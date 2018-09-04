By Ignoring Sept. 1 Deadline, Mueller Probe Risks Meddling With Midterm Vote

In what for Republicans must be a very bitter irony, Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into alleged "Russian interference" in the 2016 election (a probe that has reached far beyond its original mandate) is now at risk of unduly influencing the upcoming midterm vote.
As Bloomberg points out, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has been arguing for weeks that Sept. 1 is the deadline for Mueller to finish his investigation under Department of Justice guidelines. According to Giuliani, Mueller is obligated to either finish his investigation and publish his findings - or at least place the probe into a two-month "deep freeze." However, Mueller has refused to rebut Giuliani's claims and has instead maintained his public silence.
Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s lawyer, has maintained for weeks that Saturday, Sept. 1, was a deadline under Justice Department guidelines for Mueller to finish his Russia probe to avoid improperly affecting the midterm elections on Nov. 6. "I always thought that was the day to make some decision," the former New York mayor said in an interview.
Mueller has responded to Giuliani’s ultimatums with the public silence he’s maintained ever since he was named in May 2017 to lead the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. But there’s no indication that the special counsel is going to abide by Giuliani’s clock, and there’s no law or clear policy requiring him to do so.
But Mueller's refusal to abide by this policy could have serious repercussions if Mueller's office chooses to subpoena the president, who has refused to commit to a requested sit-down interview with the special counsel for more than eight months. As Giuliani points out, kicking off such a momentous legal battle months before a crucial election could be construed as interference. His pronouncement also gives the Trump Administration more ammunition to continue delaying its decision on whether to grant Mueller an interview.
While the DOJ is reportedly weighing whether it should revise these rules, the US Attorney's Handbook makes clear that prosecutors are prohibited from using their authority to interfere with an election.
The U.S. Attorneys’ Manual prohibits department personnel from using their official authority or influence to interfere with or affect the result of an election. It also requires prosecutors to consult with the department’s Public Integrity Section of the Criminal Division on major investigative steps.
In 2012, Attorney General Eric Holder issued a binding policy memo on election-year activities that said “prosecutors may never select the timing of investigative steps or criminal charges for the purpose of affecting any election.”
Justice Department officials are currently reviewing whether the policy should be updated, but no decisions have been made, according to two people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified. If the policy were changed, it would be part of a broader update of the manual, one of the people said.
Mueller's persistence is even more galling considering the findings of the Inspector General report on former FBI chief James Comey's handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton. In his report, the IG said prosecutors should avoid all appearance of tampering in an election - not just during the weeks immediately preceding the vote.
"Several department officials described a general principle of avoiding interference in elections rather than a specific time period before an election during which overt investigative steps are prohibited," according to the report.
Ray Hulser, a deputy assistant attorney general in the Criminal Division, told the inspector general that officials previously considered codifying a 60-day rule, but rejected the approach as unworkable.
Of course, Mueller's team is expected to be very busy in the weeks between Tuesday and Nov. 6. His prosecutors are preparing for their second trial of former Trump campaign executive Paul Manafort.
Still, some have argued that Mueller isn't constrained by these principles because Trump isn't on the ballot in November. But as anybody who has been paying attention to the political media landscape for the past year and a half would likely agree, the US public widely views the midterms as a referendum on Trumpism (after all, that's the narrative that the media has been pushing). Whether or not Mueller can be held liable for his intrusion doesn't change the fact that the special counsel is committing an extremely brazen hypocrisy.
Comments
Mueller won't stop his silent coup attempt until he is fired or Trump is out of office.
If Trump were wise he would declassify everything and expose the deep state plot against him. October surprise!
meddling will backfire spectacularly.....they dont realize potus in't dumb enough not to wait to fire him after november.
In reply to Mueller won't stop until he… by lester1
They're not dumb. They all know the time-line and it's implications. They're not idiots. They just assume the public are idiots. Even if the public are not idiots, what are they going to do about it? It is all theatre.
We don't know what they will do but we do know what has happened and what has not happened up until now.
It is all theatre until proven otherwise.
In reply to meddling will backfire… by spastic_colon
Assuming that this was not the plan all along is incorrect.
If they had anything, it would have come out long ago. The plan has been continuous investigation throughout Trump's time in office for some time now.
In reply to They're not dumb. They all… by PT
Yup.. and as he will not restrain himself he must be restrained by kept in protective jailing without communication rights against his will until the election is over.
In reply to Assuming that this was not… by JRobby
"Will risk meddling"? The non stop MSM propaganda regarding Russian "meddling" has been going on for two fucking years. All you have to do is look at some of the reply comments on Trump's Twit account to see that brainwashing has been REALLY effective.
In reply to meddling will backfire… by spastic_colon
to the extent they're not bots posting
In reply to Will risk meddling? The non… by Dickweed Wang
The irony is RICH.
Mueller is put forth by the media as the so called protector of election meddling all while doing EXACTLY THAT.....
In reply to Will risk meddling? The non… by Dickweed Wang
Mueller should become the election issue. Does the American voter run the country or all the backroom criminals?
In reply to meddling will backfire… by spastic_colon
Bullish!
In reply to Mueller won't stop until he… by lester1
Since Mueller has only been prosecuting things having nothing to do with alleged Russiwn meddling in the election or Trump’s ‘collusion’ with same, all stuff the DOJ can and should do, it seems as if all Mueller is doing is stuff a Special Counsel is not needed for.
So Trunp can order him to wrap it up and hand over any files to DOJ.
Right after he fires Rosenswamp for not recuding himself despite multiple conflicts.
https://www.reddit.com/r/greatawakening/comments/8srj9o/unbelievable_it_was_rosenstein_who_hid_the_stop/
In reply to Mueller won't stop until he… by lester1
And now we know why the Carter Page FISA warrants weren't sifted through by the FISA courts. Because the DOJ bypassed the FISA courts under the "emergency" provisions of the law.
No wonder Obama was such a smug cocksucker.
In reply to Since Mueller has only been… by I Am Jack's Ma…
I highly doubt even muellers' funeral would stop the ongoing subterfuge.
In reply to Mueller won't stop until he… by lester1
I think Muller will drop a a bunch of indictments a few days before the election. He a political hack.
In reply to Mueller won't stop until he… by lester1
If Mueller is supposed to "back off" for 2 months before elections, Trump and Rudy should "back off" also from pummeling Mueller's probe as a witch hunt. Of course we know that won't happen with Trump. He wants it both ways as usual.
In reply to Mueller won't stop until he… by lester1
Mueller will do something 1-2 weeks before the election to try to manipulate the vote. And no one will do anything about it.
Trump has only himself to blame if that happens. He needs to declassify everything and fire Sessions, Rosenstein, and Mueller immediately.
Voters would respect Trump more if he did that. We crave transparency in government.
In reply to Mueller will do something 1… by navy62802
Maybe the stuff revealed would be so bad that he would be JFK's rather than it actually going through....maaybe that is what is going on now.
In reply to Trump has only himself to… by lester1
EXACTLY^, Trump needs to declassify IMMEDIATELY! Not only are "we the people" sick of all this secrecy, which serves no one except those in power to hide their illegal deeds, we all need to see what was done by these assholes and hold them accountable!
In reply to Trump has only himself to… by lester1
Just like Comey did
In reply to Mueller will do something 1… by navy62802
Bingo, and the Dems are now likely to take BOTH the Senate and House.They only real WIN that will be left are the two SCOTUS appointments.
In reply to Mueller will do something 1… by navy62802
Well, you know how politics goes, don't you? Your boy will be pictured peering out from behind bars in the not too distant future. And no, his money will not save him. He has, with your 'secret' support, fucked over the entire world, at your behest, so that you think you can continue to pillage and rape the world, without consequences.
So, I have news for you. THERE ARE CONSEQUENCES. And you will begin experiencing them shortly.
In reply to Bingo, and the Dems are now… by DosZap
Reminder: consequences are non-partisan.
In reply to Well, you know how politics… by east of eden
the mueller probe will continue as long as trump is in office. mueller wanted hitlary for prez.
+1000........they don't want him free to govern and bring their treason to light. They will do anything to keep him fighting BS lies instead of focusing on what should be done to bring them to trial and expose their NWO.
In reply to the mueller probe will… by buzzsaw99
The problem gained root when Sessions recused his authority and oversight. DJT must fire him and move to hire a firebrand to get the DS records out and into the light of day. Hillary should be facing indictment by 2019. Trump would take the high ground by gaining the narrative and start the process of #MAGA.
In reply to the mueller probe will… by buzzsaw99
Trump would have been sooooo much more credible if he had have made his moves 6 months ago. The next couple of months gives plausible deniability to both sides. May as well go to sleep for the rest of the year. Nothing is going to happen before then. Lots of sizzle but no steak.
In reply to The problem gained root when… by blueskyranch
You are right but you are HALF right. It works TWO ways. Trump gets the plausible deniability:
"Oh, dear, he can not do so many things because he is under investigation and he is busy fighting back etc etc etc."
"We have to ignore all these election promises he made because he can't tend to such things because of the investigation..." (... but still got time to bomb foreign countries.)
Under cover of a bad investigation, Trump's base forgets a lot of details and forgives a lot of bad decisions.
Anti-Trumps have to vote becoz we almost nearly got him.
Pro-Trumps have to vote becoz otherwise they will get him.
The elections are about buy-in. - "Oh, half (actually a quarter) the population voted for him/her therefore they agree with everything they do. The other half didn't vote at all therefore they don't care what happens." The investigation agitates both sides to motivate them to vote. Why do they need you to vote? Because if you vote then you own it:
Voting: "Oh, my team got in. Don't you dare say bad things about my team."
Not voting: "Oh, look. The other team got in. Tweedle Dum instead of Tweedle Dee.
Side note:
How long would Mueller's investigation last if Trump did not have to go to election until four years after the investigation ended?
How long would Mueller's investigation last if Trump supporters assumed that, due to the on-going investigation, Trump is obviously too weak to do anything different from the worst of what the Ds would have done? Follow up side note: How much window-dressing is necessary in order to convince Pro-Trumpers that they did indeed make an important difference?
Usual disclaimer: I know nothing.
But how do those questions compare to what is happening in the real world?
In reply to the mueller probe will… by buzzsaw99
End the FBI! Another bloated tick on the .Gov host.
end the communist fbi. fify
In reply to End the FBI! by notfeelinthebern
Interring in a political way against all things Trump IS THE WHOLE POINT of the Mueller affair. What could be more obvious? That is his history - dirty cop scenarios around elections.
I expect lots of trumped-up and unsubstantiated charges and confiscations of evidence and what-not within weeks of the election.....lots of allegations against Trump-supports with no time to get to the bottom of the bullshit.
Hopefully it backfires.
Trump has the advantage in public opinion over Mueller-Rosenstein Special Counsel right now. And should act right now before that is lost.
If he waits too long Mueller will come out with a ton of manufactured extremely nasty lies on Trump to stop the GOP at the Mid terms.
It wont matter to Mueller how extreme he makes lies, so long as it gives the Dems the House and or the Senate - that is the ONLY thing that matters to Deep State, Dems and Mueller.
So they will say they have tapes of Trump with little boys -but later say sorry the tapes were stolen etc etc. Trump should not underestimate the insane lengths they will go to near the mid terms - and the MSM will cover it 24/7 Trump with littel boys, girls, stealing, murder...whatever works for them.
1. They must get the Kavenaugh on SCOTUS ASAP
2. Trump must fire Rosenstein and Mueller right Now.
Trump should have appointed Giuliani for AG instead of Sessions.
Unfortunately he doesn't have a crystal ball, nor is he a mind reader.
In reply to Trump should have appointed… by BarkingCat
Giuliani was offered the AG job by Trump but he turned it down. I guess the job wasn't prestigious and glamorous enough for Rudy. Now Rudy Tuddy is POTUS's mouthpiece and he gets to hob nob with the tall grass. Rudy is just a loud mouthed empty suit.
In reply to Trump should have appointed… by BarkingCat
I have given up on all my liberal friends. I am alone now, but they again, I never needed to be a part of a mob.
Trump's inaction is itself a clue. Until proven otherwise, either he is helpless or it is ALL theatre.
Why are they putting on such a spectacular show? Because you need spectacular reasons to help you believe why Trump is helpless. Standard theatre would not have enough credibility.
In reply to I have given up on all my… by blindfaith
I got news for you. They don't give a fuck what the manual says and haven't since day 1.
I don't think there are any rules anymore.
This is war by means other than kinetic. Winning is now the only rule. Mueller and swamp rats are an existential threat to the Republic and a clear and present danger with a history of criminal behavior.
Isn't 'winning', no matter the cost, no matter how many other people's 'oxen' you gore, intrinsic to the American character?
I think it is, and it is without a doubt, the single most vulnerable characteristic that American's hold dear.
In reply to I don't think there are any… by gwar5
Ya gotta wonder how anyone who was around Sessions for even a short while could not see that the man just ain’t too bright. He can’t adlib at all... just can’t think on his feet. I remember one of his early campaigns here in Alabama that consisted almost entirely of him simply calling his opponent a liberal (and that was enough to get him elected here). I prefer that the AG is smarter than me on legal matters (I am not a lawyer). It’s been a long time since that were true, what with the political hacks of the last admin and now this.
SHUT MUELLER DOWN ALREADY! THIS IS GETTING OLD!
Too bad about what has happened to Giuliani, but when you work for the mob(s), eventually you have to understand that they will call in their markers, that they hold on you, and you better comply or else.
The fact that the NY mob is working their resources so hard, is the best indicator of how vulnerable their 'boy' really is.
The purpose of a Witch Hunt is to find witches. Democrats consider Republicans witches. How else could Republicans win elections?
If that post doesn't need some Frank, nothing does.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oFmNgiEgPoQ
In reply to The purpose of a Witch Hunt… by Money_for_Nothing
Mueller's entire process was setup to influence the election in 2018 in addition to frame The Don. The Don is holding his cards until Bad Bob plays his but that will have to change within these next 2 or 3 weeks. Trying to get the new guy into the slot on the SC is key.
What if one day while on his way to work a full-to-overflowing dumpster fell on Mueller's head? And what if, after falling on his head, said dumpster was set on fire?
Has anyone ever died from injuries caused by an accidental dumpster fire? And is it wrong to wish for something like that to happen?
Forget "Russia Collusion".....now we're going to get "Deep State, Mueller, Fake News, Social Media" Collusion for the midterms!!!!!
Giuliani is a lying cunt. He is making shit up to suit Trump. There is no such thing as a Sept 1 deadline for investigations. If this were Mueller investigating a Democrat administration, you hypocritical cunts would be screaming for executions first, investigations later.
fuck off, Trumpturds. There have been 5 convictions and 27 indictments. Not much of a witch hunt...or if it is a Witch Hunt, there sure are a lot of witches in the Trump administration.
Do America a favor Trumpturds. Kill yourselves and your children.
Ha ! So where is the evidence of "Russian collusion" ?
Almost 2 years in, still nothing. Nothing but a lot of squawking, intended to
create an illusion of malfeasance caused by Trump ?
In reply to Giuliani is a lying cunt. … by Expat