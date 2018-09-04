Cairo Embassy On Lockdown After Police Foil Suspected Suicide Bombing

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 09/04/2018 - 08:35

The US embassy in Cairo is on lock down after local police foiled what some sources say was an attempted suicide bombing, Haaretz reports. Details of the incident are unclear, but Haaretz said the man was arrested after throwing a bomb, which detonated, at the embassy. Others said the man tried to detonate a bomb on his person as well. Still others said there were reports of another bomb believed to be in the vicinity.

 

 

Video of the suspect being taken into custody has also circulated online.

The embassy cautioned that US citizens should avoid the area until further notice.

No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Comments