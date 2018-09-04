China Accused Of "New Colonialism" With $60 Billion Investment In Africa

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 09/05/2018 - 21:45

Speaking at the opening of a major conference with African leaders, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed $60 billion in financing for projects in Africa in the form of assistance, investment and loans. Xi also said that Beijing is willing to write off Chinese interest-free loans due by the end of 2018 for the most impoverished African nations as China furthers the effort to complete the “One Belt, One Road” initiative on the continent, or as others called it "new colonialism."

China's ambitions for Africa are hardly new, and were discussed here over 6 years ago for the first time in "The Beijing Conference": See How China Quietly Took Over Africa"

And while back then few noticed, this time the western media was quick to label the latest round of Chinese financing a "debt trap", to which a top Chinese official responded on Tuesday saying Beijing is helping Africa develop, rejecting criticism it is loading African countries with unsustainable financial burdens.

President Xi told African leaders that China's investments on the continent have "no political strings attached"

Over the last five years, China’s outreach for economic development in Africa has created new trade routes, investments, and increased political ties. More recently, many African counties have asked China to restructure their debts, which has served as a wake-up call for Beijing.

"If we take a closer look at these African countries that are heavily in debt, China is not their main creditor,” its special envoy for Africa, Xu Jinghu, told a news conference Tuesday, she added, “it’s senseless and baseless to shift the blame onto China for debt problems."

As Xi completes his grand vision of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative, China pledged billions of dollars of infrastructure investment in countries along the old Silk Road, linking it with a network of countries in Europe, Asia, and Africa. Jinghu said China would use feasibility studies to select new projects that aid African countries the most and steer clear of debt or financial woes.

“We need to take into account the fluctuations of the international economic situation, which has raised the cost of financing for these African countries, and most of them depend on exporting raw materials, the price of which, on the international market, has been falling,” said Xu, adding that the toxic debt buildup in Africa is part of a much larger trend somewhat separate from China.

Xi made no mention of the political and debt concerns that overshadow some BRI projects. But Chinese officials previously have rejected accusations that projects leave host countries too deeply indebted to Chinese lenders.

"China's investment in Africa comes with no political strings attached," Xi said. "China does not interfere in Africa's internal affairs and does not impose its own will on Africa."

The Xinhua News Agency also published an op-ed denying claims that China was an “economic predator” in Africa, plundering natural resources and dragging it into a debt crisis, were “as false as they are sensational.”

“Chinese loans to Africa have a lower interest rate and longer repayment period compared to the market average, and these concessional loans are primarily used to build infrastructure."

During a speech at the summit South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday delivered a stinging rebuttal to criticism of China's development aid in Africa. Mr Ramaphosa said the meeting "refutes the view that a new colonialism is taking hold in Africa, as our detractors would have us believe".

Deborah Brautigam, an expert on China-Africa relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in Washington, said the total loans Xi pledged this year is equivalent to 2015’s total loan value. Brautigam said loan values are smaller this year, as there is more concessionary assistance than before.

“(China’s) debt relief policies have not changed,” she said in a note, adding that the write-off covered a modest part of Chinese finance in Africa.

Former Chinese deputy commerce minister Wei Jianguo, published a piece Tuesday for the China Going Global Thinktank — indicating that Washington seeks to constrain China as the country continues to expand “One Belt, One Road” initiative in Africa — threatening the Western world.

“I hope that in the next five years China-Africa economic and trade cooperation will overtake China-U.S. trade. This is totally achievable.”

In another complication to China’s ambitions, we recently reported that trade infrastructure project along the “One Belt, One Road” could be hitting significant bottlenecks as some countries have sounded the alarm regarding massive debt loads their governments are incurring for infrastructure projects.

The Center for Global Development, a nonprofit think tank based in Washington that focuses on international development, discovered “serious concerns” about the sustainability of the sovereign debt in eight countries receiving infrastructure project funds from Beijing. Those were Pakistan, Djibouti, Maldives, Mongolia, Laos, Montenegro, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

For example, a $6.7 billion China-Laos railway project represents almost half of the Southeast Asian country’s GDP, according to the study.

Five-years into China’s debt-fueled economic expansion initiative across many countries in the Eastern Hemisphere, it seems that African countries along the “One Belt, One Road” could be running into a debt jam similar to countries in Asia.

In a major blow to China's "colonial" ambitions, Malaysia recently canceled Chinese-financed projects worth more than $20 billion, saying they were unnecessary and would create an unsustainable debt burden. Deeply indebted Pakistan is also reportedly reconsidering some projects in the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor that is a key link in the BRI.

Which begs the question: if China can't achieve close economic and geopolitical integration with key trade partners and sources of commodities using the carrot of cheap debt, how long until it takes out the stick?

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
philipat philipat Wed, 09/05/2018 - 22:38 Permalink

At least China's loans are tied to infrastructure projects will provide economic benefit for the long-term. US "loans" tend to be made to corrupt dictators with most of it finishing up in Switzerland. And Chinese loans come without any political strings attached.

And isn't it a teeny weeny bit hypocritical to level such charges against China, especially since the US never gave a flying fuck about Africa until China started to move in and take over?

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
1982xls TBT or not TBT Wed, 09/05/2018 - 22:07 Permalink

"Racism" implies one is actually oppressing human beings vs the sub-human excrement that makes up the Sub Saharan Primate race.

These "People" are fucking animals, engaging in white genocide,

 

Warning, Do not watch if you might be triggered.

You will be staged in two increments should you choose to be educated.

You cannot "Unsee"  this after it has been witnessed.

 

https://www.caravantomidnight.com/Episode/EpisodesDetails?Id=20995

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
ztack3r 1982xls Wed, 09/05/2018 - 21:53 Permalink

it's too late anyway... who is running the pedo island in little st james? the chinese or the americans?

who is whorshiping weinstein?

who is destroying an entire generation?

please... I understand why the kike hate the chinese soooo much, beyond everything, even worst than the muslims...

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 2
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Wed, 09/05/2018 - 21:47 Permalink

All those soccer stadiums and roads come with strings attached, too. Here, take our money, say the Chinese. We will take that coal / wood / animal parts / metals off your hands. They will have roads but the water will be poisoned and the air will be unbreathable. Workplace safety? Hahaha. Yeah.

Africans will be screaming bloody murder for the white man to return by the time this is over. If any are still alive.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Skip Wed, 09/05/2018 - 21:53 Permalink

The Chinese are known racists. Look at how they treat their own poor people, of the same race! They view negros as subhuman animals so I am guessing that killing off, a majority, is part of their long term plan. Remember Rwanda? All those cheap (free) machetes. Where were they made? China. Just happened to show up time for a massacre. I can envision container loads of AKs being handed out. Then the Chinese send in mercs to clean up any survivors.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
quesnay Skip Wed, 09/05/2018 - 22:24 Permalink

The Zimbabwe miners thing 8 years ago?

The only reason that is even remotely 'notable' is because of the Chinese owners. If it was just black on black then it would be buried in the background noise of the massive violence there every day. It would not even be a blip.

Does African news cover every murder in the US? Obviously not. Not even the US news does that.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
DeathMerchant Son of Captain Nemo Wed, 09/05/2018 - 22:27 Permalink

Great news for the rest of the world due to the fact that the Chinese could care fucking less about the racist label. The natives in Africa will be fucked over or killed and the Chinese will not give a shit. Look at it this way, less illegal invaders into the EU, fewer bags of required UN corn, the elimination of all of Oprahs projects and last but certainly not least, the eradication of Obama's birthplace.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Balance-Sheet Wed, 09/05/2018 - 21:59 Permalink

If China wants to lend to another country it must be a Yuan (RMB) loan only with arrangement for that loan to be repaid through exports and commerce with China.

These guaranteed commercial arrangements should be in place when the agreement is signed.

If the agreement requires a hard currency (USD) repayment then the supply of USD to both countries should be denied to the degree that is possible and the local currency driven 6 feet deep.

The State Department should explain that the borrower will be *Broken* if the USD is significantly involved. If the ECB wants to supply Euros to African countries to repay Chinese loans that should be encouraged.

Sadly this is a new Cold War or prewar situation so tariffs and embargoes should be employed to cut off the supply of USD to Emperor Xi.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Let it Go Wed, 09/05/2018 - 22:01 Permalink

This has the potential to get very interesting. The future of China is intricately interwoven with its far-reaching and encompassing One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative. The IMF has warned China of the risk having to do with increasing China's debt by agreeing to loans which could prove economically explosive. More on this subject in the article below.

 http://China Warned Of Risk Of Loans To Fund OBOR.html

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Balance-Sheet erk Wed, 09/05/2018 - 22:22 Permalink

Money losing operation. Why is it done? War itself is extremely profitable and very difficult to do in Europe at the moment so it is practiced in poorer areas.

Most colonies are money losing busts regardless of what is said otherwise so China has a plan, apparently, to install radical wealth collecting infrastructure and to possibly resettle millions of Chinese more or less permanently to maintain control.

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
DontBdecieved Wed, 09/05/2018 - 22:16 Permalink

Before Mama Mary is authorized by God to fully destroy communism, it has been foretold that communism will have a brief rise and worldwide domination. It will be allowed a brief reign. Until it is trampled in but an instant. 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
squid Wed, 09/05/2018 - 22:18 Permalink

Sigh.....

of course the Chinese are in Africa for the same Reason the British, the French, The Germans and the Dutch before them...

70.

Say it again girls, 70. Repeat it over and over again, 70, 70, 70. The idealist notion of "equality of outcome" is simply that, and idealist notion. Africa will never and can never develop on its own for the simple reason that the average IQ of the population there is 70. That is the same IQ that defines you as mentally retarded in most OEDC countries. That means half of the population of Africa is, by western standards, is mentally handicapped. HALF THE POPULATION!!!

 

EVERY country that was handed back to the locals by their former colonial rulers regressed by decades and some by centuries. Africa has a 100% failure rate when the country is run by blacks...100%. North Africa is slightly different by not by much.

 

That continent is just sitting there, massive mineral resources that rival Russia and its inhabited by baboons. OF COURSE the Chinese will roll in and take.....we didn't so they will. 

 

What will the local monkeys do with it anyway? They didn't even have reading and writing when Europeans landed there, grossly primitive and it remains so.... Why?

70.

You can him and haw about whatever you want but that 70 is not going away, it just is.

 

Squid

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Yen Cross Wed, 09/05/2018 - 22:21 Permalink

  Sadly, most of the world doesn't understand the PBoC balance sheet, nor the extra stated $10T of "stated debt it carries".

  Remember... Not only is the yuan undervalued vs $usd by roughly 650.00%, the PBoC also maintains an balance sheet at least 33.00% larger than the United States. based on 12-2017, stated> overall debt. [China approaching $33T in equivalent $'usd]

   Those numbers don't include debt/gdp ratios.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
holdbuysell Wed, 09/05/2018 - 22:25 Permalink

"this time the western media was quick to label the latest round of Chinese financing a "debt trap",..."

 

This is some rich projection. Not that the IMF ever engages in this sort of behavior... /s

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
greatdisconformity Wed, 09/05/2018 - 22:35 Permalink

New Colonialism is the only chance Africa has to avoid a bloody descent into chaos at this point.

Africans are simply not up to running a modern state. It always turns into a kleptocracy between 'revolutions'.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Golden Showers Wed, 09/05/2018 - 22:38 Permalink

Population of China (2016) 1.4 billion: 375.5 / square mile per capita. GDP: $10,087.00 Nominal per capita.

Population of Africa (2017) 1.25 billion: 94 people / square mile per capita. $1,820.00 Nominal per capita.

Population of India (2017) 1.3 billion: 1,031 people / square mile per capita. GDP per capita: $2,134.00 Nominal per capita.

Population of United States of America (2017 estimate) 0.326 billion: 85 people / square mile per capita. GDP per capita: $59,501.00 Nominal per capita.

Does anyone want to crunch those numbers? Wikipedia numbers. Dinner bell.

Come on... US has the least number of people per square mile and 5x China gdp per capita. It seems obvious why China would have an interest in the resources of the continent of Africa. The US has less than 25% the population of China.

What is perspective?