10 Years Later - No Lessons Learned

“A variety of investors provided capital to financial companies, with which they made irresponsible loans and took excessive risks. These activities resulted in real losses, which have largely wiped out the shareholder equity of the companies. But behind that shareholder equity is bondholder money, and so much of it that neither depositors of the institution nor the public ever need to take a penny of losses. Citigroup, for example, has $2 trillion in assets, but also has $600 billion owed to its own bondholders. From an ethical perspective, the lenders who took the risk to finance the activities of these companies are the ones that should directly bear the cost of the losses.”– John Hussman – May 2009
This month marks the 10th anniversary of the Wall Street/Fed/Treasury created financial disaster of 2008/2009. What should have happened was an orderly liquidation of the criminal Wall Street banks who committed the greatest control fraud in world history and the disposition of their good assets to non-criminal banks who did not recklessly leverage their assets by 30 to 1, while fraudulently issuing worthless loans to deadbeats and criminals. But we know that did not happen.
You, the taxpayer, bailed the criminal bankers out and have been screwed for the last decade with negative real interest rates and stagnant real wages, while the Wall Street scum have raked in risk free billions in profits provided by their captured puppets at the Federal Reserve. The criminal CEOs and their executive teams of henchmen have rewarded themselves with billions in bonuses while risk averse grandmas “earn” .10% on their money market accounts while acquiring a taste for Fancy Feast savory salmon cat food.
I find the cognitive dissonance and normalcy bias regarding what has actually happened over the last ten years to be at astounding levels. As someone who views the world based upon a factual assessment of financial, economic and global data, I’m flabbergasted at the willful ignorance of the populace and the ease with which the ruling class has used their propaganda machine to convince people our current situation is normal, improving, and eternally sustainable.
When confronted by unequivocal facts, historically accurate comparisons, and proof our economic system is unsustainable and headed for a crash, the average person somehow is able to ignore the facts and believe all will be well because some “experts” in the propaganda media said not to worry. Those who present factual arguments are declared doomers or conspiracy theorists. They are scorned and ridiculed for being wrong for the last ten years.
The vast majority of math challenged citizens in this country don’t understand the concepts of real interest rates, real wages, debt to GDP, deficits, national debt, or unfunded liabilities. As long as their credit cards are accepted and they can get that pack of smokes with their debit card, all is well with the world. They’ve been convinced by the propagandist corporate media machine that acquiring stuff on credit makes them wealthier. They think their wages are increasing when they get a 2.5% raise, when they are falling further behind because true inflation exceeds 5%.
Their normalcy bias keeps them from grasping why their credit card balance rises even though they have slightly higher pay. They actually believe bloviating politicians when they declare we have the best jobs market in history. Suddenly, formerly skeptical conservatives who rightly believed the government drones at the BLS and BEA cooked the books to make the economy appear better than it really is, believe Trump’s declarations based on the same data. Root, root, root for your home team. Why let facts get in the way of a good story?
“The President says this is the best economy in “15 years”. Kudlow says we’re in a “boom”. But in the first 18 months of the Trump presidency, private nonfarm payrolls averaged 190k, the same rate of job creation in the last 18 months of the Obama tenure.” – David Rosenberg
The unemployment rate was falling during Obama’s entire presidency and has continued to fall under Trump. It’s the same story. In order to keep up with the demographic growth of the labor market we need to generate 200k new jobs per month. But even though we’ve added less than 200k per month for the last three years, the unemployment rate has fallen because the BLS drones say a few million more working age stiffs have willingly left the labor force, bringing that total to just below 96 million people with their feet up on the couch watching The View.
They must be living off their non-existent savings and accumulated wealth. The cognitive dissonant masses, who believe the BS peddled by CNBC, etc., don’t seem to question why their real wage increases have ranged between 0% and 1% since the Trump reign began (it was 2% during Obama’s last two years). Real wages couldn’t be falling if the unemployment rate was really 3.9%. But, why spoil a good narrative with inconvenient truth.
With stagnant real wages since the Wall Street created financial crisis, a critical thinking person might wonder how an economy whose GDP is 70% dependent on consumer spending could grow for the last nine years, with corporate profits at all-time highs, consumer confidence at record highs, and the stock market at record highs. The Deep State/Ruling Class/Powers That Be or whatever you want to call the real people pulling the strings behind the curtain boldly assumed their propaganda machine and the years of dumbing down the populace through their public education system could convince the American public to utilize cheap plentiful debt to re-inflate a new bubble to replace their last criminal enterprise.
You would think after being burned with 50% losses twice in the space of eight years, the average American would have learned their lesson. Debt kills. Consumer debt, which collapsed under an avalanche of Wall Street write-offs (paid for by you the taxpayer) in 2009/2010, has regained all-time high levels and is accelerating as we enter this final phase of blow-off top euphoria. When the next inevitable financial collapse occurs these heavily indebted suckers will be blind-sided with a baseball bat to the skull again. It seems Americans never learn.
Total household debt topped out at $14.5 trillion in 2008 and proceeded to fall by almost $1 trillion as a tsunami of foreclosures swept across the land. But a funny thing happened on the way towards Americans approaching debt with the appropriate caution – QE1, QE2, QE3 and propped up Wall Street banks doling out loans to anyone capable of fogging a mirror and scratching an X on a loan document. The Deep State oligarchs realized the only way to keep their ponzi scheme economy afloat was to lure in more suckers with debt that could be re-circulated to make the economy appear solvent.
College students, after over a decade of government school indoctrination, were the perfect dupes. From 2009 until today the government has doubled student loan debt from $750 billion to over $1.5 trillion. Everyone likes a shiny new car, so the financial industry took auto lending from $700 billion to over $1.1 trillion over the same time frame. The re-ignition of the housing bubble, through Wall Street engineered supply suppression, has driven prices far above the 2005 peak in most major markets.
With household debt at record levels, real wages stagnant and being in the ninth year of economic recovery a positive sign for the future? Do you believe the Fed has conquered economic cycles and have eliminated recessions? Have we entered a new permanent prosperity paradigm? We’ve also heard about how corporations are swimming in profits (turbocharged in the last nine months by the Trump tax cuts). This narrative is used to resolve the excess stock valuation dilemma.
If corporations were swimming in profits, why have they added $2.5 trillion of debt above the pre-collapse high in 2008? It seems they have been incentivized to take on mountains of debt because the Fed inflicted ZIRP upon the economy. Did American companies use this debt to expand facilities, invest in new capital projects, or raise wages for their workers? Don’t be silly. They had a better idea.
In what passes for the normal exercise of crony capitalism in this warped deviant shitshow we call America, the biggest corporations in the world took the free money created by the Federal Reserve and proceeded to “invest” it in their own stock rather than investing it in their operations and workers. Borrowing at near zero rates and using the proceeds to buy back hundreds of billions of your own stock had multiple benefits for greedy feckless Harvard MBA CEOs. Reducing shares outstanding juiced their earnings per share, resulting in a false profit picture to investors, who bid their stock prices higher.
Corporate executives tied their compensation to stock performance and reaped extravagant salaries and bonuses. This same scenario played itself out in 2007 – 2009. These brilliant CEOs bought back a record amount of stock just before the financial collapse. Using their borrowings, along with Trump’s tax cut windfall, current day S&P 500 company CEOs are saying “Hold My Beer”. They are on pace to buy back $1.2 trillion of their stock at all-time highs. When stock prices are cut in half again, these greed monkeys will pay no price for their reckless stupidity. All of this idiocy has been aided and abetted by the Fed with their near zero interest rates a decade after the crisis supposedly ended.
The messengers for the Deep State, put forth on the propaganda news networks, are paid to spin the narrative that debt is under control, GDP is soaring, inflation is non-existent, unemployment is at record lows, and America’s economy has never been better. Despite retro-active upward adjustments to GDP and personal income by government drone agencies to obscure the truth, even the fake data reveals debt levels at extremely dangerous heights. U.S. corporate debt as a percentage of GDP is currently the highest in history.
Previous peaks occurred at the bubble peaks in 1990, 2001 and 2008, just before recessions hit. Due to Fed monetary recklessness, irresponsibility, and enslavement to Wall Street bankers, we now have an “Everything Bubble” consisting of stocks, bonds, commercial real estate, and housing market. With corporate and personal debt at record levels, rising interest rates, and a slowing global economy, the dominoes are lined up once again. If you don’t know what happens next, you’re the dupe.
If you think corporations and consumers have been on debt binge, check out what the rest of the world has done since 2007. There should be no disagreement the global financial catastrophe of 2008/2009 was caused by excessive un-payable debt creation by global financial institutions in conspiracy with the Federal Reserve, Washington politicians, and corporate America. Trillions in faux wealth was obliterated in a matter of months. Rather than learn a useful lesson from this orgy gone wrong, the shadowy figures in smoky back rooms decided the solution was ramping debt to levels never imagined.
Using “Big Lie” propaganda and central bank printing presses across the globe, they have managed to add $71 trillion of global debt in the last ten years, up 43% from pre-crisis levels. And the most mind-boggling aspect of this growth is that $42 trillion of the new debt was in emerging markets, up 200%. Venezuela, Argentina, and Turkey are considered emerging markets. No risk of contagion there. Right? Trying to solve a debt problem by creating far more un-payable debt is like trying to cure stomach cancer with a gunshot to the scrotum. How the average person can not see the insanity of these actions by their political and financial leaders is beyond my comprehension. Or am I the crazy one for questioning our ruling oligarchs?
In order to prop up the criminal banking cabal, the Fed, ECB and Bank of Japan took their balance sheets from less than $4 trillion in 2008 to over $14 trillion today – and still rising. Make no mistake, this “money” (debt) was created out of thin air by captured bureaucrats doing the bidding of bankers, billionaires and the rest of their Deep State cronies. Believing the false narrative this was done for Main Street USA is a sign of willful ignorance or pure stupidity, as proven by the following chart.
While central bankers have more than tripled their balance sheets and funneled the fantasy bucks to Wall Street banks and mega-corporations, virtually none of it trickled down to Main Street. The only trickle is the piss running down our backs from the ruling elite. The massive debt creation has been nothing more than a last-ditch effort to prop up the crumbling financial/political paradigm. The current state of affairs is unsustainable. It is failing. And it will fail. This turkey will ultimately hit the ground like a wet sack of cement.
“Instead of doing the right thing and fund the tax cut through spending restraint, government expenditures have ballooned 10% in the past year. Treasury borrowing in July at $130 billion was the most ever outside the 2008/09 recession.” – David Rosenberg
I voted for Donald Trump in 2016 because he wasn’t Hillary and he had voiced what I considered positive stances on economic and global issues. He ridiculed the government data regarding unemployment and inflation. He trashed Yellen and the Federal Reserve for creating bubbles with their recklessly low interest rates. He railed against excess government spending and deficits. He declared the stock market was a bubble (7,500 Dow points lower than today). He had criticized our military involvement in Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq.
As we know, he got elected and proceeded to forget all of his positions from the campaign. His Supreme Court choices have been stellar. Reducing regulations and taxes is a good thing. Fighting the Deep State and his own intelligence agencies takes balls. And his contempt and ridicule of the fake news media is to be applauded. But his 180 degree reversal on rational economic stances and feeding the war machine has been disappointing and will ultimately contribute to the next financial crisis.
Does every new president get brought into a room where they are told what to say about the economy, or else? Mr. Concerned about government spending and deficits signed one of the largest tax cuts in history (mostly to corporate America) while simultaneously ramping up military spending and cutting absolutely nothing. The result is trillion dollar deficits for as far as the eye can see. The fake government data he once scorned, he now boasts about on a daily basis. It seems he now loves low interest rates and bubbles.
He threatens the Federal Reserve Chairman about raising rates. Even though the stock market is 45% higher than when he declared it a bubble, he takes credit for its ascension to record highs. Saber rattling and threatening war around the globe is now par for the course. It seems Trump thinks he can run our economy like a NYC real estate mogul. He does have experience with bankruptcies. That may come in handy.
As a country, we’ve allowed our elected and unelected rulers to do the exact opposite of what should have been done in 2009. We allowed criminal banks who were too big in 2008 to get bigger and now, Too Big To Control. Not one criminal banker was jailed, despite proof of the greatest financial fraud in history. We allowed ourselves to become addicted to low interest rate debt. We now view $1 trillion deficits as normal, when the highest annual deficit in history prior to 2008 had been $413 billion.
Ivy League educated intellectual yet idiot financial experts argue a negative real Federal Funds rate during a “booming” economy is logical. Everything about our economic system and financial markets is abnormal. And whenever a sober minded person questions this insanity, the spokesmodels for the establishment point to the record stock market as their proof all is well.
The arrogance and hubris of those who have benefited from Fed handouts and rigged market gains has reached epic levels. They’ve now convinced average Joes and Janes to venture into the markets at all-time highs. Equity exposure was only higher at the Dot.com peak. Consumer confidence is the highest since 2001. Irrational exuberance abounds. Whenever forthright honest financial analysts use factual historical data to prove stock valuations are at excessive levels, they are attacked and ridiculed for being wrong for the last decade. The old Wall Street adage that “being right but early is the same as being wrong” applies.
What the hubristic MBA stock trading savants fail to acknowledge is the longer this nine- year bull market goes, the closer to its demise. The unsustainable will not be sustained. Back in 2008 only 20% of market assets were passively managed through Index and ETF funds. That number now stands at 40%. This works well on the way up. It will create a cascading crescendo of selling on the way down.
I wonder how the 30-year-old big swinging dicks will handle that situation. To be confident about substantial upside at these levels is not rational, but whoever claimed Wall Street traders were rational? Reason and rationality will eventually assert themselves. Dark humor will have to sustain honest men for now.
“If margins are 2x the norm, valuations are 2x the norm, and mean regression is still a force of nature, we are looking at an 80% correction. Of course, if an 80% correction whacks revenues, then it could start to get ugly.”– Dave Collum
Warren Buffet’s favorite indicator of stock market valuations now exceeds the Dot.com peak.
Shiller’s cyclically adjusted P/E ratio is far above 1929 and 2007 crash levels. Only the Dot.com bubble saw a higher level.
Those who continue to point out inconvenient facts about our economy and financial markets will continue to be branded doomers and conspiracy theorists. Scorn and ridicule will be the weapons used by the Deep State to undermine confidence in reality- based analysis. Newsletter writers and money managers will be accused of fear mongering to attract subscribers and investors. I’m neither a newsletter peddler or investment professional. I’m just a dude who gets up every morning and drives to my job to support my family. I benefit in no way financially by taking a stand against the corrupt, lying, propaganda peddlers for the establishment.
The entire purpose of creating The Burning Platform was to inform those who wanted to hear the truth about our unsustainable financial, social and political systems. I’ve tried to do that to the best of my limited abilities for the last ten years. I’m frustrated because the majority have learned no lessons from the 2008/2009 catastrophe. The ruling class has doubled-down on the same policies and actions which created the disaster. Those in control may have successfully delayed the day of reckoning, but they have insured it will be far worse than it needed to be.
We are only halfway through this Fourth Turning and the coming financial collapse will be the catalyst for the looming conflicts and clashes which will determine the future course of our country. If you choose not to acknowledge the inevitability of financial collapse and imminent conflict, you haven’t been paying attention. Lessons not learned in the past decade will be learned the hard way in the next decade. To paraphrase Mencken, they deserve to get it good and hard, and they will.
“Around the year 2005, a sudden spark will catalyze a Crisis mood. Remnants of the old social order will disintegrate. Political and economic trust will implode. Real hardship will beset the land, with severe distress that could involve questions of class, race, nation and empire. The very survival of the nation will feel at stake. Sometime before the year 2025, America will pass through a great gate in history, commensurate with the American Revolution, Civil War, and twin emergencies of the Great Depression and World War II.” – Strauss & Howe – The Fourth Turning – 1997
I hope they screw every US citizen out of their pensions and life savings, and take the money and throw a party for the top 0.5%. Average Americans are stupid, and back murders by the MIC as well by their simple inaction to even protest them. As long as US flunkies can cop some weed and get a car loan, most are oblivious. Oh, and half of them want this person running the country:
Banks learned that lying, cheating and frauding pays big time!
In reply to I hope they screw every US… by silverer
You can run up massive loses and then go to government to make up your short falls, winning.
In reply to Banks learned that lying,… by BennyBoy
No cognitive dissonance or normalcy bias here. I will still drop the hammer on any one of these criminals in a millisecond.
In reply to You can run up massive loses… by JohnGaltUk
When the banksters own the media, it takes a lot longer for the sheeple to see what is actually transpiring.
In reply to No cognitive dissonance or… by King of Ruperts Land
sure...and when 'it' happens, we'll see a transfiguration...
sheople turning into lemmings...and lemmings turning into fertilizer (NOT soylent green!)...
oh...and lots and lots of snowflakes melting and wanting to give away MORE freedoms if the Gubmint saves them...
zerogenous_zone
In reply to When by GoFuqYourself
Well, to be fair the taxpayer didnt bailout the banks [ not yet ]. The banks bailed out the banks with money created out of thin air and loaned to themselves at interest. You see its really very simple; the government bailed out the banks with money borrowed from the banks and promised to repay the banks with interest, which will also be borrowed from the banks.
I dont why so many people have trouble with this concept. Makes perfect sense. Supposed your friend Peter is broke and needs money to keep from going bankrupt. He asks Paul for help, who then borrows money from Peter with a promise to pay it back with interest and simply bails Peter out with the money. Later When it comes time to repay the loan, Paul will simply borrow more money from Peter to repay the money and interest owed to Peter. Getting it now?
In reply to sure...and when 'it' happens… by Zerogenous_Zone
"You took an involuntary ass raping JUST BECAUSE you were not paying attention"
If you don't like it you can do two simple things:
1. If you bank with Wells, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase or Bank of America, close your accounts tomorrow and move them to a much smaller, locally based and owned FDIC insured bank. If 10 million people did it this week, 10 million next week, etc. They would be gone in a month. Don't believe it? WaMu was gone in 10 days.
2. Pay Attention
In reply to Banks learned that lying,… by BennyBoy
agree...
have what little cash i have is local...and have stocked up on ammo, water purification, and canned like a grandma of old...pickles, tomato sauce, peppers, corn...think i may need some more salt, tho
just in case this isn't just doom porn...but the Scout in me keeps saying 'Be Prepared'...
zerogenous_zone
In reply to "You took an involuntary ass… by JRobby
Yet Wells Fargo can commit crime after crime and no one cares. No on ever goes to jail and the paltry fines are passed on to whom ever might still be customers. If they can survive any bank can. WaMu was gunned down by the banksters for encroaching on their territory.
In reply to agree... have what little… by Zerogenous_Zone
You are assuming people have money in a bank account. Most people are broke.
For those who do have money, I suggest moving it out of the bank and into treasurydirect.gov 4-week bills. It pays more (2% as of today) and has less risk of identity theft.
In reply to "You took an involuntary ass… by JRobby
Yep, they learned all right. They learned they could get away with sticking the taxpayers for all of their losses at the casino. So they have increased their bets.
In reply to Banks learned that lying,… by BennyBoy
Well, I'm sure you want to inform/educate and teach them if they can break from CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC, CNBC, Fox, WSJ, Bloomberg, WaPo...
In reply to I hope they screw every US… by silverer
Just as long as it's patriotic to do so.
In reply to I hope they screw every US… by silverer
9 eleven was 17 years ago FYI
No lessons learned? I don't think so. We learned that the criminals running things will bail out their pals regardless what the People want or say.
Exactly.
We allowed them to do this and that and the other thing...?
Since our only other option was to start killing the fuckers; since we are just hostages along for the ride; and since we have no say whatsoever in what they do in our names -what would you suggest we do other than wait for them to fuck up big time enough that the whole shit-show collapses and we can bring them to Judges Lynch and Woodchipper?
In reply to No lessons learned? I don't… by Dickweed Wang
the collective 'We'...as in the undereducated social media addicted basement dwelling everyone gets a trophy public school indoctrinated snowflake zombies, right?
NOT We the People, right? i vote exclusively for non-incumbents NOT blue or red...how bad could some spice in the stew be? if everyone voted for the 'loser'...the 'loser' would win, right? Trump showed us it CAN happen!!
now, if only real patriots would form a new party...the Fundamental Understanding of Constitutional Knowledge for both Dems and Repubs...
the F.U.C.K Dems and Repubs party...
or not...
zerogenous_zone
In reply to We allowed them to do this… by True Blue
I don't know about the rest of you guys but I was not given an option. This deal was done without me being in town much less in the room. Protest is BS. Viable options are few and far between. As for tax payer dollars, that is simply a meme. The system runs on exponential debt.
In reply to No lessons learned? I don't… by Dickweed Wang
The (((enemy))) within needs to be exposed fully to the American masses and then purged from the country!
And for 10 years no one here has done shit except me. I purposely discriminate against all non-whites, women and democrats.
You want to see my fucking white privilege? Try getting a job in my town motherfucker.
Please mr trump. We need to see some arrests now.
Please mr trump.
I don't wanna fight and die in:
- Iran
- Syria
- Iraq or Afghanistan
- Israel or Saudi Arabia or Yemen or Somalia or Ukraine or Goergia
- Vietnam, Korea, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Turkey, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
In reply to Please mr trump. We need to… by apocalypticbrother
"I love the smell of chart porn in the morning."
Its the horrible truth thing. Nobody wants to face it. They would rather think about anything else. Deep down everyone knows it too.
Its corrupted to shit.
The first time they screwed us (S&L fiasco) some even went to jail.
After that they changed the laws and the ones who would prosecute.
Ergo, no prosecutions and definitely no jail.
Now, maybe, some of you understand why some of us prefer tangibles. PMs, land, guns. Stuff that we can touch and own and that will retain value, and usefullness, over time.
Im guessing the people must like it.
The S & P 500 is up 180% since the end of the last U.S. recession but the average wage is only up 21.2%, disposable income up 24.6% and GDP up 39.5%
https://thistimeitisdifferent.com/sp500-august-2018
Do economic fundamentals really matter anymore?
https://thistimeitisdifferent.com/economic-fundamentals-july-2018
Prior to 1968, the gullible gentiles could take a one dollar Federal Reserve note into any bank in America and redeem it for a dollar which was by law a coin containing 412 1/2 grains of 90 per cent silver. Up until 1933, one could have redeemed the same note for a coin of 25 4/5ths grains of 90 per cent gold. All we do is give the goy more non-redeemable notes, or else copper slugs. But we never give them their gold and silver. Only more paper. - Harold Wallace Rosenthal
And yet almost everyone believes that the USA has never defaulted once.
In reply to Prior to 1968, the gullible… by Quadruple_Rainbow
I love the goofs that are sure Trump will deliver them from this.
He is just another shill, taking what he can.
People are not stupid, trust me on this, I deal with the fuckers on a daily basis, as much as some of them piss me right the fuck off.
As a rule, and I am going on my own, bought and paid for bias, they are fucking split mint as a general rule, and even better on a one on one basis, with you and them, so to speak.
Me myself, I am a complete and utter cunt, I know this as fact, as I am he. And I use this to be the biggest fucking cunt you would ever meet against the local government. I could give one single fuck for the fools that carry this charade on, you should get a better job, or give your collective selves some self reflection, like I did. I was literally destroyed in 2008, as I have posted many times, and all I did was face myself in the mirror and ask 'Him', 'Me', as a father of two kids, is this the way you should conduct yourself? Is this all me and my own are worth? Inthemix96 said this was completely fucking owtrageous against him and his.
And guess what. My local government has folded, they want fuck all to do with ITM96 at all, they wont return calls, answer them, as I suspect my number pops up, or engage me in any way, including by letter, court appearance, or down to the fact that they are there because I allow it by 'Consent'.
The consent of the governed is a powerful tool my friends. Hi GCHQ, NSA, and all you child molesting protecting cunts that you hide behind.
Start understanding just how powerful you lot really are, you are legion, so fucking use it.
Do no harm, Cause no loss, the Common Law, equally to all, withdrawn from none.
And be the biggest fucking arsehole cunt you can be, locally, regionally, nationally as is possible, as often as possible.
Lets give these cunts war
;-)
The stupid asked for a beating.
In reply to People are not stupid, trust… by Inthemix96
(Thumbs Up).
Whos fooling who??
Hope all is well with you and yours fella. Whos fooling you?
96
In reply to The stupid asked for a… by VWAndy
Everyone is trying too. Its my job to figure that stuff out as I go.
In reply to (Thumbs Up). Whos fooling… by Inthemix96
Quinn has always been spot on his opinions for the last decade I have read him.
Total BS. That financial crisis was the result of the federal government, under a Republican president and congress spending money like there was no tomorrow. They obviously printed up a lot of money to cover the spending, evidenced by increasingly higher prices, particularly for fuel. Gas prices hit an average of $4 a gallon in 2008, when the crisis finally hit and unemployment reportedly went up over 10 percent. This by Republicans, with help from Democrats. Under such financial stress, people default, businesses layoff.
2008 was a good old fashioned financial panic, much like 1929. The "crisis" was caused by leverage that was granted to those who could not handle it. Only difference was that it was stocks in '29 and real estate in '08. Both times the banks went all in, but I guess for different reasons. Ya see, because the banks that made stupid decisions in the 20's went under. But they knew in the early 2000's that the Fed and the feds would bail them out. Plenty of blame to go around, if that's your thing.
In reply to Total BS. That financial… by rickv404
You left out the rampant fraud by the bond rating agencies and issuers. That makes it more than a matter of mere leverage.
In reply to 2008 was a good old… by Ron_Mexico
"Hey hey, my my"
Who forced bankers to lend money to people who couldn't qualify for a loan for a used car?
Who threatened bankers with losing their FDIC if they didn't loan money to unqualified people?
Do you think it was stupid for bankers to unload those loans as fast as they had to make them, or was it self preservation?
Who bundled those loan and sold them off, the 'bankers' or the quasi government run institutions like Fannie Mae?
Who created the community reinvestment act, bankers or politicians?
No one will learn a lesson when the story is so much B.S., the history ignored, and the patsy forced to do idiotic business deals convicted.
No, I am not a banker. Not even close.
Banks are forced by Congress to make bad loans that will blow up at rates which collapse the segment-100% correct.
Congress directs the distribution of cheap worthless loans which are disguised give aways.
Banks agree to do this if Congress guarantees bailouts when loans known to be bad do go bad.
Cheap loans to deadbeats to buy votes are USG mandated corruption.
In reply to Who forced bankers to lend… by RTUT
the western world, dominated by the US has swallowed the libtard demoNrat socialist welfare statist dogma.
"ALL DEBT INCREASES ARE INCOME".
enabled by central bankers that can't believe that people actually work and pay tax, when all central bankers need to do is print money.
"DO NO WORK, PAY NO TAXES, PRINT MONEY".
FED RESERVIST PERVERSE, ONE NATION UNDER PONZI AND PROTECTION OF CORRUPT BANKSTERS
When the World did NOT come to an end in 2008 all these mildly psychotic doom preachers have become increasingly unstable geniuses.
11 years is along time even in the USA 30 MILLION Americans have DIED-died largely of natural causes in that time and ALL managed to miss The Apocalypse.
7-8,000 more die each day and they will all miss The Apocalypse as well.
You may not be aware of this due to a worthless K-12 system but people, important people are always predicting the end of the World and in Western Civilization this is 2000 years X 365 days for about 730,000 days straight.
So "scholars" consult books, note droughts, earthquakes, comets, wars and famines etc to declare the imminent End of the World.
The modern panic monger includes 'debt' because that is more common now but it is the S.O.S. sliced a little differently.
If anyone had even ONE teacher in 12 years who tipped students to this racket you would not be vulnerable to these money raising promotions BUT the "kids" come home from school crying everyday because the brain dead teacher forces them to accept nonsense that the World is coming to an end on Day 730,001 than certainly by Day 730,010.
If a prospective employer thinks they are already beaten into passive fatalism or are advocates for European 19th Century Socialism then, of course, minimum wage or work as a teacher ruining a couple of more generations.
BANKTARDS USA, ONE NATION UNDER PONZI RULE AND INVISIBLE FOR NO ARRESTS OR JUSTICE TO THE 99 PERCENT UNDER DEBT TO THEM
Problem solving involves two steps.
Post 2008 - "It was a black swan"
We didn’t complete step 1.
The Western experts really should have got their finger out.
The Chinese have now completed step one.
The indicators of financial crises are over inflated asset prices and the private debt-to-GDP ratio. Debt is being used to inflate asset prices.
https://cdn.opendemocracy.net/neweconomics/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2017/04/Screen-Shot-2017-04-21-at-13.52.41.png
1929 – US stocks (margin lending)
2008 – US real estate (mortgage lending)
Too late for Australia, Canada, Sweden, Norway and Hong Kong as they’ve been inflating their real estate markets with mortgage lending.
Wall Street leverages up the asset price bubble to make the bust much worse.
"It’s nearly $14 trillion pyramid of super leveraged toxic assets was built on the back of $1.4 trillion of US sub-prime loans, and dispersed throughout the world" All the Presidents Bankers, Nomi Prins.
There was a fatal flaw in the economics of globalisation.
The 1920s roared with debt based consumption and speculation until it all tipped over into the debt deflation of the Great Depression.
No one realised the problems that were building up in the economy as they used an economics that doesn’t look at private debt, neoclassical economics.
It’s still the same.
At 25.30 mins you can see the super imposed private debt-to-GDP ratios.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vAStZJCKmbU&list=PLmtuEaMvhDZZQLxg24CAiFgZYldtoCR-R&index=6
China, the US, the UK, Japan and the Euro-zone have all done the same thing that they did in the 1920s US.
The world borrowed money from the future to bring prosperity into today and that economic model has reached the end of the line.
Yes. Yet what is different is very important, to globalism, to state economics, and to consumer/household economics
- Post 1971 we entered into New Economics, Outsourcing, Financialization, huge credit increases for households in order to enslave them like farms in the previous century,... and of course hypothication, rehypothication in London style, higher debt and casino garbling type Wall Street/TBTF banking/Holding companies
- I say the currency crashed due to deficit spending in US-Vietnam War, US Welfare State... this was bigger reason for high interest rates that led to 'Strong Dollar'... but really was the end of an era, end of a currency, end of simple Europeans linkage to USD for stability... The US Empire was not finished though. The US Implemented many strategies to increase liquidity under it's Federal Reserve Central Bank to support the biggest and most powerful companies just like the Third Reich... only call this the Fourth Reich and Globalism under the model put forth by the Third Reich, Shell Companies, offshore Companies, Off Shore Accounts, Hidden Companies with front men, powerful lobby, powerful foreign agents, few banks or power players ever prosecuted or shut down and none were exiled, stripped of citizenship... basically a kind of Royalty that played with the big political leaders with no real restraints.
In reply to There was a fatal flaw in… by Batman11