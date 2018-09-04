Despite Trump Warning, Russia Resumes Major Airstrikes On Idlib

lt doesn't appear that Syrian and Russian forces are overly concerned with the Monday evening threats from both President Trump and Nikki Haley warning Assad and Russia against attacking Idlib Province, as Middle East sources now report that Russia has resumed an intense air campaign over Idlib for the first time in 22 days.
Beirut-based Al Masdar News reports, citing Syrian military sources, the Russian Air Force has begun its largest bombing campaign of the year in the Idlib Governorate.
Moments ago at least ten Russian Sukhoi jets launched dozens of airstrikes over the southern and western parts of the Idlib Governorate.
Al Masdar's sources said the Russian Air Force specifically targeted the Jisr Al-Shughour District, including the towns of Al-Shughour, Mahambel, Basnqoul, Zayzooun, Ziyarah, Jadariyah, Kafrdeen, Al-Sahn, Saraseef, and dozen others. The source added that the Russian airstrikes numbered over 50 thus far.
With the large Russian bombardment, the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) long-awaited ground offensive is bound to start in the next few days.
President Bashar al-Assad of Syria must not recklessly attack Idlib Province. The Russians and Iranians would be making a grave humanitarian mistake to take part in this potential human tragedy. Hundreds of thousands of people could be killed. Don’t let that happen!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2018
Meanwhile the Kremlin has responded to President Trump's Monday evening tweet. According to Reuters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “Just to speak out with some warnings, without taking into account the very dangerous, negative potential for the whole situation in Syria, is probably not a full, comprehensive approach.”
The Kremlin added that the area was a “nest of terrorists” in what's a clear dismissal of Trump's warnings of "Hundreds of thousands of people could be killed. Don’t let that happen!"
And following Trump's Monday tweet, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley tweeted her own statement based on the president's words, while specifically invoking the US charge that Assad plans to use chemical weapons. Haley wrote: All eyes on the actions of Assad, Russia, and Iran in Idlib. #NoChemicalWeapons.
It appears that Trump and his cabinet were likely briefed on Monday that Russian strikes would be imminent.
We described previously how Washington is seeking to use the "Assad is gassing his own people" claim to gain leverage over Syria, Russia, and Iran as they seek to root out last major pocket of the al-Qaeda jihadist insurgency from the country.
Despite the latest words from President Trump condemning Syrian and Russian actions in Idlib, the White House's own top State Department official, special anti-ISIL envoy Brett McGurk, issued an unusually frank and accurate assessment of the situation in Idlib a year ago:
"Idlib provice is the largest al-Qaeda safe-have since 9/11, tied to directly to Ayman al Zawahiri, this is a huge problem."
But Trump's latest words appear primarily designed for leverage as there is little on the ground pressure that the US is capable of exerting at this late hour, barring some kind of "chemical provocation" claim.
As Russia has initiated what's already being widely described as a "massive" campaign, we will likely see the major powers involved in the Syrian proxy war go further up the escalation ladder.
Comments
Heartwarming news.
When eradicating takfiri rats one does not wait for a written permit by their handlers to do so.
P.S: Timing could have been better. I would have preferred the operation to start simultaneously with Meghan McCains Eulogy.
In reply to Heartwarming news. by Empire's Frontiers
Russia and the US agreed to this weeks ago, right before we moved the white helmets out of theater and resettled them all in Hamburg and Cologne.
Anyone left on the ground is straight-up sucker material.
In reply to not by giovanni_f
At what point will the American people rise up against the bullshit that is American Foreign Policy? Trillions of dollars and countless lost lives later, the US continues to wrap itself up in the scam that is 'bringing democracy' to the world while the truth is that it is about expanding corporate power, controlling resources, and draining wealth away from the 'periphery' to support the 'centre'. Enough is enough.
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to is by Ecclesia Militans
"At what point will the American people rise up against the bullshit that is American Foreign Policy?"
When there is a group of American people with balls, organization, leadership, determination and resources large enough so that they cannot be Waco'ed, Ruby-Bridged, Lavoy-Finicum-ed or otherwise shot down safely on the spot and from the distance by a bunch of murderers on behalf of the deep state. And you need the National Guards, large parts of the Veterans and parts of the Army. Yes, then it would work. Easily.
In reply to At what point will the… by skbull44
What Trump is saying is, “way to go Vlad. Let’s keep civilian casualties to a minimum.”
In reply to "At what point will the… by giovanni_f
That's what you hope he meant.
the message was vague.
In reply to What Trump is saying is, … by MANvsMACHINE
Yes but the fact that he said, “humanitarian mistake” does indicate he’s not really threatening to do anything.
In reply to That's what you hope he… by DingleBarryObummer
Trump is a fool for voicing any opposition to this operation.
In reply to Yes but the fact that he… by MANvsMACHINE
A fool? I'd say he's a full on dirty cunt. He is making an enemy of EVERYONE except Israel. You tell me how the fuck it helps the US citizens in ANY WAY to make enemies of Europeans, Canadians and Russians while doing EVERYTHING you possibly can just to help Israel.
If Trump is not an actual employee of Israel then the Earth could also be flat.
In reply to Trump is a fool for voicing… by Brazen Heist II
Thump need his Woar Badly.
Will it start with False Flag ?????
In reply to A fool? by Scar Bro
Exactly right and you can feel it. No one gives a good god damn what we think or do because we are not helping them. As stated before, we let South America die a slow death to where they are all poor, Leaving Europe on her own, Ignoring most of Africa. All of this while China spreads her wings and Russia does the dirty work. Both gaining friends quickly as we skip them all for more money here to the ELITE rich..
In reply to A fool? by Scar Bro
yea but the US .Gov (including trump) has a history of lies and invents "humanitarian mistakes" to react off of. So it could be threatening a false flag.
Personally, I might just chalk it up as diarrhea-of-the-mouth from someone who has self-discipline problems when it comes to remaining silent aka "Whatever."
In reply to Yes but the fact that he… by MANvsMACHINE
Boobi Nuttyahoo's comb over is having a conniption.
-chumblez.
In reply to What Trump is saying is, … by MANvsMACHINE
They did this in Afghanistan once upon a time too. Lets see how it works out
In reply to Boobi Nuttyahoo's comb over… by chumbawamba
Terrorists must be killed! That includes Israeli, American, British and French ones. GTFO and STFO! This will be a major turning point. Once Syria is secure, Iran can continue expanding, bolstering security in the region and ALL THE MUSLIMS CAN START RETURNING!!!
GTFO, STFO. Now, it's time to work on the main problem - Jews.
In reply to They did that in Afghanistan… by pc_babe
A little more to the south would be just perfect.
In reply to They did that in Afghanistan… by pc_babe
They been watching how not to do it for seventeen years, figure they learned anything?
In reply to They did that in Afghanistan… by pc_babe
Chumblez,
I will always revere the exquisite and refined way you let the audience guess your inner feelings with so much subtlety. You definitely missed a carrier in classical music where you would have been on par with la calas and many others.
And yes, bibi is very much afraid his white helmet vassals are going to be captured and sing their song, too. Russian efficiency will ensure this anyway
In reply to Boobi Nuttyahoo's comb over… by chumbawamba
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/israels-fifth-column-2/
In reply to At what point will the… by skbull44
Enough is enough. So the only question is: who is at the center? Do you know? For the world knows now. They are the same people that 911'd you. The want to rule the world from the Middle East, that's why they 911'd you. They are using you to fight their wars in the Middle East. The same people created the "Department of Homeland Security" to fully enslave you. Who are they?
It's the Jews. Of course it is. They you see, are the center of the very world. God's very own chosen. And you are their periphery. Israel under Rothschild, is a Satanic proxy state. Having you on the periphery is their goal, to either push you off or to forget you in slavery. For the center of the entire world is going to be Satanic Judaic Israel. Or is it? What do you think.
In reply to At what point will the… by skbull44
"right before we moved the white helmets out of theater and resettled them all in Hamburg and Cologne."
The initial claims were that 800 White Helmets were evacuated from southern Syria. In the end only 400 were allowed out into Israel. Why the difference? The evacuation was just an Israeli scam to get its assets out under cover. Israel waited until all its military/intelligence officers were evacuated hidden amongst the others, then cut off the flow.
In reply to is by Ecclesia Militans
I thought we supported Russia clearing out Obama/McCain's ISIS gang?
In reply to Heartwarming news. by Empire's Frontiers
Why are President Trump and Nikki Haley warning Assad and Russia against attacking Terrorists ???
In reply to I thought we supported… by TahoeBilly2012
The timing of McCain's death and this final eradication is interesting.
In reply to Why are President Trump and… by Yellow_Snow
I would pay good money to see that flag draped coffin dropped over Idlib from a Tu-22m
In reply to The timing of McCain's death… by indygo55
That's the exact question that should be asked of Trump or any military official, why are you protecting terrorists? Isn't that against the language in the NDAA? Why hasn't supporters of protecting these terrorists been renditioned to GITMO, per that directive? Our foreign policy makes absolutely NO sense whatsoever.
In reply to Why are President Trump and… by Yellow_Snow
Terrorists bad, rebels good.
In reply to I thought we supported… by TahoeBilly2012
Yes but when the rebels are terrorists...... or even zionists for that matter, what say you?
In reply to Terrorists bad, rebels good. by Kokulakai
What they say is irrelevant. What they do is all that counts.
In reply to I thought we supported… by TahoeBilly2012
Officially, but not in reality.
In reply to I thought we supported… by TahoeBilly2012
Don't let one of those ISIS/Alquada Fuckers go.
No Quarter Russia. You will regret anything less from these CIA backed terrorists.
No Quarter!
In reply to Heartwarming news. by Empire's Frontiers
Apparently,
that nitwit mofo Maccain is turning in his grave?
In reply to Heartwarming news. by Empire's Frontiers
Instead of turning in his grave, I hope that fucker is roasting on a spit at Satan's barbeque.
In reply to Maccain is turning in his… by africoman
I hope Satan and Hitler are SPIT ROASTING McCain!
In reply to Instead of turning in his… by Erek
You have made a vacuous statement and already twenty-two idiots have up-voted it.
Of the many statements made in the article, which one was heartwarming? You don't say.
In reply to Heartwarming news. by Empire's Frontiers
"President Bashar al-Assad of Syria must not recklessly attack Idlib Province..."
A well planned and flawlessly executed attack ok.
that's not what he said. that's what you hope he meant. The message was intentionally meant to be vague (like Q) so you could (foolishly) fill in the gap with your bias.
In reply to "President Bashar al-Assad… by wwwww
Lets see if your brand of bs is good enough to unexplode the bombs and put them back on the planes. Go piss on a wasp nest.
In reply to that's not what he said. … by DingleBarryObummer
Took a page from the USSA playbook.....
bomb!
bomb!
bomb!
The rebels lost already. Why don´t they surrender? Their friends in Saudi Arabia and Turkey can take them.
Because they are fanatics........
In reply to The rebels lost already. Why… by Pindown
Wait for it.........THEY USED GAS!!!!!
US Syrian policy is retarded.
Nikki Haley is a stupid, gross woman with an IQ of about 87.
Taking orders from Netanyahu is not good for the American people.
"gross woman with an IQ of about 87"
No, that's my dog's IQ. This blob vaguely looking like a woman has an IQ of 50 at most, but an Idiot Q through the roof ...
In reply to US Syrian policy is retarded… by 107cicero
Tupolev are awesome
How can anyone still believe Trump is USA first is beyond me, everything he does for his (((masters))) proves he is Israel first. Woke is a joke for Trump fans.
SHOW US YOUR HAND, PARDNER...
This is and can be looked at like setting up the first campfire. When the fire spreads, that's when war happens. Let's all pray for peace.
Take back this canadian bacon. Its stale. TDS!
Contracts is contracts. This goes back to faggot Carter. Fuck you Jimmy. You're going to be reincarnated as a helium element in a nuclear dump for 4 billion years, you son of a bitch, you asshole. You can't con enough children to build enough houses for their mortal enemies while they don't have any themselves to change your destiny. You wrote it yourself. Now wallow in it for 4 billion years.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2RoA0QTZ-bM