Despite Trump Warning, Russia Resumes Major Airstrikes On Idlib

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 09/04/2018 - 07:35

lt doesn't appear that Syrian and Russian forces are overly concerned with the Monday evening threats from both President Trump and Nikki Haley warning Assad and Russia against attacking Idlib Province, as Middle East sources now report that Russia has resumed an intense air campaign over Idlib for the first time in 22 days

Beirut-based Al Masdar News reports, citing Syrian military sources, the Russian Air Force has begun its largest bombing campaign of the year in the Idlib Governorate

Image via VOA News

Moments ago at least ten Russian Sukhoi jets launched dozens of airstrikes over the southern and western parts of the Idlib Governorate.

Al Masdar's sources said the Russian Air Force specifically targeted the Jisr Al-Shughour District, including the towns of Al-Shughour, Mahambel, Basnqoul, Zayzooun, Ziyarah, Jadariyah, Kafrdeen, Al-Sahn, Saraseef, and dozen others. The source added that the Russian airstrikes numbered over 50 thus far.

With the large Russian bombardment, the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) long-awaited ground offensive is bound to start in the next few days.

Meanwhile the Kremlin has responded to President Trump's Monday evening tweet. According to Reuters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “Just to speak out with some warnings, without taking into account the very dangerous, negative potential for the whole situation in Syria, is probably not a full, comprehensive approach.”

The Kremlin added that the area was a “nest of terrorists” in what's a clear dismissal of Trump's warnings of "Hundreds of thousands of people could be killed. Don’t let that happen!"

And following Trump's Monday tweet, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley tweeted her own statement based on the president's words, while specifically invoking the US charge that Assad plans to use chemical weapons. Haley wroteAll eyes on the actions of Assad, Russia, and Iran in Idlib. #NoChemicalWeapons.

It appears that Trump and his cabinet were likely briefed on Monday that Russian strikes would be imminent.

We described previously how Washington is seeking to use the "Assad is gassing his own people" claim to gain leverage over Syria, Russia, and Iran as they seek to root out last major pocket of the al-Qaeda jihadist insurgency from the country. 

Despite the latest words from President Trump condemning Syrian and Russian actions in Idlib, the White House's own top State Department official, special anti-ISIL envoy Brett McGurk,  issued an unusually frank and accurate assessment of the situation in Idlib a year ago

"Idlib provice is the largest al-Qaeda safe-have since 9/11, tied to directly to Ayman al Zawahiri, this is a huge problem." 

But Trump's latest words appear primarily designed for leverage as there is little on the ground pressure that the US is capable of exerting at this late hour, barring some kind of "chemical provocation" claim

As Russia has initiated what's already being widely described as a "massive" campaign, we will likely see the major powers involved in the Syrian proxy war go further up the escalation ladder

skbull44 Ecclesia Militans Tue, 09/04/2018 - 07:41 Permalink

At what point will the American people rise up against the bullshit that is American Foreign Policy? Trillions of dollars and countless lost lives later, the US continues to wrap itself up in the scam that is 'bringing democracy' to the world while the truth is that it is about expanding corporate power, controlling resources, and draining wealth away from the 'periphery' to support the 'centre'. Enough is enough. 

 

giovanni_f skbull44 Tue, 09/04/2018 - 07:44 Permalink

"At what point will the American people rise up against the bullshit that is American Foreign Policy?"

When there is a group of American people with balls, organization, leadership, determination and resources large enough so that they cannot be Waco'ed, Ruby-Bridged, Lavoy-Finicum-ed or otherwise shot down safely on the spot  and from the distance by a bunch of murderers on behalf of the deep state. And you need the National Guards, large parts of the Veterans and parts of the Army. Yes, then it would work. Easily. 

 

Calvertsbio Scar Bro Tue, 09/04/2018 - 08:25 Permalink

Exactly right and you can feel it. No one gives a good god damn what we think or do because we are not helping them. As stated before, we let South America die a slow death to where they are all poor, Leaving Europe on her own, Ignoring most of Africa. All of this while China spreads her wings and Russia does the dirty work. Both gaining friends quickly as we skip them all for more money here to the ELITE rich..

 

 

DingleBarryObummer MANvsMACHINE Tue, 09/04/2018 - 08:11 Permalink

Yes but the fact that he said, “humanitarian mistake” does indicate he’s not really threatening to do anything.

yea but the US .Gov (including trump) has a history of lies and invents "humanitarian mistakes" to react off of.  So it could be threatening a false flag. 

Personally, I might just chalk it up as diarrhea-of-the-mouth from someone who has self-discipline problems when it comes to remaining silent aka "Whatever."

Scar Bro pc_babe Tue, 09/04/2018 - 08:04 Permalink

Terrorists must be killed! That includes Israeli, American, British and French ones. GTFO and STFO! This will be a major turning point. Once Syria is secure, Iran can continue expanding, bolstering security in the region and ALL THE MUSLIMS CAN START RETURNING!!!

GTFO, STFO. Now, it's time to work on the main problem  - Jews.

Adolfsteinbergovitch chumbawamba Tue, 09/04/2018 - 08:14 Permalink

Chumblez, 

I will always revere the exquisite and refined way you let the audience guess your inner feelings with so much subtlety. You definitely missed a carrier in classical music where you would have been on par with la calas and many others.

And yes, bibi is very much afraid his white helmet vassals are going to be captured and sing their song, too. Russian efficiency will ensure this anyway  

SocratesSolutions skbull44 Tue, 09/04/2018 - 08:26 Permalink

Enough is enough. So the only question is: who is at the center? Do you know? For the world knows now. They are the same people that 911'd you. The want to rule the world from the Middle East, that's why they 911'd you. They are using you to fight their wars in the Middle East. The same people created the "Department of Homeland Security" to fully enslave you. Who are they? 

It's the Jews. Of course it is. They you see, are the center of the very world. God's very own chosen. And you are their periphery. Israel under Rothschild, is a Satanic proxy state. Having you on the periphery is their goal, to either push you off or to forget you in slavery. For the center of the entire world is going to be Satanic Judaic Israel. Or is it? What do you think. 

 

HowdyDoody Ecclesia Militans Tue, 09/04/2018 - 07:59 Permalink

"right before we moved the white helmets out of theater and resettled them all in Hamburg and Cologne."

The initial claims were that 800 White Helmets were evacuated from southern Syria. In the end only 400 were allowed out into Israel. Why the difference? The evacuation was just an Israeli scam to get its assets out under cover. Israel waited until all its military/intelligence officers were evacuated hidden amongst the others, then cut off the flow.

 

 

 

wwwww Tue, 09/04/2018 - 07:38 Permalink

"President Bashar al-Assad of Syria must not recklessly attack Idlib Province..."

A well planned and flawlessly executed attack ok.

107cicero Tue, 09/04/2018 - 07:42 Permalink

US Syrian policy is retarded.

Nikki Haley is a stupid, gross woman with an IQ of about 87.

Taking orders from   Netanyahu is not good for the American people.

charwoman Tue, 09/04/2018 - 07:42 Permalink

How can anyone still believe Trump is USA first is beyond me, everything he does for his (((masters))) proves he is Israel first.  Woke is a joke for Trump fans.

Vote up!
Melway Tue, 09/04/2018 - 07:43 Permalink

This is and can be looked at like setting up the first campfire.  When the fire spreads, that's when war happens.  Let's all pray for peace.

monad Tue, 09/04/2018 - 07:44 Permalink

Take back this canadian bacon. Its stale. TDS!

Contracts is contracts. This goes back to faggot Carter. Fuck you Jimmy. You're going to be reincarnated as a helium element in a nuclear dump for 4 billion years, you son of a bitch, you asshole. You can't con enough children to build enough houses for their mortal enemies while they don't have any themselves to change your destiny. You wrote it yourself. Now wallow in it for 4 billion years.

