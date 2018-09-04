The Global Financial System Is Unraveling, And No, The US Is Not Immune

Authored by Charles Hugh Smith via OfTwoMinds blog,
Currencies don't melt down randomly. This is only the first stage of a complete re-ordering of the global financial system.
Take a look at the Shanghai Stock Market (China) and tell me what you see:
A complete meltdown, right? More specifically, a four-month battle to cling to the key technical support of the 200-week moving average (the red line). Once the support finally broke, the index crashed.
Now take a look at the U.S. S&P 500 stock market (SPX):
SPX is soaring to new highs, not just climbing a wall of worry but leaping over it. So the engine of global growth--China--is exhibiting signs of serious disorder, and the world's consumerist paradise--the U.S.-- is on a euphoric high (Ibogaine in the water supply?)
This divergence is worth pondering. How can the two economies that have powered a 28-year Bull Market in just about everything (setting aside that spot of bother in 2008-09) be responding so differently to the global economy and global financial system's woes?
There's a rule of thumb that's also worth pondering. While the stock market attracts all the media attention--every news cast reports the daily closing the the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the SPX and the Nasdaq stock index--the bond market is larger and more consequential. And larger still is the currency market--foreign exchange (FX).
As the chart below illustrates, a great many currencies around the world are in complete meltdown. This is not normal. Nations that over-borrow, over-spend and print too much of their currency to generate an illusion of solvency eventually experience a currency crisis as investors and traders lose faith in the currency as a store of value, i.e. the faith that it will have the same (or more) purchasing power in a month that it has today.
Here's the key takeaway: a currency crisis is a symptom of a deeper disease--it is not the illness. The same is true of stock market declines like the Shanghai Index that break long-term support levels: a crashing stock market is a symptom of a deeper disease, it's not the illness.
The fact that so many currencies are melting down at the same time is telling us the global financial system is unraveling, and unraveling fast. This is a symptom of a fatal disease. Currencies reflect all sorts of financial information; they're akin to taking an economy's pulse: trade balances, debt levels, interest rates, central bank policies, fiscal policies, and so on.
The global financial system is inter-connected, but this is not a viable excuse for the meltdown. The general explanation floating around is that currency weakness is like the flu: one currency gets it, and then it spreads to other weak currencies.
This diagnosis is misleading. What's actually happening is the unprecedented global bubble of debt and assets of the past decade is popping, and it's laying waste to the most indebted, over-leveraged and mismanaged nations first, either via stock market declines or meltdowns in currencies.
These are symptoms. The disease is the "fixes" of the past decade--extreme expansions of debt and asset valuations--are unraveling. The global financial system suffered a seizure in 2008-09, a non-linear manifestation of a system completely out of whack: the $500 billion subprime mortgage market almost took down the entire $200 trillion global financial system.
That's the acme of a brittle, fragile system: a small input (subprime mortgage defaults) yields an enormous output (global financial meltdown).
What nobody dares talk about is the "fixes" have made the global financial system even more vulnerable than it was in 2008. The global meltdown of currencies is evidence that the symptomatic "solutions" to the brush with collapse in 2008-09--skyrocketing debt and asset bubbles-- fixed nothing. All they did was inflate an even larger, more vulnerable bubble.
Currencies don't melt down randomly. This is only the first stage of a complete re-ordering of the global financial system, a re-ordering that will reprice all the assets currently bubbling at absurd levels to much lower valuations.
The illusion that the U.S. is immune to the unraveling of debt and asset valuations won't last. When the defaults start piling up, so will the losses, and when asset bubbles pop, incomes and spending decline. Although few seem to notice, almost half the profits of the S&P 500 corporations are earned overseas.
The belief that U.S. markets are somehow disconnected from global markets and immune to the repricing of risk, debt, assets and currencies is magical thinking.
* * *
My new mystery The Adventures of the Consulting Philosopher: The Disappearance of Drake is a ridiculously affordable $1.29 (Kindle) or $8.95 (print); read the first chapters for free in PDF format.
My new book Money and Work Unchained is now $6.95 for the Kindle ebook and $15 for the print edition.
Read the first section for free in PDF format.
If you found value in this content, please join me in seeking solutions by becoming a $1/month patron of my work via patreon.com.
Comments
Hillary would've hastened the US economic downfall and profitted from it at the same time.
She's a witch and it's only a matter of time before karma and Lady Justice kicks her ass.
And Bitcoin is going to be there, shining bright during the reset. You can be there or you can sit on the sidelines and watch us make history.
In reply to I agree. And Hillarys a… by DarkPurpleHaze
The USD is getting stronger and stronger, and that's all there is to it. And our inflation will stay nice and low because all the foreign goods will be cheaper, tariffs or not.
Mexico to their credit saw the writing on the wall. The world is in a bit of an arms race to see whether the USD cracks before they do. Judging by performance of EM, I would say we already have the answer to that question.
Big question is what are they going to do about it. Try to break USD hegemony? They better be quick because all their dollars are fleeing their country, and I think that's the assessment the Trump administration is making. That they won't have time.
In reply to A by Cryptopithicus Homme
The US Dollar is the cleanest dirty shirt.
In reply to The USD is going through the… by evoila
In the burning laundry.
In reply to The US Dollar is the… by wee-weed up
The currencies are being re-calibrated to the $US, in order for the (nothing in) "reserve" currency system to remain functioning in it current paradigm. The nightmare continues.
In reply to In the burning laundry. by Winston Churchill
The only way the U.S. can maintain its dominance over the world currency situation is to go to war with every BRICS nation and defeat them all with its overpriced military. Ain't gonna happen. So, not only is the United States not immune to the coming calamity, but will probably suffer most. (Even though "suffering" here would still place our standard of living well above many of the nations we've been abusing with the Petrodollar.) TPTB have their plans drawn, of that you can be sure. But, whether it all plays out according to their fiendish strategies... only time will tell. We who know the truth about debt-based-fractional-reserve-diabolism can put a wrench into their scheme if we educate and inform enough people beforehand.
In reply to The currencies are being re… by Al Gophilia
Reset :)
Tyler, you're making me smile.
But guys, the reset is not just a financial event; you may want to do further study:
www.beforethecollapse.com/2017/05/23/the-reset/
Good Luck,
Putrid
In reply to The only way the U.S. can… by J S Bach
Penn and Teller are working the dollar so be ready.
Gots silver?
In reply to The US Dollar is the… by wee-weed up
Anyone in the audience have a $100 dolla bill? Thanks....now watch as it disappears! PrestoChango! Voila!(applause)
What are you still standing there for? The magic's over! Go back to your seat!
In reply to Penn and Teller are working… by Algo Rhythm
That table is massively out of date for Venezuela, and Iran at least.
In reply to The USD is going through the… by evoila
All those dictators think the old fashioned, long, highly polished tables abrogate strength and show they're down wit dat. It's old school Yo! We wit da people! We doin guuud! Trust us!
They should get something inlaid and a bit smaller and more subtle. It displays more globalist taste. How Gouache!
In reply to That table is massively out… by are we there yet
Borrowing $US will be too expensive for them. Perhaps they will turn away from the $ and create trading blocks of their own or turn to that old stalwart of honesty; gold. Who knows?
In reply to The USD is going through the… by evoila
I have a good seat....and popcorn...good luck...
In reply to A by Cryptopithicus Homme
Even a bleachers seat will be good. Ripping 'er up at a tailgate party when the game starts and the gates close is not going to end well. Hope they've got plenty of booze out there.
In reply to I have a good seat....and… by lasvegaspersona
Bet you can find lots of things to blame Hilary for........u....r......brainwashed......moron
In reply to I agree. And Hillarys a… by DarkPurpleHaze
I'll take that bet...... what are you betting, money or credibility? You've got to be a SJW-I'm-With-Her, type because you guys always project with ad hominems. I'll bet that you bought some Nikes yesterday.
In reply to Bet you can find lots of… by thatsnotgood
hahaha the reset button again? how many times we heard of it and how many more years we have to wait?
Yep. Stopped caring about these doom articles awhile ago. Be diversified. Be ready. That’s it.
In reply to hahaha the reset button… by Liquid_Silver
buy bitcoin or cryptos. reset or not, they will rocket in fiat prices.
In reply to Yep. Stopped caring about… by Newbie lurker
'Till the power goes out.
In reply to buy bitcoin or cryptos… by Liquid_Silver
hahaha you got to be the only dumb mofo left still saying that... if the power does go out. all the money registered in the bank computer will be gone. all the computers registering your depression meds will be gone.. and 40% of the population will turned in to real zombies running wild causing chaos.. yeah yeah yeah, you will then say your pet rock gold will worth a lot.. but in reality, no one gives a shit about your gold.... those with the most fire power will control the world. not your gold not your silver.
In reply to 'Till the power goes out. by Algo Rhythm
One difference between China and the US is that China doesn't have an extra 21 Trillion that was printed up along with an ESF that intervenes in every market deemed important to the US gov't.
We should not give China to much credit. China is still very much a communist country, and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) controls everything. While it may appear both State-owned and private firms operate within China's economic system. This is mostly an illusion following economic reforms in the 1980s.
In reality, the communist system does not allow for true private ownership and views all "tech innovation" as essential to its national interests. Thus, private and state-owned Chinese firms act in the interest of the Chinese regime when it comes to foreign investments in the high-tech sectors. Below is the second part of a part-two series which explores why China is on a one-track path and blind to other options going forward. This is a recipe for conflict.
http://China's Unflexible Path Forward.html
In reply to One difference between China… by chubbar
Is that"reset" in Russian...?
Just wondering
Perestroika
Perezarjadka
Financial Pizgez
Financial Zhopa
Just to name the few...
In reply to Is that"reset" in Russian… by voting machine
Finally, news we can use!
Hurry up and fucking pop already! DIE DIE DIE stupid market.
And the price of precious metals fall, as people in the countries under assault are forced to liquidate their holding in order to eat.
I think we all knew that the system was unsustainable after 2009. It's on borrowed time and money.
📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉📉🎈📌
Do not expect a repeat of 2008, but when the crisis hits we can count on illiquid markets.
In a liquidity crisis, people who feel they cannot get reasonable returns on physical or normal financial investments place their assets in short-term cash bank accounts, high-risk stocks, or hoard it rather than making long-term investments. While a liquidity trap can and often does lead to no growth and deflation it is not a certainty.
The wild card, in my opinion, is related to the diminished confidence so many people have towards fiat currency. The fear money was about to become worthless which is explained in the article below could unleash inflation across the globe.
http://Liquidity Trap's Wild Potential To Unleash Inflation.html
http://fbicover-up.com/
9 fucking years of charles hughes smith,the sky is falling,full blown depression ahead,talking about a fucking broken record and ZH for posting the shit fuck this MAGA EVEN GREATER 2020
It will happen, it's just that no one could have imagined that such a contrived, systematic debasing of billions of people's wealth could be defrauded for so long.
In reply to 9 fucking years of charles… by fuzh007
Almost every article on ZeroHedge is a condemnation of capitalism. And almost everybody posting here loves capitalism more than life itself. That's why this is one of my favorite sites.
Since when is debasing the currency...Capitalism?
In reply to Almost every article on… by Condor_0000