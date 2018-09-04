Amazon Tops Trillion-Dollar Market Cap, Bezos Extends Lead As World's Richest Man

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 09/04/2018 - 11:39

Jeff Bezos was already the richest man in world history, but thanks to the surge in Amazon's share price today - becoming the third company in history to top $1 trillion market capitalization (after Apple and PetroChina) - his net worth is up almost $70 billion in 2018, nearing $170 billion.

After a brief dip on its earnings, Amazon has not looked back, surging above the key $2050.27 briefly ($2050.50 highs) to become another trillion-dollar market cap company...

Amazon reached this milestone almost exactly one month after Apple. Next up - Microsoft or Alphabet?

Do not worry though - Amazon is not a bubble!

Interestingly, few remember that Apple was not the first company globally to ever hit $1 trillion in market capitalization.

The feat was achieved momentarily by PetroChina in 2007, after a successful debut on the Shanghai Stock Exchange that same year.

And as we noted previously, the $800 billion loss it experienced shortly after is also the largest the world has ever seen.

This pushes Bezos' dominance of the global wealth leagues even higher...

Stu Elsample Tue, 09/04/2018 - 11:41 Permalink

Congrats to Bezos for working hard and making it pay off (and hiring idiots who don't mind being worked like slaves to make Bezos even wealthier).

 

edit to add....And i still have much respect for him for not allowing the rabid Anti-2nd gun haters to dictate what can't be sold on Amazon. Despite the anti-gun faggots' constant whining, gun accessories of all kinds are STILL available, and cheap.

 

ThanksChump mtl4 Tue, 09/04/2018 - 12:42 Permalink

Show me a man who not only comes up with a better way to do business, but also manages to implement that idea, and I'll show you 100,000,000 blood-sucking losers who hate that man for no better reason than petulant jealousy.

 

I hate him too, but for different reasons, e.g., WaPo.

Endgame Napoleon mtl4 Tue, 09/04/2018 - 12:53 Permalink

Okay, Bezos is the richest man on Earth, but he is exempt from taxes since he is not making a profit. That really makes sense. Oh, BTW, all of you non-welfare-eligible, non-womb-productive gig pieceworkers, scrambling to round up enough $50 gigs to cover rent that—at the very least—is $900 per month for a one-room apartment: Pay your friggin’ twice-as-high SS tax. Pay the 15.3% on every $50 gig, while Bezos’ part-time and temporary workforce, including a lot of moms with access to free EBT groceries, subsidized rent, monthly cash assistance and up to $6,431 in refundable child-tax-credit cash, pay only 7.65% SS tax and 0.00 tax for all of their layers of pay for sex and reproduction from .gov that accommodates them in working part-time and temp jobs for low wages.

Endgame Napoleon Kayman Tue, 09/04/2018 - 12:57 Permalink

Good thing .gov is rigging the labor market for him—and for all of his competitors—by providing a low-wage labor force with an incentive to work part time, or in a temporary capacity, for low wages that keep them under the income limits for multiple layers of pay for sex and reproduction from the welfare system and the progressive tax code. 

SeaMonkeys Tue, 09/04/2018 - 11:51 Permalink

The bottom 90% don't make enough income to make purchases. Personal debt is the only way our economy can stay up and running. Say's Law, for those who are libertarians, is disabled. It will never be "enabled" because the top 1% would be putting their wealth and income in jeopardy.

Socialism for the rich, capitalism for the rest of us.

proper1 Tue, 09/04/2018 - 12:19 Permalink

He's the richest man in  the world...all at the expense of all the Main Sts in the US and all your tax dollars via the USPS, you genius you Jeff, you have figured out how to f#*k us even better than Bill Gates!

charwoman Tue, 09/04/2018 - 12:41 Permalink

I'm so glad he stands with the SJW crowd so they can all share his wealth...like he didn't to the taxpayers in VA. 

Sheeple are so stupid to fall for this time and time again.  He hates Trump so he's a good guy mantra is as stale as Saltine crackers an hour after you open them.

abgary1 Tue, 09/04/2018 - 13:29 Permalink

I would not be proud of evading taxes, killing jobs via automation and under compensating what few employees he has.

Bezos is giving capitalism a bad name!