like that? 

These guys are pikers.

Zoomru Mon, 09/03/2018 - 12:28 Permalink

Who is writing articles such as this..  ??

 

Exxon Mobil investment bank Dark Pool frontrunning pimps....? ??

 

Geez.......this is like a campaign manager blaring "it's the economy, stupid" when in fact everyone knows "it's the OIL, stupid".. .!

 

What kind of information operations bull is this?

It's not the Tesla car, stupid ..... It's the TESLA Battery..... MORONS. .   !!

 

What is happening at the Tesla car facilities is no different than what Westinghouse did to SCANA and Santee Cooper at the Fairfield County nuclear power plant construction fiasco and heist...! 

richsob Mon, 09/03/2018 - 12:34 Permalink

Why not shoot for a reasonable number of WELL BUILT cars instead?  If that won't cover all your expenses, it's time to raise prices or start cutting costs.  Poor quality is never the solution to any manufacturing problem if you intend to remain in business for very long.

RubberJohnny Mon, 09/03/2018 - 12:36 Permalink

Our daily shit-on-Tesla report.

This is a turn off.

Like watching CNN rag on the President 24/7

End result?

Viewers or readers just say fuck it after realizing they have better things to do.