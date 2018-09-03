The Upside Of 'Global Warming'

An interview from the Russian Ministry for Maritime and River Transport published on website PortNews says that Arctic ports along the Northern Sea Route are experiencing a surge in cargo. Up to August 24th of this year, 9.95 million tons of goods went through ports in the region, an 81 percent increase on last year's 5.5 million.

As Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, even though the passage is only feasible for three months of the year, global warming is making it increasingly viable for major shipping companies.

This year, temperatures in the Arctic Circle have been unusually warm, topping 30C on several occasions.

That resulted in Maersk confirming that it was sending a ship with a 3,600 container capacity, the Venta Mersk, over the top of Russia on a test run. The decision has been welcomed in Russia where it's hoped the Arctic route will compete with the southern route through the Suez Canal and Straits of Malacca. The Northern Sea Route runs from Murmansk near Russia's border with Norway all the way to the Bering Strait in Alaska with all transiting ships requiring a permit from the Russian authorities.

Even though travel-time can be reduced by two weeks compared to the southern route, costs are generally higher because vessels have to be accompanied by a nuclear-powered icebreaker.

The Venta Maersk left Vladivostock before docking in Pusan, South Korea.

It embarked on its long journeythrough the Arctic and its expected to pass through the Bering Strait at the start of September before finishing the trip in St. Petersburg at the end of the month. The following infographic shows how a general container-ship would travel between Europe and East Asia, using Hamburg and Shanghai as example ports.

A ship traveling between those two cities on the Northern Sea Route would travel about 14,000 kilometers, sparing at least two weeks over the 20,000-kilometer long southern route through the Suez Canal and Straits of Malacca.

Wait a second - ZH constantly posts articles claiming no evidence for global warming, then posts an article on 'the advantages of global warming'.  WTF?

ZH publishes many articles that it knows aren't based in reality. Like the constant demonization of Venezuela, when it knows that it is a CIA destabilization op, a standard plan used in Latin America whenever its leaders refuse to bend over for the parasitoid corporate fascists. My opinion is that pro parasitoid corporate fascist propaganda articles are ZH's payment to them in order not to be shut down, including the existential climate crises denial articles. Quite a price to pay, but ZH must think it's worth it, and it has many brain dead parasitoid vector posters that are cock suckers of the parasitoid corporate fascists, so that's a bonus.

A parasitoid is an organism that lives in close association with its host and at the host's expense, and which sooner or later kills it. Parasitoidism is one of six major evolutionary strategies within parasitism. Parasitoidism is distinguished by the fatal prognosis for the host, which makes the strategy close to predation.

In epidemiology, a disease vector is any agent that carries and transmits an infectious pathogen into another living organism;[1][2]

There's a big difference between 'Global Warming' and 'Climate Change'. The magnetic poles are shifting, and global weather patterns are shifting with them - 'Climate Change'. But that doesn't stop the NWO from trying to make a buck on it, at everyone else's expense.

Russia is where they found the woolly mammoths that died frozen in place, food still being chewed in their mouths. That was from a complete, full pole shift. We don't want to be around if that happens again.

And it could be right around the corner, when correlated to what's going on with the 'Ring of Fire'.

While the Satanists try to destroy all of humanity, the Earth may be trying to destroy all of everything. 

It may be possible God is pissed and has decided to just wipe the slate clean and start over. Or not.

Either way, it's time to get straight with your Creator and hug the ones you love. The struggle for raw survival is only a few years away.

 

There is still NO global warming. But if there was it would be a blessing to humanity and the flora and fauna would all be better off.

No? Well, we're still at the tail end of the Pleistocene Ice Age and compare today to 12,000 years ago when there were glaciers 1 mile thick covering New York.

And did any warmers ever wonder why Greenland is called "Green" land? It's called that because 1000 years ago there was the medieval warming period and it made inhabitable land habitable, and it was so named.

This is complete bullshit.  If anything is increasing its due to necessity nor conditions.  I am going to laugh my ass off the next couple of winters.

There was another ship of fools recently.

 

"Due to heavier than normal ice concentrations in the Canadian arctic waters north of 70 degrees, the Canadian Coast Guard, recommends that pleasure craft do not navigate in the Beaufort Sea, Barrow, Peel Sound, Franklin Strait and Prince Regent. CCG icebreakers cannot safely escort pleasure craft. Operators of pleasure craft considering a northwest passage should also consider the risk of having to winter in a safe haven in the Artic.."

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/08/27/another-ship-of-fools-gets-stuck…

http://notrickszone.com/2018/08/03/arctic-sea-ice-volume-skyrockets-atl…

The Russians seem to think that might not be possible;

http://www.rcinet.ca/eye-on-the-arctic/2018/06/21/russia-arctic-ship-ic…

According to the icebreaker company, this is the first summer in four years that the Gulf of Ob is packed with this much ice.

“The global warming, which there has been so much talk about for such a long time, seems to have receded a little and we are returning to the standards of the 1980s and 1990s”, says company representative Andrey Smirnov.