Chaos Erupts During Kavanaugh Hearing After Hecklers Begin Shrieking, 22 Arrested

Update: 22 protesters have been arrested after protesting Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation, according to US Capitol Police. 

One of the arrested activists was Linda Sarsour, the co-founder of Women's March (Sarsour's mentor, Imam Wahhaj, is the father of one of the suspects in the ongoing New Mexico jihad compound saga).

Chaos erupted less than 30 minutes into Brett Kavanaugh's Tuesday morning confirmation hearing with the Senate, as hecklers interrupted the session with loud shrieking. 

Meanwhile, the hearing itself got off to a contentious start after Democratic Senators began interrupting Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA). The Democrats, starting with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) demanded that Grassley adjourn the hearings, while Sen. Klobuchar (D-MN) called for the same.  

"We cannot possibly move forward," said Harris, to which Grassley said she was out of order. Protesters erupted in the gallery upon the Democratic Senators' interruptions. 

Democrat Cory Booker of New Jersey asked "what is the rush?" to confirm Kavanaugh amid the largest release of documents in USSC nominee history. 

"What are we trying to hide? Why are we rushing?" asked Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT), to which Grassley responded: "I think if I answer those questions it is going to fit into the effort of the minority to continue to obstruct, and I don't think that that's fair to our judge."

Democrats slammed the Trump administration on Sunday for refusing to release thousands of documents related to Kavanaugh, after attorneys for the Bush II administration - in which Kavanaugh worked -  said that approximately 27,000 records would be off limits under "constitutional privilege." 

In a Saturday press release, the Senate Judiciary Committee said that they had "expanded access to confidential material beyond that for any other Supreme Court nominee." 

*Productions for Judge Brett Kavanaugh records are nearly complete.

Developing...

Haus-Targaryen Looney Tue, 09/04/2018 - 10:29 Permalink

I tell you all exactly what will happen ... the Left will successfully delay this until after the mid-terms and throw this guy out, and they will either demand they get their way with their candidates or they'll obstruct for years until 2020. 

The good ol' worthless conservatives in the US will play along like the sheep they are because "golly gee, I just wanna go to work and pay the bills ... damn libtards" 

The US is on the precipitous of a hard Left swing the likes of which the world hasn't seen since the Bolshevik Revolution.  

Downvote away, but you all know I'm right. Conservatives in the US are feckless and weak and the Left knows this. They will use it to their advantage until they can't anymore.  (And by can't anymore, I mean they are hanging from gas stations and bridges with piano wire)

macholatte UmbilicalMosqu… Tue, 09/04/2018 - 10:45 Permalink

 

Sooner or later there will be 6 conservatives on SCOTUS and then #7 after Ginsberg takes a knee leaving the only two Obama appointees who should have never been confirmed in the first place, one of them openly said she hates white men and the other is a dike who was never a judge. They are more the disgusting legacy of the RINOS and spineless Republicans than Obama. 

 

 

NoDebt macholatte Tue, 09/04/2018 - 10:47 Permalink

Ah, yes, hecklers that somehow managed to sneak into a Senate SCOTUS nomination hearing and disrupt it.  All on their own.  With no help.  They just showed up nobody noticed until it was too late.

 

Chupacabra-322 Giant Meteor Tue, 09/04/2018 - 12:00 Permalink

Planted Operatives.  Over emotional Adult Children Acting Up again.

“Diversity” for them is a Code Word for the hatred of men, whites, Christians, and elderly. 

The conversation of “Peak Immigration” needs to be introduced into the discourse.  The US, infrastructure & health systems etc... can no longer handle or accept any more Illegal Immigrants.  A moratorium on Immigration also must be discussed. 

cheech_wizard Keyser Tue, 09/04/2018 - 11:08 Permalink

Thank you Harry Reid, because "PAYBACK IS A BITCH"...

History lesson for the terminally clueless...

On November 21, 2013, the Democratic Party, led by then-Majority Leader Harry Reid, overrode the filibuster of a nomination with a simple majority vote to change the rules. As a result, for instance, judicial nominees to federal courts and a president's executive-branch nominations can be freed up for a confirmation vote by a simple majority vote of the Senate. However, he left the filibuster in place for Supreme Court nominees.

In April 2017, the Republican Party, led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, did the same for Supreme Court nominations, allowing Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch on the bench, despite a successful Democratic filibuster.  <- winner winner chicken dinner >

Standard Disclaimer: History is going to repeat itself. Shriek all you want liberals, it's over.

 

FBaggins Joe Davola Tue, 09/04/2018 - 10:47 Permalink

Hans-Targaryen is totally right about conservatives being so feckless. The problem is that the Trump Ziocon administration while uniting the right on domestic issues is dividing it on every foreign relations issue they touch. They want the conservative vote but keep squandering it with the continuation of the plundering regime-change operations of the Israeli Zionists and the multinational oilsters, who in essence are only out for their own interests and ultimately for globalism to serve their own special interests. 

shankster Haus-Targaryen Tue, 09/04/2018 - 10:33 Permalink

'conservatives' in this land today have jobs and a mortgage and this and that and this and that and whatever else excuse they have to not defend freedom and liberty for their children's future because they are too scared to do a damn thing about it except vote on occasion and complain vehemently in silence or on social forums...they are a far cry from the Men who founded the nation.