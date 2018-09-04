1 In 5 Americans Would Take On Debt To Afford The New iPhone

Apple may be bracing to ship 20% fewer iPhones later this year after its newest models, specs of which leaked earlier this week, finally hit the market, but that doesn't mean the cultural cache of owning an iPhone has in any way diminished. While reports of a decline in component orders earlier this year could be chalked up to market saturation or the higher price point (consumers could be asked to shell out as much as $1,400 for the most expensive new models, according to reports that have been circulating since before last year's launch), an interesting new survey by WalletHub revealed that many American handset owners simply don't care about the price.
Indeed, at a time when total household debt is hitting one record after the next and revolving credit is soaring, nearly 28 million Americans believe that owning the newest iPhone is worth racking up debt. According to WalletHub’s 2018 Credit Score and iPhone survey, this view is particularly prominent among millennials. More than 18% of respondents under the age of 45 said it would be worth going into debt for the phone, compared with 5% of those who are more than 45 years old.
Despite the deluge of debt being incurred by the American consumer, credit scores remain generally high (unsurprising considering the robust Trump-era economy). Thanks to this trend, millions of consumers can access financing plans that will help them purchase new phones, ensuring a bump to device sales for the first company publicly traded in the US to reach $1 trillion market cap.
Here's a summary of some of the study's key findings (courtesy of WalletHub):
5X more millennials say the new iPhone is worth going into debt for than baby boomers.
29% of cell phone shoppers don’t know they could be in for a credit check.
Nearly 187 million Americans trust Apple and Google more with their personal data than the government.
19% of people would rather have unlimited phone data than an excellent credit score.
44% of millennials believe their cell phone has a bigger impact on their life than their credit score.
While overextending one's debt burden (particularly if the item is purchased using a high-interest revolving credit line) is never a good idea, it's particularly dangerous during periods of rising interest rates - as borrowers who agreed to risky adjustable-rate mortgages during the Bush era will no doubt remember. But maybe we're looking at it backwards: Perhaps consumers should be grateful that Apple hasn't decided to hike the price up even more. After all, the iPhone is "enormously underpriced," according to the world's third-richest man.
All of this begs the question: Would Warren Buffett still be buying Apple stock if he didn't expect the company would soon buy it back from him at a premium?
Comments
They'll abandon toilet paper and fight WWIII to keep these things connected.
That's so gay.
https://i.chzbgr.com/full/5907631616/hBC63AA4A/
In reply to They'll fight WWIII to keep… by Empire's Frontiers
While overextending one's debt burden (particularly if the item is purchased using a high-interest revolving credit line) is never a good idea,
True only if you intend on paying it back. I must have a few hundred thousand in approved unused credit cards. Im not sure theyre properly weighing the off grid risk.
In reply to That's so gay. https://i… by 1982xls
Everyone I know who owned an Android phone has switched to iPhone. The Android software is so confoundedly stupid as to be ridiculous. Nothing intuitive at all. I'm and Android guy but I'll admit that Apple really pays attention to usability.
In reply to While overextending one's… by overbet
One in 5 are idiots. The percentage, sadly, is probably much higher.
In reply to Everyone I know who owned an… by Stuck on Zero
And if you want to get a really good deal on a like-new iPhone SE, 6s, or 6s Plus - now is the time as all the floor models from Apple stores are being sold off (check eBay)
Only thing is: no warranty (but who cares, at $280 for an 6s 128gb)
In reply to Everyone I know who owned an… by Stuck on Zero
Just placed an order for a refurbished LG Rebel 3 (4g compatible) with 30 days of service for.....
$36.44 (shipped)
Full disclosure: this is my first 'smartphone'. I'm getting it to use as a hot spot so I can turn off my landline to att and get more internet speed.
In reply to And if you want to get a… by malek
I don't like android either. I do like my iphone. Its an older one. Whenever it breaks, I will buy a new one. A new older model that is. I am glad there are idiots out there that have to buy new phones, though. Whenever that new generation comes out, the ones that are like 2 generations older become dirt cheap, even for a brand new one. And thats the kind Ill buy. But I use them until they quit. As long as I can talk/text when I need to, goof off on the internet, and take pictures on it, I see no need to spend money replacing it.
In reply to Everyone I know who owned an… by Stuck on Zero
Check out the Huawei mate 10. You will never go back to Samsung or Apple again. I left apple because they treat their customers like idiots. By the way, how many people do you know? What makes you the expert? Usually takes more than 300 answers to get a statistically representative sample.
In reply to Everyone I know who owned an… by Stuck on Zero
Might as well...... everyone will be filing for bankruptcy in 2 years anyhow.
In reply to They'll fight WWIII to keep… by Empire's Frontiers
Yeah, and if there is some sort of taxpayer bailout, the only people who will lose are those who were responsible with their money. All the profligate bankers, corporations, and consumers will be rewarded for their financial malfeasance.
In reply to Might as well...... everyone… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
1 in 5 Americans are fucking retarded too according to their IQ scores. This is definitely not news.
In reply to They'll fight WWIII to keep… by Empire's Frontiers
1 in 5 are psychopaths. Watch out for this demographic.
In reply to 1 in 5 Americans are fucking… by I am Groot
Idiots.
#NoHope
In reply to They'll fight WWIII to keep… by Empire's Frontiers
obviously the microwave radiation has fried their brains.
In reply to They'll fight WWIII to keep… by Empire's Frontiers
They can scrape the shit off with their phone.
In reply to They'll fight WWIII to keep… by Empire's Frontiers
Laughs at people buying iPhone on credit. Leases BMW.
In reply to They'll fight WWIII to keep… by Empire's Frontiers
Leasing is for numbskulls.
In reply to Laughs at people buying… by eitheror
No one buys an iphone, everyone "leases" one from ATT, Verizon or T-Mobile....like everything in Murica, it's rented or leased
Perhaps one day, cash-strapped Americans will lease out their spouses and children, as well.
In reply to No one buys an iphone,… by giorgioorwell
That sounds like Hollywood...
In reply to Perhaps one day, cash… by Lost in translation
Uh.. more than that. In fact I only know one person who bought an unlocked iPhone. The rest sign those two year contract and pay per month. These are worse terms than a standard loan.
Only they don't charge interest. But, you usually pay full retail
In reply to Uh.. more than that. In… by FrankieGoesToH…
And do you still get the built-in Apple software that degrades the performance of the phone in 3 years so you'll be forced to buy a new one? Screw me once, shame on you. Screw me twice, shame on Bush. Or something like that.
In reply to Only they don't charge… by 1982xls
This Is The Largest Systemic Fraud Of The Century – Dwarfing The Mortgage Crisis
We need to put these people in an internment camp.
One in five Americans is a dumb shit. More like four out of five but my wife says I need to be nicer.
If you want a vision of the future, imagine an iPhone bill stomping on an American forever.
I can't wait for the coming Depression. It is going to be so much fun to see how many will trade their iphones for a meal. And the look on their faces when no one will take them up on it. Priceless.
I'm kinda likin' my $7 LG flip phone, only 5 years old, been through two complete wash and two complete dry cycles.... the battery just now is gettin' a little hinky.
Hmmmm. Not only does soy make you an SJW-cuck, but it makes you financially stupid. Kind of explains all that student debt for a gender studies degree. snicker.