Amazon Tops Trillion-Dollar Market Cap, Bezos Extends Lead As World's Richest Man

Jeff Bezos was already the richest man in world history, but thanks to the surge in Amazon's share price today - becoming the third company in history to top $1 trillion market capitalization (after Apple and PetroChina) - his net worth is up almost $70 billion in 2018, nearing $170 billion.
After a brief dip on its earnings, Amazon has not looked back, surging above the key $2050.27 briefly ($2050.50 highs) to become another trillion-dollar market cap company...
Amazon reached this milestone almost exactly one month after Apple. Next up - Microsoft or Alphabet?
Do not worry though - Amazon is not a bubble!
Interestingly, few remember that Apple was not the first company globally to ever hit $1 trillion in market capitalization.
The feat was achieved momentarily by PetroChina in 2007, after a successful debut on the Shanghai Stock Exchange that same year.
And as we noted previously, the $800 billion loss it experienced shortly after is also the largest the world has ever seen.
* * *
This pushes Bezos' dominance of the global wealth leagues even higher...
Comments
Congrats to Bezos for working hard and making it pay off (and hiring idiots who don't mind being worked like slaves to make Bezos even wealthier).
edit to add....And i still have much respect for him for not allowing the rabid Anti-2nd gun haters to dictate what can't be sold on Amazon. Despite the anti-gun faggots' constant whining, gun accessories of all kinds are STILL available, and cheap.
Fake Financials, deep state money shell game. This is the proverbial potemkin stock tick.
Tick tock...
In reply to . by Stu Elsample
Is that you, Ben Kingsley? Is this me?
In reply to Fake Financials This is the… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Yeah these communists, really hate capitalism dont they.. ??? Notice how all the big companies, media etc.. are Democommies????
they are EVIL!!!!!
In reply to Is that you, Ben Kingsley? by ParkAveFlasher
Funny how the 4th chart down shows the beginning of that stunning bubble curve starts right around 2008......now why would that be?! Bezos should have told the FED to just deposit those checks in his account directly and save all the formalities.
In reply to Yeah these communists,… by loves the truth
Show me a man who not only comes up with a better way to do business, but also manages to implement that idea, and I'll show you 100,000,000 blood-sucking losers who hate that man for no better reason than petulant jealousy.
I hate him too, but for different reasons, e.g., WaPo.
In reply to Funny by mtl4
Does having the Deep State back you count as a better way to do business these days?
In reply to Show me a man who not only… by ThanksChump
Okay, Bezos is the richest man on Earth, but he is exempt from taxes since he is not making a profit. That really makes sense. Oh, BTW, all of you non-welfare-eligible, non-womb-productive gig pieceworkers, scrambling to round up enough $50 gigs to cover rent that—at the very least—is $900 per month for a one-room apartment: Pay your friggin’ twice-as-high SS tax. Pay the 15.3% on every $50 gig, while Bezos’ part-time and temporary workforce, including a lot of moms with access to free EBT groceries, subsidized rent, monthly cash assistance and up to $6,431 in refundable child-tax-credit cash, pay only 7.65% SS tax and 0.00 tax for all of their layers of pay for sex and reproduction from .gov that accommodates them in working part-time and temp jobs for low wages.
In reply to Funny by mtl4
yes this is a great example of the indexing phenomenon that will soon see passive investors wondering why they lost money; the fact that there are now more indexes than stocks is a problem. Investing based on market cap has benefitted the top index names and fostered an environment of fake accounting and lax enforcement.
In reply to Fake Financials This is the… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Online Competition and Price Behaviors Skewed by Amazon:
http://www.invtots.com/at-the-edge/more-amazon-effects-online-competition-and-price-behaviors-2018/
In reply to yes this is a great example… by spastic_colon
"Jeff Bezos was already the richest man in world history"
Notice how the Rothschilds are never on any list...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rothschild_family
They have Trillions of dollars in wealth... look at their castles they live in...
How convenient they are omitted from the 'lists'...
if the sheep only knew...
In reply to yes this is a great example… by spastic_colon
I always wonder why these rich people keep getting richer, instead of deciding, "Now I could just go live in Hawaii in a beautiful home overlooking the ocean and swim with dolphins each day."
This is what I would do.
In reply to "Jeff Bezos was already the… by Yellow_Snow
His "wealth" is virtually all in the stock price. P/E of 182. Operating margin of 3.5%. Even a small raise to his employees and this is the S.S. Titanic before the iceberg.
Wonderful view at the top though.
In reply to I always wonder why these… by LadyAtZero
Good thing .gov is rigging the labor market for him—and for all of his competitors—by providing a low-wage labor force with an incentive to work part time, or in a temporary capacity, for low wages that keep them under the income limits for multiple layers of pay for sex and reproduction from the welfare system and the progressive tax code.
In reply to His "wealth" is virtually… by Kayman
that is precisely why you will never be one of these guys.
In reply to I always wonder why these… by LadyAtZero
But you are one? et tu Brute.
In reply to that is precisely why you… by GoingBig
The world's richest man? Any Rothschild or Bush or Rockefeller would make him look impoverished. The war is not against left or right; it is against truth as it is written.
In reply to Fake Financials This is the… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Monopoly.
In reply to . by Stu Elsample
Lex Luthor must die.
In reply to . by Stu Elsample
I heard Bezos' shines Lord Rothschilds' shoes as a side hustle.
Ease of shopping and shipping. What a concept.
Everything's awesome! If you're Bezos.
Pretty soon hundreds of companies will have trillion dollar market caps and a $100 trillion GDP to support it. Isnt QE and its outcome grand?
Is that trillion $ market cap in 1913 dollars? No? Silver certificates? No??
Well then, it's worth about 20,000 rolls of Charmin. Less, if there's a Charmin shortage, and I just found my new garage band name.
In reply to Pretty soon hundreds of… by WayneHinds
This is becoming a joke
and...it's gone...
(bezos a confirmed pole smoker)
Bezos diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer.......in some parallel world.
He looks like Dr. Evil.
With all his money, why can't he grow hair?
In reply to He looks like Dr. Evil. by ironmace
Pope Bezos. Where's his miter?
it broke off in his rectum after some intense foreplay
In reply to Pope Bezos. Where's his hat? by _ConanTheLiber…
Stawk up 100% in a year whilst sporting a 200 p/e ... what can go wrong ?? ... to da mooooon !
The bottom 90% don't make enough income to make purchases. Personal debt is the only way our economy can stay up and running. Say's Law, for those who are libertarians, is disabled. It will never be "enabled" because the top 1% would be putting their wealth and income in jeopardy.
Socialism for the rich, capitalism for the rest of us.
hmm?
When credit for the American debt slaves dries up, Amazon goes tits up.
exactly how? Because there will be no need for products anymore? Please supply some logic.
In reply to When credit for the American… by Fiat Burner
What happens when China trade seriously collapses?
Someone please put a bullet in the back of this scumbag's head.
he's a scumbag because he is smart and figured out to capture a market that was desired by the masses? Funny how you think the world works.
In reply to Someone please put a bullet… by datbedank
My experience with Amazon.ca is that it is amazing. Most solid software website and fulfillment is unparalleled.
Let me guess, you work in the Amazon fulfillment center...
Do you have to piss in a bottle like your fellow slaves in England?
In reply to My experience with Amazon.ca… by Stuto
He's the richest man in the world...all at the expense of all the Main Sts in the US and all your tax dollars via the USPS, you genius you Jeff, you have figured out how to f#*k us even better than Bill Gates!
You can't ever say anything positive about a company on Zerohedge. They only want to hear about how gold is going to the moon! LMFAO.
When does zerohedge promote good companies? Besides, all PR is good PR, in their warped minds.
In reply to You can't ever say anything… by GoingBig
$500 billion in market cap in a year, with sales still half of Walmart.
Nope no bubble.
I'm so glad he stands with the SJW crowd so they can all share his wealth...like he didn't to the taxpayers in VA.
Sheeple are so stupid to fall for this time and time again. He hates Trump so he's a good guy mantra is as stale as Saltine crackers an hour after you open them.
What could be more inspiring than a self made trillionaire?
Throw another Iguana on the Barby
I would not be proud of evading taxes, killing jobs via automation and under compensating what few employees he has.
Bezos is giving capitalism a bad name!