India Joins China In Defying Trump, Will Allow Imports Of Iranian Oil

Two weeks after China - the top importer of Iranian crude oil - defied the White House, disclosing that it would continue importing Iranian oil ignoring US sanctions on Tehran, India, the second biggest buyer of Iranian oil exports, has given permission to its state refiners to import Iranian oil using a similar scheme as China in which Tehran would arrange tankers and insurance after firms including the country’s top shipper Shipping Corp of India halted voyages to Iran due to U.S. sanctions.
According to Reuters, New Delhi’s attempt to keep Iranian oil flowing mirrors a step by China, where buyers are shifting nearly all their Iranian oil imports to vessels owned by National Iranian Tanker Co (NITC). China previously said that it would not stop buying Iranian oil despite U.S. efforts to bring the Iranian exports down to ‘zero.’ But Beijing is also said to have agreed not to increase its oil purchases from Iran.
The decisions by Iran's two top crude oil customers confirm that the Islamic Republic will not be fully cut off from global oil markets from November, when U.S. sanctions against Tehran’s petroleum sector are due to start.
“We have the same situation (as most Western shippers) because there is no cover, so we cannot go (to Iran),” an SCI official told Reuters.
New Delhi turned to the NITC fleet after most insurers and reinsurers had begun winding down services for Iran, wanting to avoid falling foul of the sanctions given their large exposure to the United States. As a reminder, President Trump ordered the reimposition of economic curbs after withdrawing the United States from a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers. No one trading with Iran will do business with America, he said although that threat appears to not be too concerning to either China or India.
SCI had a contract until August to import Iranian oil for Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), two sources familiar with the matter said.
Eurotankers, which had a deal with MRPL to import two Iranian oil cargoes every month, has also said it cannot undertake Iranian voyages from September, the sources said.
"The shipping ministry has given refiners permission to buy Iranian oil on a CIF (cost, insurance and freight) basis,” a government source told Reuters. Under the CIF arrangement, Iran will provide shipping and insurance, enabling Indian refiners to continue purchases of the country’s oil despite the non-availability of cover from Western insurers due to the restrictions imposed by Washington.
The move will benefit Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and MRPL, which plan to lift Iranian cargoes during the rest of the fiscal year ending on March 31. India wants to continue buying oil from OPEC member Iran as Tehran is offering almost free shipping and an extended credit period.
With the Indian decision, it is possible that virtually all of Iran's output could be captured by just China and India if Tehran's other "pro-US" clients decide to comply with the US sanctions. Indian state refiners, which drove India’s July imports of Iranian oil to a record 768,000 barrels per day, had planned to nearly double oil imports from Iran in 2018/19.
Reuters notes that unlike their private peers, India’s state-run refiners need government permission to import oil on a delivered, or CIF, basis. Federal policy requires them to favor Indian insurers and shippers by buying only on a free on board (FOB) basis. However, the permission for CIF purchases applies only to existing annual contracts with Iran, the government source said.
India will finalize its strategy on crude purchases from Tehran after a meeting with top U.S. officials this week, a senior government official told Reuters last week. With it now public knowledge that India will defy the White House on Iran oil purchases, it remains to be seen what, if any, retaliation the Trump administration will threaten against India should it proceed as planned.
They're making a bargain because it is excellent and cheap oil.
The shipping ministry has given refiners permission to buy Iranian oil on a CIF (cost, insurance and freight) basis," a government source told Reuters. Under the CIF arrangement, Iran will provide shipping and insurance, enabling Indian refiners to continue purchases of the country's oil despite the non-availability of cover from Western insurers due to the restrictions imposed by Washington.
It's not like Iran is in close proximity to India or anything and can supply cheap oil in a short timeframe via terrestrial pipelines. Maybe it makes more sense to import oil from the other side of the fucking planet and convert your own currency into USD to pay for it...
"India, the largest Democracy in the world..."
What a pity that America has sold its soul to please Israel, at the expense of having decent relations with the rest of the non-schizophrenic world.
Trump needs to put a immediate 100% moratorium on the import of citizens of India. No new immigrants from India, no H1b's, no grad students, no undergrad. Until India learns to behave as an ally we should have zero need for any of their citizens.
"Until India learns to behave as an ally"
Fuck outta here with that attitude, cowboy. The world is tired of being bullied for "American-Jewish interests". Get over yourself.
They've been DUMPING THE USD FOR GOLD LATELY!!!!
yet, Microsoft, Google, Adobe, Nokia, Mastercard, Pepsi, ... are operated and FULLY CONTROLLED by spies of India. Imagine the intel they have.
Yup. That is why everyone buys the Safest Bet In The World, UST.
trump is strengthening all the world to build together and be independant of usa....r.i.p. usa
I do like Trump much better than Hillary but I hate it when he gets his marching orders from Israel.
News like this tells me the dollar is going to be knocked down a few pegs. Gold it is!!!!
The NeoCons/NeoNazis running the Deep State can use Treasury as a weapon and make it difficult through tariffs which is a tax on ordinary working Americans but they can't bomb nations that have nuclear weapons. Sure these bastards have made a mess out of Libya, Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria but it's a different story once countries are nuclear armed.
