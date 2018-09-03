Xanax Use Among Teens Skyrockets As Benzos Overtake Opioids

Despite overall prescription drug addiction abuse dropping dramatically among adolescents over the past 15 years, addiction treatment centers across the country are seeing a surge in the number of young people hooked on Xanax, according to Pew.
addiction practitioners say they’re seeing a surge in the number of young patients who are hooked on Xanax. Many take high daily doses of the drug, sometimes in deadly combination with opioids and alcohol. -Pew
This increase has yet to be reflected in national data, which doesn't surprise Boston Children's Hospital head of adolescent addition, Sharon Leavy - who says that addition treatment centers are "the tip of the spear," and she is "not surprised that the spike in Xanax use isn’t reflected in national data yet."
Addiction specialists say they're expecting an "onslaught of teens addicted to Xanax and other sedatives," according to Pew - one of many anti-anxiety drugs known as benzodiazepines, or "benzos."
“Adolescent benzo use has skyrocketed,” Levy said, “and more kids are being admitted to hospitals for benzo withdrawal because the seizures are so dangerous.” At the same time, she said, far fewer kids are seeking treatment for prescription opioid addiction.
“When I ask them if they’re using opioids, they say, ‘No. I wouldn’t touch the stuff.’”
Like any addictive substance, Xanax when used early increases the risk of addiction later in life. According to the U.S. Surgeon General’s 2016 report on drugs and alcohol, nearly 70 percent of adolescents who try an illicit drug before age 13 will develop an addiction within seven years, compared with 27 percent for those who first try an illicit drug after age 17. -Pew
Johns Hopkins psychiatrist and professor Marc Fishman says that benzos are rapidly overtaking opioids as the primary prescription drug of abuse among adolescent patients seen at Mountain Manor Treatment Centers in Baltimore and other locations throughout Maryland. Many, he says, are extreme, "high-dose users."
Highly addictive
Xanax and other benzos are incredibly addictive, while people with mental illness are at a far greater risk of addiction than the general population, said Fishman.
And while there are three FDA-approved medications which can treat the symptoms of opioid addiction, "no medicines exist to blunt the withdrawal symptoms and cravings associated with benzodiazepine addiction. Instead, patients typically enter residential treatment where a specialist gradually tapers them off the medication. If stopped too quickly, benzodiazepine withdrawal can result in seizures and even death," according to Pew.
A cautionary tale
Pew highlights the case of Melissa Ellis, a Baltimore native who was immediately hooked on Xanax from the moment she tried it.
“I noticed this new guy I was dating kept nodding off so I asked him what he was taking. He told me it was Xanax and gave me a handful of bars [the pill form with the highest dose]. I’d never heard of it before. But as soon as I tried it, I knew it was for me.
“It takes away everything you have in your mind that’s bothering you and everything you feel that hurts, and before you know it, those feelings are just gone.”
Melissa was 15 then and just entering high school. Now she’s 24 and struggling to take care of her 3-year-old son. She says she’s determined to beat her addiction to Xanax and be free of all drugs except the depression medicine she’s been taking for more than a decade. Otherwise, she said she could lose her son.
The first time Melissa tried to stop taking Xanax, she was four months pregnant. She managed to get through her pregnancy without relapsing. “But the day after my son was born, I told my friend in the hospital to bring me some. And I started all over again.”
Melissa also started injecting heroin then. “The two drugs are made for each other,” she said. “What one doesn’t have, the other one does. With the dope [heroin], the high doesn’t last as long as Xanax. So, I was more into the Xanax.”
But after she started combining the two, she overdosed, and her mom found her passed out on the floor one day. That’s when she first checked into Mountain Manor.
Melissa detoxed from both drugs, spent two weeks in residential treatment and started taking Suboxone to relieve her opioid cravings. She also attended outpatient classes and stayed sober for a year.
“I got so much closer to my son back then,” she said wistfully. “Everything was better. I was doing so good. But I started hanging out with old friends and I relapsed on Xanax.”
Now, she’s back at Mountain Manor, trying again. She hopes to leave treatment by the end of the week and move into a mother-and-child sober living facility nearby. For now, her mother is taking care of her son.
“It’s really hard,” Melissa says. Withdrawal from Xanax can cause irritability, insomnia, anxiety, panic attacks, tremors, nausea and other flu-like symptoms. And unlike opioid withdrawal, which usually lasts for about a week, it can last for months.
“Treatment is scary all around. It’s fine when you’re here. You can’t go down the street and meet your dealer. The scariest part is when you go back out there.”
Comments
they're going to need a lot more than xanax to stay sane while living in this shitshow we call civilization
Three generations into being raised by television and this is what we have.
In reply to tide pods are delicious,… by ted41776
But tobacco, alcohol, and marijuana are very dangerous for your health.
Mainstream perception has gone completely insane!!
In reply to Three generations into being… by Empire's Frontiers
Everybody's Anxious! cept for smokers, drinkers and pot smokers! Otherwise...Medication time!...(mello music in the background)
In reply to But smoking, alcohol, and… by Max.Power
Where the hell do these people get all this stuff. I have a tough time getting 5 tablets of pain med from the dentist even after a root canal.
In reply to Everybody's Anxious! cept… by Oldguy05
Well, you know dentists.
In reply to Where the hell do these… by Son of Loki
Fixed it for you. ;)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7BZxVecwtPo
In reply to Everybody's Anxious! cept… by Oldguy05
Benzo's are some of the most dangerous drugs out there. They take fear and anxiety away. Nature never intended this.. To certain people its a great feeling, but the consequences are deadly.
Highly addictive and they build up in the system.
In reply to But smoking, alcohol, and… by Max.Power
Absolutely right. Opioid withdrawals are bad but not generally life-threatening in otherwise healthy people. Benzodiazapine withdrawals are like delirium tenens from alcohol withdrawal but worse, generally speaking. WDs are often deadly if not treated immediately. Patients I've talked to all describe benzo WDs as the worst, bar none. Effects can be felt for years.
In reply to Benzo's are some of the most… by Wow72
Ive seen it, Ive seen hard cases in vets and others.. If you live through it hats off to ya.
Ive seen guys piss and drooling all over themselves, Ive seen giant men melt like butter when it hits them.
Its no fucking joke. Klonopin.
In reply to Absolutely right. Opioid… by Malleus Maleficarum
In reply to Three generations into being… by Empire's Frontiers
What exactly is the difference between a "benzo" and an opiod?
In reply to Imagine 3 gens of the… by JibjeResearch
Benzos are anxiolytics, also help with seizures and ETOH withdrawal. Opioids are narcotics. (pain)... Both will mess you up:) ....or help you if you seriously need them for honest medical issues.
In reply to What exactly is the… by brushhog
One is like Heroin and the other is not.
In reply to What exactly is the… by brushhog
Right. Benzos are like multiple beers. Opioids are like mild IV heroin. Take enough of either and you are messed up!
In reply to One is like Heroin and the… by sheikurbootie
My friend gave me three pills of Lorazepam once. Never took 'em - just left em in a cigar case that eventually got tossed. Another buddy of mine knew about them, and asked years later if I still had it lol (he wanted to pop 'em).
No way, Jose! Pass me that joint, and we're good.
In reply to Right. Benzos are like… by Oldguy05
In reply to My friend gave me three… by Skateboarder
Cannabis CBD tincture or oil is VERY relaxing and very legal...
But the article misses the major point, youth these days, with the far-left "educators" and fugged up home life (usually single parent with their own problems)... are brain-scrambled... they will take anything to avoid reality... tide pods, Spice, dried cat turds... anything...
This explains why so many of these snowflake morons are democrats and love to march in the street braying their total ignorance... and voting for incredible assclowns like Maxine, Schiff, Jackson-Lee, Coons, Schumer and, of course, the Queen pigfart: Pelosi.
In reply to My friend gave me three… by Skateboarder
I don't do any drugs except beer...That's bad enough:)
Smoked pot in the 70's in high school then stopped. Tried it again once about 20 years ago....damn! Far stronger! That shit had me paranoid! Told my buddy...NEVER give me a hit if I ask AGAIN! I can't even imagine how powerful it is today and don't want to!
In reply to My friend gave me three… by Skateboarder
Benzo's can actually kill you from withdrawals with seizures and strokes,opiods its just rather unpleasant.
In reply to What exactly is the… by brushhog
Yeah possible but rare...I Just Realized what you were saying (sorry bout that:)...after posting this:
No one will prescribe a benzo for strokes. Benzos, IV Valium especially, is one of the best anti seizure drugs out there. You CAN die from ETOH withdrawal. Opioid withdrawal hurts bad, makes you Feel like you'll die, and can make you very physically ill. You don't die from it though. You might die from effects...dehydration etc
edit: Benzos and alcohol hit the same receptors so withdrawal from either can cause death.
In reply to Benzo's can actually kill… by Winston Churchill
I would guess they are some of the hardest withdrawals of anything out there. Especially if they have built up thats why the cause seizures. Not easy to get off of at all.
Its sad this is what our kids are dealing with, most wont ever be the same.
Opioids are like heroin, they make you "dope sick".
In reply to Benzo's can actually kill… by Winston Churchill
They don't build up in your system like anti-psychotics. You're dependency and tolerance does though.
Like anything else....take in moderation and wean off slowly if it becomes a problem.
In reply to I would guess they are some… by Wow72
Exactly it takes more and more... its not that easy.... ask anyone who has come off them. Ive seen it in hard cases, in vets and others... Makes Heroin look like a walk in the park. Klonopin for sure. Its nasty shit, they like to give it to vets.
In reply to They don't build up in your… by Oldguy05
A friend of mine took xanax with alcohol, and became dissociated, confused and deluded and was arrested in a nearby apartment complex for prowling, and in the police report it said he was acting extremely strange and scaring people
I've read this kind of bad interaction before on reddit
In reply to tide pods are delicious,… by ted41776
That sucks. If you're gonna do such things, do them in the safety of your home where your prowling can be on the pantry.
In reply to A friend of mine took xanax… by 911bodysnatchers322
Too much time on their hands, absentee parenting; what could go wrong?
Who's paying for these drugs? Are those of us who saw our health insurance premiums skyrocket subsidizing these addictions?
You lolz ahahaha
In reply to Who's paying for these drugs… by dchang0
I have worked in pharma for almost 30 years, I would never take these nor allow family to take them.
Read a study from the mid 90s when Prozac was all the rage - these chemicals rewire your brain. Humans react chemically, and modify our chemical systems, to the intake of these wonderful drugs. They are an abomination on children. They have helped destroy a generation of young boys.
They will control you if you allow it.
It is not liberal or conservative, think deeper.
Take the kid away, change his name and make sure this "mother" can never see him again.
There has to be consequences, even if you were a kid when you started. If this kid stays with her, he'll end up being a drug addict by 12.
One of my son's friends is being raised by his grandmother. His father overdosed on heroin and his mother is still alive, but grandma kicked her out and moved twelve states away, she doesn't know if her daughter is still alive and doesn't care. She said heroin took away her daughter and when it did, the person she knew was dead. She made a very hard choice, but the right one because she cared more about the life of her grandson than enabling an addict.
I've seen it in my own life.
My aunt tried everything but throwing my cousin on the street at 15 when he got hooked on drugs. Rehab is really just a re-enabler that prevents people from having to take drastic action. Sadly for a lot of addicts, they are too far gone and will never regain any semblance of a real life.
My cousin has been to rehab three times. Within a week of getting out, he was back to dealing and getting high. My aunt brought him to my house one time and he stole $2500 worth of jewelry and probably traded it for $100 worth of drugs. I said that if he ever comes around me again, I'll break his neck.
The last time he relapsed, I said that he just needs to be kicked out with nothing. Either he kicks the habit or dies. As he is, all he does is make everyone miserable. It is sad but the kid he was is long gone and all that is left is a pile of trash. No matter what, the person others want him to be isn't possible. Dead is a better life for everyone.
My youngest son got addicted to Xanax when he was 18, couple of years ago.. Happened over a couple of weeks. Stopped taking them and had two bad seizures.
Saw the neurologist, she wanted to put him back on Xanax.
I'm not kidding.
I told her that wasn't going to happen and she started arguing with me.
Anyways, the Kid has learned an important lesson: no fucking pills!!!
Xanax is so 1995.