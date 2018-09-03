Washington's War On Canada's Health Plan

Authored by James Petras via Unz.com,
Introduction
Republicans and Democrats are befuddled by President Trump’s attacks on Canada and Prime Minister Trudeau; his repudiation of NAFTA; the bilateral agreement with Mexico; tariffs, trade quotas and threats of trade constraints of billions more to come.
Many are the experts, political leaders and media commentators who have offered a variety of explanations. The most frequent explanation is that the White House is pursuing a nationalist – protectionist policy to weaken and dominate Canada and to increase the US competitive position.
The problem with that argument is that for the better part of a century Canada has followed US imperialism in global and regional wars and interventions on four continents – even where Ottawa has paid a high military, financial, political and human cost. Canada has always been considered a bulwark of the US led NATO alliance, a reliable trading partner and staunch defender of cross border controls.
Trump critics attribute his hostility to his unruly, impulsive and unstable temperament which blocks him from an understanding the ongoing historical legacy. Paramount long-term links are sacrificed for short-term economic gains according to some academics.
Most senior diplomats, accustomed to friendly negotiations, have privately expressed objections to Trump’s ultimatums and his effort to brow-beat Canada into submission, believing that a few genial tweaks over a re-packaged NAFTA would secure Canadian compliance and submission.
Yet Trump refuses to accept Canada’s partial submission to a modified NAFTA. Apparently, Trump is after long-term, large scale changes which will have a major political, economic and social impact on the US competitive position in the world economy.
Trump’s War Against Canada’s National Health and Education Programs
The US economic elite and workers spend hundreds of billions of dollars in a failed private health system. Canada’s capitulation to Trump’s conditions for a bilateral trade agreement will eventually shift the burden of healthcare from a low cost universal public program to the high cost exclusionary private sector - reducing the competitiveness of Canada’s economy especially its exports.
Trump is neither a demagogue nor an irrational nationalist. He has succeeded in changing Mexico’s trade terms in favor of the US economy, increased the share of US exports and retained a dominant role in setting the terms for re-negotiating agreements. Trump aims for the same result with Canada.
He sizes up Trudeau as an easy mark-‘very dishonest and weak’. The Saudi Arabian reprisals over a human rights issue caused Trudeau to retract. Trump’s on and off the record remarks are intended to humiliate Trudeau and force him to plea for mercy. Trump’s disparaging remarks of Prime Minister Trudeau ,presiding at the 2018 G-7 meeting in Quebec Canada—accusing Canada of ‘robbing the [US] piggy bank’- and his unilateral slapping of tariffs– went uncontested.
Trump’s aggressive posture is directed at eliminating those features of Canadian society and economy which are appealing for US working families. Trump’s strategy is to lower Canada’s competitiveness not raise US living standards. US prescription drugs are 60% higher than Canada; the US private health bureaucracy costs the economy five times more than Canada’s public health administration.
Conclusion
Trump’s trade rules are intended to pressure Canada to lose competitiveness and reduce its attractiveness to the US public. If he succeeds Trump will reduce pressure from the ‘single payer’ majority and gain support from US exporters to Canada.
In sum, from a US capitalist perspective, Trump is using his political bullying to increase profits and exports markets.
The vast majority of Canadians back their public administered and financed health system. They will resist any effort to reduce it via incremented ‘rulings’ by bilateral US-Mexican-Canadian bodies. They will realize that the deck is loaded in Trump’s favor. If Canada is to retain what remains of its welfare state it will have to break with its dependence on Washington – including its support for overseas wars, trade sanctions and Washington’s drive for world domination. A new political leadership in the fashion of Tommy Douglas will need to replace Justin Trudeau. The question is where will it come from?
Comments
Eh? A kerfluffle by a keener? Just give'er!
What a dolt.
This is like Mike Tyson fighting a toddler or a dime holding up a dollar.
People don't realize that buyers have more power than sellers. We keep getting told that this 'trade war' is the equivalent of the 30's. It's not. Trump's doing just fine and I wouldn't presume to tell him how to do it better. Neither should this idiot author.
In reply to Eh? by Oldguy05
I'm happy:)
In reply to What a dolt. This is like… by cankles' server
tommy douglas?
how the F is zerohedge having NDP loving people writing articles? Good Grief.
Trump wants to win, simply and plain, everything else you are saying is bullshit. He doesnt want a hostile government (liberals), to be trumpeted by the media as having won in any way.
In reply to I'm happy:) by Oldguy05
If Canada wants to fight with the USA it will need a more competent scrapper than the likes of Ms. True Dope. True Dope will go down in the first round.
Canada needs annother Jean Chrétien.
In reply to tommy douglas? how the F… by TruthHammer
translation - it's trump's fault
that canada's open border immigration policies have crushed their socialist healthcare scheme
nicely played by the crown
here's a snapshot of the situation: https://www.eurocanadian.ca/2018/08/socialized-medicine-canada-for-immi…
In reply to True Dope will go down in… by King of Ruperts Land
COUNTRY COMPARISON :: CURRENT ACCOUNT BALANCE
TICK TOCK \| XII
LOONIE BIRDS OF A FEATHER FLOCK TOGETHER! RACE TO THE BOTTOM!!
185 SOUTH AFRICA-$7,912,000,0002017 EST.
186 OMAN-$8,557,000,0002017 EST.
187 BRAZIL-$9,762,000,0002017 EST.
188 COLOMBIA-$10,360,000,0002017 EST.
189 PAKISTAN-$12,440,000,0002017 EST.
190 LEBANON-$12,880,000,0002017 EST.
191 EGYPT-$15,380,000,0002017 EST.
192 INDONESIA-$17,290,000,0002017 EST.
193 MEXICO-$18,830,000,0002017 EST.
194 ALGERIA-$21,940,000,0002017 EST.
195 ARGENTINA-$30,790,000,0002017 EST.
196 AUSTRALIA-$32,270,000,0002017 EST.
197 FRANCE-$36,770,000,0002017 EST.
198 TURKEY-$47,100,000,0002017 EST.
199 CANADA-$49,260,000,0002017 EST.<———<<<
200 INDIA-$51,210,000,0002017 EST.
201 UNITED KINGDOM-$106,700,000,0002017 EST.
202 UNITED STATES-$466,200,000,0002017 EST
https://www.cia.gov/library/publications/the-world-factbook/rankorder/2…
In reply to translation - it's trump's… by cheka
Ya know................just fuck Canada and their failed economy and their failed political system...........................................................and fuck this article, it’s shit.
In reply to Z by B-Bond
Wanker.
In reply to tommy douglas? how the F… by TruthHammer
The only idiot here is you. Dickhead.
In reply to What a dolt. This is like… by cankles' server
I'm sticking with President Trump! MAGA
Trump aye. Fuckoff Tyler.
This is some jackoff canuck version of BritBob writing this drivel... not even a tyler
In reply to Trump aye. Fuckoff Tyler. by Jibe Ho
Canada is imploding all by it's own stupidity, whey would Trump have to do squat? What a poorly thought out article.
Why wouldn't American insurers want to privatize Canada's h/c system? They can charge $1500/mnth instead of the $150/mnth Canadian families currently pay.
But then they wouldn't have to wait for treatment. Canadians apparently like to wait. That is unless they travel here and pay cash.
In reply to Why wouldn't Americana… by Savvy
You know Canadians have to wait... how? I'm willing to bet all your sources that say so have an agenda, like privatizing our system for profit.
But whatever.
In reply to But then they wouldn't have… by cankles' server
This is the first I hear of the health care issue. I call Fake News BS. The dairy issue is a canard also. Trump just wants to steal some car factories from Canada.
If Canada want's to play hardball, it needs its own Kim Jong Un.
In reply to You know Canadians have to… by Savvy
Tommy Douglas
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tommy_Douglas
Put the "healthcare" insurance thugs out of business.
Time to do the same in the US. MAG!
In reply to Why wouldn't Americana… by Savvy
The Kanukistani asshole that lives behind me, still hasn't sealed the fence?
Probably low on funds, with usd/cad trading the 1.31 handle?
TRUTH hurts fukwad? https://www.reuters.com/finance/currencies/quote?destAmt=&srcAmt=1&srcC…
Riiight. A Canadian living in the US must only use CAD and therefore is exposed to FX risk to the point they can’t seal their fence?
Funny.
Still touting that long AUD trade for exposure to commodities?
Because the CAD is kicking the AUD’s butt...
In reply to The Kanukistani asshole… by Yen Cross
Are you kidding me? How far is your nose up my ass?
I said aud/usd is headed back to the "mid sixties" months ago!
In reply to Riiight. A Canadian living… by TradingTroll
Jeezus the garbage that gets posted on Zerohedge late in the North American night. Stopped reading when this author claimed Canada's decrepit health care system is "low cost". Hahahahahahaha...
" will eventually shift the burden of healthcare from a low cost universal public program to the high cost exclusionary private sector "
Was that sarcasm?
Once again it sounds like the lame stream media is writing articles here. Save the MSNBC rap for the sucker's who buy it.
It kinda makes sense, muricans love to be raped by their megacorporations, it hurts their massive egos when other countries do things differently.
Mad Max Obviously
Oh bullshit. Honey badger Trump don't care if Canada even has any health care or not, it's up to them. But a 300% tariff on American milk is an affront to all cows everywhere and PETA shall be promptly informed.
John Brennan co-write that story?
This becomes instantly negotiable if the US adopts Canadian production standards such as a ban on the usage of artificial growth hormone injections to increase milk production.
In reply to Oh bullshit. Honey badger… by gwar5
I wouldn't call being left in a soiled diaper for hours on end, because the social healthcare system allows you only 2 diapers per day, to be an "attractive" attribute that we should feel threatened by. . .
I used to like America. A mere wisp of its' former glory. Nothing but hate from America in all directions - desiring that everyone joins you in your moral and spiritual penury.
It's painful to watch your apotheosis of derision and destruction auger a damned future for us all.
Some Muslim raycist from Eastern Kanukistan must re reading Z/H?
His name was> Kevin Obungler Treadeau Jr.
While the overall conjecture isn't unreasonable, this article is full of fake news.
When was that supposed to happen?
Latest news has been that Europeans are getting nervous that Canada may be able to drag them into the dispute.
Canada hasn't given an inch. Neither will it ever abandon universal health care, which is across the political spectrum understood to be a human rights issue.
The last segment makes clear who ordered this article. Unsurprising on ZH which is just another spelling of RT:
Canada has no national education program.
What sort of shitty hemp is the author smoking?
Canada is a loose federation of 10 small countries called "Provinces". Each provice, like US states, has it own:
1. Education system,
2. Health system,
3. Vehicle codes,
4. Criminal codes.
The author doesn't know what he's talking about.
Squid
no it's not. it is part of the crown's commonwealth. zero countries, just a possession
see governor general (crown rep) sending canada's parliament home for recess when they voted the wrong way
In reply to Canada has no national… by squid
My healthcare plan
1. Learn all I can about medical science
2. Date a fine, fine, fine danish nurse
3. Never see a state owned POS licensed doctor about anything
4. Grow up. Manage your own life.
Your plan cost me 300,000 before I was 18. My plan has cost me that much over 40 years in her half of the boodle. Right now I'm buying her a house of her own, as I am getting close to snuffing it. It was a flawless run, kid. Do not revive means Nothing for the ghouls and grave robbers. Amen
WTF, Canadians pay a lot more in taxes (income, sales, property gas plus fees), that health care isn't free. Plus companies have to pay their share called employer health tax for each employee. This article is trash.
Agree, health care can never be free and in addition to to the employer health tax there is an income tax health surcharge here in Ontar-we-owe.
However, the US system is far more wasteful and inefficient. Canadians gross annual medical expenses are 11-12% of GDP (similar to Europe) and the USA is 17-18% of GDP. That is a huge gap, particularly as the US has a slightly higher GDP per capita than Canada.
In reply to WTF, Canadians pay a lot… by ItsDanger
Trump is a typical gutless asshole who talks tough behind his desk. I'd tell him to go fuck himself. He'd turtle like a baby and start crying.
Maxime Bernier.