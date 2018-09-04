Chinese Influence-Ops In The US Are Blowback From Decades Of CIA Ops Elsewhere

Authored by Andrew Korybko via Oriental Review,
The United States-China Economic and Security Review Commission alleged that Beijing is running a massive influence operation inside of America’s institutions.
The recently released report raises the alarm about what its authors claim are China’s clandestine efforts “to outsource its messaging in part because it believes foreigners are more likely to accept propaganda if it appears to come from non-Chinese sources”, which has supposedly taken the form of an extensive campaign to, as Josh Rogin from the Washington Post puts in the passage that he’s cited in, “influence the influencers” and “get Americans to carry [China’s] message to other Americans”.
Some of the mentioned examples include its purported financing of various Beltway think tanks and also the creation of socio-cultural NGOs that are accused of being intelligence fronts.
Although not openly stated, it’s strongly alluded that China is partaking in a so-called “long march through the institutions” in order to change American policies and perceptions from within.
This notion was infamously abused during the McCarthyite witch hunts when the US “deep state” publicly purged a rival faction and its suspected civil society supporters on the basis that they were treasonously plotting to undermine the country. Something similar might be happening nowadays as well if the Trump Administration uses the commission’s findings to take action against its institutional foes and simultaneously send a signal to Beijing during the ongoing so-called “trade war”.
Even in the event that the accusations levelled against the People’s Republic are true, whether in whole or in part, it wouldn’t really be anything groundbreaking because the US has been practicing these sorts of influence operations against other countries for decades now.
That’s not to dismiss the potential significance of this through “whatabouttism”, but just to make the point that the US might be experiencing blowback after opening up Pandora’s Box and losing its erstwhile monopoly over these perception management tactics. In fact, the proactive desire to safeguard itself from this scenario might even explain why the country secretly started turning into a “national security state” years ago.
Today’s interconnected society provides fertile ground for influencing foreign audiences through the indirect means described in the report and previously mastered by the US, and the only way for the American “deep state” to protect its interests and retain control of the domestic narrative is to paradoxically go against its publicly stated values of openness, free speech, and the marketplace of ideas. Most countries such as Russia acknowledge taking preventative measures against these tactics, but the US is in a dilemma because one of the foundations of its soft power is that it would never do such a thing that it previously attacked others for.
Snowden exposed its double standards in this respect and the irreparable harm that his factual revelations inflicted on America’s reputational standing abroad is one of the reasons why he could be executed by his government if he was ever captured. Now, however, the US can attempt to “justify” the extensive surveillance that it carries out against its citizens on the grounds that it’s necessary for protecting them from shadowy influence operations. Should it opportunistically go forward with that narrative, then the stunning reversal on this issue could signal that the country is also prepared to shift its position on other soft power topics as Trump continues to lastingly redefine America’s global image
Comments
O POOH!
The ChiComs take second place to the homegrown criminals in the USA who feed us lies, guys like Obama, Hillary and the entire MSNBC group of traitors. Say what you will about the evils of Nazi Germany, at least the Nazis did not have Reich Minister of Propaganda Joseph Goebbels as the host of his own WWII radio show nor were Nazi politicians family members co-hosts on popular radio talk shows. Refer to Mika Brzezinski on “Morning Joe” and Abby Huntsman and Meghan Mcain on “The View.” Amerika is now a total cesspool of indoctrination on the government airwaves, which is why, for example, not one talking head on the television network dares talk about the murders of scores of naturopaths and doctors. Most of these medical contrarians were critical of vaccines that cause dementia, infant autism and cancer. All dead now, of course. And the first responders who have died by the hundreds after 9/11, no mention that their fatal degenerative illnesses match exactly illnesses caused by exposure to nuclear radiation. Radiation that came from the pre-planted W54 mini-nukes that “dustified” World Trade Center One and Two. We don’t count, cattle are good only to be slaughtered.
In reply to O POOH by B-Bond
But it's ok if China meddles in elections because the democrats are heavily on that payroll!
In reply to Say what you will about the… by junction
What goes around, comes around... Karma is a bitch when you have intefered in 81 foreign elections in the last 100 years...
In reply to asdf by DownWithYogaPants
I never understand headlines like these. Should the US sit idly simply because it's blowback?
And as though spying and propaganda isn't as old as civilization. No, the CIA invented it. No it's true!!!
In reply to I never understand headlines… by Luau
utter bullshit.
Tell China that it takes more than propaganda, to calm me down when some shoddy piece of Chinese made shit breaks and quits working.....
And, oh, by the way China, I would prefer new brake pads on my car to last more than 5000 miles before the Chinese pads start throwing sparks and gouging my brake rotors.....
Go sell your butter pads to the Russians.....
This article is more commie bullshit
Always thought that G.H.W. Bush could have looked a little like Captain Bennett Marco in The Manchurian Candidate!...
I'm sorry, but Chinese Propaganda is the most obvious, ugly, recursive panty sniffing bullshit ever concocted. It's instantly recognizable for what it is. That's because the dumb chinks who write that shit are stupid robotic morons selected for their ass licking ability over their personal honor as a human being.
Old school liberty loving 'Mericans are, like, immune to the two year old type drivel China politbureau sponsorship is capable of creating. Just like I bet you most folks in Tehran know bullshit when they hear it from the Great Satan.
Want to learn about American foreign policy? Listen to Assad. Listen to Putin. China is so busy censoring free thought and open discussion it's amazing. All that work controlling narrative at home. But now they're gonna control the narrative abroad? Good luck.
If you think Wapo is bad, well, brother, China can't surf!
better put that "free thought & open discussion" here in the west to good use, and what do we get...?
SJWs? antifa? echo chambers galore & alt right trolls blaming jews for every wrong in society? oh noez! dem jooz are destroying families w porn & dumbing us down w controlled narratives & edjewcashun! they're ripping apart the fabric of western civilization bit by bit ad infinitum
then when these same alt right shitposters see chinks or ruskies or indians fight back & block jew propaganda they...bitch & moan? how dare they control what goez on in their own countries? why didnt we think of that?!?
hows that Ayn Randian rugged individualism workin out for ya? cuz u know israel never asks for handouts
psst...shes a jew btw
xD
In reply to I'm sorry, but Chinese… by Golden Showers
doesnt look like china gives a fuck what other nations think about what they do
tenamen sq w tanks rollin over kids, shootin tibetans, shootin mooselimbs in whatever province, no democracy, no feminism/sjw/family court BS, blocks american msm, murders cia assets, tortures peeps, u name it
chicoms do whatevers in their own best interests
Pretty sure it is AIPAC running a massive influence operation inside of America’s institutions.
Hey look...Nike CEO Mark Parker has art just like Tony Podesta. Mark's also on the Disney Board of Directors.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DmSkHDZV4AAufUe.jpg
You can see more on this tweeter account:https://twitter.com/TrailShade
Oh cool, so then it appears China is going to absorb the U.S , by consuming the U.S like a sponge. So basically I should get used to flying a China flag for Labor Day.