Turkey Inflation Soars To 15 Year High As Central Bank Pledges Imminent Rate Hike

With the Turkish lira plunging, it was not exactly a surprise that Turkish inflation data reported today came even hotter than expected, with inflation jumping a surprising 17.9% Y/Y in August, up from 15.9% and above the 17.6% consensus, with monthly inflation rising 2.3%. This was the highest increase in annual inflation going back to 2003.
Core inflation increased from +15.1% Y/Y in July to +17.2%, above the +16.0%expected, and contributed 1.2% to the overall 2.1% rise in the headline figure and more than fully accounted for the surprise in headline inflation compared to forecasts. Following the hike to electricity and natural gas prices, energy inflation contributed another 0.5%. The rest of the increase in headline inflation was due to higher gold and food prices.
As shown in the Goldman chart below, inflation in nonfood goods and energy categories were the main drivers behind the rise in the headline figure.
Looking ahead, Bloomberg economist Ziad Daoud said that Turkey’s year-on-year inflation is likely to jump to 19.1% in August, showing the initial economic impact of the recent meltdown in the lira.
Meanwhile, producer prices soared 32.1%, Turkstat reported on Monday: the PPI's nearly double increase vs CPI confirmed that companies are finding it next to impossible to pass on much of their added costs to end-users just yet, but eventually they will have little choice according to Bloomberg.
According to Bluebay Asset Management strategist Tim Ash the inflation data showed consumer demand collapsing, and it could weaken further if borrowing costs are raised. Still, "if they don’t hike again by something significant, the lira will be left exposed again,” Ash told Bloomberg. “They need to do whatever they need to do short-term to hold the lira, and that means hiking rates."
And while the Turkish lira slumped promptly on the news of the higher than expected inflation, the loss was quickly offset after the Turkey’s central bank stepped in shortly after the inflation data was released, and signaled higher interest rates are imminent: “The monetary stance will be adjusted at the September monetary policy committee meeting in view of the latest developments,” the central bank said in a statement, citing the deterioration in the inflation outlook.
The central bank tipped its hand 10 days before it is scheduled to meet, and in verbal defense of the currency which looked set to resume its slide. As a result, after initially sliding then erasing all losses, the TRY was back to unchanged from its Friday close.
Whether the central bank will actually hike rates - much to the distaste of president Erdogan - remains to be seen. Erdogan has opposed outright tightening, instead placing a premium on economic growth over the lira’s robustness. He’s accused foreign agitators of trying to undermine the Turkish economy by “attacking” the lira, and has said his country can withstand the alleged onslaught.
By signaling a hike, the bank has also created expectations that the increase will be big enough to stem the rise in inflation, according to Piotr Matys, a currency strategist at Rabobank in London. "Such a pledge puts more pressure on the Turkish central bank to deliver a proper rate hike," Matys said. “Essentially, the central bank raised the bar for itself to exceed expectations on Sept. 13.”
The lira has lost more than 40% of its value against the dollar this year even as the central bank raised costs by around 5% points before the latest run on the lira. The bank used fringe tools and an extraordinary lending mechanism to increase the cost of cash it provides to commercial lenders from mid-August to deliver another 150 basis points of tightening.
Comments
The beauty of having a talmudic/islamic madman running a country.
Why The Turkish Lira Is In Better Shape Than The Argentine Peso:
http://www.invtots.com/at-the-edge/why-the-turkish-lira-is-in-better-shape-than-the-argentine-peso-2018/
In reply to The beauty of having a… by Infinite QE
Ahh, the high cost of turning away from a stable society and reinstalling a caliphate.
Religion of peace strikes again.
In reply to Why The Turkish Lira Is In… by thereasonablei…
Talmud and Islam are too different things.
Putting them as the same thing only proves your ignorance.
In reply to The beauty of having a… by Infinite QE
Donmeh?
In reply to Talmud and Islam are too … by 107cicero
One created the other. See if you can arrange those two blocks properly.
I'll give a hint: Islam is talmud-light.
In reply to Talmud and Islam are too … by 107cicero
Nothing like having zionist psychos running your country.
In reply to The beauty of having a… by Infinite QE
And the looney-bins who see them everywhere.
In reply to Nothing like having zionist… by The central planners
My souvenir vintage 10million lira banknote will soon be worth 10million lira again!
In reply to The beauty of having a… by Infinite QE
BURN IT DOWN, BURN IT ALL DOWN!!!
https://www.xe.com/currencycharts/?from=XAU&to=TRY&view=10Y
https://www.xe.com/currencycharts/?from=XAU&to=ARS&view=10Y
https://www.xe.com/currencycharts/?from=XAU&to=BRL&view=10Y
https://www.xe.com/currencycharts/?from=XAU&to=IRR&view=10Y
https://www.xe.com/currencycharts/?from=XAU&to=VEF&view=10Y
Gold is doing it's job... like it has done for hundreds of years.
They could always tie the Lira to gold.
Indian central bank buys gold
https://www.business-standard.com/article/finance/reserve-bank-of-india…
As the weak hands begin to fold will the Fed blink?
Everything "old" is "the same"!...
Only this is 70 years later and Turkey has it's trading algo(s), circuit breakers and currency controlled by the Federal Reserve and BOE.
Still on the fence (https://southfront.org/turkey-boosts-its-naval-group-in-eastern-mediter…)...
But this will change when Russia announces it's cancelling it's ppl project with them along with those most important orders of SA-400 batteries doth they protest too much with a Iranian/Russian/China Idlib offensive in Syria!
Turkey could close it boarders to Lira (capital controls). Use gold, silver, oil, gas, and anything else of value to soak up excess Lira inside Turkey. Do things like Saudi Arabia did. Or they could invade their neighbors looking for loot (German WW2 strategy).
Islam and common sense? Never.
When LTCM nearly folded in the '90's it was found they were short nearly 400 tons of hypothecated Italian gold. This had to be made good but one can't just find a pile of physical laying around. It takes a little doing...
Turkey has sold off half its gold pile since January. 250 tons. This would probably be to the BIS to support future lending commitments, and could be seen as a margin call of sorts. There was the midnight moving of the Ukrainian gold out of country, and there was the seizure of the Libyan central bank reserves as well. Both under Obama by the way. Now the Ukraine is a mess, an unsolved civil war, and the gold is gone. Libya is a mess, an unsolved civil war ongoing, the gold is gone and a huge amount of weapons shipped to Syria, destabilizing that region. The UN does not even want to speculate the cost of rebuilding Syria, the destruction has been so complete. Whoever planned this operation wasn't thinking of the lives being destroyed, or the ultimate costs involved.
Go for a holiday in the MiddleEast. See what happens to you if you wear an American flag on your clothes.
"They" can only suppress the price of gold for so long. Once inflation takes over it will be Gresham's law reappearing: Bad money drives out the good. In many ways countries like Greece and Venezuela are being used as a device to threaten other countries. "Do as you are told or this will happen to you". Not very pleasant, this strong-arming of smaller nations. " They brought it on themselves". Well, true to some extent. Greece has the Euro now and cannot inflate their debt away. The Venezuelan currency is the laughing stock of the planet. I guess this is the critical point which occurs before the introduction of a new currency model. Problem is there is only a finite amount of the physical stuff to fight over.
War. Over currency supremacy. This year or the next but it will happen.