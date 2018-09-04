Chaos Erupts During Kavanaugh Hearing After Hecklers Begin Shrieking, 22 Arrested

Update: 22 protesters have been arrested after protesting Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation, according to US Capitol Police.
Protesters interrupt the #KavanaughConfirmation hearings pic.twitter.com/Qaeyo2o0m4— Lydia Wheeler (@WheelerLydia) September 4, 2018
One of the arrested activists was Linda Sarsour, the co-founder of Women's March (Sarsour's mentor, Imam Wahhaj, is the father of one of the suspects in the ongoing New Mexico jihad compound saga).
VIDEO: Protesters arrested in the hearing room for Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing asking the hearing to end. pic.twitter.com/ZCTcuwq7qZ— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 4, 2018
RAD member Vickie Lampron of Bennington was just arrested for protesting Kavanaugh and disrupting the Senate Hearing! (Apologies for video quality. Kate was threatened with arrest for filming). #VTPoli #BrettBye #StopKavanaugh #CancelKavanaugh @PplsAction @womensmarch pic.twitter.com/lQqebL8BKt— Rights & Democracy (@RightsVT) September 4, 2018
Chaos erupted less than 30 minutes into Brett Kavanaugh's Tuesday morning confirmation hearing with the Senate, as hecklers interrupted the session with loud shrieking.
Protesters were escorted out of Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing just minutes after it began this morning. pic.twitter.com/w8WJqB7krG— POLITICO (@politico) September 4, 2018
Meanwhile, the hearing itself got off to a contentious start after Democratic Senators began interrupting Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA). The Democrats, starting with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) demanded that Grassley adjourn the hearings, while Sen. Klobuchar (D-MN) called for the same.
"We cannot possibly move forward," said Harris, to which Grassley said she was out of order. Protesters erupted in the gallery upon the Democratic Senators' interruptions.
Harris, Klobuchar, and Blumenthal immediately object to the fact that they just received 42,000 pages of documents about Kavanaugh. Ask for hearing to be postponed.— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 4, 2018
Chairman Grassley just talks over them and continues his introduction. pic.twitter.com/HNNENZqCyf
Democrat Cory Booker of New Jersey asked "what is the rush?" to confirm Kavanaugh amid the largest release of documents in USSC nominee history.
.@CoryBooker: “What is the rush? What are we trying to hide by not having the documents out front?”— Fox News (@FoxNews) September 4, 2018
Democrats push for a delay in confirmation hearing over Kavanaugh documents. https://t.co/0Fgfd7QhTO pic.twitter.com/VT7XaKijca
"What are we trying to hide? Why are we rushing?" asked Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT), to which Grassley responded: "I think if I answer those questions it is going to fit into the effort of the minority to continue to obstruct, and I don't think that that's fair to our judge."
"What are we trying to hide? Why are we rushing?" Democratic Sen. Leahy asks Chairman Grassley of Kavanaugh documents that have yet to be produced to the committee. pic.twitter.com/iUIWh3YCg6— NBC News (@NBCNews) September 4, 2018
Democrats slammed the Trump administration on Sunday for refusing to release thousands of documents related to Kavanaugh, after attorneys for the Bush II administration - in which Kavanaugh worked - said that approximately 27,000 records would be off limits under "constitutional privilege."
In a Saturday press release, the Senate Judiciary Committee said that they had "expanded access to confidential material beyond that for any other Supreme Court nominee."
Developing...
Pop all the lib heads: Overturn Roe, Overturn Homo Marriage.
Chuck Grassley, instead of a gavel, should be using a multi-trumpet Train Air Horn. ;-)
Looney
In reply to Pop all the lib heads:… by GlassHouse101
I tell you all exactly what will happen ... the Left will successfully delay this until after the mid-terms and throw this guy out, and they will either demand they get their way with their candidates or they'll obstruct for years until 2020.
The good ol' worthless conservatives in the US will play along like the sheep they are because "golly gee, I just wanna go to work and pay the bills ... damn libtards"
The US is on the precipitous of a hard Left swing the likes of which the world hasn't seen since the Bolshevik Revolution.
Downvote away, but you all know I'm right. Conservatives in the US are feckless and weak and the Left knows this. They will use it to their advantage until they can't anymore. (And by can't anymore, I mean they are hanging from gas stations and bridges with piano wire)
In reply to Chuck Grassley, instead of… by Looney
In the infamous words of Barry Soetoro, "elections have consequences"...
The Dims can obstruct all they want, it's only going to be sweeter when Kavanaugh is confirmed and there's not a damn thing the Dims can do about it...
They never thought she would lose... How bad does a candidate have to be to lose a rigged election?
In reply to I tell you all exactly what… by Haus-Targaryen
unleash the maxine on them
the leader of the dim party :)
In reply to ccc by Keyser
Unleash the Maxim on the Marxists.
In reply to unleash the maxine on them… by cheka
Sooner or later there will be 6 conservatives on SCOTUS and then #7 after Ginsberg takes a knee leaving the only two Obama appointees who should have never been confirmed in the first place, one of them openly said she hates white men and the other is a dike who was never a judge. They are more the disgusting legacy of the RINOS and spineless Republicans than Obama.
In reply to Unleash the Maxim on the… by UmbilicalMosqu…
Ah, yes, hecklers that somehow managed to sneak into a Senate SCOTUS nomination hearing and disrupt it. All on their own. With no help. They just showed up nobody noticed until it was too late.
In reply to x by macholatte
CHAOS: KAVANAUGH HEARINGS KICK OFF WITH BELLIGERENT, SHRIEKING DEMOCRATIC HECKLERS, CALLS TO ADJOURN
https://news.grabien.com/story-kavanaugh-hearings-kick-belligerent-shri…
"Satan Laughing Spreads His Wings - I have convinced so many to kill the unborn"
In reply to Ah, yes, hecklers that… by NoDebt
Shrieking banshees.
In reply to CHAOS: KAVANAUGH HEARINGS… by JRobby
How did they get in the room to Heckel in the first place? Why the fierce resistance to this man by the Left? They are scared of Losing the Supreme Court for a very long time. Tic Toc Ginsberg.
In reply to Shrieking banshees. by HippieHaulers
When has an unindicted co-conspirator ever been able to nominate the judges that'll decide his case?
Ohh look at all these pages wow oh ah ... it's just 10% of what was requested ... but yea 'document production' is nearly complete ... the hypocrisy of the GOP is palpable - you made your bed with Garland - lay
In reply to How did they get in the room… by JimmyJones
Quit reading Daily Kos. It's rotting the empty space that used to be your brain.
In reply to Get used to it by Freeze These
Is that Linda Sarsour in one of those pictures?
All of those disrupters should be made to pay the police and court expenses of their processing.
It is not fair to stick the taxpayers with the baby sitting tab.
Stupid Durbin can't tell the difference between democratic protests and disrespectful disruption.
In reply to Quite reading Daily Kos. It… by z0na8an0z
The face of the democrat
In reply to Is that Linda Sarsour in one… by fleur de lis
The comment quality on ZH is now in the shitter.
You people ("people") disgust me.
-chumblez.
In reply to Quite reading Daily Kos. It… by z0na8an0z
What an outrage
In reply to Quite reading Daily Kos. It… by z0na8an0z
You can thank Harry Reid bitch
In reply to Get used to it by Freeze These
#walkaway
In reply to Shrieking banshees. by HippieHaulers
The protesters have the right to be heard.
They also have the right to be pepper sprayed, tasered, and beaten with a club.
In reply to Shrieking banshees. by HippieHaulers
Remember the housewife in Fargo?
In reply to Shrieking banshees. by HippieHaulers
the more chimpouts the better
In reply to Ah, yes, hecklers that… by NoDebt
The Capitol Police need to be issued cattle prods.
In reply to the more chimpouts the better by cheka
But then there would be more weaping and wailing and writhing on the ground- than at a professional soccer game.
In reply to The Capitol Police need to… by e_goldstein
I'm all for lamp posts and piano wire, Haus.
In reply to Ah, yes, hecklers that… by NoDebt
These are the protesters who were told Hillary can't lose; after all, she has 98% chance of winning according to Woof Shitzer, Rachel Madcow and Anderson Pooper.
In reply to I'm all for lamp posts and… by HopefulCynical
I like those slurs. Ha-ha....
In reply to These are the protesters who… by Handful of Dust
Including that cuntmuzzie Linda Sarsour. What a fuckin joke
In reply to Ah, yes, hecklers that… by NoDebt
Feinstein and her ilk need to experience some proper Sharia law.
In reply to Including that cuntmuzzie… by Yukon Cornholius
The talmud says a goy can't judge a jew...end of story
In reply to Feinstein and her ilk need… by Lanka
No it doesn't.
The Talmud says Jews need to abide by the laws of the lands in which they are living.
Look up: Dinei DMalchuta Dina
It means the law of the land is the law of the Jews.
In reply to The talmud says a goy can't… by dickcheney
Unfortunately she left her suicide vest at home today.
In reply to Including that cuntmuzzie… by Yukon Cornholius
Hate speech on social media = bad. Hate speech protests in the Capitol during a hearing = good. Libtard bias and hypocrisy... what's that?
In reply to Ah, yes, hecklers that… by NoDebt
That is why that Blue Wave in Nov will be nothing but a ripple in a puddle. I have a feeling the R's will pick up a couple seats, nothing major but the Leftist will still lose some.
In reply to Hate speech on social media … by SDShack
Assuming that there will not be millions of illegal votes and that votes will actually be counted.
In reply to That is why that Blue Wave… by JimmyJones
You noticed that too eh ?
In reply to Ah, yes, hecklers that… by NoDebt
Planted Operatives. Over emotional Adult Children Acting Up again.
“Diversity” for them is a Code Word for the hatred of men, whites, Christians, and elderly.
The conversation of “Peak Immigration” needs to be introduced into the discourse. The US, infrastructure & health systems etc... can no longer handle or accept any more Illegal Immigrants. A moratorium on Immigration also must be discussed.
In reply to You noticed that too eh ? by Giant Meteor
Sparks may be flying in there...just not in the synapses of the 'resistance'
In reply to x by macholatte
if Dems don't want to act in a civilized manner, throw them out.
Wasn't it Crooked Hillary who complained that Trump might resist the election results?
She called it, "unDemocratic and unAmerican" when people refuse to follow legitimate democratic processes.
In reply to Sparks may be flying in… by Jim in MN
"Get in their faces", "We bring a gun to a knife fight". The "cerebral" 0zer0. Eventually, they will reap what they sow.
In reply to if Dems don't want to act in… by Handful of Dust
I hope the security guards aren't demanding $15/hr.
In reply to Unleash the Maxim on the… by UmbilicalMosqu…
Thank you Harry Reid, because "PAYBACK IS A BITCH"...
History lesson for the terminally clueless...
On November 21, 2013, the Democratic Party, led by then-Majority Leader Harry Reid, overrode the filibuster of a nomination with a simple majority vote to change the rules. As a result, for instance, judicial nominees to federal courts and a president's executive-branch nominations can be freed up for a confirmation vote by a simple majority vote of the Senate. However, he left the filibuster in place for Supreme Court nominees.
In April 2017, the Republican Party, led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, did the same for Supreme Court nominations, allowing Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch on the bench, despite a successful Democratic filibuster. <- winner winner chicken dinner >
Standard Disclaimer: History is going to repeat itself. Shriek all you want liberals, it's over.
In reply to ccc by Keyser
Yep, even Huma and the Muslim fuckerhood couldn't help crooked cunt clinton.
That muslim "woman" should be deported to mecca so she can see how wonderful it really is.
In reply to ccc by Keyser
Get ready to eat your foot.
In reply to I tell you all exactly what… by Haus-Targaryen
To a certain extent you are right, however the red team did manage to fend off Garland pre-2016.
And Good God Kamala Harris, Corey Booker - those are senators? Deciding important matters for our country?
In reply to I tell you all exactly what… by Haus-Targaryen
Hans-Targaryen is totally right about conservatives being so feckless. The problem is that the Trump Ziocon administration while uniting the right on domestic issues is dividing it on every foreign relations issue they touch. They want the conservative vote but keep squandering it with the continuation of the plundering regime-change operations of the Israeli Zionists and the multinational oilsters, who in essence are only out for their own interests and ultimately for globalism to serve their own special interests.
In reply to To a certain extent you are… by Joe Davola
" Kamala Harris, Corey Booker - those are senators? "
(Laugh Track Deafening !!!!!)
In reply to To a certain extent you are… by Joe Davola
'conservatives' in this land today have jobs and a mortgage and this and that and this and that and whatever else excuse they have to not defend freedom and liberty for their children's future because they are too scared to do a damn thing about it except vote on occasion and complain vehemently in silence or on social forums...they are a far cry from the Men who founded the nation.
In reply to I tell you all exactly what… by Haus-Targaryen
When I reflect on what is going on in the world, I often refer to the Course of Empire.
Google image that if you're unfamiliar with what it is.
In reply to 'conservatives' in this land… by shankster
We are not quite at "Barge scene from Caligula" yet but getting closer by the day..................
In reply to When I reflect on what is… by Haus-Targaryen