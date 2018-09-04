GM Sales Plunge 13% As August Passenger Car Sales Collapse

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 09/04/2018 - 15:03

When GM surprised the market several months ago with its announcement that, unlike most other US automakers, it would stop disclosing monthly sales, some immediately saw through this as a thinly veiled confirmation that pain is coming. Nowhere was that more obvious than in the company's August sales, which while undisclosed, predictably leaked with Bloomberg reporting that in the last month, GM sales plunged 13% for the same reason most other automakers saw a sharp drop in July sales: a sharp pull back on sales incentives, especially for full-size pickups.

In addition to the biggest drop in years, GM's total sales also missed analysts’ average estimate for a decline of 7.7%. Speaking to Bloomberg, company spokesman Jim Cain refused to comment on the sales drop, but he did confirm that GM dialed back discounts during the month.

The report extended the decline for GM shares, which dropped 1.3% to $35.58. The stock is now down 13% YTD.

Meanwhile, other OEMs also reported weak August results: with the exception of Ford Motor, all other major automakers also reported sales that trailed analysts’ estimates, as demand for passenger cars including the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry plunged.

Looking over the past month, Honda was perhaps the best indicator of the tectonic shifts in the US auto market: as Bloomberg notes, the Japanese automaker extended "a bleak stretch" for a car model widely regarded as one of the best on the U.S. market, showing just how swiftly consumer demand has shifted to SUVs and away from sedans.

Total deliveries for Honda rose 1.3% last month, missing estimates, and while Honda SUVs - including the Honda Pilot and Acura RDX - are setting sales records, the Accord’s 11% drop just how loathed sedans have become, as the sales drop has now extended for a dismal 10 consecutive months for the award-winning Accord.

Sedan sales also slumped for Toyota and Ford as consumers snubbed traditional favorite models like the Camry and Fusion, picking SUVs instead.

The revulsion to passenger cars has been so extensive, that according to Michelle Krebs, senior analyst with AutoTrader, the segment may have plunged to just 29% of the market in August, which would be an all-time low. Five years ago, sedans were 49% of industry-wide deliveries, she said.

"If it continues to slide, then one wonders how low it can go," Krebs said of the sedan market. "We were anticipating passengers cars would make up 30 percent of the market this year and that may have been optimistic."

The silver lining for automakers is that as sedan sales have collapsed, overall US car demand has been a little better than analysts anticipated entering the year, thanks to surging demand for roomy and fuel-efficient SUVs. The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of sales in August probably accelerated to 16.8 million according to Bloomberg, from 16.6 million a year ago, when Hurricane Harvey crippled deliveries to Texas’s gulf coast.

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
RedBaron616 Boris Alatovkrap Tue, 09/04/2018 - 15:24 Permalink

Honda's decision to axe the V-6 option for the Accord hasn't helped. Now both versions of the Accord have smaller 4-cylinders with turbochargers. Not a wise decision and Toyota has not followed that path with their Camrys. Smaller, turbocharged engines are simply not going to go the distance that regular 4-cylinders and 6-cynliner engines will. I ran a 2000 Accord 283K and still sold it for $2,400! If you can get these turbocharged squirrels anywhere near that far, I would be very surprised. If I were to buy a sedan today (and I still like them; keep your SUVs), I would be on a Toyota lot.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
3-fingered_chemist RedBaron616 Tue, 09/04/2018 - 15:37 Permalink

Agreed. It's fun to drive a turbo, but they aren't made for longevity. The reason turbos are becoming more mainstream is because of government mandates to increase fuel economy. Smaller engines with more HP and efficiency due to exhaust gases powering the engine (turbo) more or less means less overall weight. They are running their CR-Vs with 1.5 L turbo 4 cylinders for example.

I bet after a decade or two, a study will show that even though cars are getting better fuel economy, the fact that they are too complicated and expensive to maintain/repair, GHG emissions weren't reduced because people ended up replacing their cars sooner than before. Manufacturing a car is where all the GHG emissions come from anyway. Driving a car is a pittance compared to all the energy needed to build it, paint it, etc.

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 0
GodEmperorNanner Tue, 09/04/2018 - 15:16 Permalink

Anyone else get a kick out of these Buick commercials as of late? I find it hard to believe any self-respecting yuppie would spend $35K they actually have on a GM product unless they're braindead.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
tahoebumsmith Tue, 09/04/2018 - 15:21 Permalink

Just go look at any New Car Dealers lot and you will see for yourself.

Inventory everywhere with not a single parking space left. It’s amazing how the Banking Cartel has just pumped the FEDS Free money to extremes burying everyone in 84 month loans. There is nobody left to bury now just the Dealers with a Sea of Inventory and nobody left to sell it to. America is Deep in Debt and the next Crash is going to make 08 look like a picnic 

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 0
lynnybee Tue, 09/04/2018 - 15:25 Permalink

good.   after 2008 bondholder debacle & swindle & theft (obama) , after GM swindled themselves $56billion in bailouts & used that money to build plants in Brazil & China .

I'm breaking out the champagne right now after reading this headline.  i'd rather walk on my knees til they bleed than ever drive or ride in a General Motors product.    