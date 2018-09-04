GM Sales Plunge 13% As August Passenger Car Sales Collapse

When GM surprised the market several months ago with its announcement that, unlike most other US automakers, it would stop disclosing monthly sales, some immediately saw through this as a thinly veiled confirmation that pain is coming. Nowhere was that more obvious than in the company's August sales, which while undisclosed, predictably leaked with Bloomberg reporting that in the last month, GM sales plunged 13% for the same reason most other automakers saw a sharp drop in July sales: a sharp pull back on sales incentives, especially for full-size pickups.
In addition to the biggest drop in years, GM's total sales also missed analysts’ average estimate for a decline of 7.7%. Speaking to Bloomberg, company spokesman Jim Cain refused to comment on the sales drop, but he did confirm that GM dialed back discounts during the month.
The report extended the decline for GM shares, which dropped 1.3% to $35.58. The stock is now down 13% YTD.
Meanwhile, other OEMs also reported weak August results: with the exception of Ford Motor, all other major automakers also reported sales that trailed analysts’ estimates, as demand for passenger cars including the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry plunged.
Looking over the past month, Honda was perhaps the best indicator of the tectonic shifts in the US auto market: as Bloomberg notes, the Japanese automaker extended "a bleak stretch" for a car model widely regarded as one of the best on the U.S. market, showing just how swiftly consumer demand has shifted to SUVs and away from sedans.
Total deliveries for Honda rose 1.3% last month, missing estimates, and while Honda SUVs - including the Honda Pilot and Acura RDX - are setting sales records, the Accord’s 11% drop just how loathed sedans have become, as the sales drop has now extended for a dismal 10 consecutive months for the award-winning Accord.
Sedan sales also slumped for Toyota and Ford as consumers snubbed traditional favorite models like the Camry and Fusion, picking SUVs instead.
The revulsion to passenger cars has been so extensive, that according to Michelle Krebs, senior analyst with AutoTrader, the segment may have plunged to just 29% of the market in August, which would be an all-time low. Five years ago, sedans were 49% of industry-wide deliveries, she said.
"If it continues to slide, then one wonders how low it can go," Krebs said of the sedan market. "We were anticipating passengers cars would make up 30 percent of the market this year and that may have been optimistic."
The silver lining for automakers is that as sedan sales have collapsed, overall US car demand has been a little better than analysts anticipated entering the year, thanks to surging demand for roomy and fuel-efficient SUVs. The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of sales in August probably accelerated to 16.8 million according to Bloomberg, from 16.6 million a year ago, when Hurricane Harvey crippled deliveries to Texas’s gulf coast.
Comments
Add another year to the loan term. Problem solved.
who cares about sales when you're too big to fail. more free money for government motors, problem solved
In reply to Add another year to the loan… by silverer
"Plunge" is innuendo to imply proximity to excrement in toilet, no?
In reply to who cares about sales when… by ted41776
"...sedan sales plunged in August as demand for passenger cars collapsed at the expense of SUVs."
I think it's because it's easier to live out of an SUV than a sedan.
SUVs: the true mini-home.
In reply to "Plunge" is innuendo to… by Boris Alatovkrap
all current US sedans look so bad - that's why.
In reply to I think it's because it's… by Ignatius
Some of these SUVs and Crossovers look like they were assembled at home with volkswagen and ambulance parts, while others look like a hearse.
In reply to d by Joe Trader
Burn GM to the ground.....it's been dead for 20 years already.
Just like Traitor McCain..........Yaaaaaaaa! McCain is dead.
Q says it was not by the Cancer......
In reply to Some of these SUVs and… by Chaotix
What kind of a moron buys an American car?
I don’t know anyone who recently bought a US car, except a few idiots.
They’re made only for trailer-trash type of people.
In reply to Burn GM to the ground.....it… by ZENDOG
Q is a psyop, always stirring it up. Misdirection.
In reply to Burn GM to the ground.....it… by ZENDOG
You can tell that alone by who they DON'T mention. Funny how the tribe, Israel, and Zionism Along with the jew owned/run Federal Reserve never get mentioned or messed with by psyop Q.
In reply to Q is a psyop, always… by Ignatius
their demo is the default demo - lots of hood ratz tooling around houston in new gm crap
In reply to You can tell that alone by… by Urahara
Consumers would buy more armoured personnel carriers if only they came equipped with a 20 mm autocannon.
Do car companies not listen to their consumers? \sarc
In reply to Some of these SUVs and… by Chaotix
They all went for the jellybean look.
At least an F-350 King Ranch still has some style...
In reply to d by Joe Trader
$75K for a pickup that still basically looks like a pickup from 20 years ago.
In reply to They all went for the… by Consuelo
part of agenda 21 plan to get people out of their cars is to make them all butt ugly.
In reply to d by Joe Trader
Honda's decision to axe the V-6 option for the Accord hasn't helped. Now both versions of the Accord have smaller 4-cylinders with turbochargers. Not a wise decision and Toyota has not followed that path with their Camrys. Smaller, turbocharged engines are simply not going to go the distance that regular 4-cylinders and 6-cynliner engines will. I ran a 2000 Accord 283K and still sold it for $2,400! If you can get these turbocharged squirrels anywhere near that far, I would be very surprised. If I were to buy a sedan today (and I still like them; keep your SUVs), I would be on a Toyota lot.
In reply to "Plunge" is innuendo to… by Boris Alatovkrap
Honda's have the lowest engine failure rates and blow everyone out of the water.
http://www.thecarexpert.co.uk/most-reliable-engines/
In reply to Honda's decision to axe the… by RedBaron616
My 2014 Accord's engine blew up twice in three years and 60k miles.
I am told mine was the exception.
In reply to Honda's have the lowest… by Joe Trader
No vehicle on the road should have more than 4 cylinders.....
More than that and you're an idiot Poser........
In reply to My 2014 Accord's engine blew… by adr
I think you meant only government functionaries need automobile transportation.
In reply to No vehicle on the road… by ZENDOG
That's the dumbest automotive post I've read in quite a while.
In reply to No vehicle on the road… by ZENDOG
depends how you maintained and operated it - or you got a lemon. Sorry to hear that though.
In reply to My 2014 Accord's engine blew… by adr
I got a lemon. I always maintain my cars and drove my 2008 Mitsubishi to 250k.
Honda worked with me and I got book retail back. They apparently wanted the car to take apart back in Marysville and figure out what was wrong.
In reply to depends how you maintained… by Joe Trader
You're supposed to wait until the engine's oil is warm, which takes twice as long as coolant warms up, before you step on it.
In reply to My 2014 Accord's engine blew… by adr
Honda's are great, if you have a vagina.
In reply to Honda's have the lowest… by Joe Trader
Agreed. It's fun to drive a turbo, but they aren't made for longevity. The reason turbos are becoming more mainstream is because of government mandates to increase fuel economy. Smaller engines with more HP and efficiency due to exhaust gases powering the engine (turbo) more or less means less overall weight. They are running their CR-Vs with 1.5 L turbo 4 cylinders for example.
I bet after a decade or two, a study will show that even though cars are getting better fuel economy, the fact that they are too complicated and expensive to maintain/repair, GHG emissions weren't reduced because people ended up replacing their cars sooner than before. Manufacturing a car is where all the GHG emissions come from anyway. Driving a car is a pittance compared to all the energy needed to build it, paint it, etc.
In reply to Honda's decision to axe the… by RedBaron616
The other thing I hate is start/stop technology. What wanker though it would be a good idea to have the car starting/shutting off a thousand times a day during stop and go traffic? At least for now, they allow you to turn that feature off. I imagine government will prevent that soon enough.
In reply to Honda's decision to axe the… by RedBaron616
Eric Peters spells it out well in his blog:
False Flag Efficiency
In reply to Honda's decision to axe the… by RedBaron616
On the bright side, GM pulled its sponsorship of the NFL and they got some foreign car maker to substitute.
In reply to who cares about sales when… by ted41776
like tesla and maybe GM could hire muskRAT?
In reply to who cares about sales when… by ted41776
he's too busy putting a flamethrower to his inverstors' money
In reply to like tesla and maybe GM… by charlewar
I was just going to say, past recessions were often indicated by declines in new auto sales. If memory serves, GM and Chrysler started their downward spiral in (late 2006??)/2007, then accelerating into the '08 financial crisis. These were preceded by new car inventory builds and huge incentives.
In reply to who cares about sales when… by ted41776
They try very hard to keep up with Nike by taking the knee too
Compared to last year? WTF is this 1-minute chart you're showing, and what relevance does it have to the suggestions you're trying to make?
On a long enough timeline, all business models dependent upon clicks, tend to make up for quality with quantity
In reply to Compared to last year? WTF… by dietrolldietroll
Imagine a 13% sales plunge in tesla.
That's like 4 cars not sold.
The horrors
New target share price $500
In reply to Imagine a 13% sales plunge… by swissthinker
Maybe US government should allow car makers to build bigger cars that people would buy?
Why? To fit fat American bodies? Accords work just fine for me. Sorry if some lard butts have to be shoehorned in because they can't restrain themselves at the buffet.
In reply to Maybe US government should… by ipso_facto
well then, invest in the buffet or else in the diabetes drug stocks . . .
In reply to Why? To fit fat American… by RedBaron616
They'll soon need to do like the furniture stores ... zero down, zero payments until 2024.
The need a “cash for guzzlers” program. You laugh, but I give it 12 months max until Congress rolls that out. Now with a CA car company, all of their reps will be on board.
In reply to They'll soon need to do like… by Rainman
For a real bath, buy a tesla.
A hot bath at that.
In reply to For a real bath, buy a tesla. by charlewar
Is that like taking a bath with a plugged in toaster in the water?
In reply to For a real bath, buy a tesla. by charlewar
Anyone else get a kick out of these Buick commercials as of late? I find it hard to believe any self-respecting yuppie would spend $35K they actually have on a GM product unless they're braindead.
Lol, those Buick’s are dog shit and butt ugly.
In reply to Anyone else get a kick out… by GodEmperorNanner
Own a 98 model Regal with a supercharged V6. Last 'decent' looking full sized models they've produced. And a very nice ride. Those Lacrosse's are just plain gross.
All the new cars,,, foreign and domestic,,, are butt ugly and seem to resemble each other. If you took off the name plate they would be hard to identify.
In reply to Anyone else get a kick out… by GodEmperorNanner
Just go look at any New Car Dealers lot and you will see for yourself.
Inventory everywhere with not a single parking space left. It’s amazing how the Banking Cartel has just pumped the FEDS Free money to extremes burying everyone in 84 month loans. There is nobody left to bury now just the Dealers with a Sea of Inventory and nobody left to sell it to. America is Deep in Debt and the next Crash is going to make 08 look like a picnic
good. after 2008 bondholder debacle & swindle & theft (obama) , after GM swindled themselves $56billion in bailouts & used that money to build plants in Brazil & China .
I'm breaking out the champagne right now after reading this headline. i'd rather walk on my knees til they bleed than ever drive or ride in a General Motors product.