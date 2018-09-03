The Upside Of 'Global Warming'

An interview from the Russian Ministry for Maritime and River Transport published on website PortNews says that Arctic ports along the Northern Sea Route are experiencing a surge in cargo. Up to August 24th of this year, 9.95 million tons of goods went through ports in the region, an 81 percent increase on last year's 5.5 million.
As Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, even though the passage is only feasible for three months of the year, global warming is making it increasingly viable for major shipping companies.
This year, temperatures in the Arctic Circle have been unusually warm, topping 30C on several occasions.
That resulted in Maersk confirming that it was sending a ship with a 3,600 container capacity, the Venta Mersk, over the top of Russia on a test run. The decision has been welcomed in Russia where it's hoped the Arctic route will compete with the southern route through the Suez Canal and Straits of Malacca. The Northern Sea Route runs from Murmansk near Russia's border with Norway all the way to the Bering Strait in Alaska with all transiting ships requiring a permit from the Russian authorities.
Even though travel-time can be reduced by two weeks compared to the southern route, costs are generally higher because vessels have to be accompanied by a nuclear-powered icebreaker.
The Venta Maersk left Vladivostock before docking in Pusan, South Korea.
It embarked on its long journeythrough the Arctic and its expected to pass through the Bering Strait at the start of September before finishing the trip in St. Petersburg at the end of the month. The following infographic shows how a general container-ship would travel between Europe and East Asia, using Hamburg and Shanghai as example ports.
You will find more infographics at Statista
A ship traveling between those two cities on the Northern Sea Route would travel about 14,000 kilometers, sparing at least two weeks over the 20,000-kilometer long southern route through the Suez Canal and Straits of Malacca.
Wait a second - ZH constantly posts articles claiming no evidence for global warming, then posts an article on 'the advantages of global warming'. WTF?
We call it Ty-polar Disorder.
New Tylers have always done this - post one thing and the anti-thesis as well, to be able to claim that "we were right about it," no matter the outcome.
In reply to Wait a second - ZH… by Al Huxley
AGW is bullshit and more and more real scientists are speaking out against it. That giant battery the Earth is circling around is actually 100% responsible for long-term climate trends. Like everyone of a moderate intelligence knew for the past few centuries...
In reply to We call it Ty-polar Disorder. by Skateboarder
Like everyone of a moderate intelligence knew for the past few centuries...
There lies the rub.
In reply to AGW is bullshit and more and… by Cryptopithicus Homme
The earth may be warming in the northern hemisphere and cooling elsewhere. Water levels are not rising. But, even if the earth is warming, world taxation would not make it reverse. It's a scam.
In reply to Like everyone of a moderate… by ACP
The Grand Solar Minimum affects a lot of things on earth. As has happened before with this cycle there is a region north through Alaska that gets a little warmer. In the meantime, ice on Greenland is getting thicker.
The NW of USA and northern Europe are supposed to get cooler while SE of USA gets warmer.
In reply to The earth may be warming in… by Oracle of Kypseli
Cargoes up due to GlowBull warming? Bullshit! It's due to support by heavy Russian nuclear icebreakers. Every time at this year we get all the "Look The Ice cap is melting" Fake Climate change Stories. Well, it just so happens that September is the maximum melt every year just before it freezes up again.
In reply to The Grand Solar Minimum… by RAT005
That job on such a long slow route definitely requires a girl in every port.
In reply to The Grand Solar Minimum… by RAT005
An Eskimo on fur rugs? A blond white Russian beside a warm fire?
In reply to That job on such a long slow… by RAT005
We are in a Solar Minimum. I heard we have had a Solar System of no Sun Spots or low Sun Spots... this is when all planets are cooling... a solar minimum.
- So don't invest in Companies or Entities who are shipping in the Northwest passage
In reply to AGW is bullshit and more and… by Cryptopithicus Homme
You may like this website that shows the sun's weather.
http://spaceweather.com/
A coronal hole is opening and we'll get some extra cosmic rays this weekend. This happened two weeks ago when we had that large earthquake in sw pacific.
In reply to We are in a Solar Minimum. … by TeethVillage88s
the russians have been using the northern route forever. icebreakers are necessary. it used to be military access only, but lately they have been selling passage commercially. that doesn't mean the passage is more ice free.
if you want to look at how much ice there is, look at how much ice there is.
In reply to We call it Ty-polar Disorder. by Skateboarder
Not anymore. Russians are building ships like these two liquefied natural gas ships that can go to -59F and in ice 2 meters thick. IIRC, they're nuclear powered as well.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9KDCL7j54NE
In reply to the russians have been using… by Automatic Choke
The " Cum Laude" aka "New Tylers, are smart, but seriously lack wisdom.
In reply to We call it Ty-polar Disorder. by Skateboarder
It’s on account of the fake news.
In reply to Wait a second - ZH… by Al Huxley
You're generalizing.
Yen would appreciate succinct thoughts?
You just attacked me, out in the cold?
I'm giving you the opportunity to "rebut" anything I've ever said, in an open forum.
In reply to It’s on account of the fake… by TradingTroll
ZH publishes many articles that it knows aren't based in reality. Like the constant demonization of Venezuela, when it knows that it is a CIA destabilization op, a standard plan used in Latin America whenever its leaders refuse to bend over for the parasitoid corporate fascists. My opinion is that pro parasitoid corporate fascist propaganda articles are ZH's payment to them in order not to be shut down, including the existential climate crises denial articles. Quite a price to pay, but ZH must think it's worth it, and it has many brain dead parasitoid vector posters that are cock suckers of the parasitoid corporate fascists, so that's a bonus.
A parasitoid is an organism that lives in close association with its host and at the host's expense, and which sooner or later kills it. Parasitoidism is one of six major evolutionary strategies within parasitism. Parasitoidism is distinguished by the fatal prognosis for the host, which makes the strategy close to predation.
In epidemiology, a disease vector is any agent that carries and transmits an infectious pathogen into another living organism;[1][2]
In reply to Wait a second - ZH… by Al Huxley
So Germany get some cheap ass fidget spinners and synthetic drugs?? what the fuck are they shipping anyway
In reply to ZH publishes many articles… by silver140
What is shipped from slave labor China by the parasitoid corporate fascists, are exactly the products that will put wage pressure on the European workers. The goal is to have slave labor in Europe and the US. The goal will be realized in a few years.
In reply to So Germany get some cheap… by dark pools of soros
There's a big difference between 'Global Warming' and 'Climate Change'. The magnetic poles are shifting, and global weather patterns are shifting with them - 'Climate Change'. But that doesn't stop the NWO from trying to make a buck on it, at everyone else's expense.
Russia is where they found the woolly mammoths that died frozen in place, food still being chewed in their mouths. That was from a complete, full pole shift. We don't want to be around if that happens again.
And it could be right around the corner, when correlated to what's going on with the 'Ring of Fire'.
While the Satanists try to destroy all of humanity, the Earth may be trying to destroy all of everything.
It may be possible God is pissed and has decided to just wipe the slate clean and start over. Or not.
Either way, it's time to get straight with your Creator and hug the ones you love. The struggle for raw survival is only a few years away.
There is still NO global warming. But if there was it would be a blessing to humanity and the flora and fauna would all be better off.
No? Well, we're still at the tail end of the Pleistocene Ice Age and compare today to 12,000 years ago when there were glaciers 1 mile thick covering New York.
And did any warmers ever wonder why Greenland is called "Green" land? It's called that because 1000 years ago there was the medieval warming period and it made inhabitable land habitable, and it was so named.
Wrong. Check Eric the red.
https://www.quora.com/Why-is-it-called-Greenland-when-there-is-hardly-a…
In reply to There is still NO global… by gwar5
This is complete bullshit. If anything is increasing its due to necessity nor conditions. I am going to laugh my ass off the next couple of winters.
There was another ship of fools recently.
"Due to heavier than normal ice concentrations in the Canadian arctic waters north of 70 degrees, the Canadian Coast Guard, recommends that pleasure craft do not navigate in the Beaufort Sea, Barrow, Peel Sound, Franklin Strait and Prince Regent. CCG icebreakers cannot safely escort pleasure craft. Operators of pleasure craft considering a northwest passage should also consider the risk of having to winter in a safe haven in the Artic.."
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/08/27/another-ship-of-fools-gets-stuck…
http://notrickszone.com/2018/08/03/arctic-sea-ice-volume-skyrockets-atl…
I can leave bags of " Wookie" shart, on the steps of Al Gores Mansions, and they won't explode until next Spring.
What an asinine headline.
The Russians seem to think that might not be possible;
http://www.rcinet.ca/eye-on-the-arctic/2018/06/21/russia-arctic-ship-ic…
According to the icebreaker company, this is the first summer in four years that the Gulf of Ob is packed with this much ice.
“The global warming, which there has been so much talk about for such a long time, seems to have receded a little and we are returning to the standards of the 1980s and 1990s”, says company representative Andrey Smirnov.