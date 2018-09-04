Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel Will Not Seek Re-Election

Less than a month after black Chicagoans called Rahm Emanuel a "con man" as protesters expressed their outrage over the lack of economic development on the South and West Sides of the city, compared to the North Side, as gang violence continues to plague their neighborhoods.
"Rahm Emanuel is a con man. His whole job is to keep black folks divided," one man told Fox News' Gianno Caldwell, who covered the march, adding that Emanuel "doesn't care about anybody" except his own neighborhood and his own family, while another woman said Emanuel seems to care more about illegal immigrants in the city.
"African-Americans, we're citizens, and our ancestors built this country," she told Caldwell, whose younger brother survived a shooting last year that killed his best friend.
NBC Chicago reports that the Chicago mayor will not seek re-election.
In a last-minute press conference, the mayor revealed he would not be seeking a third term after serving since 2011.
"This has been the job of a lifetime but it is not a job for a lifetime," he said.
Emanuel said he and his wife Amy, who was standing by his side during the announcement, decided to "write another chapter together" as their three children have left for college.
"[Amy] and I look forward to writing the next chapter in our journey together," an emotional Emanuel said. "I will always be here for the future of this great city. Not as mayor, but in the most important role anyone can play - as a citizen."
"From the bottom of my heart, thank you, God bless you and God bless the people of Chicago," he said as he ended his announcement.
The upcoming race began to take shape, with potential candidates already throwing their hats into the ring, including former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy, who was fired by Emanuel in the wake of the release of video showing the fatal police shooting of Laquan McDonald.
Comments
