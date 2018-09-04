Intelligence Sources Accuse Iran Of Supplying Missiles To Hezbollah Via Civilian Airline

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 09/04/2018 - 21:35

We previously detailed how after seven years of a the failed attempt at regime change in Syria, the next target is Hezbollah, itself a key player throughout the war in successfully defending Damascus. 

Part of these efforts of the Western-Gulf military alliance will be to wage a powerful propaganda war, which appears to have already begun in earnest. 

This week Israeli, Saudi, and US media sources have released multiple reports claiming Iran is now routinely smuggling weapons and missile manufacturing equiment into Lebanon through the use of civilian aircraft, in order to provide a steady resupply stream to Hezbollah.

The reports rely heavily on unnamed Western intelligence officials, who say that at least two recent flights have taken off between Tehran and Beirut that were observed "flying unusual routes". 

A new story published in the Times of Israel, based on a Fox News interview with the intelligence officials, describes:

According to the report, two flights operated by Qeshm Fars Air flights made trips from Tehran to Beirut, flying an irregular route. One Boeing 747 flight on July 9 made a stop in Damascus, Syria. The second flight on August 4, directly from Tehran to Beirut, but followed “a slightly irregular route north of Syria”...

While at first glance we might note that of course civilian airline flights would prefer to take an "irregular route" flying over a war zone in which jihadist insurgents possess MANPADS and other advanced weaponry that could take out aircraft flying above, it's also no earth-shattering revelation that Tehran has long supplied the powerful Lebanese paramilitary group

But perhaps more worrisome is the new information or angle to this story: after a bombshell Reuters report last week quoted Iranian, Iraqi, and US sources as saying Iran has transferred short range ballistic missiles to Shia allies in Iraq, the new allegations suggest Iran is also ramping up missile manufacturing capabilities in Lebanon as well, which would put Israel within even closer proximity to powerful Iranian missile systems. 

The original Fox report fingers Qeshm Fars Air flights as being part of the Iranian clandestine missile and weapons transports:

Western intelligence sources said the airplane carried components for manufacturing precise weapons in Iranian factories inside Lebanon. The U.S. and Israel, as well as other western intelligence agencies, have supplied evidence that Iran has operated weapons factories in Lebanon, Syria and Yemen. 

The establishment of such Iranian-sponsored facilities in Lebanon, should the allegations be confirmed, would indeed be an escalation.

Israeli defense officials will no doubt seize upon such reports to potentially justify further violations of Lebanese and Syrian airspace, and more military intervention in the Syrian theatre

Citing the Fox sources, the UAE-based The National summarizes the suspicious make-up of Qeshm Fars Air its continuing operations, saying "Three members of the airline’s board are members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, the elite force tasked with protecting the security of the state."

The National further notes "It shuttered in 2013 before relaunching in March 2017".

One widely cited "regional intelligence source" told Fox, “The Iranians are trying to come up with new ways and routes to smuggle weapons from Iran to its allies in the Middle East, testing and defying the West’s abilities to track them down.”

FOX report: One route passed over northern Lebanon after a layover in Damascus. (FlightRadar24/Google Maps)

Last May when President Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, he specifically cited Iranian weapons proliferation across the Middle East, and its covertly supplying US designated terror groups like Hamas and Hezbollah. 

Though analysts accused Iran of such cross regional weapons transfers originating from Tehran even before the war in Syria in 2011, the West has throughout the conflict accused Iran of greatly intensifying its efforts. 

FOX report: Another aircraft flew directly from Tehran to Beirut, following an unusual path. (FlightRadar24/Google Maps)

One outspoken analyst on the issue, the Chatham House's Lina Al Khatib, told The National: “This practice has intensified with the Syrian war and with Iran’s ally Hezbollah tightening its indirect control over Beirut International Airport. This indirect control is due to key personnel of the Airport Security apparatus being members of Hezbollah or loyal to the group.”

However, Beirut International Airport is not a large or sprawling airport by international or regional standards, which would make any large scale weapons smuggling difficult in terms of avoiding the detection of Lebanese authorities or Israeli intelligence to say the least. 

Lebanon’s aviation authorities have denied the accusation that such Iranian flights are using Lebanese airspace for such purposes, according to The National.

Tags
Politics
War Conflict

Comments

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 3
cheoll ardent Tue, 09/04/2018 - 21:52 Permalink

"published in the Times of Israel"

There you have it. Lies.

Looks like Israhell wants to shoot down an Iranian airliner in order to provoke Iran into attacking it and getting the big war going.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Boing_Snap Pinto Currency Tue, 09/04/2018 - 22:27 Permalink

Well for those that need some opposing views, here's a documentary on the Syrian conflict, Russia's role, the equipment, order of battle, description of the batttles, propaganda, diplomacy, and current situation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pDgUD6kPcRA

Western media is exposed for the complete Pravada it has become, funny how the News conference with the 17 eye witnesses at the Douma hoax gas attack presented at the Hague never saw the light of day in the Western media.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Skip Truther Tue, 09/04/2018 - 22:41 Permalink

The USSA overthrew the ELECTED government of Iran and installed the "SHAH" who lasted until 1979

Hezbollah is supported by the CHRISTIANS in Lebanon and has a Christian division, that's right CHRISTIAN HEZBOLLAH dudes!!!!

This American Catholic woman writes about them this was during the 2006 attack by Israel on Lebanon's infrastructure and wanton killing by BOMBING Beirut and so forth.
This woman really made me think, she is a brave WHITE WOMAN.

Al Jazeera got HEAT for this and has taken it down, but here is an excerpt
Hezbollah: Model for Manliness

As I watch the genocidal war crimes being committed against the Lebanese people, I’m struck by the images that come across my television screen. I see women and children badly burned by the illegal chemical weapons our tax dollars provide to the Israelis for the incineration of their enemies; bridges, homes and roadways bombed into oblivion; hundreds of thousands of internal refugees; and death and misery palpable from halfway around the world.

But I must confess that what strikes me the most profoundly is the sight of young Lebanese men marching proudly, as they trample an Israeli flag underfoot. Hezbollah. Many of them don’t even look old enough to shave, and yet, they are truly men. The rest of the world hems and haws at the carnage the Jews have wrought on the once modern and beautiful country of Lebanon. But the average (so-called Christian) American merely echoes the mantra of his Zionist masters as he has been trained to do all his life. Americans confidently state that the Khazar Jews have a right to “defend their country” and that Hezbollah are terrorists, militants, and now, insurgents. What they fail to mention is that those Khazar Jews have about as much right to Palestine or Lebanon as the Chinese have to France, i.e., none. They are simply Jewish squatters on Arab land. And the Arabs intend to evict them. That is not terror. That is justice. And that is manly.

So, Mr. Brave Christian Weekend-Warrior, call Hezbollah terrorists if you will, but one thing you cannot call them is: cowardly. With few exceptions, they are the only people brave enough to stand up to the Jew and spit back in his face. They are willing to fight to the death for their homeland, their honor, their religion, and their women. Yes, I said “their women.” You see, unlike you, they will not let the Jewish pornographers and abortionists defile their culture and turn their women into whores. You have been brainwashed into believing that Muslim women hate their plight of being protected from sexual predators, getting married young, becoming mothers, being treated with respect and dignity, being taken care of in their old age by their children, and living like innocent, strong, beautiful women. To your surprise, they do not seem to miss the beer-guzzling, Playboy reading, commitment-phobic, narcissistic men-children who turn their women over to the Jewish enemy. Their men are truly manning the frontlines, as you strain your back to bow as low as possible before your Jew masters, in true lackey fashion. They own you, because you have sold yourselves (and us) out to them. You, Mr. Macho, have become their bitch.

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 1
I Am Jack's Ma… GoldHermit Tue, 09/04/2018 - 21:44 Permalink

So no evidence then.

Look, I hope Iran is helping to arm the ISIS and Al Qaeda fighting, Christian protecting, Lebanon defending Hezbollah which the Israelis and therefore (((MSM))) have painted as irrational psycho orcs... while not covering US/Israeli care and feeding of ISIS....

 

But this is part of laying the propaganda groundwork for Israel to ramp up attacks on the Syrians as they fight the Sunni jihadist mercenaries in Idlib.

 

 

I know this because Tyler knows this.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
not dead yet pc_babe Tue, 09/04/2018 - 22:26 Permalink

Alawites, which Assad is one, are an offshoot of Shia Muslims. 75% of the Syrian population are Sunni. The vast majority of those fighting FOR Assad are Sunni. That Sunni Shia always fighting each other is mainly bullshit to cover western dirty deeds in the ME. If the Sunni really hated the Shia Assad would have been gone a long time ago without outside help. Of course it's no mystery that the vast majority of the jihadists and wahabbists are Sunni as Saudi Arabia, which craps on it's Shia minority and the Shai in Bahrain, supports them.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 4
surf@jm Tue, 09/04/2018 - 21:45 Permalink

Obamas 150 billion in pallet cash causes the Syrian Missile Crisis......

How many western leftist media outlets will you read that headline in?.....

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
not dead yet surf@jm Tue, 09/04/2018 - 22:33 Permalink

The pallets of cash given to Iran was their own money confiscated by the US. Just like the US currently is confiscating or freezing billions of assets of Russians in western banks. Libya had billions in western banks and last I heard even though Qaddafi is long gone Libya still doesn't have access to the funds. Not to mention the billions "lost" in "bad trades" that the Libyan Development Fund under Qaddafi entrusted to a Wall Street firm.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 2
I Am Jack's Ma… Tue, 09/04/2018 - 21:48 Permalink

An inevitable defensive move for Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Iran is to bring the fight to Israel.

And to Saudi Arabia’s eastern oil fields.

 

Every Zionist puke has a plan until it’s Jews getting punched in the face.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
archie bird Tue, 09/04/2018 - 21:52 Permalink

Israeli, Saudi, and US media sources (no names)

The reports rely heavily on unnamed Western intelligence official

based on a Fox News interview with  intelligence officials

Fake News--Not naming names is a dead giveaway

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
GoldmanSax Tue, 09/04/2018 - 21:53 Permalink

Those poor Persians are fucked. Whenever this much propaganda is flung around, (((someone))) is making a case for unjustified ethno cleansing of (((their))) imagined enemies. These (((fuckers))) wage war by deception. They preach multi culturalism so they can hide in host nations. They don't stand for that shit at home for obvious reasons. 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Chad Thunderfist Tue, 09/04/2018 - 21:54 Permalink

Hope they livestream the attack on the zionist global crime HQ.

I'll pull up a couch, crack a beer and cheer for the slaughter.

Just like the jews did when they attacked the defenseless Palestinians in Gaza.

Israelis Watch From Hilltop As Bombs Drop On Gaza FOR ENTERTAINMENT!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmiwftMvVRI

The only thing that could make it better is if we could deport all the dual-passport traitors prior to the event.

Pull It !!!

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
WTFUD Tue, 09/04/2018 - 22:33 Permalink

An unnamed source informed my wife that i had an STD. Darn, not again, so soon, after the last one.

If you wanna shoot, shoot, don't talk, you're full of shit.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Davidduke2000 Tue, 09/04/2018 - 22:39 Permalink

Reading all these post I can tell how much the joos are hated .

The propaganda machine against Iran is in full force, israel better be prepared to lose 300,000 joos generals since the entire army is made up of generals. 