"Expect More Pain": As EM Contagion Goes Global, Wall Street Sees No Way Out

With Trump set to announce another $200BN in Chinese tariffs as soon as Thursday, sparking fears of a more acute phase of global trade wars and sending the dollar higher and US equity futures lower, the emerging market contagion vortex is starting to take on a life of its own and as Bloomberg notes this morning, "even when the most vulnerable countries vow to protect their currencies, the dollar steps in to rain on their parade."
As noted earlier, the selloff in emerging market currencies has been relentless, dragging down the MSCI FX index to the lowest level in over a year, pressured by the trio of the South African rand, which dropped after Pretoria reported that the nation had entered only its second recession in 9 years, the Turkish lira, which is down again after the central bank failed to restore confidence that even a telegraphed rate hike will be sufficient to curb the country's soaring inflation, and the Argentine peso which slumped 4% yesterday after president Macri's latest announcement of emergency measures did little to raise sentiment.
Meanwhile, in addition to the imminent announcement of a new $200BN in China tariffs, US investors are now eyeing the Fed's September rate hike which now appears inevitable, helping the dollar extend gains which in turn is further pressuring emerging markets amid deepening worries over idiosyncratic risks in emerging markets including Argentina’s fiscal woes, Turkey’s twin deficits, Brazil’s contentious elections and South Africa’s land-reform bill.
And after observing developments in emerging markets with a sanguine eye for months, Wall Street analysts are finally starting to get concerned, and as the following soundbites demonstrate, as long as the Fed keeps tightening rates, virtually nobody sees a quick - or any - way out to break the global emerging markets contagion "doom loop":
The dollar is winning by default, according to Kit Juckes, a global strategist at Societe Generale: "There’s not much to make me think the dollar should be going up, but there’s plenty to make me nervous about other currencies. The dollar is very strong and lacking rate support, but other currencies are worse."
Below, courtesy of Bloomberg, are some other hot takes from Wall Street analysts:
"It’s Not Enough", from Tsutomu Soma, general manager for fixed-income trading at SBI Securities Co. in Tokyo:
- “The measures announced by Argentina and Turkey are probably not enough to lead to a significant improvement in their fundamentals”
- “Contagion risks to other emerging markets are growing especially as the Fed tightens”
"Set to Suffer"; from Michael Every, head of Asia financial markets research at Rabobank in Hong Kong:
- “Emerging-market FX are set to suffer almost regardless of what they do, the only issue is how much"
- "The dollar will remain on the front foot against emerging markets as long as the U.S. continues to raise rates and boost fiscal spending while keeping the trade war fears on the radar"
"Further Pain". from Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM:
- “Emerging market currencies could be destined for further pain if the turmoil in Turkey and Argentina intensifies”
- “The combination of global trade tensions, a stabilizing U.S. dollar and prospects of higher U.S. interest rates may ensure EM currencies remain depressed in the short to medium term”
"A Penny Short", from Stephen Innes, head of Asia Pacific trading at Oanda Corp. in Singapore:
- Argentina’s measures are “likely a day late and a penny short”
- “These moves are a step in the right direction, but they’re unlikely to be convincing enough to remove currency speculators from the driver’s seat. I guess it’s all down the IMF’s ‘White Knight’ to the rescue. However, we are getting into the realm of unquantifiability which makes the market utterly untradable"
"Most Vulnerable", from Masakatsu Fukaya, an emerging-market currency trader at Mizuho Bank Ltd.:
- "Contagion risks from Argentina and Turkey are growing for other emerging markets and economies with weak fundamentals such as those with current-account deficits and high inflation rates"
- "Currencies of countries such as Indonesia, India, Brazil and South Africa have been among most vulnerable"
- "The Fed’s rate increases and trade frictions means the underlying pressure on emerging currencies is for a further downward move"
Source: Bloomberg
Comments
As long as gold goes down in tandem, everything will be all right.
I wish the gold vendors would get around to lowering their prices, instead of continuing to sell $1200 spot-price name-brand bullion for $1330.
In reply to As long as gold goes down in… by QE4MeASAP
"The dollar is winning by default, according to Kit Juckes, a global strategist at Societe Generale:"
The dollar is winning, but it is hardly by default!
$70 oil is crushing world economies from Greece to China, and $70 oil is a manufactured artifact. Higher oil prices are putting pressure on current accounts which is driving currencies down. Declining currencies function as a capital transfer vector to the world's reserve currency. The US is now strip mining the world's capital markets, and it is all being done very intentionally. Who else is better qualified for the job than Goldman, and JP, and they are crawling all over the Trump administration. The pink pachyderm (that no one is noticing) doing the minuet in the living room is the coming end of the oil age. The day of affordable oil for all of the world is over. The world is burning 9 barrels for every 1 it finds, and its biggest, and best production fields are on life support. The sanctions on Iran are a rouse to be used as an excuse to keep the price elevated. The US tariffs being set in place are being used to keep the US banking industry from imploding in a deflationary depression. Currencies all over the world are heading for the abyss, but prices in the US have magically stayed constant.
The enmity that the US is displaying toward Russia can be compared to wolves fighting over the kill of the last caribou on the range. Russia has its own oil, its own economy, and a fine military. As economies all over the world continue to fail, and as oil becomes further out of reach for most, only Russia can remain sovereign. The last two standing in the last resource challenge will be nuclear super power competitors. Either they come to an agreement of mutual cooperation, or the oil wars will soon be upon us.
http://www.thehillsgroup.org/
In reply to I wish the gold vendors… by mr bear
HELL FIRE
STOCKS SHOULD BE STARTING THE PLANNED CRASH OF 2018 TO USHER IN THE DEMOCRATS SWEEPING THE CONGRESSIONAL ELECTIONS AND THE EVENTUAL IMPEACHMENT OF THE PRESIDENT-ALL HELL WILL BREAK LOOSE...THEN MARTIAL LAW WILL AND MUST BE IMPOSED...
&&&&&&&&&&&&&&____________%%%%%%%%%%%%%----------$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$-----@@@@@@@@@@@@
Crude up 1.35 at 71.15….The DAX is down 146 confirming the U.S. stock futures being down…stocks should be starting any day now the planned crash of 2018 to usher in the democrats sweeping the congressional elections and the eventual impeachment of the president…all hell will break loose….then martial law must and will be imposed…it’s chaos already with young people filming with their phones as they assault police with the most vile curses then posting the encounters on the internet.
*******************************************************
In reply to HELL FIRE by Beowulf55
I will go out on the limb, and assert that this is King Dollar's last hurrah!
In reply to STOCKS SHOULD BE STARTING… by Richard640
No way out? Except for printing, of course.
Another emerging market emergency.
History doesn't repeat, but it does rhyme.
Enjoy the good times, before we get to 9 meals from anarchy. If you have not prepped by now, it's too late
trump: threatens to weaken usd and then doesn't.
trump: threatens to enact tariffs then doesn't.
wtf is trump waiting for, xmas 2020? fuck this mamby pamby shit. across the board tariffs on china fucking yesterday bitchez.
if the Chinese don't make our stuff Vietnam or Myanmar or some other shithole will so unless you and your kids will work for $2/hr there will be no MAGA. There will be another $1.5T/yr debt added to maintain the US standard of standard of living, though.
In reply to trump: threaten to weaken… by buzzsaw99
agreed, maga isn't going to happen. my biggest concern is that china is a fucking asshole. fuck them, i'd much rather have vietnam make some stuff.
In reply to if the Chinese don't make… by Juggernaut x2
The Donald is playing 4d chess with everyone. 3 years ago he was a joke candidate, but destroyed 16 republican candidates including the Bush dynasty, and then ended the Clinton crime family.
His agenda is being completed in the background. It is not being reported on. Instead we get a 3 ring circus from the msm to distract us.
In reply to trump: threaten to weaken… by buzzsaw99
The world is on fire and yet Gold continues to go down. Insanity!!!
$1200 in danger again. silver getting monkey hammered too.
In reply to The world is on fire and yet… by Seasmoke
Oil climbing, shitcoin climbing even LOL, I understand gold is not an investment, it looks like it isn't even a store of value.
In reply to $1200 in danger again. … by buzzsaw99
To really lose big time, go long on tesla and buttcoin.
For a country that enjoys having reserve status, the US is sure making it easy for China, Russia and any other currency to buy gold and back their paper with an asset. Now that the Shanghi exchange has a few years running, and Russia has it's SWIFT replacement, "those opposed" may have an easy time wrestling the reserve currency status that has served the US well since WWII. China tries every 5 years and will again in 2 to lobby for inclusion. Maybe the Dragon won't be so patient this time with their new found grizzly compatriot.
Zero Tarriff, free trade, and unmanipulated PM sounds like a good focused objective...would help the shit out of my portfolio to boot!
Without the rule of law there is no chance of stable economic development. There are no emerging markets, there are just individual profits and struggling people.
More hungry turd world whores? winning.
remember this...
not a question.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0GgF3Z3lSQ
Margin Call. This week?