Investors Flood Fidelity Zero-Fee Funds With $1 Billion In First Month

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 09/04/2018 - 12:02

Confirming the old adage that people love 'free stuff', in the month since Fidelity unveiled the first no-fee index fund, the massive asset manager has seen its new funds flooded with $1 billion in AUM.

On August 1st, the closely-held Fidelity announced it would offer two new index funds to individual investors with a zero expense ratio. The funds, which will track indexes Fidelity created, will give investors exposure to the total U.S. stock market and an international benchmark.

One month later, things have started well, as  Bloomberg reports  that the Fidelity Zero Total Market Index Fund attracted $753.5 million through Aug. 31, while the Fidelity Zero International Index Fund gathered $234.2 million, according to Fidelity’s website.

“A billion in a month is a great showing when you consider that the funds are available only to retail investors,” said Ben Johnson, head of global ETF research at Morningstar Inc.

Incidentally, since inception, the Total Market Index Fund has outperformed the S&P 500 in August...

While Fidelity, which manages $2.5 trillion, is best known for its actively-managed funds, in the past few years it has aggressively gone after rivals in the "passive" index arena, and now has about $400 billion in index mutual funds according to Bloomberg.

Russel Kinnel, director of manager research at Morningstar, said the zero-price funds might attract new business. “Fidelity has lots of ways to make money from customers once they are in the door,” he said. “This could work for them.”

spastic_colon Tue, 09/04/2018 - 12:06 Permalink

and we wonder why amzn and others reach trillion dollar status.........the indexes MUST put money in the top names without regard to price.

"...........when you consider that the funds are available only to retail investors,”

bag meet holder.....the game of hot potato is coming to an end.

Philo Beddoe Tue, 09/04/2018 - 12:22 Permalink

Zero. Hard to compete with that. 

“Fidelity has lots of ways to make money from customers once they are in the door,” he said. “This could work for them.”

Like what? Selling them carpet cleaner and plastic dog shit. 

Utopia Planitia Tue, 09/04/2018 - 12:28 Permalink

Step Up! Step Up! To the Fidelity FREE Fund!  All Free Shit Army folks to the front of the line!

(these rubes don't know this is our garbage dump for all the stuff we need to get rid of....)

buzzsaw99 Tue, 09/04/2018 - 12:37 Permalink

this could work because when they go to raise cash in their other funds they don't have to dump shares on a nonexistent fraudulent zero volume farce of a market thus not negatively affecting fake prices.

Conscious Reviver Tue, 09/04/2018 - 12:57 Permalink

Nothing's free. They're just trying to pack as many fishies they can into the net before they pull it.

 

not-me---it-wa… Tue, 09/04/2018 - 13:15 Permalink

the secret here is that these no-fee funds are only available to sucker...i mean investors...in managed accounts.  managed for a fee already.

fidelity have no choice, having to compete with vanguard who just made all their etf's no transaction fee vs. fidelity's 200 or so ntf etf's.