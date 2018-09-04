Cairo Embassy On Lockdown After Police Foil Suspected Suicide Bombing

The US embassy in Cairo is on lock down after local police foiled what some sources say was an attempted suicide bombing, Haaretz reports. Details of the incident are unclear, but Haaretz said the man was arrested after throwing a bomb, which detonated, at the embassy. Others said the man tried to detonate a bomb on his person as well. Still others said there were reports of another bomb believed to be in the vicinity.

Breaking: Witness says @USEmbassyCairo is on lockdown after a person reportedly attempted to detonate himself outside the premises. Police were able to quickly intervene and arrest the person. Reports of an additional bomb supposedly near by. This is a developing story. #Egypt pic.twitter.com/KJltgJvg82 — Adel El-Adawy (@adeladawy) September 4, 2018

#BREAKING: U.S. Embassy in Cairo, Egypt is currently on lockdown after a person attempted to detonate himself near the Embassy.



Reports of an additional bomb nearby. (Photo: @adeladawy) pic.twitter.com/PUdxOBYThg — BreakingNNow (@BreakingNNow) September 4, 2018

Video of the suspect being taken into custody has also circulated online.

BREAKING: Exclusive video of Egyptian police arresting and quickly taking into custody the alleged man who attempted to detonate himself in Simon Bloivar area outside @USEmbassyCairo #Egypt pic.twitter.com/3woUHPhcLf — Adel El-Adawy (@adeladawy) September 4, 2018

The embassy cautioned that US citizens should avoid the area until further notice.

• نحن على علم بواقعة حدثت في شارع سيمون بوليفار في القاهرة. يرجى تجنب المنطقة ومراقبة وسائل الإعلام المحلية للحصول على المستجدات. نحن على علم بالتقارير التي تفيد بأن المواصلات العامة بالقرب من المنطقة قد تعطلت بسبب الحادث. يرجى توخي الحذر. — US Embassy Cairo (@USEmbassyCairo) September 4, 2018

No casualties have been reported in the incident.