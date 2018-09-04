"He's Off The Rails" - Woodward's Explosive New Book Exposes "Nervous Breakdown" Of Trump Presidency

One week after his Watergate colleague, Carl Bernstein, helped author a widely debunked story alleging that Michael Cohen had evidence that President Trump gave the OK for the infamous June 2016 Trump Tower meeting, Washington Post editor Bob Woodward has strategically "leaked" (to his own newspaper) the first excerpts from his upcoming book about the Trump administration. And if the non-stop coverage enjoyed by Michael Wolff's "Fire and the Fury" is any indication, Woodward's book will likely dominate the conversation in Washington for the two months between now and the midterms (just as God, and the Washington Post, intended).
Woodward's book - aptly titled "Fear" - includes explosive anecdotes about the lengths to which members of the Trump administration reportedly went to stop the president from acting on what they believed to be dangerous impulses. Staffers reportedly went as far as grabbing papers off the president's desk to stop him from acting rashly. Woodward's book was reportedly drawn from meeting notes, personal diaries and government documents given to him by administration officials, as well as hundreds of hours of interviews with administration officials and "other principals," according to WaPo.
A central theme of the book is the stealthy machinations used by those in Trump’s inner sanctum to try to control his impulses and prevent disasters, both for the president personally and for the nation he was elected to lead.
Woodward describes "an administrative coup d’etat" and a "nervous breakdown" of the executive branch, with senior aides conspiring to pluck official papers from the president’s desk so he couldn’t see or sign them.
Again and again, Woodward recounts at length how Trump’s national security team was shaken by his lack of curiosity and knowledge about world affairs and his contempt for the mainstream perspectives of military and intelligence leaders.
The most explosive claims have a common theme: Either senior Trump administration officials expressing their frustration about the president's behavior, or stories of Trump insulting members of his cabinet and administrative staff.
Woodward illustrates how the dread in Trump’s orbit became all-encompassing over the course of Trump’s first year in office, leaving some staff members and Cabinet members confounded by the president’s lack of understanding about how government functions and his inability and unwillingness to learn.
One of the most scathing quotes was attributed to Chief of Staff John Kelly, who reportedly called Trump an "idiot" adding that he had gone "off the rails" and that "I don't know why any of us are here."
Kelly's predecessor, Reince Priebus, was also on the receiving end of some scathing comments from Trump, who reportedly told former staff secretary Rob Porter to ignore Preibus's orders, describing the then-chief-of-staff as "a little rat" who "just scurries around."
Reince Priebus, Kelly’s predecessor, fretted that he could do little to constrain Trump from sparking chaos. Woodward writes that Priebus dubbed the presidential bedroom, where Trump obsessively watched cable news and tweeted, "the devil’s workshop," and said early mornings and Sunday evenings, when the president often set off tweetstorms, were "the witching hour."
Trump apparently had little regard for Priebus. He once instructed then-staff secretary Rob Porter to ignore Priebus, even though Porter reported to the chief of staff, saying that Priebus was "'like a little rat. He just scurries around.'"
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was "past your prime."
Former National Security Advisor HR McMaster wore tacky suits that made him look like "a beer salesman."
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis reportedly disregarded an order from Trump to assassinate Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad following last year's (alleged) chemical weapons attack.
After Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad launched a chemical attack on civilians in April 2017, Trump called Mattis and said he wanted to assassinate the dictator. "Let’s fucking kill him! Let’s go in. Let’s kill the fucking lot of them," Trump said, according to Woodward.
Mattis told the president that he would get right on it. But after hanging up the phone, he told a senior aide: “We’re not going to do any of that. We’re going to be much more measured.” The national security team developed options for the more conventional airstrike that Trump ultimately ordered.
Some of the most withering criticism was reserved for Attorney General Jeff Sessions, whom Trump mocked as "mentally retarded" and a "traitor".
A near-constant subject of withering presidential attacks was Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Trump told Porter that Sessions was a "traitor" for recusing himself from overseeing the Russia investigation, Woodward writes. Mocking Sessions’s accent, Trump added, "This guy is mentally retarded. He’s this dumb Southerner. … He couldn’t even be a one-person country lawyer down in Alabama."
Notably, President Trump refused to cooperate for the book, though Woodward made several attempts to contact him (Trump eventually called the veteran reporter in August to say he'd changed his mind, only to be told that the manuscript had already been completed).
The 448-page book was obtained by The Washington Post. Woodward, an associate editor at The Post, sought an interview with Trump through several intermediaries to no avail. The president called Woodward in early August, after the manuscript had been completed, to say he wanted to participate. The president complained that it would be a “bad book,” according to an audio recording of the conversation. Woodward replied that his work would be "tough," but factual and based on his reporting.
While the claims seem tailor-made for the headlines, it's worth keeping in mind that many of Wolff's claims were challenged or debunked (though this didn't receive nearly as much attention on MSNBC as the original claims). Still, that book did have real-world impact and was widely viewed as the final straw that led to Steve Bannon's ouster from the West Wing. Given this, we can't help but wonder: Will Trump use this as an excuse to do some early house cleaning (both Kelly and Sessions have long been rumored to be on their way out).
Trump famously lashed out at Bernstein, calling him a "degenerate fool" and invoking his alleged gambling addiction and widely publicized divorce from ex-wife Nora Ephron. We look forward to seeing what the president has in store for Mr. Woodward.
WaPo has published the audio recording of Woodward's conversation with Trump, in which Trump denies ever receiving any of Woodward's interview requests. Listen to the call below:
“We are not the enemy of the people..."
Aaaaa....Yea. You irrefutably are.
You Mocking Bird Presstitute’s always have been the enemy of the Amercian People.
I cite the following:
John Swinton New York Journalist at a Banquet
"There is no such a thing in America as an independent press, unless it is out in country towns. You are all slaves. You know it, and I know it. There is not one of you who dares to express an honest opinion. If you expressed it, you would know beforehand that it would never appear in print. I am paid $150 for keeping honest opinions out of the paper I am connected with. Others of you are paid similar salaries for doing similar things. If I should allow honest opinions to be printed in one issue of my paper, I would be like Othello before twenty-four hours: my occupation would be gone. The man who would be so foolish as to write honest opinions would be out on the street hunting for another job.
The business of the journalists is to destroy the truth, to lie outright, to pervert, to vilify, to fawn at the feet of Mammon and to sell his country and his race for his daily bread. You know it and I know it, and what folly is this toasting an independent press? We are the tools and vassals of "rich men" behind the scenes. We are the jumping jacks, they pull the strings and we dance. Our talents, our possibilities and our lives are all the property of other men. We are intellectual prostitutes."
Shocking Revelations About Trump
Trump bends and warps reality to his will
he romanticizes autocracy
spiritually impoverished
he stabbed the middle class in the back
#walkaway
I'll be reading this book as soon as it hits the shelves....NOT !!!
Woodward's book will perform about as well as Nike stock will do over the next several months.
DRAIN. THE. SWAMP.
Don't #WalkAway
#RunAway
Woodward should simply #GoAway. And take his buddy with him.
Reminds me of over-the-hill athletes trying to make a comeback and relive past glories, only to fail miserably and embarrass themselves.
So now we have the other half of the Watergate team revealing himself to be a complete and utter moron now later in life. If he thinks this is going to endear him to American populace then he's clearly not in his right mind. It might endear him to the liberal leftists of the major metro areas but it will do nothing but create angst for the majority of the population. You don't get anywhere when you're the crazy one but you're calling the current POTUS crazy.
This BS from the left is really getting to be nuts. When do we call in the guys from the asylum to haul them off?
It's getting close IMO.
Woodward, Bernstein, etc. deep state tools from day one. Still basking in phony accolades 4 decades later.
That's how their shit house rolls. These people are excrement. Euthanize.
So more fake news from WAPO, big surprise.
I am still very happy to Have President Trump!!!
Woodward: Another arrogant, partisan, political hack masquerading as a journalist attempting to influence an election and line his pockets.
His only claim to fame was the time he got lucky and had a Republican POTUS with Prog infiltrators ready to talk. Woodward has completely avoided the opportunities available to him to expose the dirty deeds of the Clintons and Obama choosing instead to lick their boots.
I'd say that is quite accurate.
All this BS is about selling his book.
Woodward would have been a big zero without being spoonfed info from Deep Throat during Watergate.
"And if the non-stop coverage enjoyed by Michael Wolff's "Fire and the Fury" is any indication, Woodward's book will likely dominate the conversation in Washington for the two months between now and the midterms (just as God, and the Washington Post, intended)."
exactly who's minds do they think they are changing?? all this will end up being a big "told you so" if Bezos and Schmidt can pull off the expected election fraud they are planning.
Another arrogant, partisan, political hack masquerading as a journalist attempting to influence an election and line his pockets.
I agree. Is there something wrong with being a beer salesman. It would seem to me he would do more to advance the human condition than this living brain donor Woodward.
FFS, Sessions can barely talk and when he does talk he sounds retarded!
OdingleBarry had a "kill list". Now Area 51 skunk works is developing a "hellfire missile" button for Trump's TV remote. I am good with that.
Trump’s opposition is bringing out the big guns of the Liberal Derangement Society. Even if some of it is true then he needs to keep doing it, and even step it up, cause things are actually going quite well now.
After reading the excerpts which must be the highlights of the book or they would not have been released prior to sale, my only reaction is "Yawn". If this is the best Woodward can do he ought to retire. Sounds like a writer looking for a payday.
I would not give a rat's ass about any of Trump's comments or idiosyncracies in the White House...judge the man by the results of his policies, and right now tno sane or honest person could give him anything but an excellent grade for his work.
Is it true soros deposited $1 million into Woodward's [secret] Swiss bank account to lie about our great President, Donald Trump?
It's as if some kook ran around collecting all the bad things anyone ever said about a certain person, even a six year old kid, compiled them into a book with ABSOLUTELY NOTHING POSITIVE, and called it.....
...wait for it.....
...THE TRUTH.
All this is is, pure evil in a futile and desperate grasp for power.
It's sad to see an old white man prostitute himself.
Must need the $$$ for the nursing home and more of that fiber stuff, Metamucil.
Politics 101 - SoS - the slime-craps are going to go all out to suppress, lie, defame, riot, hyperventilate, scream, throw tantrums, and all the rest of it.
I've been watching those walk away vids, btw, and they are awesome. Truly fine people, people that you never would have seen show up to a republican gathering, but real, honest, sincere. Showed me that this whole 'party' thing is bulls-. And it encouraged me to realize people, especially here in the states, born here, are a good sort, and are as repulsed by the bizarre as much as I am. Under it all, there is a moral bedrock, an Understanding, that cannot be touched by 'political considerations', which gives me a great deal of hope.
Anyway, Mr Woodword can f off, die, and go to hell. Just another liar peddling (((crap))) in yet another effort to do the impossible, which is to destroy the Bedrock of Truth we all depend on to carry us along.
No one embarrasses themself more than stumpy-fingered Trumpy.
Sad!
I wonder what glories The Divider in Chief is reliving? Cheating on Ivana? Marla? Maybe reliving the first time he cheated on Melania?
Given Trumpy's animus against immigrants, isn't it curious that both Ivana and Melania are immigrants?
Eat a dick, deep state bitch.
So sorry about all the economic growth, peace, and renewed value commitment here in the USA.
Maybe try a different country. I'm sure they'll love you as an immigrant.
PS protip: emigrate LEGALLY, it's the right thing to do
Perhaps maybe if you expressed your opinion in a well thought out and intelligent manner, we could have a proper adult conversation.
However, you have instead chosen to act like a name calling whiny little bitch, so piss off fucktard, no one gives a shit about how bunched up your panties are.
If only it were that benign. The Dems are, likely, rewarding him nicely.
Unnamed sources (but very credible) rumor that Soros allegedly paid Woodward $1 million for this hit book of lies and ore lies.
... and they were old athletes who won fixed games ... so they weren't very good reporters then .. and worthless today ..they aren't journalist-just mud throwers.
I wonder if this book may be biased...
trust the mentally retarded dumb Southerner.
To be honest it's funny.
They keep pushing the same narrative.
One trick ponies.
This is though the longest and most eventful 2 years of any presidency i've ever come across. I don't know if Trump really is an idiot, but the effect he's having on the establishment is simply awe inspiring and rather suggests not.
I'll also point out that Don Junior comes across as intelligent, well spoken and insightful. If he's a chip off the old block then his old man is likely wicked sharp.
Hillary and the neocons are psychotically desperate. Soon they will descend into a full-scale panic and they'll claim Trump was peeing on a bunch of Russian prostitutes and get some corrupt FISA judge to ok tapping everyone's phones.
How fucking crazy is that!
Yeah - no, I'm not buying this one bit. This sounds like Michael Wolff all over again.
Gotta start wondering about Watergate now.
If they didn’t have Deep Throat from inside the FBI feeding them information nobody would even remember who these were.
There was no Deep Throat. Felt was late stage dementia when he was identified.
If Woodward is to be believed, this no-name cub reporter and the Deputy Director of the FBI spent "many long evenings together, discussing politics . . ." PRIOR to any watergate reporting.
If Woodward is to be believed that they were "being watched," and their "lives were in danger," they sure had a funny way of communicating. Here's what we'll do: if I want a meeting, I will put this flower pot with the flag on the sill. Now, the sill is BEHIND the apartment, so you will have to actually walk behind my apartment building to see it. And you will have to do this at reasonably frequent intervals. Then, when you happen to see the little flag, you will enter my apartment building in the early morning hours, go to my room on the third floor, draw a little clock on the copy of the Post that was just freshly delivered. I mean, since you're here and I'm here and we both want to talk, I guess we could just step out into the hall if we were worried about the apartment being bugged.
But no. We'll meet in a . . .parking garage.
And keeping in mind that we are being watched and our lives are in danger, you are going to tell me . . .well, nothing much. "Follow the money", and "it goes much deeper."
And then that one time when I was out of town, and I really needed some information RIGHT NOW, well then I guess it's okay to pick up the phone and call you . . .at your home.
Go read the book again, it's a riot.
This is Woodward who embarrassed himself by maki ng up out of whole clothe a ‘conversation’with William Casey who was former CIA head under Reagan and was in a coma from the brain tumor he eventually died of when Woodward supposedly’inrerviewed’ him.He has previously shown that he will make it up is necessary...
It is instructive to read "All The President's Men" from the vantage point of 2018.
My plan was to underline any passage that I thought bullshit, not plausible, but then I was doing more highlighting than reading.
Go ahead and re-read it, tell me it does not read like a debut spy novel by a college sophomore.
The deep state isn't picky.
A presstitute!
I dunno . . .calling Jeff Sessions a retarded southerner and HR McMaster a beer salesman . . .this is pretty funny shit. Whether or not it is made up I do not know, but still pretty fuckin funny.
"Staffers reportedly went as far as grabbing papers off the president's desk to stop him from acting rashly" and "Mattis told the president he would get right on it", (assassinate Assad).
Yeah right, I believe that....not! Midterms are close mud will be slung from every corner.
...Woodward's book will perform about as well as Nike stock...
Like Nike, Woodward was never that great either.
jmo.
I hope Bob was wearing a pair of Nikes when he wrote the book in solidarity with the commies and neocons. Remember:
"Stronger together!"
I read this article and that is closer than I want to get to that piece of filth book. Reading something written by an old fool with alzheimers is not going to happen. I did learn from the article that John Kelly was a loose lipped idiot with no class...
Not really. But happy with what he has delivered.
Deep state bitch.
The establishment is like a cornered animal at this point.
TRUMP 2020
Yup Migra, think back to about 10p.m. Nov 7, 2016, that moment when the hunters realized they were the hunted. It was all over their faces, it was in their voices.
All that free media they provided, they thought it was gas on the fire . . .Trump was going to burn down the entire GOP. More free gas!
It's easy to understand their remorse. But if these people were as smart as they purport to be, you would think there would be a little introspection in order. Nope.
Buncha college-educated infants banging their spoon on their highchairs, for at least 4 and maybe 8 years.
